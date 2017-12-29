Euro papers withheld

There’s a surprise! The release of government documents includes delays to the release of European Exchange Rate Mechanism papers and a block on the release of certain Euro papers relating to 1992 when we dropped out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. This was the biggest economic policy error of the last quarter of the twentieth century in the UK. The Establishment and main political parties united to visit this disaster on us. It led to falling house prices, a big rise in unemployment, closed factories, bankrupt businesses, all in the name of European integration. The irony is it delivered what Project Fear wrongly said our vote to leave the EU would deliver in the winter of 2016-17! No wonder the Remain establishment is shy about revealing more of what happened then.
Just confirmation of the establishment acting against the people. Just what we all suspected was happening.
May has withheld the details of phase one of her capitulation why the British taxpayer owes the EU about £50 billion! We all understand the Uk yearly contribution, how did it get to this amount? What are our alleged commitments she falsely refers to? She still claims it was her Florence speech when the EU was allowed to edit write how much the UK should give in principle!
May is untrustworthy we need to know the detail of the accounts to stop her fecklessly giving away more of money than is necessary when she is punishing your public services at home. Also has she deducted the amount or taken into account public service provision for the additional 20 million or so EU citizens Rudd invited here before Christmas? What authority did Rudd have if the immigration policy is not written and nothing is agreed until everything is agreed? Or are we being told lies again by May?
After all she has given authority through her invasive snooper charter to many public sector bodies to view our internet account each time we visit our bank accounts- without the check and balance of warrant or abuse of power by these corrupt bodies. Also who do these bodies pass our information to and do any of them examine our internet activity for inappropriate political reasons?
Has any reason been given for these blockings, or is it just ‘for your own good’…. and that of a certain former Tory PM?
If the withheld papers includes minutes of Cabinet meetings then we may have to wait until some of the protagonists are dead before we find out what they said.
Any reason given for a delay ?
BBC said this morning on “Today” that it was the sheer volume of releases that was holding them up but the BBC is not a reliable source these days
A debate on this subject is long overdue. It is a process designed to protect politicians and civil servants who have screwed up big time. Sometimes with quite sinister implications.
There was FCO 30/1048, the withholding of which was designed to ensure the public were not aware of the full implications of joining the Common Market. Consider the upheaval that has caused and the cost and damage inflicted on the UK economy.
Then there are the papers covering the death of Dr David Kelly which we are not allowed to know about for I believe 70 years. If this isn’t sinister I do not know what is.
Look at the time it took to resolve Hillsborough, an epic that does not give me much confidence that the recent tower block fire in London will be disclosed in all it’s multiple ineptitudes.
National security is a valid reason for blocking information, but incompetence or evil doings within all branches of government is not.
Good morning
A very brief and well written paragraph.
I would like to add, that it also ended the economic creditability of the Conservative Party and heralding in five years later the New Labour Party, that is still in power but, under a new name.
Exactly what is the difference – Blair, Brown, Cameron and May as were pro EU big tax socialists. The Conservative Party should be a party of low taxation, low regulation, freedom and sensible, efficient government. That is the way to retain power not this pathetic PC, big state, T May/P Hammond agenda.
Worse we have Osborne on BBC radio and print to discredit govt policy and what the govt was saying to the public (he had Heseltine as a govt advisor who now claims it would be better if Corbyn were in govt- why has Heseltine not lost the whip or been sacked from any advisory role?). He has made it clear the govt he was in was telling us one thing and saying something completely different in public. May was central to these policies. He might be bitter posh bloke not knowing the price of milk, but he was chancellor and alleged Tory strategist.
It is clear the Tory party and govt are not trustworthy by their own accounts!
It caused many homes to be repossessed, many businesses to go bust, many families to break up and even many excess suicides too. Not even an apology from the appalling John Major even now. It was all entirely predictable and predicted. Thatcher even warned Major in person it seems (Telegraph today).
The sad thing is that the obvious lessons of economics have still not been learned. We still have an essentially socialist, interventionist, over taxing and over controlling bloated and inept government with an even worse version in the wings to replace them.
John,
How do we know that the so-called establishment are all remainers,, who do not wish to publish the documents?
And who are they, as you seem to know?
Hans, “How do we know that the so-called establishment are all remainers …”
By listening to them?
In my opinion, the Establishment is not some old crusty men sitting in darkened smoke filled rooms plotting, Blowfeltesqe schemes. It is a loose and ever changing sets of interests that know or know of like minded persons or groups, and work to further or hinder any cause. They do not work for or in our interests. Many are identifyable and open but others prefer to work in the shadows or use persons / puppets.
The release of what papers they have on the EU reminds us that the poison was injected into politics 30 years ago, when the name calling began, like the PM of the day , John Major , demeaning his office by calling EUsceptics bastards , and when the country became divided over the EU. I suppose it is amusing to note that it was the over reaching ambition of the EU fanatics then that sowed the seeds of our Brexit now. For it was the political EU they created with Maastricht , that also changed the terms of EU migration, from workers to everybody, which swung the electorate to vote for Brexit. So it was Major, Heseltine Clarke etc who were the architects of Brexit, not that they will appreciate to be remembered as such, and if they had taken notice of Mrs Thatcher’s more moderate stance on the EU, rather than removing her from office, it might have saved their beloved EU.
It was always “everybody” as far as the treaties were concerned!
When the 1957 Treaty of Rome said “persons” it meant “persons”, if it had meant just “workers” then it could have said “workers”.
Article 3(c) here:
http://aei.pitt.edu/37139/1/EEC_Treaty_1957.pdf
“the abolition, as between Member States, of obstacles to freedom of movement for persons, services and capital”
All the documentation I have seen of Maastricht, was that it confirmed EU citizenship rights on people, that included the right to circulate and reside freely in the Community. Odd that they should boast about conferring these rights on people that , if you are correct, were already there.
Excellent comment John. We were ourselves very badly affected by the disaster that John Major inflicted on us but survived by slimming down our business and my wife and I working very long hours.
I have great difficult with the present Government still protecting the appalling John Major(who else could it be?), unless their is further capitulation waiting in the next round of negotiations.
I could have written this same comment- the erm catastrophe affected my family very badly.And so started a 25 year hatred of John Major- who had the barefaced cheek to call Leavers the “gravediggers of prosperity” in the euref campaign.
Excellent comment Ian Moore. BOF, May is heading the Tory party for oblivion. Major kept them out of office for twenty odd years, longer if add Cameron’s gutless coalition. But Heseltine has made clear that he and his likes prefer Labour than be out of the EU. Undoubtedly in their view a price worth paying as they saw with Major’s disastrous term.
Sadly, the current Tory leavers too scared to stand up and tell May she is not delivering what we voted for or what she claimed she would deliver. She has NOT proved anyone wrong quite the reverse.
Where is Davis and what has he actually done? He was prepared to resign if Green was sacked, but not if he is sidelined during negotiations? Now Green is gone is Davis going to follow through and resign? Is this a sham stance to get him away from the disaster appearing before his eyes so none of the muck sticks to him?
The ERM, as well as being an attempt to tie us more closely to the EU’s financial system, was an attempt to require our economy to operate without the need for devaluations. Our ejection from it was not a great triumph; it was an acceptance that we could not run our economy without devaluations.
Devaluation puts the cost of economic failure on to those who hold their wealth mainly in cash, as opposed to those who hold real assets in the form of shares and property. That mainly means people who are not well-off. It is they who pay for the failure to run our economy prudently. The rich escape relatively unscathed, and can even become richer.
It was not the ERM that was the greatest economic policy failure of our time (has Mr Redwood forgotten the lack of supervision of the banks that led to the financial crisis, by the way?); it was the failure to run the economy well so that we could have stayed within the ERM. We still do not know how to run our economy well, and the pound in consequence is always overvalued except for short periods.
Reply Nonsense. Leaving the ERM meant the pound was free to devalue and to revalue, and it did both against various currencies over time. Why take the hit on unemployment is you can take it on currency value?
What rubbish Alan.Economies need the safety valve of floating currencies. What other currencies in the world are tied to a fixed system. Only the old European currencies are, and what a disaster that’s turned out to be.
I think the second sentence in JR’s reply is the nub of the matter. It is utterly callous to think that the abstraction of a stable external exchange rate is more important than the practicality of people being able earn a living and support their families. But there are still those who inhumanly believe it is preferable to have millions of unemployed workers and starving children than ever devalue the currency.
You mean the failure caused by people not repaying their debts? That was the cause of the mess.
But that would mean blaming the voters. Not a good idea for politicians.
Alan, You seem unaware of economic cycles. Not even a centrally planned, one currency, one world, state can overcome that. Certainly the EU cannot, as we can see by comparing Germany with the southern EU countries all within the Euro you advocate. The EU’s know-it-all approach has resulted in 30% – 50% youth unemployment, though you won’t acknowledge it. You are advocating tyranny though you are blind to that as well.
Solzhenitsyn tells of railway engineers who told Stalin that the freight cars could safely take a slight increase in load. They were shot (at best). Then sometime later Stalin decided that the rail freight loading should be increased dramatically. The rail engineers protested. They were shot (…). Markets work because the people who know make the decisions, rather than politicians. And if they get it wrong only a small number suffer.
The banks in 2007 were being run according to rules, and under the supervision of institutions, specifically set up by Gordon Brown. He was told. But his ego, like Stalin’s, resulted in misery for ordinary people.
So what effectivly you are saying, Alan is that countries like Greece, who both default and devalue their currencies and clearly, even in the Euro, run their economies badly, must not be part of the Euro.
The Euro works well for Germany but not everyone else. Or do you not notice that. And Germans are poorer for being in the Euro and the desire to return to the Deuchemark is what helped AFD to gain seats recently.
There does seem some entity at work here. It is sometimes called The Establishment or Deep State. Anyone who recalls Obama being elected will remember the silence that ensued for at least two years. Not one word of criticism. Contrast this with Trump. They have torn him to shreds since he first learned how to play golf.
The EU and the Anglo-American Establishment/media does have an agenda and it is undemocratic..and praises dictatorships and secrecy. Where are the papers, don’t know, how many illegal immigrants are here, don’t know,what is democracy, don’t know.
I have no doubt the we will be seen by posterity more for our follies than our achievements. That is if our follies allow us to last long enough for there to be a posterity that has matured intellectually enough to not repeat the follies of the past. We still blindly go where angels fear to tread. The ERM was a major folly but joining the common market was an even greater one.
Of course they won’t let us see the ERM papers because it exposes just how corrupt and in the bankers pockets our politicians are. The same forces are conspiring to destroy Brexit and any vestige of democracy right now so letting us see what they did in the past would make it so obvious even the state educated tax cattle could see it.
When there is a ban it inevitably means embarrassment to key people and publicised comments .
John Major was a mistake for the country and for the Conservative Party ; if the “ban” is intended to give him protection , I am surprised . He is like Heseltine a man of the past who is not worth considering .
People that get their information form this sort of source must live in their own Dinghy ; the “Nut” . The “Nut” that jolly craft , has slipped its mooring and floated off into a perpetual night of bizarre fantasy , and here we have a typical starry gobbet of lunacy for the journey.
Far over the water , there is a real, issue and it concerns information called “Brexit impact assessments”.
Perhaps some of you will vaguely recall whispers on the evening wind ,of David Davies swearing blind the government had done detailed work on the effect of Brexit . Not to have done this would of course be astonishingly irresponsible., So; again and again he told us there were detailed assessments.
Challenged to produce them he claimed they did not exist at all and he and never said that they did! * Stan Laurel Look to camera*
Remain politicians have written the Chancellor saying people “have a right to know what the impact of Brexit will be for them and for their families” which seems fair.
Mr Hammond has heroically maintained that the government is incompetent and ignorant serving up bits of meaningless pap he calls “sectoral analyses” so as to muddy the waters .. Mr Hammond has also said it would be “deeply unhelpful” to release his analysis now. He means deeply unhelpful for those politicians who make a living lying about Brexit, a risk I am personally happy to take
I think the point of this historical piece of speculation is to suggest that in exactly the same way the case that falling out of the ERM was a good thing is being sustained only by withholding information .
Whatever ……as my young friends would say , or indeed Whatevs ……
This was the biggest economic policy error of the last quarter of the twentieth century in the UK
=============
and 10,000 billion pounds of state pension debt with zero assets. What’s that in comparison?
Mr Average, if his NI had been invested and he retired today would have 1.23 million in a fund. A pension of 40,000 a year from the dividends alone.
What do you offer him John? 6K a year and no fund. Plus a share of that 10 trillion pound debt.
The ERM is an irrelevance.
The real crime is in hiding the numbers off the books.
Look at the WGA. You and the state claim adherence to IFRS as an accounting standard. Then you go and refuse to use the standard.
Reply No-one denies the state pension scheme is pay as you go and always has been! You can of course ascribe a future cost to it over a time period and with a discount rate of your choosing, just as you can ascribe a cost to the NHS or any other public sector commitment. You should also ascribe a value to the tax revenue which the state will doubtless collect in future years to pay these bills.The state does publish figures of future pension costs.
Replt to reply
Mr.Ponzi would be most proud. 😉
On the matter of Project Fear, this news has appeared in various places:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/brexit-damage-can-be-limited-admits-project-fear-chief-lord-macpherson-of-earls-court-qhrfpw8m2
“Brexit damage can be limited, admits Project Fear chief Lord Macpherson of Earl’s Court”
“The economic impact of Brexit will be “limited” if the government seizes domestic policy opportunities and “looks forward not back”, a former top Treasury mandarin has said.
Lord Macpherson of Earl’s Court was permanent secretary to the exchequer for 11 years until last year. He is widely regarded as one of the key authors of “Project Fear”, a term used by Leave supporters when claiming their opponents in the referendum campaign were exaggerating the risks of Brexit
However, he has now suggested that the risks associated with Brexit can be avoided if Theresa May steers the right course. Lord Macpherson said on Twitter that Brexit
“is a risk but its economic impact should be limited provided HMG [Her Majesty’s government] seizes policy opportunity .… ”
On behalf of the Prime Minister and Chancellor at that time this man helped to concoct a (set of pessimistic forecasts ed) with the deliberate intention of (influencing ed) the voting public, and after that disgraceful attempt to subvert our democracy had failed the departing Prime Minister recommended that he should made an unelected legislator-for-life.
Then some people wonder about the rise of “populism” …
I suspect that the reason why these papers have been withheld is the same reason why the true whys and wherefores as to what triggered Black Wednesday will never be published on this site. (ever this comment might well get deleted for even eluding to the issue of others involvement).
The biggest economic policy error is Brexit – as we are finding out every day. Brexiteers will not willingly release any documents as you know they destroy any case you may have had.
Reply What nonsense. The whole pro EU establishment churned out endless false forecasts prior to the vote.