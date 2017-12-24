Christmas eve

By johnredwood | Published: December 24, 2017

Will Santa come for me? May you all feel the excitement of Christmas.

( Here’s one I prepared earlier)

WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?

 

“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?”

“He might. He might.

 If you are good, he might.”

“Can I stay up and see?”

“No. He will not come for you or me

If we do not sleep .

He’s too busy to meet us all.”

“And will he come for us?

If you go to sleep – he does not like fuss.”

 

 

Tonight, by the lights of the tree

There is, at last, some grown up time for me.

The cake is iced

The wine is spiced

The carrots diced.

 

The pudding’s steamed

The brandy butter  creamed.

The turkey prepared  awaits

And yes, I did clean  the plates.

The tree is up, the table laid,

the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!

 

So shall I soon with gifts a plenty

Mount the stairs to deliver twenty?

Do I dare to tread the stair?

And will it creak?

And will it creak?

When can I take a peek?

I need to know if they slumber

Before I arrive with my lumber.

 

If they are still awake

what dreams will go?

What heart might break?

Or do they know?

And is their belief just all for show?

 

So tonight by the magic tree

There is need of more time just for me

I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes

And  wrestle with the morality of eating  Santa’s mince pies.

 

My adult mind is full of Christmas chores

The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors

The parties  with  do not drink and drive in my ears

So the night does not end in tears

Drinks that might have been –  but not that cheap red

Which would give me a headache as soon as I got to bed

 

 I was once a child too excited to sleep

with a torrent of thoughts  about what I might be given

Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping –  should I peep? –

Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven

 

So could Santa still come for me?

Drowsily I dream as if I were eight

Hoping that Santa would not be late

Like every little boy

There is of course a much wanted toy

 

So will Santa come tonight?

He might, He might.

If you sleep well

and if you believe

 

Only if you believe.

 

And only if in your family

Love fills the hours you will be spending.

It could be the true Santa on the stair

Or it could be someone from an  empty chair.

.

So will Santa come?

He will. He will.

 

 

12 Comments

  1. sm
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 6:29 am | Permalink

    You old softie! Best wishes for 2018.

  2. Cheshire Girl
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 7:06 am | Permalink

    I’m sure that Santa will come for you John. I wish you and your family, a very Happy Christmas, and all the best for the New Year. 🎄

  3. Fedupsoutherner
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 7:35 am | Permalink

    A very happy Christmas to you and your family John. Thank you for taking the time to write this diary and I wish you a great new year. Fingers crossed we get lucky.

  4. agricola
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    A career suggestion for when you give up the day job. Think about writing children’s books. Enid Blyton, Beattrix Potter, Arthur Ransome , Sue Townsend, et al need an erudite successor. Enjoy a family day tomorrow and best wishes for the New Year.

  5. Nig l
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:10 am | Permalink

    Wonderful. Enjoy your Christmas and may you be fortified for more ‘battles’ ahead in 2018

  6. Duncan
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:11 am | Permalink

    I hope your boss doesn’t see this. We all know how fond she now is of gender politics. Maybe Father Christmas is in fact Mother Christmas or Transperson Christmas

    It is unfortunate that there’s no party left in British politics that satisfies the traditional tastes of your average voter with most parties having been infected by minority rights bigots

  7. Richard1
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    Good to see the Pope with a strong message that unemployment is a curse, and that benefits and charity are no substitute for work for people’s dignity. Hopefully he will give public recognition therefore to the great success of the U.K. Govt over the last seven years in creating circs for record employment and low unemployment, especially in contrast to much of the Eurozone.

  8. Brian Tomkinson
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Very good and a Merry Christmas to you and all your many contributors.

  9. Turboterrier.
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 9:03 am | Permalink

    Thank you for all your efforts over the year John.

    Wishing you and your family a great Christmas and a prosperous New year.

  10. Dave Andrews
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 9:11 am | Permalink

    A Merry Christmas to you John and all the posters here. Thank you all for your interesting insights this past year.

  11. alan jutson
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 9:20 am | Permalink

    Merry Christmas to you John, and to all contributors of this most engaging and informative web site.

  12. William Long
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 9:43 am | Permalink

    Many thanks for that pleasant diversion and all the other thought provoking wisdom you have provided for us over the past year.
    With very best wishes for Christmas and 2018,
    William Long.

