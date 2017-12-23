Once again this week we have seen the UK growth rate revised up, both for 2016 and for 2017. I drew attention to the strange downgrade of 2016 from 2% to 1.8% in the official figures at the time and queried it. Now I see they have put it back up to 1.9% so far. There never was a shred of evidence that the referendum vote led to any loss of output growth in the second half of 2016.
The latest figures for the five years to end 2016 make interesting comparisons. Top of the pack was the USA at 13.1%, followed closely by the UK at 12.7%. Germany was the best of the larger continentals, at 10.8%, followed by France at 6.1% with Italy actually down by 1.8%. In 2016 with half the year after the vote the UK was the top performer of these countries.
The UK this year is likely to finish the year at a higher rate than many forecasts. There have been various reports of how our growth rate is now the slowest of the G7 but this looks likely to be untrue and has definitely been based on unduly gloomy figures. It is the case as I have pointed out that the tax increases on property and cars have had an adverse impact on sales and activity of these items, the official concerns about diesel cars in particular have depressed sales substantially and the Bank is seeking to reduce consumer and car loans. None of this has anything to do with Brexit.
Indeed and this despite the tax borrow and piss down the drain. Green crap, interventionist agenda of May/Hammond and the very real threat of Corbyn destroying confidence and the economy.
It really isn’t difficult to tell the difference between you, Lifelogic, and a ray of sunshine.
However, the Current Account went a further £22 Billions into the Red again. That makes it £75 Billions DOWN for the year.
Are these figures no longer relevant? Where does the missing £75 Billions come from?
Borrowing?
Perhaps who ever comes up with these surveys and guesswork predictions should just ask you in future, as you seem to get it right more often than they do.
Clearly your forecasting model seems more reliable than theirs.
I really am getting fed up with all of these warnings and depressing forecasts which have to be constantly altered in the light of further information.
No wonder our commercial businesses have trouble making long term investment decisions.
I wonder how long it will take the IMF will re adjust their latest forecast.
Guarantee the BBC will not broadcast it when they do, if its good news.
Stop being such a spoil sport John. The first born will start dying shortly after Hogmanay and the plague of locusts is at Calais awaiting to board a ferry.
Wen ow have operation ” Reverse Brexit” in full force led by the unelected Peer and assisted by Bliar, probably one of the most despised people on this planet.
Operation “Second Referendum” is due to start just after Easter.
Remember, we are watching, any Brexitino will incur the wrath of a large chunk of voters.
Caveat Emptor.
Oh no, more bad news for Remainers, still they can always ignore it and bang on about the missing £350m on the side of the bus, which of course can never happen if they get their way.
Chris Grayling is trying to revive New Labour’s road pricing scheme under the pretense of leveling the playing field between UK and continental HGV operators.
Despite his claims to the contrary this is clearly the thin end of the wedge to replace the lost revenue due to proliferation of electric cars as advocated by Mr Gove.
Lies, lies and more lies. This is the nature of the EU and the European-wide political and business establishment who conspire to generate fear and gloom through fabrication, exaggeration and downright scaremongering
Even UK politicians on the government Front bench are behaving in a manner that is utterly shameless. The politics of today is one of arrogance and contempt for democracy
We are entering a truly dangerous period in which a deep-state political clique here, in the US and in Brussels view ‘the people’s will’ with an absolute hatred that should send shivers down the spines of all democrats
Can it be said that those making these judgements and predictions are whiter than white. How many of them have a vested interest in telling the story they wish us to hear. The IMF for instance has a leader too steeped in politics for her judgement to be motiveless, having made lending decisions that are beyond the original remit of the organisation. These oracles of finance would be better to judge what has happened, rather than what they think will happen or would like to happen.
It’s good news and I hope we can sustain the growth further in the New Year . Lagarde and Carney need to go back to school .