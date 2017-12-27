Safer junctions and less road congestion

The Transport Secretary has rightly identified the need for more capacity on Council strategic road networks to complement the increase of capacity being achieved through the governments investment in more capacity on the national network. I am encouraging Wokingham and West Berkshire to come up with schemes and bid for cash to take advantage of this initiative.
Much of the congestion occurs at junctions. Mixed use junctions are also a place of maximum danger of accidents where cars, lorries, buses, cycles and pedestrians can get in each other’s way. The more that can be done to provide safe seperate routes for cyclists and pedestrians at main road junctions the better. The more that can be done to segregate turning traffic from traffic going straight on a main road, the safer the junction and the better the flow.
My local observations confirm my view that roundabouts usually increase capacity compared to light controlled cross roads. On the A329 Wokingham to Reading Road the busy junction with the Woosehill spine road normally flows well with a roundabout. In contrast the Winnersh crossroads, a little west of the Woosehill turning has a four way phased light set which causes traffic jams most of the day. The Earley peripheral road also flows well most of the time with a series of roundabouts . The jams occur at the main junction with the A 329 with light controls on the roundabout. This I accept is a busier junction anyway which poses additional design issues.
The best example of a roundabout scheme which has greatly improved flows and increased safety is the new junction with the A30 for the Eversley Road A 327. It should be an example for other schemes. Where roundabouts cannot be fitted light junctions need segregated right hand lanes, short phase right turn sequences, and priority phasing for the main route and flow at the junction. Where there is a main road with side roads the main road should always be green unless traffic sensors detect traffic wishing to join from the sides.
First off, something like 98% of junctions are almost certainly safe if used correctly and with respect, accidents that occur are almost always the fault of one or more road users and not the design of the junction its self. For example, those old style Public Information Films that are occasionally still shown on TV are quite effective making in people aware of such problems and risks, the simple PIF message “Think Bike” has probably saved more (motor)cyclists at junctions than any number of redesigned junctions.
As for roundabouts, they are all well and good were traffic levels are balanced on all entry and exit slip roads, if not they are more likely to cause congestion on the less busy intersecting roads as traffic has to wait for often non-existing gaps, which in turn causes (usually) car driver frustration and thus the sort of chance-taking that leads to accidents (directly or indirectly, the accordion effect). How many roundabouts now need full or part time traffic lights to allow them to balance traffic flows. You are correct in saying that traffic lights need to be phased correctly, using sensors to give correct priority, right turns especially, short programmed phase right turn sequences all to often cause congestion in themselves.
When I lived in Canada I do not believe I saw one roundabout. I never went out of the environs of Montreal so in other parts that maybe different. They did not have have vehicle damaging road bumps to regulate speed that we are so fond of in the UK either. They appear to overcome keeping speeds down on urban roads by having stop signs on every road as it approached a junction then each vehicle moving off again on a first come first served basis. It worked extremely well but it depended on everyone politely observing precedence. Not sure the British these days are polite enough for it to work here. Our road network suffers from the cramped conditions imposed by our being a small country and of course years of government neglect and mismanagement.
Once again hundreds of thousands of immigrants lost by May and Rudd, 20 million invited by Rudd before Christmas, even though we are told by May immigration policy not written and nothing is agreed until everything is agreed!
I suppose all these lost souls walk! Cultural Marxism marches on under May.
Indeed but government policy for years has been to block the roads and treat motorists as cash cows. Their green crap religion and co2 is the gas of the devil beliefs lead them to consider cars, vans and trucks to be pure evil. This despite the fact that they are vital to the economy, more efficient, cheaper, more flexible and more convenient in general than the alternatives of rail, bikes and busses. Government like to control, tax and boss people about, they therefore love traffic lights that can hold them up. Congestion is how they choose to deter people from driving and increase pollution in the process – but why? Far better to deter by sensible time dependent charging then provide the road space needed.
The Transport Secretary, C Grayling is a Cambridge Historian. Might we not be better off with someone who understands the economics, engineering, practicalities and statistics of transport systems I wonder?
Still Grayling was for “leave” so he clearly has at lease understood some important history, that giving others the right to rule over your country is not a good plan.
More road space please and stop the green loons from blocking the roads. They have done enough damage by expensively insulating tower blocks (incompetently too). Oh and electric cars emit rather more CO2 than petrol ones, so get real please and grow up!
Some road junctions are very dangerous and not easy to get onto the main road from a minor road especially when turning right across the road. The A27 is notorious and I used to have to turn left first, go right down another road further on and then come back on myself to proceed with my journey. The only other way was to force my way out into the middle strip which was very narrow and then get into the traffic. The situation is still the same with no traffic lights at peak times to make things easier.
Regarding electric cars. I hear today that somewhere in the UK 14.000 homes have been without electricity over night. Really handy if you have an electric car and need to get to work this morning!! Nice start to the working week. Still, the next door neighbour with his diesel car must be happy.
Electric car are not very good if you are stuck in a snow drift either perhaps in skimpy clothing, this as their heating system runs the battery down rather rapidly!
When this technology can perform without subsidy or tax advantages then people will switch. R&D is fine but the roll out of duff, premature, range limited, tax payer subsidised, very expensive and limited technology is just stupid. Please can you stop it Mr Grayling?
Last night I drove from West Sussex to Wokingham avoiding the motorways because of the very wet weather. I lost count of the drivers coming towards me with fog lights ablaze. The glare from the wet roads was probably the major hazard of the journey. A PIF film about that might be in order!
Your comments re-Winnersh Crossroads are too true. They are a main reason so many drivers take the Sindlesham Mill bridge route which is a traffic hazard in it’s own right.
Our LA has altered the junctions on the main road into town near us 3 times in the last 7 years. Each time it costs millions and at the end of months of disruption the traffic is the same or worse, with longer times for bikes and often non-existent pedestrians. the pollution caused is increased. No wonder they need a big increase in Council Tax.
The new ideas for digging up the last scheme come from the ministry and the nudgers.
One of the biggest problems is the proliferation of mini roundabouts. We have two which give priority to the minor road on what was a tee junction.
This has caused the minor road to become a rat run through the village to the A38.
I notice in todays local paper there are plans to remove the island and install lights.
Thousands wasted by the local authority on pointless fashionable non solutions.
Most congestion is caused by people parking on the roads, the solution is simple and cost free. Just because you buy a house does not give you the right to park on land that you do not own and obstructs others.
If only we could have dedicated bike lanes at the sides of roads instead of parked cars, there would be even less congestion as the school run wouldn’t exist as it does today, and many other people in cars would be on their bikes. Obviously some lanes and roads would be too narrow.
The other advantage of the Japanese way of not allowing parked cars on streets, is that when people can’t drive door to door, most of them don’t bother with cars in the first place. So even less congestion and a much fitter population.
@Yossarion; Put that another way, just because you buy a car, pay the VED and fuel excise duty, it doesn’t give you a right to use the roads!
First you need to define “cause obstruction”, never mind that kerbside parking in built up areas is actually a very cheap and effective traffic calming measure….
Your assumption regarding roundabouts is correct. Where I live,the council removed the traffic lights at a busy junction because they caused long tailbacks of traffic, and installed a mini-roundabout and the tailbacks disappeared.
I’ve totally lost faith in local councils to plan anything!
Our local council “planned” an island in the centre of the road right opposite a bus stop. The net result is that when a bus is at the stop, nothing can pass it. This brings traffic to a standstill, which almost immediately blocks a roundabout about 50 yards or so down the road. It’s been like this for a few years now, and the council must know, but I suspect no-one is prepared to admit that they made a mistake.
Intelligent traffic lights would be good. And an attitude from authorities that worked *with* drivers rather than deliberately trying to disincenitivise them.
The last thing government actually wants is people to stop driving as it will mean taxes having to be raised by other means, so we have this bizarre situation whereby drivers are inconvenienced and punished whilst being forced to drive because of poor public transport and impossible housing costs.
The police also need to be reminded that one of their primary duties is the regulation of traffic (per the legal definition of a Police Constable.) Recently I found a huddle of them speed ticketting drivers who’d just broken free from a nightmare snarl up just further up the road – they had seen the situation as an opportunity to capture people trying to make up time rather than sorting out the problem, temporary lights on an arbitary phase setting.
There are more police officers than ever. Their duty now seems to be the pursuance of hate criminals and duplicate form filling.
As mentioned before here, by solving a localised problem all you are doing is pushing it further downstream. Only by actually facing the root cause can the issue its effects reduced.
And can we please stop calling government expediture, investment ? It is an old Gordon Brown trick that fools no one. An investment is made in order to seek a return, usually money. Since I doubt that these roads are to be made toll roads I fail to see the use of such a term. It sounds so terribly New Labour /Soft Socialist.😝
The traffic volume on the A4074 that passes by the hamlet where I live is so bad at times it is impossible to access it . Efforts to to persuade the Oxfordshire County Council to create a roundabout have all failed . This section of the A4074 is a connection between the M4 and the M40 so it is understandable why it is so busy ; local residents have appealed many times to resolve the issue but there is no sign of anything happening . Our MP doers not seem to have the sort of focus that John has .
Good old Wokingham..whenever the going gets tough its always comforting to know that we can always fall back on the old reliable constitutency stuff.. make as much trouble as you like on the national stage..tell lies..fake news..350 on the side of a bus all in the name of taking back control..but when it doesn’t turn out as expected then thete is always the bolt hole of local politics..traffic lanes, roundabouts and yelliw lines. Good old.Wokingham
Reply I undertake constituency work all the time as part of my job. I was always clear about the gross and net sums involved in being a member of the EU and used both the gross and net figures throughout the campaign with explanations. £350m a week was the right figure for the gross contribution – it then went up.
My criticism on this would be that the Leave campaigners didn’t make enough of the extra costs of belonging to the EU – all those one-0ff, off-the-books payments we were required to make and still are, and still will be in the future. Go to Brexit Facts4eu for some idea of the figures and destinations.
“…whenever the going gets tough…” 🙂 If only the Remain Campaign had put an advert on the side of a bus ” 350, it’s not true! ” Just a simple step and the battle would have been won.
The problem with the A329 Winnersh cross roads junction, is the fact that Wokingham Council allowed a well known Supermarket to have both entrances and exits located within 50 metres of this problem set of lights, when the phasing of these lights has caused problems for years, a simple no traffic light left turn with a separate feeder lane from the A329 eastern approach would help save this entry problem (although not unfortunately the exit).
When the long standing joke (housing estate) Northern relief road is eventually built, it will also exit with planned traffic light control onto the A329, less than 500 metres from this junction, thus you will then have two sets of lights immediately before and after the M4 motorway bridge, as well as the Supermarket lights, meaning three sets of lights within 500 metres of this problem junction, causing further delays on the A329 which already tails back to the Woosehill roundabout you mention in your post at peak hour usage.
Lack of any original or forward thinking by the Council is the cause I am afraid.
“Lack of any original thought or forward thinking by the Council is the cause I am afraid”.
I suspect it is not actually “a lack of any original thought or forward thinking by the Council at all”. It is just that their main concerns and their agenda are the paying large wages, expenses, bloated pensions, installing motorist mugging cameras, killing villages by parking charges and similar.
They could not really give a damn about congestion. Indeed for the “green lunes” they rather like causing congestion to advance their cause. Look at the appalling mess that is Bristol!
Not their money nor they who get the value of any congestion relief so what do they care. Far better to employ another “equality audit officer” or something similar, perhaps even a relative or good friend of theirs (by chance they could tip off) about the position?
Traffic lights should be positioned at major roundabouts to relieve congestion at peak times. But the time delays between lights have to first be calibrated to ensure the highest efficiency.
I holidayed on Long Island NY and there were no roundabouts just the lights. Despite the heavy traffic we were not held up on green and were able to speed on. Another feature was that we were allowed to turn right on a red if the road was clear on the left. If such practice works so well in the USA why is it not adopted here?
One of the main causes of congestion is largely empty bus lanes. These (even for a small section) can restrict the capacity of a long road to perhaps just 60-70% of what it was before the lane was expensively installed. But as we know they are really interested in the cash cow camera income and congestion creation. Also bus occupancy can be as low as 5 or 6 from depot to depot during the whole of the day, less than you can fit in a people carrier. They are no more efficient than cars with say two or three in at all.
They also take indirect routes to pick up passengers and stop every few hundred yards.
Taxis are clearly cars. But they are obviously far less efficient than a self drive car as A they need a professional driver with all his CO2 need and B they often take two journeys to make on useful (passenger carrying) one.
So where on earth is the logic in letting taxis use bus lanes as in say Bristol? Where is the logic in London of letting say Black Cabs use them but not the far less expensive and generally preferable UBER cabs? I refuse to take a black cab again until this pathetic attack on the gig economy (from May, Hammond, the EU and the courts) stops.
I was taught that in traffic engineering safety is all. For instance capacity and traffic flows can sometimes be increased at traffic lights by allowing opposing flows to run on green at the same time; but this may not be permitted because it is deemed (or shown to be) unsafe. Generally traffic lights often work better in urban areas as they can be made to facilitate pedestrian and cycle movements as well as motor vehicles (as well as the issue of space). It sometimes aids throughput of traffic flows by linking traffic light junction timings.
In addition to the suggestions made, I would like to see a rather more adventurous approach to keep traffic moving on the main routes where in some cases roundabouts are a real hindrance, out in the country. There are many routes where minor roads often carrying little traffic traverse the main one. Main route traffic must slow to navigate the roundabouts there, busy or not.
The authorities ought to create underpasses or cuttings beneath the roundabouts as a matter of routine to enable main route traffic to travel through with no interruption, only not doing so where lack of space or geology prevents it, coupled with where space also permits more use of filter off exits to the left so vehicles leaving the main route and going left at this point don’t have to enter the roundabout. There should also be a benefit from a reduction in emissions as the slow down/accelerate process on the main route will be eliminated.
If you live on a housing estate you will notice some people have a problem. Certain households overflow with vehicles.Every street has at least three of these. Addiction to gambling drugs, alcohol are well-known. Problem addiction to vehicles and driving has never been noted as a far as I am aware. But it is very widespread, also the universal use of a hammer in fixing all known maintenance issues 24/7.Home Ownership is another addiction, problem. But I digress.
The truth is, we don’t have enough room in the UK for such.