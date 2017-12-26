Travelling sense

Just before Christmas the government floated the idea of charging lorries for road use instead of some of the current forms of taxation they pay. There was a suggestion they are looking for a way of ensuring that foreign trucks pay a fair contrubution for the use of our roads. At the moment a foreign lorry pays no VED and can avoid fuel duties by arriving with a nearly full tank and leaving nearly empty. In opposition I and others proposed a Brit disc to ensure foreign trucks paid a charge like VED to level the playing field.
Some think this reform idea is a way for the Treasury to get ahead of the rise of the electric vehicle which will eliminate a lot of fuel duty revenue. The government, however, has made clear it is not considering applying this reform to cars and light vans, so it is not the solution to the rise of the electric vehicle undermining the motoring tax base.
We have long experienced heavy taxation from a mixture of VED and fuel taxes on motoring which far exceeds the cost of monopoly provision and regulation of roadspace. No government is going to find an easy way of substituting revenue from sources other than motoring. Most governments positively favour taxing road travel as they see it as a problem rather than as a freedom and an economic solution for the supply of goods and services.
I am planning several blogs to explore how we can live with the car and van, enjoy the flexibility they offer, and find revenue streams as technology and regulatory requirements change the shape of personal travel. The change to electric if governments follow through with this demand poses one set of difficulties.
Larger issues would be posed if the market took us over time to many more relying on hired in or time share vehicles rather than each owning their own car. Widespread adoption of hire in would mean a large reduction in the size of the car fleet, with obvious consequences for VED and other per car levies.
25 Comments
Pennies make pounds but I cannot see a whole lot of difference between fuel prices here and in European countries. As for VED. I had to look up this acronym. It sounded like a nasty car disease. It is. I don’t see why we should infect foreigners with it. Mr Davis could mention we don’t want to catch things from their Ministries of Transport. He has spent the last two years ensuring Europeans once they have got here have a vote, a job and a house for ever. A dose of VED shouldn’t cause him much of a problem to sort out.
Taxes are pernicious as they are no less than legalised theft. However society in its wisdom wishes for government to relieve its citizens of life’s burdens and keep them from harm and so for that privilege we are obliged to pay taxes. Government does not do the jobs we give it particularly well. In fact most of them we would be far better doing for ourselves. It does not organise taxation in any case in ways that best serve those who pay them. They tend to be counterproductive and cause adverse behaviour. So suggestions to make taxes more equitable and work favourably are to be welcome. Yet how much so we generally do not know until after they are implemented.
“Government does not do the jobs we give it particularly well” – they do them appallingly and most of the things they do no one wanted them to do anyway. Many of the things they do do positive harm and hugely damage productivity by inconveniencing and over taxing the productive sector, diverting resources to usually daft thinks (with current technology) like wind, PV, electric cars, HS2, Hinkley C, Millennium Domes, sitting duck aircraft carriers with leaks (and without aircraft) and other lunacies. Other thinks like “free at the point of rationing and non treatment” NHS destroy better more efficient competition.
Governments approach so many things with a tax attitude. You wish to buy a company share, “let’s tax them! ( stamp duty ) ( tax on dividends ) ( capital gains tax )…let’s tax the broker too so he passes on an increased commission to the buyer…let’s tax those employed by the broker, his staff, and NI…so he has to pay higher wages and pass it on to the buyer of shares… let’s make the broker pay tax on the building..just for having it..let’s tax electricity and gas he uses…”
One day, Government will get rid of its bad attitude of stealing from its subjects and figure it should actually work a living….or just plain die! Remembering of course the buyer of shares has already worked and paid tax on the money he uses.
I do not mind paying tax. What I mind is the type of tax or so called duty or fee (e.g. Stamp duty or TV license fee) and what that money is used for e.g. giving it to corrupt governments in the form of so called aid.
Stabilise level of population. Make up your mind whether you wish rail of road ( not both, not here, on our sixpence area island) and this will reduce stop/start traffic, lessen usage of fuel, reduce vehicles carrying imports and exports, free up more road, enabling roads to last longer, work out on kind of taxation not a hundred different ones, this saving time and money in its collection. Or just carry on like a government without a thought in the world!!
Dear Gulliver–Apart from all else, driving is nothing like the pleasure it used to be and although I accept it wouldn’t make a huge amount of difference I am in the camp favouring re-instating old, and building many more new railways. As to HS2 I have never got my head round how they could spend so much money especially as a lot, and the difficult part, of the route is still there just waiting to be re-used. Personally I have never had as much faith as apparently I should have in electrification–which to my mind makes running trains too inflexible, impossible even except on the main line.
When a People …builds a tiny area of standing stones serving no useful purpose whatsoever, and builds them at great human cost in the middle of nowhere and they last for thousands of years undisturbed THEN that same People finds it has to go round them, alot, has to go over them alot and finally wouldn’t you know …finds it has to go UNDER them, alot!! THEN you have what should be called a set of PEOPLE who are barking mad. It sounds stupid but I bet that same People will charge one another for going round, over and under eventually. Plus, make a law so visitors have to pay too, it is only fair! 🙂
Mr Redwood, one way of solving the problem of falling motoring-related tax revenue would be to reduce spending by a similar amount. Eliminating all the absurd subsidies for ‘green’ energy sources would be a good start – and might also make it worth while for companies to build the modern gas power plants we will need very soon, even without the foolishly hoped-for rise in EVs. Can you tell us if the Government is doing anything serious to address the impending power crisis?
I have never seen a proper analysis of the pollution effects of the electricity generation and transmission losses needed for electrically fueled vehicles compared to those for petrol fueled vehicles. Or for the resources consumed in making the on-board batteries needed to store the electricity – compared to just a tank for the petrol fueled vehicle, etc. Surely it is not that clear cut? And will there be enough power stations?
I look forward to your analysis and solutions. Ever since it was suggested the automobile should be preceded by a man holding a red warning flag, governments have sought to regulate the industry producing them – often to its disadvantage and sometimes disastrously. There is a real risk it is doing so again under the present government with its misguided attitude to the modern diesel. JLR must be wondering why they bothered to invest £2 billion or more in state of the art facilities and engine designs only to be told it was a waste of their time.
Good morning
So I take it that the government plan to make personal transport use rationable. One can only assume that this is to keep the number of cars travelling on the roads to a minimum so that all those lorries and vans can keep moving.
Once out of the EU, albeit in name only, I would assume the UK Government would be able, being a sovereign power, to charge ALL foreign vehicles entering the UK, and especially diesel ones, a sizeable levy ? After all they will be citizens of a Third Country and would have to obey our laws without recourse to some higher external UK Court, so would have to pay 😉
“The government, however, has made clear it is not considering applying this reform to cars and light vans”
And when, exactly, has any future government abided by promises made by a former? Promises are always broken, often by the same administration that made them.
Road tax should have been eliminated decades ago and the already massive amount of tax extracted at the pump should have been more then enough to cover road maintenance. Instead the out of control state continues to invent new ways to steal wealth from it’s rightful owners.
There was a time, long ago, when goods destined to and fro these islands had to be carried in British ships. Now we’ve almost turned full circle. We can’t go back there but we do need a more robust heart when dealing with matters like this.
I like the idea of a VED for foreign lorries, a not dissimilar idea from individuals having to pay for a visa to visit another country and it could be organised in a similar way. Why one and not the other? I don’t like road pricing.I don’t trust the idea of road pricing, and I don’t accept assurances it won’t be etended to cars. Far too complicated as well.
Oh good thats what we need ANOTHER tax… and if you think we believe that this won’t eventually apply to cars and vans you must think we’re stupid.
The time is fast approaching where the 48 % of us that actually pay the bulk of taxes will say enough is enough.
Get your profligate spending under control, stop wasting money and make the extremely highly paid fat cats in the public sector responsibly for effective use of OUR money. Stop trying to run every facet of our lives, we dont want it and you are absolutely rubbish at delivering anyway. Ring fence critical public services, fund then effectively and get the hell out of everything else
What I have never understood is why we do not have a system similar to the vignette in Switzerland.
Beam me up Scotty – that’s the technology of the future. I want one of those hyper-fast UFO’s that the Americans have just recently released film of….we could put a 25% VAT rate on them.
If the charge is being levied mainly to make foreign vehicles pay a fair price for using our roads then, at least on the British mainland, it would be technically straightforward to require all foreign registered vehicles coming into the country to be fitted with a black box to report which roads they were travelling on and to charge them for this.
The problems will come from considerations of privacy and security: not everyone will want their position known to whoever enforces these rules, and not every vehicle owner will be relaxed about his perhaps valuable or dangerous cargo being tracked (although perhaps the police and fire brigade would find this information useful). I also suspect that, whilst we are still in the EU or ‘fully aligned’ with it this would contravene the freedom of travel rules unless it were extended to UK registered vehicles.
“Most governments positively favour taxing road travel as they see it as a problem rather than as a freedom and an economic solution for the supply of goods and services”
It’s been utterly demonised.
Only a quarter of tax raised from motoring goes back into roads – the rest is a money spinner for government.
I loathe the liability and hassle of running a car but it’s what I need to get to work.
My occaisional reward for bothering to run a car to get to work ? I can use it on my day off for leisure trips and maximise its utility when I want it.
Like the BBC licence, these expenses are voluntary.
If we’re going to be treated as the enemy then it’s very easy to cut back paying out on both.
Duties on all forms of transport are a mess . Of course there should be a “level playing field ” as far as running costs of lorries are concerned ; lorries using the roads no matter where they come from have an undeniable wear and tear effect . The public have been victims from the taxes raised on cars and a different and fairer solution should now be found . Obviously technology will change the development of cars in the future and at the moment it looks as if electric cars will be favoured . Whether such cars should receive a preferential tax treatment is another matter . Public transport will never be a satisfactory solution .
Every time I see a mention of electric vehicles, I like to ask a simple question – “Where is the electricity going to come from?”
Apparently the average electric car takes a load of about 3kW and takes about 8 or 9 hours to charge, that’s a lot of electricity when you are talking about millions of cars. Add to this the even greater demand if we had electric lorries and we would probably have to double the country’s generation capacity.
When I raise this question, the solution is often claimed to be “better batteries”. This doesn’t solve the problem, it would be just like fitting a bigger fuel tank in your car, you can’t use any more fuel than you put in! May be a marginal increase in efficiency, but batteries are already very efficient.
So, where will the electricity come from?
For sure it would be politically dangerous to tamper with or restrict peoples freedom of movement in their own vehicles, akin to the poll tax. Electric vehicles with solar generation and home battery storage could reduce motoring costs considerably.. Any taxing of this would be interpreted as anti conservation. The answer to reduced t5ax take is to reduce overall government expenditure. As of this moment we have possibly the greatest tax take on motorists and the worst roads and facilities of just about any European country. Registration , tax and compulsory insurance for cyclists would be a step in the right direction. I look forward to reading your ideas on the subject.
A couple of thoughts. Most damage done to road surfaces are caused by heavy vehicles based on axle weight to the power of 4. It is reasonable for the UK or any other country to charge foreign based vehicle users a fee that are using the UK as a ‘land bridge’.
Secondly, traffic is continuing to grow generated primarily by population growth (it used to be by rising incomes). With a UK population set to rise to 80 million or so by 2050 and the increase in road space likely to be small there will be a need to ration or price road space. In principle I think road pricing is the most efficient and economic way of doing this.
Up in Scotland, and no doubt in northern England, where weather is usually colder, the range achieved by electric vehicles is an issue: when cold, wet, the electric vehicle consumes more fuel to keep the vehicle de-misted, wipers going. So the range is less; in rural areas, distances are greater to get to shops, schools. In the discussion about putting charging points onto the newly ‘dualled’ A9, there is also the question of capacity for the charging points, and the inevitability of having queuing cars, waiting to charge (for how long?), backing onto the A9, particularly in winter (unless the manufacturers magically increase range). So the infrastructure investment for charging points is probably more complex, bigger. Those we know with electric cars here have hybrid cars, which take conventional fuel as well.
One idea – please attribute (to a reader of your wondrous blog!) – might be to incorporate an electric VED into the ‘public’ charging points – what do you think? Maybe also into the vehicle owner’s charging points?
Thank you, Dr. Redwood, for all your posts, and for enabling comments. For isolated souls like myself, up here in these overly unenlightened climes, your blog is manna (if the matter discussed is sometimes enraging). My best wishes for a restful Christmas time.
Nobody comes to the UK to fill up with Diesel. The UK has a higher rate of Duty on Diesel than any of our near neighbours; about €0.12 including the VAT on the Duty.
As usual Brexiteers are looking through the wrong end of the telescope. They want to apply “beggar-thy-neighbour” import tariffs on the forty percent of our food we import from the continent; Plus, they want to increase the cost of trucking it to the UK by charging VED on foreign trucks!
The bottom line will be higher prices in the shops; not exactly a vote winner on the doorsteps where real household disposable income (RHDI) is flat-lining!