Happy Christmas

By johnredwood | Published: December 25, 2017

I wish you a happy Christmas. I am having the day off, but send me thoughts if you wish.

18 Comments

  1. Fedupsoutherner
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 7:00 am | Permalink

    Happy Christmas to you too john. Let’s all spare a thought in our prayers for those in the terrible floods in the Philippines and anyone suffering ill health or the loss of a loved one.

  2. Bill
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 7:58 am | Permalink

    John, thank you for being the voice of reason. All the very best to you and your family. (Not a constituent)

  3. Paul FITTON
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Just wanted to say how much I enjoy your site. Nice to hear some common sense which elsewhere has almost been thrashed into extinction.

    Fingers crossed that you and your like-minded colleagues can help control the Brexit fiasco to a meaningful real exit.

    • Martin Bowden
      Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:54 am | Permalink

      Well said. Hear hear!

  4. Old Albion
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:21 am | Permalink

    Enjoy your day JR and as ever thanks for allowing us to comment here.

  5. Mark B
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    Good morning to everyone on this Christmas Day.

    🙂

  6. Tabulazero
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    Merry Christmas, Mr Redwood

  7. Gary C
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Here’s hoping you and yours will enjoy the well deserved day off. :0)

  8. Epikouros
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 9:34 am | Permalink

    Merry Christmas. I cannot wish you a happy New year because I doubt it will be any better than this one. It will only become so when people shed their old beliefs and superstitions religious and secular; that gods, progressive ideology and socialism are the paths to peace, prosperity, enlightenment and social justice. That denigrating free market capitalism and profit and taxing the rich into extinction will make everyone richer economically and socially. That the politics of envy leads to equality. If they rid themselves of these mythical biased encumbrances and become objective and mature in their judgements then the New year could certainly hold out to be better than ones that have gone before.

  9. David Price
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 9:51 am | Permalink

    Merry Christmas.

  10. Prigger
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:02 am | Permalink

    MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!
    459 shopping days left , including Sundays, for Remoaners to buy precious food, drinks, tents, camping stoves ( don’t forget the gas canisters !) for their long trek away to Euroland afore their dreaded BREXIT DAY their Waterloo, their Cliff Edge, their end of life as they know it 29th March 2019.
    We The Enlightened Ones, Brexiteers, are preparing large-box-parting-gifts for the Remoaners, filling them with paddles and special paper for their last journey up that Creek that is the EU.

  11. robert lewy
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:11 am | Permalink

    Thank you for your voice of reason.
    Wishing you a happy Christmas and New Year without Moderation ………

  12. Chris S
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:11 am | Permalink

    I would like to wish our kind host and everybody posting here a very happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

    It’s a pity we could not all meet and put faces to names. I’m sure the discussion would be lively!

  13. ian
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:44 am | Permalink

    A”Merry Christmas” To All.

  14. Bert Young
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 11:04 am | Permalink

    A very merry Christmas John . You deserve your ” day off “!. I trust you are being thoroughly spoilt .
    Best wishes to all your responders .

  15. Know-Dice
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    No thoughts, except Happy Christmas to you and you family 🙂

  16. Roger Parkin
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 11:26 am | Permalink

    A very happy Christmas John to you and your family.
    Many thanks for your excellent articles throughout the year.
    My first read every morning.

  17. ian wragg
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 11:37 am | Permalink

    Enjoy the day with your family After the New Year we have a big job to do.

