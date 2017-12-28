Technical and financial changes for personal travel

There are two possible revolutions for personal travel. The first is more people switching from owning to hiring a vehicle when they need one. The second is self driving cars removing the need for a driver. Let me make it clear I am not recommending this all be made compulsory or will happen in the next couple of years! I like many people need to own a car to do my job.
The average UK private car travels less than 8000 miles a year. This means it is only in use on the road for 11 days a year. For the remaining 354 days it is parked.
If many more went over to hiring in a car when needed the numbers of cars could fall substantially and still leave unused vehicle capacity to allow for non use overnight, for areas of low demand and for maintenance of vehicles. This would have major consequences for car makers, for tax revenue from vehicle ownership, and for the need for parking.
In practice it is easy to see more city dwellers opting to rent not own, but it is less likely to catch on in rural areas where people depend on cars and where it is more difficult guaranteeing hire car availability when needed. It is also related to the development of the automatic car, which would be easier to hire in as they would come round to your home when you needed one.
The move to self driving vehicles will take time. Legislators are not yet persuaded that the technology of the automated vehicle hits acceptable safety standards, and fitting automated cars onto roads with cars with drivers poses problems. We will move to a world where the car increasingly drives itself but a person is needed to remain in charge.
Parking is a big issue. We need to make more off road parking provision all the time we run on our current car ownership model. We have insufficient road capacity, so we need to work to get parked vehicles off the highway.
Until a few months ago, I lived in a small but rapidly expanding old market town, which happened to be sited close to London, a major airport and motorway. It also has its own busy train station.
The Elizabethan centre of town was self-evidently not constructed for motor vehicles. Ditto the surrounding Victorian and Edwardian homes (some beautiful mansions, mostly ex-farm workers’ cottages).
The huge housing development in the wider area over the past 20yrs has been hamstrung by the planners’ views that private cars are not to be encouraged, yet since there is virtually no public bus service (and what there is unpredictable and unreliable), so anyone who is a parent or a worker (or both) needing to get to the station, the primary and secondary schools and other vital services MUST have a car. The only residents I knew who could leave their car in their garage for most of the year were retirees, who could happily spend hours walking to the shops or the doctor, or waiting an hour for a bus, and who had no grandchildren nearby and therefore did not get the frequent urgent calls for assistance that I did!
It’s time legislators and regulators stopped treating the car as the enemy, but as a vital component of the way C21st society works.
I live in the constituency next to Mr. Redwood’s. By any standards this is now an urban area. Lots of people, housing and offices and, of course, houses going up by the thousand each year. Train travel is ludicrously expensive and, during the day, just one train an hour going to the nearest town. Watched a bus go across in front of us around a roundabout the other day and my wife said ‘that’s the first time I’ve ever seen a bus here’. The failure of successive governments to incorporate proper bus and train services into local planning is … well … typical really. They (government, local and national) are not very good at it. Other countries seem to do a lot better.
It is a nonsensical suggestion that people should hire a car to make a limited but essential trip on a daily basis. People own cars for many reasons. One of the reasons is absolute convenience that allows the owner to move freely by car at any time at his own discretion. During an emergency for example should a family member become ill and you need to get from A to B in swift time.
Mr Redwood needs to focus on freedom of movement and private ownership rather than focusing on some form of collectivist system through a car-hiring process
I am naturally and indeed rightly suspicious of the State, those it employs and those who derive their authority from their association with it. I have noticed, certainly in the last 20 years or so, a tendency for the State to become ever more interventionist.
The movement of people and the freedom that this confers is a prime target for the pernicious and overactive imaginations of public officials who are continually looking at methods of both taxing us more, opportunities for further monitoring and limiting our freedoms. This article reeks of such a mindset and it leaves me cold.
I had intended to make the same points, I could not have made them better. Mr Redwood is clearly forgetting the meaning of freedom and independence. He ought to be championing them not suggesting how they can be surrendered.
Reply Of do stop finding wrong interpretations to attack. I support freedom and said so in the article. I am asking what if people exercise their choices in certain ways?
And, of course, they want to do away with cash. Then you really will be monitored. Use cash. Use it all the time. Take £100 out of the machines and spend it instead of using your cards.
JR’s view is flawed. Rural communities have been dumpy by the Tory party. No dubs services, closing post offices and taxes pubs out of business. All focal points being closed. Snooper charter introduced by May so bodies like the Food Standard Agency can watch our internet activity! CCTV to watch us walking about, listen and monitor smart phones to know where we are and who we talk with, ANPR to watch where we drive and park. An interventionist Tory govt incrementally ridding us of our freedoms. He Tory govt now trying to force how we should think through disguise of hate crime, equality and PC crap. Make t abnormal seem normal. Now it is on manouvres to indoctrinate our children through revising sex education in school. This is not education but indoctrination. State broadcaster used for propaganda. Quite Orwellian govt. Not all is what it appears. Any person or body that challenges get extra legislation or an inquiry i.e. Press or police or get hammered by all establishment bodies like Farage. MPs inappropriate conduct dismissed or swept under the carpet. Getting more like the USSR every day. May and her likes needs to be ousted her view of the world is disturbing and she is completely untrustworthy.
Well said Hope. And ‘May and her likes’ apparently intent on selling us out to the EUSSR.
Ownership of a commuting car is a fraction of hiring a tax every day – with the added bonus of being able to use it when you need it any other time.
Outside of London a car is not just economical, it is an utter bargain. I fail to see how private hire is going to compete – driverless or not.
(My commuting car costs about 30p a mile all costs – including depreciation – in. A taxi charges £4 a mile.)
A relative bargain, despite the fact that the fiscal subsidy system is very anti car and for no good reason at all.
Norman and Prangwizard, my freedom and independence have been severely limited by other people’s cars and lorries. I can no longer go about on my bike as I used to, and walking isn’t much fun either. If I were a motorist I don’t think I would feel very free either as they all seem to clog each other up! Our problem is a shared one, far too many people, cars, and lorries. This is what has to be addressed.
The Chideock speed camera caught 57,000 motorists in one year exceeding 30mph.
The Dorset village must be a scene of perpetual carnage if 30mph through it is dangerous.
It doesn’t look like a 30mph zone – that’s why so many are getting caught out by it, and by the lack of accident stats it seems it is drivers who are right and the police who are wrong and why lorries can’t get up the other side of the valley.
Highway robbery. Literally.
I do not agree with Lord Heseltine, or for that matter much like him. But he is entitled to his views and the Conservative Party is entitled to act or not as it sees fit.
As for him leaving the UK, as far as I am concerned where he goes is his business, but who comes here to work, settle and integrate is ALL of our business. This is OUR home and we should only invite people that will work and help make it better.
A very intelligent and well thought out article.
The only questions to me that arise, are one of liberty and privacy. It is not beyond reason that the owners of rental and driverless cars will wish to fit tracking technology. We already have this in the form of mobile phones but, I can choose to leave my phone at home and not be tracked. I can also be tracked whenever I use public transport via my Oyster. But again, I can choose to use money when possible or, a private taxi and pay cash.
It is not that I have something to hide as some may suggest, but those that know me know that I am very much against big state and governments. Such things have proven to be quite literally dangers to both personal liberty, freedom and life.
The personal car provides freedom of movement. For me to use a rental car I must first travel to the rental place. Then queue, then register and then, when finished, return the car and travel back to my home. This is quite some task ! I wonder if our kind host does this on a daily basis ? Perhaps it is time that MP’s ‘before’ they pass laws actually try to live under the rules themselves.
Driverless cars are quite possibly the future. But what of insurance ? Who will ultimately be responsible ? I can see a legal minefield with all this.
With all the traffic on the roads today and public transport under enormous strain, once again I say, we need to tackle the root cause and not try to look for complicated, expensive and possibly pointless solutions.
I am not a cyclist but would be if it was safer, so envy people on the continent who have vast networks of dedicated lanes. I know our roads are narrower etc but national and local government have completely failed to even try and address this issue. In my area I cannot think of one scheme. HMG should set targets and demand action to benefit us and the environment.
We have an obsession with grass verges that more and more people park on anyway. Why not ban the parking and turn them into off road dedicated safe havens or make more urban streets one way to enable a cycle lane to be included on the road, I could then cycle to my local shops/doctor etc and eliminate 80% of my car journeys.
Places where bikes are used lots, such as the Netherlands, tend to be flat. The UK is very hilly.
“The average UK private car travels less than 8000 miles a year. This means it is only in use on the road for 11 days a year. For the remaining 354 days it is parked.”
Wrong, yes they might be only used for those 11 days but they are available at a moments notice for the other 353 days.
“self driving cars removing the need for a driver”
Can we please debunk the idea, there will be no such thing, what is being developed are autonomous cars, not driver-less – there will always need to be someone qualified and in a capable state to take control should systems fail.
What is it with politicos, these ideas along with PPM road pricing that will track vehicles, whilst I suspect thay are trying to find ways to square the cost/income circle at the DfT within roughly the current budget (that are far to low), most people will just see it as Big Brother wanting to curb our freedoms within the law.
For once Jerry you are spot on.
Or they are on the road almost every single day doing 22 miles – to and from work, the shops, schools, the doctors, the chemists, dentist, banks, grandparents …….
I don’t suppose insurers will want to cover solo cars either.
Present levels of revenue collected from cars are returned to the state at 75% – a mere 25% going back into roads. No more tax, thank you.
Then the motorists have to pay in their time stuck in jams on top of that!
Gosh Jerry, I agree with you. May 2018 prove hopeful!
Jerry
I agree with you, totally.. You must be coming round in your old age… Lol
You don’t need a car until you get one, and your life becomes configured to be dependent on it.
The density of car ownership, given the available parking, is excessive in some areas.
My suggestion is to make the driving test very much harder than it is today, reflecting in part the roads having become so much busier. With less people passing the test, there will be less need for parking cars.
I think it would also be a good idea to subject anyone convicted for a careless driving offence to a re-test. This might relieve the roads of those whose driving skills have lapsed.
Why not just stop importing people at a rate of 600,000 plus each year, most of whom are to serve the needs of the ones you imported in previous years. The NHS is a classic example of such accelerating need.
One can also make the public transport option more convenient and affordable. That does not require high subsidies as the continental experience shows. A lot depends on population density and where that is high, proper combined private/public infrastucture can be very effective. It may need different business models for the rail and bus operators though.
Then expect house prices in areas of high employment to become stratospheric.
It is already hard enough for kids trying to live responsibly and independantly to drive cars. £4000 insurance.
Are you trying to make them hate you ?
Get rid of the litigation culture, the no win no fee system and the massive insurance fraud that exists. The legal system need sorting out.
@Dave Andrews; If we prevent people from driving, not because they are not fit to drive but because the state has conspired to prevent them the Govt. would then need to radically improve the plentiful provision of PT at all times of day and night, both urban and perhaps more so in country areas, so why not just do that anyway, if the fares structure was such that it was cheaper to use PT than running a car only those who truly need to use a car or van would do so.
As for your suggestion about careless driving offences, well that always assumes the police actually prosecute the correct person, the person who caused the accident and not just those who became involved in it – it is often said that many who cause accidents never have accidents themselves, they just see them in their rear view mirrors, assuming that they bother looking!
In regard to the last comment, I also think there should be a “rat-line” to report poor driving. Anyone reported 5 times, say, would need to submit to a re-test. That might also help to curb road-rage, as cut-up drivers would have a non-violent avenue to vent their frustrations.
Dave, I disagree with your first assertion, unless you happen to live in a city with ample public transport and a plethora of taxis/mini cabs.
Parking is a problem, especially in any area containing listed buildings, but it is not insurmountable if addressed rationally rather than hysterically.
There are many issues to be resolved before we all end up using rented, self driving cars. Among them are: insurance responsibility and reliability; maintenance and cleaning of rented vehicles; the taxes that will be levied by central and local government both to replace the current high levels of tax on the private car and to protect public transport; working out a viable business model; redesigning the car as we know it for use as a rental vehicle. My guess is that we shall see early efforts to resolve some of these issues from new entrants to the market in countries like China where the state can more easily impose it’s will.
John do you realise what a rip off some if these car hire companies are? You can end up with a bill for hundreds of pounds and at the least, with all insurances etc to pay for, a big bill to hire for a short period anyway. Hiring on a permanent basis just would not be practical for a lot of us. The trains I use are often cancelled for no good reason at the last major town leaving people with the problem of lugging shopping, children, buggies etc onto a bus or phoning someone to come and get you. That won’t be easy if they have to hire a car. Forget this idea John. There will be riots on the streets and quite rightly so!
Reply It is happening through Uber and other hire options for urban travellers. I am not recommending it and certainly not wanting to make it compulsory! Do sometimes allow intelligent exploration of ideas and social trends.
Extensive internet shopping means most of my supplies are delivered now, much reducing my car usage over what it would be if I had to collect goods myself. I do foresee some onerous delivery tax levied on a per parcel basis as government adapts to tap new revenue streams.
A mix of public transport, clever taxation, disregarding NIMBY when it comes to infrastructure (MPs should look at the public interest at large, not only their personal electorate -or is suicide not an option when it comes to one’s own seat? ) and modern work practices with flexible starting times.
The NIMBY is a good barometer to detect when the country is full.
Fine. Disregard him.
Scrap Government too then. Think of the savings !
@Anonymous; “The NIMBY is a good barometer”
No it is not, all it tell us is who can SHOUT the loudest, not who is correct or what is for the best.
Jerry – wrong. A NIMBY deselects his MP when his area goes downhill on their watch.
The NIMBY does an essential job which should be valued. He looks after the heritage where the Quangoes and Local Government fail.
JR: “The average UK private car travels less than 8000 miles a year. This means it is only in use on the road for 11 days a year. For the remaining 354 days it is parked.”
An example of a nonsensical, derived and misleading statistic. According to your statistic the average UK private car travels 727 miles a day. It is quite possible to use a car every day of the year and still drive less than 8000 miles. You need only to observe the ever increasing congestion on our roads, exacerbated by government both national and local, to know that cars are not parked for 354 days per year.
Reply The equivalent – of course typical use is a few miles each day with most of the time parked
It is quite possible to use a car daily, and frequently each day, but still cover less than 8000 miles pa. A more meaningful debate might be on How and why cars are used.
Many years ago my partner and I chose to live where we do because so many things were in walking distance and our need for a car wouldn’t be essential. Since then, out of town shopping, closure of local hospital facilities, over-pricing of public transport and developing family demands would have made life without a car a huge problem. Luckily we have a driveway for parking, but our road is a constant unofficial car park for commuters who can walk to the station, an obstacle course for emergency services and a nightmare for tradespeople with nowhere to leave their (often large) vehicles. The hitherto green verges are churned up mud. Ok, so it’s “First World Problems”, but it’s becoming unpleasant and unacceptable for many residents; several have sold up and left.
@David L; “Since then, out of town shopping, closure of local hospital facilities, over-pricing of public transport”
Well, one might suggest that some people (perhaps not you personally) chose their politics, cast their vote, paid their taxes and now live with the consequences … but now bleat about how bad things have become since.
“First World Problems” are going to develop into third world problems if we carry on increasing the population like this. When an African population increases at this rate we are all be concerned for stability, resources, etc.
There are two projects underway regarding autonomous vehicles.
One is nearly ready the other is a few years away.
The first is where the driver can switch on a sort of auto pilot and let the car steer itself and alter its speed by itself.
The other is the fully driverless vehicle where the vehicle needs no human involvement.
There is a revolution in road transport approaching.
“There is a revolution in road transport approaching.”
Yes, politicos are trying to put a couple of Genies back in their bottles, whilst others who think they see an ‘opportunity’ try and cash in, nether truly understands why people like to drive, those who wish to be driven already catch a bus, train or hail a taxi….
It just another choice.
Choose auto gearbox or manual
Use cruise control or don’t.
Take the train, get a taxi or just walk.
It’s up to you.
But autonomous technology in cars vans and lorries will very soon radically alter the way we get around.
Montreal Canada does have a car hire system. So I am told. Cars are place strategically around the city and they can be hired by the hour, day, week or month or parts thereof(not sure exactly how that works). How well it works I do not know. One problem no doubt is if a hirer damages a car without reporting it which in the UK is more likely than not. Not to report it that is.
When all vehicles are self drive then that would make vehicle hiring very practicable(just dial one up and when finished send it on it’s way again) and would of course considerably decrease accidents as most of them are caused by driver error. It would also increase road capacity and traffic flow as drivers and current systems are inefficient are doing that. Computerised systems would undoubtedly improve that efficiency. For the whingers though the downside will be that fewer vehicles would be owned (only for off road enthusiasts) so less would be manufactured and so lead to job losses. They would also be fairly uniform in appearance as they will no longer be sold on their looks but on their utility and safety.
Another advantage of self drive hire would be that domestic parking spaces would no longer be needed so as to free up more land for other uses. No more roads congested with parked cars. No more frustrated drivers looking for parking spaces. The benefits must be immense.
So the average car is only used for 11 days a year, but covers 8000 miles, making 727 miles a day?
Yes, of course that’s right.
Reply Yes, if you assume it is driven continuously which of course with a single owner is not going to happen.
There has never been, to my knowledge, a proper analysis done on journeys made throughout the UK – Surely this should be done before we go making major road changes.
More needs to be done to stop people using roads/trains by encouraging more use of Broadband.
Why does the government encourage ever more cars to go on the road, increasing congestion, constantly – by subsidising car manufacturers?
Fast charging of batteries can easily waste over 30% of the (electrical) energy as wasted heat just in the charge. With current technology electric cars are not green and not very practical for most people. Wait until they get them working & economic and certainly do not force tax payers to subsidise other people to buy duff technology early and virtue signal.
My 20-something son & daughter cannot afford a car, they rely on (1) cadging a lift (2) public transport and (3) Uber taxi. The Uber taxi is in fact an essential part of the daughter’s life. One day maybe they will learn to drive, but even that small step to car ownership seems to be a major difficulty.
JR: “The first is more people switching from owning to hiring a vehicle when they need one ”
You are suggesting there should be a rationalisation in the auto manufacturing industry.
Otherwise known as, fewer jobs. Put that in your election manifesto, along with the pensioner tax that worked so well last time.
Reply Do try reading what I write. I am not recommending, but asking what trends might develop.
John have you ever gone through the complexities of ever trying to rent a car, with all of the complexities of the terms and conditions, fuel and insurance policies, as well as collision damage waiver plans that in reality are no such thing.
The damage to the car not being recorded until you challenge the condition before acceptance, the verbal agreement that you have returned it properly until you find your credit card debited a few weeks later for some spurious claim.
Car rental is an absolute disgrace allover the World.
Until that is resolved with more sensible terms and conditions hiring a car is a last resort.
A proper and all inclusive taxi or private car hire (with driver) service would surely be preferable to expanding actual car hire.
At least with a taxi service they pick you up and drop you off when and where you want to go, not so sure Uber was the correct answer or model, but at least they tried in spite of Establishment pressure to stop them.
Looking hence, and I’m lucky in being on the older end so time is stumped, democracy and children will be scarce. In this tiny country at least.
We all wish a car, a house, a garden, another house and car and garden for we are divorced. Children of course, first time , perhaps a second time, bigger houses, bigger cars, off road parking more and more roads to cope. It can go on. It will. But then a UK government will need to say no more of this nonsense. You can’t say this must, with democracy, and with anarchistic procreation.
Canada can cope with a voting Mr and Mrs Rabbit with a car for some time yet. Not the UK
The automated car does not cure the problem of parking.
If the automated car is not to be parked it has to do double the mileage to leave and return to the passenger.
The hired automated car will be no more available (nor cheaper) than current taxis – which (at £4 a mile here) are utterly uneconomical for commuting, school runs, shopping. They work OK for occaisional social, airport usage.
The big problem is with peaks. Nearly everyone who has a car needs it at more or less the same time as everyone else.
We know full well that the car sitting outside is doing nothing most of the time and it is an embuggerance to own one – it still works out far cheaper and more practical than hiring though.
The country was not designed for the number of people currently living in it. That is the problem with modern transport, not the vehicles we are using.
If we continue at the present rate of population growth then cities with high rise living for unemployed people is the way to go – especially redundant UBER drivers.
Skyscrapers take up more room than traditional terraces because of the land lying idle in between. Very few people like living in them, or looking at them. In terraces people feel safer and get a little patch of outside too. If we hadn’t imported so many people between 1997 and now, those 1960s and 70s skyscrapers would hve been pulled down, as planners and architects had eventually come round to understanding what an aberration they were.
I would have thought that within the next 20 years there will be very few domestic car owners with most journeys being carried out by summoning a driverless taxi.
As ultra light materials come into play (a car that could be lifted with one hand), the subsequent 20 years could see flying cars (again summoned as a taxi) and very few roads.
This would bring us a major productivity improvement, more convenience, less pollution and less accidents
Kenneth – driverless taxis will have to be provided in such numbers that they can cope with peaks.
For most of the time they will sit idle.
Remind you of anything ?
(The last thing they will be is cheap for the user.)
Car parking is a problem . It is now almost impossible to park in my nearby Benson and the result is local shops find it uneconomic to survive . The increase is building has not been commensurate with extra facilities – no more school places , extra strain on the excellent surgical practice , traffic density etc etc .
Cars and the freedom of transport are more important now than ever before so any form of constraint would have serious consequences to my way of life ; public transport is available to visit Oxford and Reading , but the location of the bus stops are too far away for my walking or anyone’s capability to carry shopping . There are two cars in my household – one is used on a frequent daily basis and the other does approximately 2000 miles per year . The need for security and cover outweighs the chance to get rid of one of them . John has raised many important points in the post this morning but , as it stands , I cannot see a solution fitting my case .
I don’t understand why shops facing this problem do not get together and buy a plot of land between them that can be used as a car park
Once again, the only answer is, curb the growth of population. People are probably moving out of the big cities to where you are, in response to too many other people moving into the cities
Don’t know whether to be amused or perplexed by this discussion. I live in a beautiful rural county, where it would be unthinkable to go without a car – or about 100 years ago – a horse, (and subsequently, good, affordable public transport). As for driver-less cars, is any machine 100% reliable? They’d probably balk at our smaller country roads!
Quality of life is such a big factor in all this, and I suspect any radical change will be driven by a balance between personal preference, convenience, and necessity. Meanwhile, it’s great to be ‘far from the madding crowd’.
There is little advantage and major hassles owning a car in London. I can get to the centre of town more easily on a train. I do not have to worry about finding a parking space or congestion charges.
There are 24 hour buses. A car is useful for going to the golf club where a parking space is guaranteed or a shopping mall or late at night when traffic has eased. A car means you cannot drink alcohol so socialising, for many of us, is thus limited.
There are car clubs for Londoners who rarely use a car and do not have a garage. They make sense.
You are 50 years from driverless cars. The noise about them today is to obtain funding. Not a chance with current digital systems.
They are already on sale.
It’s just government that has yet to catch up.
I see the government are moving towards a pay-per-mile toll road policy. Obviously scared that with a switch to shared cars they’ll collect less revenue from drivers – that’s the most important thing for them.
The government is desperate to control our movements hence their fixation with public transport.
Getting us into driverless hire cars gives them total control over demand. At peak periods they could delay their movements.
Luckily the technology for both driverless and electric cars is years away from being a reality.
Who asked the electorate whether they wanted self driving cars on UK roads ?
You (politicians) have no mandate for it !
Who are you taking your orders from , Google ?