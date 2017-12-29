“The Today programme condemns populism”

I had hoped with Guest editors the Today programme would seek to reconnect for just a day or two with the taxpayers, motorists and Eurosceptics it regularly castigates the rest of the year. I should have known better. This morning they have just given an interview with an “expert” who told them that people voting for “populist” parties threatened the underpinnings of liberal democracy in Europe. So there we have it. People voting against the EU and Euro establishment in their countries are anti democratic forces. Why wasn’t the expert asked why in the EU you are only allowed to vote for what the Establishment thinks is right? Why do voters have to vote again when they get the answer to referendums wrong according to the Establishment? What should voters do when traditional parties remain wedded to Euro austerity policies?
Because, I assume, only those who think ‘correctly’ about the EU would be invited to be Guest Editors of Today?
So I recommend, John, that you don’t hold your breath waiting for your invitation…..
SM, Indeed. And that is because the BBC depends most heavily on (ex) Guardian journalists. So we get every trendy bias under the sun. The BBC is especially keen on peddling the CAGW scam, as well as being profoundly pro-EU.
But JR has been proved right on almost everything though not by the “BBC think” standards. He does very well for an Oxford Historian without much science or maths.
I myself am strongly against capital punishment (as was Enoch Powell). Mainly as our courts make so many appalling mistakes (not helped when evidence is not released by the prosecution or the police are found to be “gilding the lily” or often far worse).
Other than that there is not much he has got that wrong is there? As a politician he clearly cannot always speak his mind bluntly. One would certainly be well up, on average, betting on his general positions and guidance. But in politics being right is rarely an advantage it seems.
More silly propaganda from BBC’s alarmist in chief Roger Harrabin (Catz English) on renewable energy in the UK again today. Surely we have suffered enough of this man.
Reply I do have a professional qualification which requires some numeracy.
I think most of us have given up hope that any broadcasting media will be neutral on political thought.
Given that many so called experts have been so wrong so many times, on so many different topics, you would have thought by now programme producers would have understood that such expert pronouncements, should always be tempered with a conflicting point of view so that the listeners/viewers could hear a sensible debate.
Unfortunately we are in the time where short headline announcements are the order of the day.
@alan jutson; “I think most of us have given up hope that any broadcasting media will be neutral on political thought.”
Then make an official complaint if you think the media is being biased – or is it you who wants bias, not the neutrality of political thought we do actually get from broadcasters.
First you, yourself, needs to be unbiased, only then can you be the judge of others!
On Brexit we hear doom from the broadcast media.
Is that balance ?
On immigration we constantly hear our opinions misrepresented on the broadcast media – we want *all* immigration stopped, apparently. We dislike foreigners, apparently.
Is that balance ?
I do complain btw. A pro forma dismissal has been returned in every case.
JR, is Davis going to resign now Green was correctly resigned/sacked? Was this sham stance to walk away from the disaster May capitulation appearing before his eyes?
NB: Green should never have passed vetting. Another poor judgement appointment by May. I thought she was against the old boy/establishment network? I suppose it did not apply to her when appointing an old Oxford buddy as her deputy? Did she not make a key note statement at the outset about a fair society for all whatever background blurb. You simply cannot believe a word she says.
You simply cannot believe a word she says. That is true. Look at her statements in the referendum on “control of our borders through Schengen”. Even she cannot have believed this.
Jerry
Happy to have the link to the programme where the BBC fielded a democracy expert who highlighted the democratic failings of the EU and who defended people voting for who they want.
No point complaining to an organisation that ignores complaints ( see history of abuse within BBC for details)
I gave up searching for it myself. Although Andrew Neil does tend to be the best interviewer for holding people to account
@libertarian; “No point complaining to an organisation that ignores complaints ( see history of abuse within BBC for details)”
Then complain to Ofcom!
I am somewhat surprised that for someone who claims to run a (on-line) radio station, voluntarily adhering to Ofcom rules, does not keep themselves up to date with current Ofcom responsibilities…
Neil is middle of the road and bright. Everyone else is way to the left of him and most are scientifically and economically illiterate & rather dim too.
Jerry, Your self-belief that you are uniquely qualified to be neutral enough to decide on the bias of others is the ego fault which creates tyrannies. You cannot claim you are not biased yourself, since you have no ground from which to claim it. You cannot be the arbiter to declare that someone else is biased, or not.
The conclusion is that we are all biased. Including you, Jerry. That means it is impossible for the BBC to be unbiased. Which is why its monopoly must be broken. By all means let the BBC continue. But if you like it, you must pay for it. And don’t expect me to pay for your biases – etc ed
Does it matter. Any complaint to the BBC will get the usual pap followed by “consequently we think we got it about right – we came to the same decision as The Guardian anyway.”
Jerry I think I am a middle of the road sort of guy with a balanced view on life.
Secondary School education
Served an indentured engineering apprenticeship.
Union member, even a Shop Steward for a few years.
Been made redundant 3 times when Companies moved location.
Self employed for a number of years.
Run my own small business for many years.
Designed and built own house.
Been a victim of Equitable Life, so suffered a huge personal pension loss.
Raised a family who all work.
Completed 27 years of unpaid voluntary work in the local community
Now retired.
Hardy a left or right winger, in fact my best position was inside forward or an attacking midfielder as they would describe me today.
No point in complaining Jerry. My complaints have been brushed under the carpet as have many others.
There are genuine independent and honest experts in subjects where on can be an expert such as bridge or aircraft design, medicine or similar and then there are quack “experts” who are just on the make and say whatever the people consulting them want them to say for the fee.
It seems from recent studies that even the Diabetes type II experts had it rather wrong too. Pumping countless people with drugs when many just needed to fast periodically and eat less.
Still more money in selling expensive drugs to them I suppose.
Not to mention the endless totally false alarms we have had from “experts”, see the book – Scared to Death, C Booker & R North. There is a lots of money to be made in scaring people or governments!
@LL; There are genuine independent and honest experts in subjects where on can be an expert such as bridge or aircraft design, medicine or similar and then there are quack “experts”
Indeed there are Mr Lifelogic, indeed there are (often to be found having a daily, often off-topic, rant on a politicians website)…. 🙂
Now Green has gone perhaps May will appoint Clarke, Soubry, Adonis or Grieve as her deputy? Or perhaps any of them could replace Davis as EU capitulator when he resigns?
Do not depress me during my holiday!
I cannot think of one good reason for anyone or anybody that they should have faith or hope in thinking that the BBC is going to change from what it has allowed to become.
The reason that they are as they are is: The massive amounts of funding they get from the EU. There is no way they can ask for more money from the viewers in light of the rubbish and repeats they are turning out on a daily basis. Totally unfit for purpose.
@Turboterrier; “The massive amounts of funding [the BBC] get from the EU.”
Not that old, now discredited, chestnut again… Otherwise new facts please.
Jerry – The BBC takes £145 from every tv owner in the country yet broadcasts a high percentage of repeats in its scheduling because it can no longer produce anything outside of anodyne PC strictures.
3.5 million people have stopped paying the fee because it is no longer good value for money. Many more are going to follow.
I do not identify with the BBC anymore. I dislike having to pay for it.
I don’t particularly care if it changes or not – I just don’t want to pay for it, OK ?
TT, £145 from every tv-owner, yes, but what is the actual percentage of EU money in the BBC funding. Check that, and publish it, instead of repeating brainlessly what you might have heard from one of your pub pals.
And BTW, if you don’t watch TV, there is no need to pay the tax. Be consistent.
Why is it a discredited chestnut? I agree however that the EU funding that the BBC receives is NOT the reason for its bias, the reason as confirmed by a former DG is that they tend to hire left wing “people like us” , that trot out the same tired old excuses every time. The once mighty BBC sadly has been vastly diminished by this and really ought to be far more diverse than it is currently
@libertarian; I do not believe the BBC receives any funding currently. As you say, current editorial decisions are not being compromised, if they ever were – indeed I can remember when eurocrats and europhiles used to criticise the BBC due to editorial decisions made by the production team making a (now off-air) programme called “The Record Europe”.
Jerry, how about new programmes? Repeats galore this Christmas and throughout the year. Not only funding from the EU but promoting ridiculous policies too.
Good morning- again ☺
The give away was the word, Liberal. It is just democracy !
You ask;- “Why wasn’t the expert asked why in the EU you are only allowed to vote for what the Establishment thinks is right?”
Because the BBC agenda is exactly the same they never question their tame experts sensibly on the main issue, only ever gently around the edges. The main argument is assumed, by the BBC, to be settled. Any debate is pre-framed in this way.
So you might get a debate on “how we should reduce C02” but never an open one on “would the vast sum spent on (actually failing) to reducing co2 be far better spent on sensible things like better health care, clean water, inoculations, malaria … or is more CO2 and a slightly warmer planet a good or a bad thing?
The BBC are alas like the Libdims wrong on nearly every issue.
They are pro ever more government, taxation and government “investment”, pro open door immigration (regardless of quality), pro “attempts” by law to correct the totally non existent (other than by choice) gender pay gap, pro climate alarmism, pro fake “equality”, anti-fracking, pro train/bike/bus, anti- car/van/truck/planes, pro green crap subsidies and very, very anti-landlord.
They distort the whole of politics in the UK with these scientifically and economically illiterate policies. They really do seem to think government has a magic money tree and knows best how to spend your money!
Oh how very true LL.
A fair question ,but then your moderation policy is not above question either. The warped utterings on the Today programme are only a symptom of the wider issue of BBC impartiality. Until you politicians have the guts or inclination to grab this nettle you will be moaning for years to come. It is just part of a rotten , liberal , metro elite that has the arrogance to think it knows best and that democracy is a mere five year placatory gesture.
“…your moderation policy is not above question either…” I write mountains of stuff which JR does and does not publish. I do recognise “agricola” appearing here many times.
Agricola you presume it is without govt connivence. No right minded person would allow this propaganda to go unchecked or not force the BBC to apply and abide by its charter. Cameron made claims he would sort it out.. but then he said a lot of guff and never followed through.
“he said a lot of guff and never followed through” – very true. Like serving the section 50 notice letter the next day, his cast iron lie and being “a low tax at heart Conservative”!
But we did, eventually, get the referendum out of him – albeit a referendum he tried to fix unfairly for remain.
Plus we have the totally idiotic supreme court rulings on deportations (and the gig economy and tribunal costs), as Ann Widdecombe sensibly pointed out yesterday.
Why on earth is she doing panto in Hull(?), rather than in the Lords?
with the moves for a united states of Europe growing the eu still further we will see more of the people must do as ve say from the eu establishment and its accolytes.
Another typical BBC think line might be: “If we leave the EU we will obviously suffer from a lack of much needed immigrant workers and will this damage the economy, farming and our NHS”.
Ignoring totally the fact that all people wanted is sensible control of quality, skills and numbers of immigrants by the UK government, not its total abolition.
@LL; “Ignoring totally the fact that all people wanted is sensible control of quality, skills and numbers of immigrants by the UK government, not its total abolition.”
But the laws and rules are sensible, it is how the UK have implemented them that is the problem, there is a problem of illegal immigration but by definition such people will arrive even after the most fundamental of WTO rules Brexit.
Most employers I hear, and those who I have spoken to personally, do not want over burning rules, if they need 100 people to harvest their crop, make their seasonal widgets or what ever and can not obtain local UK labour they do not want to be faced with 3 months worth of temporary immigration paperwork from the Home Office!
“But the laws and rules are sensible, it is how the UK have implemented them that is the problem … ”
So really there was no need for David Cameron to expend time and effort and political capital on an attempted “renegotiation” of those laws and rules, all he had to do was implement them properly under domestic law …
You may have noticed that the eurocrats have been and still are willing to risk economic disruption for the sake of preserving their quasi-religious dogma of the inseparability of the “four freedoms”.
Jerry – then those employers want state subsidised risks with privatised profits.
Most other countries offer a visa system for seasonal workers without risk that those workers claim ownership of the host country just because they got there.
Farmers should be charged the anti terror costs that come with the open borders arrangements they seek.
Jerry
The problem isn’t with workers its with non workers
You can’t have open borders and the most generous welfare system and expect it to work properly. You can’t import unlimited numbers of people when you currently have a massive housing shortage. Its not just the UK, try taking a look at the problems in Sweden and Germany
@Anonymous (above); “then those employers want state subsidised risks with privatised profits.
It could be said that almost all employers do, not just those who employ eastern European migrants, how many offer insurance again unemployment or health care, most simply palm that off to the state (beyond employer NI and other taxes).
@libertarian; “The problem isn’t with workers its with non workers”
Indeed, but before you crisis the EU try actually reading the relevant laws, I think you will find that unemployed people can not legally stay in another country for more than 3 months. Don’t blame the EU if your own domestic govts are unwilling to enforce not only their own laws but the EU’s.
The current rules are that anyone from the EU can come, pay in almost nothing, bring their children and perhaps elderly parents with health issues with them and then expect:- free schooling, health care, housing, roads, policing, defence, social services, free school meals ……. . Perhaps paying in tax circa £5K PA in tax and NI PA and getting back in benefits and direct services to his extended family £50K. Who pays for the £45K? How are these people a benefit to the county?
Some clearly are but many are a huge liability for other to carry.
And who, over the years, have voted (or accepted) this state of affairs? Who opened to immigration from the newly Eastern European countries entering the EU when most of the other EU countries had put a five-year waiting period before accepting them?
And why is there a need for so many “benefits” in the UK? Could it be that the balance in the relationships between employers and employees has been destroyed by so many years of “neo-liberal” politics, by both the Conservatives and Labour governments, allowing companies to export their jobs and relying more and more on pools of skill-poor workers?
Could it be that our politicians are not as clever as they pretend to be? JR included.
The problem is that though workers work for a company from 9.00am to 5.00pm they actually live in the country from 00.01am to midnight. Which means they need housing, heating, feeding, drinking, clothing, facilities to remove their waste, educating their children, healing them when they are ill etc, etc etc. If they are low-paid immigrants then they won’t be paying taxes and the company will probably not be paying national insurance or pension contributions.
Absolutely!
But Remainers never let the truth get in the way of a good lie.
We should not be surprised at all : after all it is the BBC Remain Establishment that chooses the Guest Editors.
We did, at least hear Nigel Farage this morning alongside Labour’s Jess Phillips who rather ludicrously claimed to have had a more successful political career than Nigel !
What planet is she living on ?
Nigel Farage is unique in being the only politician in the 20th-21st century to have almost single-handedly successfully worked to achieve a fundamental change of direction for his country by democratic means from outside his Country’s Parliament.
Yet still the establishment continues to deny him a peerage while apparently giving one to the utter failure that is Nick Clegg.
The Establishment clearly remains in charge. More work to do, then.
Only the Establishment -as you call it- has the skills to govern. That fact even dawned on the Czechs etc after the fall of the Iron Curtain. All the people with government/administrative skills were (former of course) communists. The anti-establishment people were poets like Havel and so on. Decorative, interesting, simplifying but basically useless. So what did the sensible Czech people do: elect them, except the ones with clearly criminal pasts.
Rien
If as you say the establishment has the skills to govern, how come that are so god awfully bad at it?
He means that only the EU have the skills to govern
Yes we should all model ourselves on Czechs
Sorry, Rien, I completely disagree.
Why is it that the upper echelons of the civil service and so many MPs are the product of private schools and Oxbridge ? Not many get there by means of a scholarship, like our host.
It is sadly a case of one generation always recruiting and promoting in their own image and then only appointing those with their own political outlook.
Margaret Thatcher was a most notable and truly inspirational exception.
John Major less so.
The connection between populism an euroscepticism is of course not necessary. One could imagine populist themes that would be pro-EU. It just depends on what the populist’s spin advisors (or in case of a truly gifted populist, the man/women themselves) develops as a theme.
It is a pity that the by itself, not necessarily democratic (because suggesting that more responsible, constitutionally legitimate courses of action, are against the wishes of The People -meaning one’s own following- is not consistent with parliamentary/representative democracy) populism is connected with only one target issue, which is not only contested by populist but also by legitimate politicians.
More people should read John Lukacs’s “Democracy and Populism: fear and hatred” Surely no one doubts his impeccable conservative credentials. Populism is a tool for unscrupulous politicians who do not have the public interest in mind. I hope that is not too patronizing..
As a long term expat who now spends a lot of time in the UK I have to say that Radio 4 is one of my favourites, except for the predictably biased news and comment. And of course the tediously witless ‘comedy’ which amounts to nothing more than sneering at anyone whose views they don’t like, to the raptuorus applause of a carefully vetted audience.
When it comes to watching BBC World TV news abroad, this is practically a British version of the Clinton News Network with added vitriol for Trump, Brexit, Israel, Climate Deniers and again anyone else they don’t like (ie who think for themselves and don’t live on the taxpayer). You don’t even have to watch it to know what their spin will be on every issue.
However this is supposed to be a news service, not an opinion channel. I don’t care a damn what Sopel or Ducet or any of the others think about any issue. I just want to hear the facts presented and make up my own mind. The way they cut off an interesting speech or live coverage of something important in order to return to the studio for ‘in depth analysis’ by their own biased staff drives me up the wall. A bit late for it now but – Bah Humbug !
John,
You are the voice of reason and common sense.
The BBC are not fit for purpose, except Common Purpose socialist indoctrination. Both ITV news and Sky are rapidly beating the same path.
The only valid impartial realistic news sites left are the contrarian sites and blogs we all know so well dealing with defence, climate issues, energy policy, the EU, impartial observational politics. These sites have been described by the establishment as the lunatic fringe, “far right”, “whacky”, but it is increasingly obvious they have greater accuracy and credibility then the BBC.
I feel like some kind of subversive for trying to seek out fairly represented opinion in the broadcast media – this can only be found on blogs.
This opinion is what you would hear from a majority of people but it is almost unavailable on TV and radio and well outnumbered where it is allowed – it comes through on phone-ins but certainly not in documentaries and where it is allowed in drama it is for the baddies.
The weighting is well out of kilter. I had to turn off yet another BBC drama where the 1950s British were shown as nasty, racist and untrustworthy.
These are my ancestors, whom I loved and knew well. I cannot bare to witness them slandered and history rewritten to justify the bad behaviour of those who have followed.
If, by Populism they mean, the popular beliefs of the people, upheld by democratic elections in democratic countries, then what is the alternative?
Are theses ‘experts’ proposing that only the will of the powerful, through the executive should be acceptable. George Orwell would, I am sure recognise this!
Together with our host and millions of others, I too heard democracy being turned on it’s head this morning.
Isn’t promising students to write off their debts or provide housing that bucks the market trend populism?
All political parties pander to someone’s agenda ergo all politics is populism.
It seems that populism is only bad when the message run contra to that which the establishment holds dear.
3.5million have simply stopped paying the licence without consequence.
This is going to multiply and there is nothing the BBC can do about it – especially if those take to court are crowd funded by others.
They simply must start reflecting mainstream opinion in an even way.
A few days ago we had a contributor here ignore the referendum totally, telling us that Redwood readers are not mainstream.
Still, they do not get it.
If you do not need a licence you get a lot of letter to burn, it help warm the house up. Do not ring them as they start asking very impertinent questions of you that they have no right to know!
google the harrogate ajenda seems like a good idea to me
And what should voters do when traditional parties remain wedded to an arrangement that obliges the law-abiding to grant the BBC the oxygen of funding even when we wish to consume only its competitors’ live broadcasts?
Populists get it wrong as much as the establishment and that is pretty much most of the time. However denigrating the establishment is far more democratically healthy than denigrating populists. The former does everything it can to curb our civil liberties, freedom of expression, speech and the many other freedoms that we currently enjoy. The latter is exercising those rights to preserve those freedoms that over the centuries we have strived and sometimes shed blood to achieve.
Populists don’t get a chance to get it wrong. They are never allowed near power.
The look and sound of the BBC is a reflection of those it invites into the studio.
It also makes quite a few political statements on its own (NB we would not allow other institutions to interfere in politics like this, so why?)
The constant one-sided propaganda is unacceptable, ant-democratic and ultimately dangerously distorts politics.
I believe one of the main reasons we have had high immigration is the BBCs decades-old campaign in favour of it and not due to popular will.
What else would you expect from the Today program ? It is mostly not worth listening to.
Lets talk about why the Tories are not proposing to introduce a PR voting system , (as you and they care so much about democracy John ) . LOL .
Choices and comments from the BBC continue to reflect bias for the EU ; it is guided and run by individuals who believe the EU is the be and end all of this country . Sooner or later the Government has to correct this malaise by privatising it or instituting a supervision with teeth .
The eurocrats seem to have become a little self-pitying about this, they think it’s quite wrong that their beloved EU should be so unfairly blamed for problems that it has not caused, so they think … this is from a year ago:
https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/jan2017-populism.pdf
“The EU and European integration as an easy target for populist onslaught”
“The EU has become a popular ‘punch bag’, an easy target and prey. It is of little comfort that the EU is often not really the main concern of many of its critics …”
Well, I don’t know; when you find that thanks to your country foolishly scrapping its national currency and joining the euro your hospitals can no longer pay for basic medical supplies, or you see hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants streaming into – even if hopefully through – your country at the unauthorised unilateral invitation of the leader of another, but more powerful, member state, then you may start to think that this new EU system of government is not quite what it was cracked up to be.
The BBC will not allow presenters who do not live in the ideological bubble propagated by the followers of Gramsci. That has been the secret of their incredible success, anyone showing signs of independent thought is excluded, dissent is not tolerated.
#28Gate
“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum….”
― Noam Chomsky
If we want to remain balanced, human and sane we need to stay away from the worst aspects of Brexit and Remain and keep to what is best.
At best, Brexiters are patriots and anti self-serving bureaucrats.
At worst, Remainers are unpatriotic, bureaucratic-loving social liberals.
At worst, Brexiters are Little Englander, racist fantasists.
At best, Remainers are pragmatic, open-minded realists.
Journalists and spin doctors want to turn things black and white, and split us, turning it into us versus them. We must’t fall into this trap.
From the Cambridge dictionary…
Populism: noun; political ideas and activities that are intended to get the support of ordinary people by giving them what they want.
No wonder the establishment don’t like it…
Perhaps abolition of the BBC licence fee – or at the very least, its decriminalisation – is the way forward. But then all those living high on the BBC hog might feel the pain. And that cannot happen: the poor must subsidise the rich, on pain of imprisonment.
Obama was saying social media is a threat.
He claims it reinforces people’s prejudices and bypasses the establishment views put out by the main stream media.
As Paul Bayes, the Bishop of Liverpool made clear, it is “right-wing populism” that is the problem. He was following up on recent comments by the Arch-Bishop of Canterbury. The “wrong” sort of populism is anti-Christian. I have long since given up on the Today programme and BBC news in general which is rarely more than propaganda now. Democracy only counts if it is in alignment with their views.
If I remember my religious education, didn’t Jesus Christ say that ‘give unto Caesar that which belongs to Caesar’ , implying that there is a separation between Church and State, a lesson the Bishop of Liverpool conveniently forgets. In addition I believe in Mathew there is a parable of the ladies with the lamps, where those who didn’t prepare were told to buy their own oil for their lamps, and in having to do so missed the boat. I suppose our socialist clergy of today would consider such lessons as extreme right wing politics.
A few days before Lord Macpherson of Project Fear admitted that Brexit might not be so bad after all, there was this article:
https://capx.co/how-damaging-would-a-no-deal-brexit-be/
“How damaging would a ‘no-deal’ Brexit be?”
and the true answer is “probably hardly damaging at all, maybe a little beneficial”.
But of course that is not the answer implied by the article, which merely works out that UK exports to the EU worth $47 billion a year “would face high or extreme tariffs, quotas or anti-dumping duties” and leaves it to the reader to jump to the wrong conclusion, that this would be really bad for our economy.
Note that the $47 billion figure is just the present value of our exports which would be so affected, not any estimated consequential contraction in the volume of those exports, and nor is any mention made of a possibly greater contraction of our imports from the EU if we reacted by applying the same tariffs to their exports to the UK, and nor is any account taken of the possibility of expanding our exports to the rest of the world once we were free from EU control and could make our own trade deals.
So in no way does that calculated $47 billion figure represent the likely overall effect on our economy, which would be only a fraction of that and quite possibly positive rather than negative, but even if it was taken as being a loss of GDP the next point to note is that UK GDP is about $2700 billion and $47 billion is only 1.7% of that.
You make a series of incorrect and incoherent points in your post.
Firstly, you assume a referendum in which 38% the electorate (28% of the population) vote in one direction is a ‘populist vote. Nonsense. The Leave campaign was led by millionaires Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, James Dyson, Lord Bamford – and featured numerous former Cabinet minister and ministers from most parties including you, Iain Duncan Smith, Owen Patterson, Kate Hoey, Frank Field. I am sorry but you are not anti-establishment. You ARE the establishment. You’ve pretty much all been to private schools and / or Oxbridge – you’re mostly very rich and you have managed to con poorer people in to thinking you will make them richer by appealing to people’s fears of foreigners.
Secondly, your party was rejected by 58% of voters at June’s election – and your wing of your party consists of just 4 or 5 dozen MPs. You are a small bit of a
Party with minority support. You think you are popular. You’re not. Most of the country – including the vast majority of under 50s – think the Tory party is full of raging loons – and that is because it is.
Thirdly, you really all need to stop whining. You won the referendum. Now get on and deliver on your promises. Everybody sensible knows you can’t – if you could we wouldn’t be in this mess. Brexit will inevitably be overturned because young people do not want it – but rather than bitching at everyone else your way to ensure what you want happens is to get on and deliver. If you fix all the things you claimed were wrong with the EU – and you make our country better and richer, while making nothing worse – then no one will want to overturn Brexit. This is all you need to do.
I am proud to have voted Remain. It was the right thing to do for my country and children – and each day Brexiteers, through their raging incompetence, prove me even more right.
“you really all need to stop whining”
Errr…..
Fine by the way that you voted Remain – you have a democratic right to want to be run by a cabal based overseas. You need to respect the majority, however, with more traditional ideas about how a nation should be run.
I was going to write that “It’s funny isn’t it that in the End of Year Review that the media is so fond of making, it did not feature the June 23rd referendum vote to Leave”.
Then I realised we voted NOT this year but eighteen months ago.
And we still have not left!
Next time the voters elect Mrs May as MP, perhaps she could delay taking her seat for at least eighteen months…. as…. Nothing Has Changed!!!
Nigel Farage is/was by no means perfect, but I can’t help going back to what he spelt out to this country and why we should leave the EU. On reflection, it’s all quite simple – TM packaged this up in her Florence speech!!!. We now await and look forward to negotiating a good workable trade deal between us and the EU. If we don’t get a good deal, then I’ll be as happy as a lark when we trade on WTO.
Populism is simply the wishes of the majority.
This strikes fear into the hearts of the elite.
The establishment would like to rule us.
They think they are always right.
They think they know what is best for us.
“The Today programme condemns populism”
Maintaining balance we should expect further episodes to condemn Labourism, LibDemism etc