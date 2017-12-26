The BBC Today programme recycles the trade deal scare

I awoke to the one sided comment that prices will rise as we will lose access to the EU ‘s trade deals when we leave. Both the EU and the UK has to confirm with the other party to any given trade deal that we wish to continue as before after seperation. I do not know of any country wanting to end these arragements with either the rest of the EU or with the UK!
The UK government is discussing this with all the relevant countries to ensure continuity.
Once out of the EU we can unilaterally lower or remove the tariff on anything we like.
22 Comments
Good morning – again
Question
How many trade deals has the EU concluded ? Because I do not think it is that many.
Is there nobody in Government that can just pick up the phone and have a quiet word with the DG of the BBC – along the lives of “Balance Balance” or forget the K or seat in the HoLs. Luvvies love gongs – should work
Indeed John, but unlike so many contributors on this site, I have made a complaint, suggesting that the Today programme to revisit the issue and be rather more balanced. I would love then to explain why any country would impose export tariffs on their own industries and commerce, thus causing price increases for those goods here in the UK!
Now also being trotted out on the BBC News channel…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/complaints/
Nobody in the media seems to explain this well enough, yet it will be a major advantage for us to be able to offer tariff-free access to sectors where we have no competing interests, i.e. many industrial sectors dominated by German companies, non-European agricultural products. This will reduce prices and increase competitiveness here.
It really is time to do something about the BBC that paragon of disinformation. At least by the left and the EU they see it as a paragon. Myself I see it as a waste of the money that a licence fee costs so no longer watch it. Apparently 3.5 million others feel the same although the rest of the UK public have the same reverence for it as the NHS which is rather alarming because neither provides much in the way of quality of service or value for what it costs to run.
We do know that New Zealand, Australia, and the USA wish to make some changes to the trade deal that the EU has with them. I would have thought that other countries are quite likely to wish to make changes once they give the matter attention.
That doesn’t mean that it will be impossible to come to agreement quickly, or that we may not get terms which are better for us than the current ones. But it is dangerous to pretend that this work does not have to be done. Brexiters need to take their policies seriously, not just dismiss everything, saying it is all so easy we can leave it till later.
3.5 million have just stopped paying the BBC licence without consequence to themselves.
John,
Question for you?
Do you actually believe that a trade deal with the EU will give us free access of setting all tariffs , both tariffs and regulatory tariffs as well?
Replythe trade deal with the eu will depend on what the two sides agree.Non EU trade will be nothing to do with them.
Why the BBC wishes to concentrate on the gloomy side of news I’ve no idea . Whenever I can I prefer to tune in to other sources of information . I have had arguments before with them on their selection of certain voice accents that I have found difficult to understand ; I was told it was their policy to include such accents . Gone are the days when the BBC were an example to us all .
Facts4eu has a story about a Mr Cooper writing in Politico, which has its office in Bruxelles, that Christmas turkeys will be in short supply because of Brexit. Apparently, we need EU folks to murder them. Four of us only managed to eat about a third of ours. How will we manage after we leave? They never give up do they?
The BBC is a sick joke wrong on every issue (they want more taxation, more regulation, more state sector, more green crap & climate alarmism, to stay in the anti-democratic and largely corrupt EU, more augmenting of the feckless and more magic money tree economics), more PC drivel, more subsidies for public transport and the NHS.
Just like the Libdims, Labour, the greens and half the Tory party.
Staffed as it is mainly by dim, lefty, chip on the shoulder art graduates (hugely over paid and pensioned) then I suppose that is what you get.
Ah and of course absolutely nailed on as the lead story on the Brexit Bashing Corporation. Sort em out John!
If on discussion programmes like Q.T. or Any Questions you get one sensible person on then you are doing well. Usually four pro EU, greencrap lefties plus the chairman to one or worse six to none.
The pre-framing of debates on the BBC is also absurd. Should we have this wrong solution or that wrong solution and we cannot discuss any sensible solutions at all. Such as charging for the NHS or vouchers for education or sensible provision of road space to meet demand, or few daft degree courses, or some quality controls on immigration, or “is catastrophic global warming theory a little exaggerated perhaps and the solution proposed clearly duff too”?, is religion often not hugely damaging and rather racist – discussion (on the BBC and MSM) of these topics simply not allowed.
“Once out of the EU we can unilaterally lower or remove the tariff on anything we like.”
But what you cannot do, according to your favoured WTO rules, is discriminate between countries. Lower or impose a tariff barrier and/or non-tariff barrier against one country and you must do so to all.
“Once out of the EU we can unilaterally lower or remove the tariff on anything we like.”
Really? Mrs May has agreed otherwise.
Depends on the schedules the UK has already signed with EU countries. Those deals don’t change. Namely no barriers to trade and no tariffs.
That’s gone over your head and you haven’t understood the implications
Reply Nonsense.once out of the eu we decide our teade arrangements with non EU countries
Could it be interpreted that if we didn’t get a trade deal , then they could be awkward and have the potential to apply higher tariffs on anything they want and so prices could rise.?
They left out despite Brexit, I miss it , it’s become like an old friend.
One great advantage of leaving the EU protectionist racket on trade, is that confirmation of revised deals with outside supply countries could be at much revised or eliminated duty levels. It would also enable us to strike deals with countries such as the USA on food, something the protectionist EU could not do, at great advantage to the UK shopper.
A caveat, having experience the move from the Peseta to the Euro, when a café con leche went from 100 Pesetas to 1 Euro, a hike of 135% , it is of paramount importance that we have a food price watchdog with teeth to curb any retailer excesses.
On the other hand, Matthew Elliott, Chief Executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance says,
“The total cost to Britain of EU membership, once the harmful impacts of its policies and regulations have been taken into account, comes to £118 billion a year. That is equal to £1,968 for every man, woman and child.”
I’m sure on leaving, we will be able shed some of that cost.
The BBC constantly rubs their EU storyline in our faces, John, and the most frustrating thing is that we pay for it. The only reason they can afford to ignore the facts and the sentiment of the British public is because they receive funding no matter what they say or do. The only way forward is to defund the Biased BBC. When they have to compete for viewers like every other station, they will begin to reflect the views of their audience.