What a Guest editor of the Today programme could do for the audience

Prince Harry did well setting out his causes and campaigns as Guest editor of the Today programme. He made good use of his slot.
The choice of some of the other Guest editors has left a feeling that the whole week is yet again unbalanced, and designed to prevent any Guest Editor being appointed who might try to shine light on topics and viewpoints the BBC prefers to ignore or criticise.
Here’s a few that might make for good radio.
- A piece on why and how the economic establishments of the Treasury, IMF, World Bank and others could be so wrong in their economic forecasts of the consequences of the Exchange Rate Mechanism, the big build up of credit and derivatives prior to 2008, and the short term impact of the Brexit vote on the UK economy. This could include interviews with representatives of the handful of experts who did get all three of these big issues right.
- A piece on security and price of energy, and the impact EU and UK policies have had on both this century. Can the needs of plentiful and cheap energy to deal with fuel poverty, keep people warm and ensure a decent manufacturing base be reconciled with other policy objectives? Is current US or EU energy policy more helpful to the world economy?
- A piece on whether the Trump Administration is serious about promoting peace by means other than constant military interventions in the Middle East, and whether the consequences of less military involvement over the last year have been better or worse than the Bush/Obama wars
- A piece on the damage high taxes can do, and an examination of when and how revenue increases when rates are cut
- A piece on what is a reasonable rate of migration to allow the provision of decent accommodation, school places, health care and the rest to the new arrivals and the settled communities they join.
Indeed and a piece on why the NHS can never work well as currently structured and funded and why school vouchers for education would be so much better that these are your options take it or leave it or pay twice.
Why a state sector of the current size is so damaging to living standards.
Still no Dukedom for Farage I see. Yet loads of dross are honoured.
Also why are our schools and universities so full of lefty drivel, greencrap, Pc drivel indoctrination and pointless degree courses.
May’s key note maiden speech about fairness to all no matter what your background- 40 percent of honours went to MPs! FFS there are far more worthy people than these. Look at supercilious Adonis. What did he ever do to get enobled and a govt quango job that Cameron promised to Reduce in number. Infrastructure goes hand in hand with Javid’s department. No need of the quango scrap it and good riddance to Adonis.
The hideous Trump bashing is not deserved and is being conducted on behalf of the EU fanatics to limit the U.K. Options for trade. Trump is delivering on what he pledged unlike politicos here. The March for change in politico representation continues. May’s undeserved cronyism will serve to discredit her and her party further. Does she not have any vision or strategic savvy?
Yes but these are, Populist issues ! Aparently we do not like Populist issues as they lead to nationalism and war. So say our betters. Better to talk about non-issues like climate change and pay gaps.
As someone yesterday pointed out. When you limit the subjects that are to talked about, you can better control the population.
Except of course the Brexit vote and the election of Trump etc etc shows that it doesn’t work!
Populist is a sinister label created by extreme EU fanatics like Adonis. I think the Adonis EU type fanatic mean they do not like the electorate voting against their elite self serving judgement i. e. Democracy. Guido has written some excellent fact finding how remain bent all the rules and still lost! Worth a read JR as it links to your points above. It will cone back to bite your party as well as phone calls were coordinating activity between remain groups. Under May’s snooper charter the calls can be linked back to the co ordintaors. Undoubtedly she will want to make use of her own intrusive powers to bring those to justice for breaking the law no matter who they are or any political party they belong to. Worth a BBC investigate piece as well.
all big issues avoided by the national broadcaster from a neutral point of view.
A piece on whether the BBC has outlived its usefulness as a publicly funded broadcaster.
@Oldwulf; Indeed, but it would have to be a “Fair and Balanced” piece, it would have to investigate if other funding methods have also outlived their usefulness or ability to offer a full and rounded output (sport and children’s TV for example), how do the various methods of current funding serve the public, does it cause damaging exclusions, what might replace one or all, should we move to a Pay-Per-View model for all channels rather than the packaged models we currently have, along with their delivery methods?
A piece on how Governments have been able to frustrate the will of the nation, from gerrymandering to using political offices to squash the views of the electorate
“…gerrymandering…” ? As far as I am aware, the boundary change suggestions are made by an independent body.
One of my local MPs did make a very poor case of why ones affecting my area are unfair. But the only seeming “unfairness” was that Labour MPs would be less likely to get elected..not unfair to voters..just unfair on their pay-packets.
Ferdinand,
Agreed, including how the coalition government would only offer the transferable vote and not other alternatives. Also a look at single chamber systems from around the world.
You might like to add political cronyism buying people off with honours despite regularly saying that you won’t do it.
Farage getting nothing whilst any number of ‘nonentities’ did is vicious and contemptible.
The BBC is an utter disgrace.
You can judge the BBC’s attitude to viewers – its captive audience, by looking at the garbage it provided in the way of entertainment over the Christmas period – never mind it’s bias and its pc credentials – It failed miserably to entertain … with so many repeats it should be called the RBC … or better still abolished!
The only program that wasn’t a repeat, at family time – Dr Who – has also become a shambles of miserable repeated ideas and nonsense.
The BBC is a national institution, envied and emulated across the globe. I might not agree with all the positions that they take on the great issues of the day, but they do educate and inform me. The BBC produces some excellent programming including drama, investigative journalism, political comment, children’s entertainment, really good wildlife series, news 24/7 etc etc that is not interrupted by irritating commercial breaks
We cannot re-fight the political battles of the past any more than we could rebuild the lost British manufacturing industries – the ERM fiasco is history. Why rake over the embers again?
What a lot of you object to with the BBC is that you cannot control their editorial and you resent their excellence. Why knock a superb public broadcaster? I hate the commercial breaks every ten minutes on the other channels
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-41837205/brexit-supporting-students-getting-abuse-on-campus
‘a war being waged against freedom of speech on university campus’ is a quote from the above link which the bbc could consider.
I propose an item about the benefits of The 1922 Committee…a Knighthood is a certainty if you can worm your way towards the top. You will not need long service or a worthy body of work.
The most pertinent question as we move forward is obvious to me. What is the point of the Conservative Party?
Why has this party betrayed so many of its supporters with its subtle shift to the left? Its embrace of race, gender and misandrist obsessions?
If May is the leader of my party going into the next election I will abstain
I want my party back where it belongs. Take it back from the lefty cranks or else you will get destroyed at the next GE
The questions that have been around for years, that will never be debated because it would be a heresy to do so.
1/ The costs of mass immigration.
2/ The disastrous concept of identity politics and multiculturalism.
3/The failure of Aid.
Point taken but you must realise that the BBC finds it difficult to deal with the real world.
Here here. And an exploration why a return to National sovereignty is a critical turning point in our long history and that leaving the EU will make us freer with once again an accountable government so we can return to being proper Europeans in the widest and truest sense. And more prosperous.
Ah yes, but knowing the Biased Broadcasting Corporation, even if some of these very valid topics were discussed, we can be confident that guests will be carefully selected to reflect liberal, left and socialist views i.e. establishment stooges will be given all the airtime they want.
Witness Lord Adonis this very morning.