European Council: The Article 50 meeting – Guidelines

There has been some confusion created by this slim document that came from the EU after the recent Council meeting. Some seem to think it was an agreed document with the UK, and that we should therefore take its positions as the likely outcome of the negotiations between the UK and the EU. It is, of course, just a statement of a bargaining position by the EU preparatory to the talks on transition and a future relationship. The UK’s opening position will I assume be rather different!
That became clear in the Prime Minister’s response to questions on her Statement yesterday following the EU Council meeting. She confirmed that
1. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed
2. The UK will not make a formal offer of money unless and until there is an Agreement on everything else which the UK Parliament approves
3. There will need to be UK legislation to provide the powers to pay the money and to implement any Agreement
4. The UK is seeking a wide ranging partnership based on good access to the EU single market.
The EU document wants the UK to convert the draft partial Agreement so far into legally binding promises. It says if there is to be a 2 year transition the UK will have to obey all legal and financial commitments of a member of the EU. It is coy over what it might offer on trade and access to the single market over and above the access we will have anyway as a WTO partner. It suggests no deal on trade before we have left. It imagines we will spend two years accepting all EU law and decisions, without the benefit any more of a veto over some items and a vote in Council on others.
There would clearly need to be changes to this approach if there is to be any deal the UK could expect Parliament to accept. It remains the case that a zero for zero tariff deal on goods is greatly in the EU’s interest, as is continued similar service access.
Any potential Agreement will be subject to ratification by both sides. This rightly includes the UK Parliament, as well as the Council and the EU Parliament. The EU will need to understand that a Deal does indeed have to be better than No Deal. No Deal gives us freedom to make our own laws, settle our own borders,sign our own trade deals and spend our own money. A wide ranging partnership could add to that, but only if the price of it does not damage the changes No Deal offers too much.
Former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove had an interview on Brexit with Newsnight five days ago also on some things like security which used to be his own business. He doesn’t think Trump will be President after the US Election in 2020. It all fits. It may explain why remoaners and media are trying for delays via scrutiny, and transition periods.It will likely be Ivanka Trump who will be the next President. But not until Trump does another four or five years up to 2025. Unlike Donald, truly, she is right- wing.So Remoaners better not throw away their diapers and comforters just yet.
Who gets to hold her hand in the White House cloisters.
Doubtless Sir Richard (along with most of the establishment) did not think Trump would win in the first place either. Or indeed that Brexit would win the referendum.
They suffer from establishment “group think” as they so rarely talk to people in the real economy or real world. D Gauke, for example said “everyone thinks auto pension enrollment is a great success” – what sort of out of touch bubble does he live in? Everyone one sensible think it is just more damaging, costly red tape for companies. In effect another damaging tax.
Spot on,LL, it i she group think not acne on the public vote to leave by 2019. No extension, no special concessions for the EU or their citizens. If the U.K. Trades with a country it abides by their rules, EU no different. If he EU wants a hard border in Ireland put one up, there are no commitments the U.K. Need to pay for if there were you could bet the pro EU Lords would have bent over backwards to say so. Our fifty billion of taxes given away for what? Their report was clear we do not owe a penny. May still silent on what the U.K. Or it’s citizens got from phase one, nothing. How about our net contributions over forty years for assets, no mention! The right to remain living in EU countries! Big deal, no different from the other countries in the world. You do not pay countries in money or conditions on citizens for a trade deal. It is all utter tosh by he politicos to stay in.
This man is one of the clever people in the Establishment – there still are some, though they tend to be retired, like him.
A brexiteer, he has written to Macron explaining why it is in his interest to let us go, and he thinks our main problem is a lack of self belief. He forecast no more than five years of turbulence on leaving. He also said he had seen no evidence of Russian interference in the Referendum, which has since been declared publicly. It was one of those embarrassing BBC interviews which was really lop-sided intellectually.
Auto pension enrolment is a great success from Gauke’s viewpoint, and proves he’s another socialist. It’s like saying adding 5p onto income tax or NI is a great success – it is if you’re high tax and spend. That auto enrolment money would be better spent by young people on training themselves, setting themselves up in business or even investing in a sensible ISA portfolio, which they have control of.
Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed must include all future trading relationships.
In particular, until the trading relationships are agreed, it is logically impossible to agree on the Irish border.
And it is clearly inadvisable, and politically risky if not suicidal, to agree the divorce bill before the future trading relationships are agreed.
Mr Redwood, you have, unfortunately, misunderstood what has been agreed. A week last Friday Mrs May agreed to pay c £50 billion, she agreed a deal on citizens’ rights, and she agreed that the UK will stay in the single market and customs union indefinitely unless a way is found to allow the UK to leave the single market and customs union without the introduction of a hard border in Ireland. You rightly say nothing is agreed until everything is agreed – but all that IS agreed, and the next stage, as agreed by Mrs May, is that all that will be converted into a legally binding document signed off by the Uk and the EU. Discussions about our future trade relationship will take shape only later. You seem to be under the misapprehension that if the UK doesn’t like the offer about a future relationship, it can then withdraw what is already on the table. But you are wrong. What Mrs May gave away a week last Friday is gone forever, and there will be no talks about our future relationship until that – money, citizens, Ireland – is signed, sealed and delivered.
Thanks for the Brussels interpretation. If you are correct and I doubt your view could get through Parliament then the Tories are dead meat.
So if there is to be no agreement on trade until after we have left that means 2021. What are we transiting from or too.
Have you noticed that in contrast with what the media is reporting, no concrete figure on payments has ever passed the PMs lips?
Agreements so far are not legally binding – they can’t be while we are still a member of the EU. What will be legally binding is the Agreement that is only signed the day after we have left the EU.
Can the EU wave a signed document specifying what has been agreed? No, they can’t.
It is clear that the EUs tactics have been to use the bogus Irish border to bring about the result you describe. It is equally clear that the government have confirmed no such thing as you set out, that such a bad result will not have support in the Country, and will most likely not get voted through by Parliament, including in particular by many ministers. Your interpretation is a Continuity Remain fantasy.
@Helena; Try reading what Theresa May and Donald Tusk have both said in public;
“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”
Thus TM has agreed to nothing – yet, simply because the UK could still decide that walking away on WTO terms is better that the deal on offer, are you seriously suggesting that the UK would comply with those part 1 ‘obligations’ if we return to WTO rules?.
What is more, if this report [1] has any feet what so ever the prospect of a no-deal exit on WTO terms must be a lot higher than many will admit.
[1] by the Guardian & then picked up by other news outlets- “Michel Barnier’s stark declaration quashes hopes for a bespoke trade deal to include financial services”
Yes Jerry.. we have to go by our own red lines which because we won’t be in the single market then we will not have passporting for our financial services and banking..it is our choice
What is the basis for this assertion? A Guardian or BBC report?
The two sides are still negotiating.
Helena
May I ask where you got the information on which your post is based, as Mrs May stated in Parliament only last week that nothing is agreed until all is agreed, and that the offer of money would be taken off the table if no agreement on trade was agreed.
This statement was made after both sides had agreed the first stage offer.
You are right Alan – Mrs May has not been telling the truth in Parliament. Helena is quite right that the UK has agreed to all this, and in return we get only the chance to talk trade. No promises!
Sadly but indisputably you are right .
I’m off to Ireland for Christmas – not looking forward to this particular festive season .
This is also my reading of it, however the PM mouths sweet placations that imply the first phase is not yet agreed by an act of Parliament, and therefore does not apply; the EU might think very differently. If May has agreed to implement Phase 1, or if we subsequently agree to it before seeing the final deal, I fear the Government will have to be brought down to stop us making an irrevocable mistake. It will look shambolic, and colour the Conservatives up to the next election.
The Labour Party seems to have moved 180 degrees from its position at the election & now says the UK should remain in the single market and customs union, meaning no control over laws and borders and continued loss of all the money, but in future with no votes. Surely you / they can see this will be unacceptable to almost everybody and will lead to calls for a new referendum? (Maybe that’s the plan?)
If everything had already been agreed, there would be no need for further talks. The minute that further talks were agreed to by the EU was the minute in which the EU conceded that everything had not yet been agreed.
If this is true then May and the government are even dafter than I thought. Can JR assure us this is not actually the case?
I suspect this is, in effect, the case.
Helena, how do you know this? Do you work with Mrs May? or with Mr Barnier? Did you see the signed agreement? Why aren’t our newspapers reporting this signed agreement that our serving politicians like Mr Redwood aren’t aware of?
Helena ( or is it Baroness ? )
You are either being completely disingenuous or you have not been following events at all closely.
The EU has always maintained the principle that “Nothing Is Agreed Until Everything Is Agreed”. It was originally their policy, not ours. However, it is a policy that is now backfiring on Brussels and it is very clearly in our interest to ensure that NIAUEIA is maintained and applied strictly to both sides.
We know that the legal advice given to both sides by their own lawyers was very clear : Once we have left, all legal financial obligations cease. The basis for this is the EU’s own treaties including Article 50.
In international law there is no such thing as a moral obligation but even if there were, there would be an obligation on the EU to follow their own Treaties that say very clearly that they must pursue a policy of free and fair trade. This seems to have been forgotten in their unseemly desperation to get hold of our money.
It therefore stands to reason that any payments we make after 29th March 2019 has to be tied to trade deal that is acceptable to the UK. It looks suspiciously like blackmail to me but we are in the world of Real Politik.
I agree completely with our host.
However, I have never thought we were going to get an good deal and have said so here repeatedly. Given the BS coming out of Brussels, which clearly sees sees the future UK as a subservient client state rather than as an independent and powerful free country, No Deal is looking more attractive by the day.
Helena,
I believe you are too pessimistic; clause 5 makes it clear:
“5. Under the caveat that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, the joint commitments set out below in this joint report shall be reflected in the Withdrawal Agreement in full detail. This does not prejudge any adaptations that might be appropriate in case transitional arrangements were to be agreed in the second phase of the negotiations, and is without prejudice to discussions on the framework of the future relationship.”
We have a report on the general terms to be agreed, in specifics, in another document, the Withdrawal Agreement, that is not yet ready. So the Verhofstadts of the EU can go whistle.
Suggest you look at clause 46, 49 and 50 of phase one.
Helena, whilst I don’t generally agree with your postings 🙁
In this case unfortunately, you seem to be too close to the truth…
I really don’t believe that May and Hammond will get a deal that leaves us independent of the EU and in particular NOT under the aegis of the ECJ and our hands completely tied by remaining in the Internal Market and Customs Union.
I don’t believe it. I have seen enough of these much trumpeted last minute deals to know that downstream, the actuality is vastly different. This was more about the politics than the nitty gritty of the end agreement. Even now we are hearing more ‘divergence’ chat than before before.
Helena
Unfortunately you seem unable to read. Not a surprise really
Helena, I would truly be interested to know why we should believe your interpretation rather than John’s.
I know that he has an extensive – and intensive – background of examining EU legislation and methods since before Maastricht, and would therefore like to know your credentials so that I can consider what you say.
@Mr Redwood,
This is shocking!
Were you aware that this was already agreed?
That is exactly what I understood, Helena, which is why I, and so many others, were devastated by what May had apparently given away, and why the EU was apparently delighted. Mr Redwood’s post is clear, open and honest, which I would expect from him, but I believe there are those in government who do not operate like this. I tried to find reassurance from May’s answer to Mr Redwood’s question on this in the H of C:
http://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/bee479d0-b616-4724-9bbe-487963d3df1d?in=15:57:29&out=15:57:51
Mr Redwood, you have, unfortunately, misunderstood what has been agreed.
Thanks for this, Helena. Many of us, including John Redwood it seems, have made the mistake of accepting the opinions of numerous legal experts in the EU and UK who have assured us that the recent joint report agreements are not legally binding.
I’m glad that you have now put the record straight. Please keep us informed on further legal developments.
Do you take ‘everything agreed’ to mean that’ some things’ are agreed and final.
In my English degree I certainly did not take ‘every’ and ‘some’ to be the same!
Enlighten me . Is it EU nuspeak?
I just hope Mrs May sticks to her guns and walks if the deal on offer isn’t good enough. Some guy from the EU was insisting last night that if we didn’t want a hard border with Ireland we would have to stay in the single market. This is enough reason to walk away now if they are not going to budge on the issue. It is all taking too long John and IG is tedious.
She has already conceded all this .
It’s a done deal !
May will cave in and is clearly doing so already.
Sorry, IG should not be in my last post. Damned phone.
More needs to be done to counter what people are reading in the press and listening to on the BBC. It is all negative. It is only by reading your posts that I get a more balanced view.
@Fedupsoutherner; That (utterly daft) comment can be turn on its head, the only way we get a balanced view is because of the free press and media in this country, otherwise we would live in a country were the elected govt. controls the message and messenger – just remember, within the next 5 years that Govt. might well be lead by Mr Corbyn, do you want the media having to kowtow to what Momentum want?…
The BBC is, like the government and the establishment wrong on almost every thing. Renewable Energy, the size of the state, over regulation of everything, political correctness, absurdly high taxation, green crap, electric cars, law and order, open door migration, human rights, the EU, the essentially non existent gender pay gap …… they are the mouth piece of government funded by a poll tax on everyone.
Agreed. I have never heard a single positive about Brexit on the BBC.
5 (plus the chairman) to 1 are pro remain on nearly all BBC discussion programmes.
Oh I dunno, Anon–There is the positive glee with which the BBC jumps on and trumpets any imagined, often exaggerated even manufactured, negative they can scrape up.
Exactly so! The Cabinet is alas bound by collective inertia though so cannot speak out.
How can we have confidence in the May/Hammond leadership (and indeed the Tory party in general with its 11+ traitors) when they are clearly so very keen to accept a far worse deal than no deal? Anyway, May is so wrong headed on most other issues too – she likes expensive energy, workplace pensions, gender pay reporting, endless PC drivel, the attacks on the gig economy and self employed and the huge over taxation and over regulation of almost everything.
We will, at best, get Brexit in name only from May and this Tory party. Still it is a better than dire Corbyn & Labour and his appalling shadow Cabinet. Diane Abbott yet again on the BBC last night answering non of the questions at all. Why does she always get such an easy & gentle ride – what a complete joke she and Labour are. Yet the current Tories are so weak and pathetic they struggle even to beat them.
You will get a more balanced view from the BBC than you will from reading this blog. It’s not good to isolate yourself from what is happening in the real world.
The BBC is not always right, but it does have a wide range of contributors who are very knowledgeable, more knowledgeable than some of the contributors to this blog.
We all watch BBC too !
We come here for the other side of the story !!!
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/893996/brexit-EU-UK-clean-break-leave-means-leave-eu-transition-period
Let’s get 17.4 million to sign the petition and let’s get out of the eu ASAP before the remoaners use more devious tactics to try and keep us in there beloved eu
All ok JR..but what does the EU27 say? What does Barnier, Verhofstadt abd Junker say? Whatt will their reply be when they read this piece today and think that it might be UK official government thinking?…they will certainly wonder at the bone fides of the UK side..hard to believe any progress can be made..we’ll not even get off the starting blocks.
Sir, the problem is you try to persuade us this is a negotiation. It is not. The EU has conceded nothing – why would it, it is in by far the stronger position! You, and other Brexiters, claimed the EU needs us more than we need it, but this has been exposed as false. We cannot get any deal that is better than the existing one. We have tried Brexit. It has been shown to be a route to less power, less influence and a very bad deal. 2nd referendum now, and Remain!
Helena above is absolutely correct..there is nothing more I can add
Good morning
This nonsense about securing access to the Single Market maintains the lie that membership of the EU is all about trade. If the UK market is so important to the rEU27 then let them make all the running. From my perspective it seems the UK is the begger nation and as we all know, beggars cannot be choosers !
This us why I think this whole access to the Single Market is such a sham. It is being used as an excuse to stay in the EU by stealth allowing large corporates to maintain regularltory control over the UK market and stiffle competition. The political class benefit because regulation and law can still flow via SI’s from the EU due to Regulatory Convergence.
We are being had !
Thank you for that summary.
The chances of an “orderly” departure seem no higher than 50/50 to me given the very wide gap between the UK and EU positions and the differences of opinion within each of them. A further unknown is the impact of no effective German government at this time; it appears that Merkel is having real difficulty forming a new coalition. Another election is possible if minority government does not work out. May’s position is strong by comparison.
If a mutual trade agreement covering both goods and services cannot be secured, then no deal looks the better option to me.
Mrs May made the point that she doesn’t wish businesses and individuals to have to go through two sets of changes, one in 2019 to enter the transition period, then another to the new deal in 2021. But Barnier has insisted that we can’t talk about the new deal till we’ve agreed to details (ie money money money?) of the transition period. We need to be free from this leech-like arrangement.
I was hopeful that No Deal had been modelled – indeed how else could the statement “No Deal is better than a bad deal” hold up? Then we would know what the negotiation needs to better economically. Sadly David Davies seems to have misled everyone as no sectoral impact assessments exist apparently. Really? Really?! Not for FS, the car industry, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace? This is as unacceptable as it it shameful.
Dear Mike–Personally I shall manage to struggle on without so-called impact statements–For a start opinions (and that is all they will be) on ‘impacts’ would depend on who is doing the opining–Wouldn’t want Hammond anywhere near for a start.
What a pity and at what huge cost saving that we did not leave soon after the referendum outcome was known, to be spared these daft negotiations with a power hostile to us that has no interest in seeing the UK flourish post its liberation.
Dear 57–Just so long as we flourish sufficiently to buy their exports to us
My fear is that the EU will try to break any trade and financial agreement into segments to suit themselves. We should make it absolutely clear that this is unacceptable. It is to be all or nothing and our team must be prepared to play hard ball.
Any agreed period after March end 2019 is for implementation not further negotiation. Our maritime borders should revert to international norms without discussion as should our fishing rights. If we wish to licence some EU fishermen that is for discussion with them. Equally no more involvement with the CAP. No curbing our freedom to sign our own trade deals after March end 2019.
Talk of regulatory compliance is bullshit. The EU has it’s own regulations with which all trading nations comply. Put simply, if they want all their bath plugs to be green, we sell them green ones. The starting point is total regulatory harmony because as current members of the EU we are as one. On leaving each side is free to regulate as it wishes.
‘Put simply, if they want all their bath plugs to be green, we sell them green ones.’
Good points, but given the surfeit of EU rules and bureaucracy, they would probably spend ten years just talking about which shade of green they want!
Mind you, the tax-payer funded ‘gravy trainers’ and all who have a vested interest would just love that!
Tad
According to the Mail we are leaving the CAP and CFP immediately on leaving the EU. Would that be 2019 or 2021 when we leave or some indeterminate date in the future.
Ian..if we can’t agree a transition period during the next phase of the talks then we will be out of everything 29th march 2019..we’ll be out free as s bird..no more CAP..no more free movement of peoples..no more trade or services until we set up under the WTO..banking and finances will also stop trzding in Europe..queues will form at sea ports and airports until customs get themsrlves organised
Dear Ian–Depends how many extensions, sorry transitions, we have
Given the intransigence of the EU and timescale involved in trying to seek a complicated negotiation agreement with long transition periods.
I am rapidly coming to the conclusion that a clean and total break without any agreements at all other than WTO terms is the best way forward.
Should the EU want to talk to us after that to agree a better solution then so be it.
No Deal is coming closer I think.
No trade deal, there will have to be a multitude of other deals large and small.
Good try JR. But I don’t believe a word of it.
Why not simplify things a little and let the UK finally decide if it wants EFTA or CETA once and for all ?
Also, no mention of how the transition period should work in what you have written, Mr Redwood.
Don’t you think the EU might have a legitimate interest to avoid the UK gaming the system during the Transition period especially if the latter ends up lasting more than two years ?
As always, I see in what you write why the UK might want that but not why the EU would agree to it. The people in Brussels or the Councils are not that dumb.
It appears that the communiques of messrs Redwood and Barnier have crossed. If the Redwood view is dominant in the Conservative Party (I doubt it is and more importantly, how long support for that pov will hold) and what Barnier is referring to are indeed his principals’ (the 27) “red “or whatever color lines, there appears to be not too much room for compromise and all has been a waste of time. I would not bet on the Conservative Party following this but a slightly different track, one towards compromise as the only option to avoid a hard Brexit. The votes are simply not there for a heroic but suicidal (in my humble opinion of course) result.
Barnier is not going to serve what is not on the menu. And once more, if England pays any attention to prescriptions like yours, the result will be undermining the trust that Davis has been trying to build. What you and your friends are doing is the same that happened to Cameron: he tries to negotiate and is then shot by his own party, forcing him to retreat into silly political contraptions. And that will play into the hands of those in the EU that wanted to get rid of the UK in the first place, driven, like yourself not by economic but anachronistic political ideas.
“anachronistic political ideas”
Reminds me of Nick Clegg dismissing the Bill of Rights, still the founding document of our parliamentary democracy, as “some law dating from 1689”.
I read into that statement that the EU has backed down and has let slide the demand for a divorce settlement before other talks begin. That is a positive step in which we should applaud that common sense has prevailed and that the EU is no longer sure that intransigence was their best tactic. Probably wiser heads have intervened. Now it is a simple tussle between those who wish for independence and democratic freedoms, leavers and fantasists and those who hanker for the tyranny of big government and bureaucratic rule, remainers. Unfortunately the remainers have the advantage as we already have corruptible parliamentary systems UK and EU, bloated bureaucracies, crony capitalists and other vested interests that favour their cause.
“There would clearly need to be changes to this approach if there is to be any deal the UK could expect Parliament to accept.”
Actually I think that if the government made agreements which faithfully followed the EU’s negotiating guidelines then those agreements, or instruments of surrender, would be readily accepted by large majorities in both Houses of Parliament.
Of course, but that would not satisfy some people who are heavily overrepresented here..The People have spoken. And said nothing of practical substance.
IMHO we must not lose sight of the vote we took to leave the eu.
One foot still in the door is not leaving – it is remaining.
Remainers are wrong to use the term “crashing out”.
If visas and borders are organised correctly we can leave the eu in an orderly way and we do not need to negotiate anything.
“Crashing out” annoys me too. It is accepted by the BBC however. The same as “despite Brexit” whenever there is good news.
No Brexit = No BBC
A boycott seems likely.
Exactly Kenneth. this is what I mean by biased and inaccurate reporting in both the papers and the BBC. Crashing out is so negative and inspires more scaremongering. Same as falling off the cliff edge. All meant to worry people.
The 19 Euro-suffering members have just had their “miner” print e-money to the tune of trillions, ECB’s QE version x, y and z. Why is a few billion from the UK so extremely important and allowed to disrupt dearly needed work positions of the real kind?
Because the agenda is another one that talked about. A deal with the UK will show an escape from the Ever Closer Union and hence not even thinkable to the custodians of the great project.
Thus, let’s keep dreaming and pretend negotiations are taking place.
There is too much fudge around at the moment concerning the negotiations . One party alleges this and another party alleges that . Clearly the Cabinet is divided and much of the “uncertainty ” is derived from this source . The responsibility lies with the Prime Minister ; her compromising nature prevents her from really putting her foot down and delivering a position that defines a clear way to go . It is confusing and bewildering to all observers be they leavers or remainers ; the resulting mayhem is a field day to the media .
I have always believed that a “hard” Brexit was inevitable and I still think this way . I do not support anyone’s view that a transitional period is necessary . Markets for products and services are out there to be won and simply padding out the time will not change things . Initiative and incentives are the ingredients for winning ; provide them and the job is done .
At the heart of the EU “negotiations” is the fact that they will lose their second largest contributor and the longer they can delay our exit and screw more money from us the better. I remain surprised that so many in the UK seem to think that the EU have the stronger position. The EU will have to dramatically reorganise their financial affairs after we leave and I expect they have already started the process of deciding where the cuts will fall.
As it stands at the moment I think “no deal” is quite likely and I trust that we are getting on with preparations for that outcome.
Not so many years ago in our own relations with the US, they rightly questioned the paying of dues without having a voice in Parliament. This subjection before the EU seems very similar to taxation without representation.
Theresa will cave in as she has done before. The big problem is passporting rights for the financial sector in the City. Like Cameron, who in spite of claiming to be Eurosceptic, there being no way he would have reluctantly recommended we leave the EU, similarly there is no way Theresa May will agree to a “No deal”. This will be defeat by instalments.
If we have a transition period during which we obey European Laws, it must be made very clear that we will obey only those laws that were in place at the start of the transition period, not any new laws or regulations that they might introduce during the period.
I see Barnier has been sounding off again saying the only deals on offer are those for Norway or Canada. I wonder what he said when they were negotiating with Canada, that the only deal on offer was that for Norway ? About time we bypassed him completely and leveraged our influence to get a deal via national governments like Italy etc.
17.4m voters in the ref voted leave – enough said
The UK’s opening position may well be very different from that of the EU. However, if past negotiation performance is any guide, the UK’s closing position will be almost exactly the same as where the EU started. The EU’s obdurate stand has made Theresa May back down on every issue of importance. Why should we expect either side to change their negotiating tactics?
Watch out for Theresa May’s first “generous offer” for Phase 2.