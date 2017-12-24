Christmas eve

Will Santa come for me? May you all feel the excitement of Christmas.
( Here’s one I prepared earlier)
WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?
“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?”
“He might. He might.
If you are good, he might.”
“Can I stay up and see?”
“No. He will not come for you or me
If we do not sleep .
He’s too busy to meet us all.”
“And will he come for us?
If you go to sleep – he does not like fuss.”
Tonight, by the lights of the tree
There is, at last, some grown up time for me.
The cake is iced
The wine is spiced
The carrots diced.
The pudding’s steamed
The brandy butter creamed.
The turkey prepared awaits
And yes, I did clean the plates.
The tree is up, the table laid,
the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!
So shall I soon with gifts a plenty
Mount the stairs to deliver twenty?
Do I dare to tread the stair?
And will it creak?
And will it creak?
When can I take a peek?
I need to know if they slumber
Before I arrive with my lumber.
If they are still awake
what dreams will go?
What heart might break?
Or do they know?
And is their belief just all for show?
So tonight by the magic tree
There is need of more time just for me
I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes
And wrestle with the morality of eating Santa’s mince pies.
My adult mind is full of Christmas chores
The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors
The parties with do not drink and drive in my ears
So the night does not end in tears
Drinks that might have been – but not that cheap red
Which would give me a headache as soon as I got to bed
I was once a child too excited to sleep
with a torrent of thoughts about what I might be given
Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping – should I peep? –
Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven
So could Santa still come for me?
Drowsily I dream as if I were eight
Hoping that Santa would not be late
Like every little boy
There is of course a much wanted toy
So will Santa come tonight?
He might, He might.
If you sleep well
and if you believe
Only if you believe.
And only if in your family
Love fills the hours you will be spending.
It could be the true Santa on the stair
Or it could be someone from an empty chair.
.
So will Santa come?
He will. He will.
You old softie! Best wishes for 2018.
I’m sure that Santa will come for you John. I wish you and your family, a very Happy Christmas, and all the best for the New Year. 🎄
A very happy Christmas to you and your family John. Thank you for taking the time to write this diary and I wish you a great new year. Fingers crossed we get lucky.
A career suggestion for when you give up the day job. Think about writing children’s books. Enid Blyton, Beattrix Potter, Arthur Ransome , Sue Townsend, et al need an erudite successor. Enjoy a family day tomorrow and best wishes for the New Year.
Wonderful. Enjoy your Christmas and may you be fortified for more ‘battles’ ahead in 2018
I hope your boss doesn’t see this. We all know how fond she now is of gender politics. Maybe Father Christmas is in fact Mother Christmas or Transperson Christmas
It is unfortunate that there’s no party left in British politics that satisfies the traditional tastes of your average voter with most parties having been infected by minority rights bigots
Good to see the Pope with a strong message that unemployment is a curse, and that benefits and charity are no substitute for work for people’s dignity. Hopefully he will give public recognition therefore to the great success of the U.K. Govt over the last seven years in creating circs for record employment and low unemployment, especially in contrast to much of the Eurozone.
Very good and a Merry Christmas to you and all your many contributors.
Thank you for all your efforts over the year John.
Wishing you and your family a great Christmas and a prosperous New year.
A Merry Christmas to you John and all the posters here. Thank you all for your interesting insights this past year.
Merry Christmas to you John, and to all contributors of this most engaging and informative web site.
Many thanks for that pleasant diversion and all the other thought provoking wisdom you have provided for us over the past year.
With very best wishes for Christmas and 2018,
William Long.