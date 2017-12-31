New Year’s message

2018 teems with opportunity.
Technology is driving amazing change. Robotics, artificial intelligence, social media and the internet are the children of today’s digital age. They offer us scope to achieve more, understand more, relate to each other better. They offer the UK the chance to be a digital pioneer and a global exploiter of the scope for positive change these ideas allow.
The UK is well set to be a leader of the knowledge based businesses that are the hallmark of the digital world. With world class universities, a capacity to set up small businesses easily and quickly, with flexible entrepreneurial people and a willingness to experiment, the UK can prosper from innovation.
Restoring our ability to govern ourselves and to provide the legal and social framework we need to succeed in this exciting era is part of our mission for 2018 into 2019. Brexit offers us scope to grow more of our own food, to control our own fishery, to make laws that support and help entrepreneurs whilst ensuring high standards, and to develop our global role with Agreements and Treaties as we see fit. The UK will return to the top tables in areas like Trade, the Environment and business regulation, expressing views and helping shape the global standards that increasingly dominate.
Across the Atlantic the Republicans in Congress are aiming to speed their economic gr0wth and to make the USA a magnet for investment by lowering tax rates. This will provide a welcome boost to world activity, and act as a reminder of the need to set competitive tax rates to allow jobs to grow and prosperity to flourish.
The world is a better place for less military intervention in the Middle East by the western powers, and for the planned withdrawal of Russia from Syria. It will not of itself stop all the Middle Eastern civil and religious strife, but it will remove some of the complications in the conflicts. I would like to see a period of relative peace when the west turns swords into helpful robots. We can help transform the world by economic growth, technology and greater investment.
I wish you all a peaceful and prosperous New Year.
16 Comments
Best wishes for 2018 to you too, John.
I wish you and your family, a very Happy New Year, and thank you for all your efforts to keep us informed, and allow us to share our thoughts. Sometimes I think it is the only way we can make our voices heard.
Technology and the internet are going to be a fantastic asset to us, I’m sure but we can’t even purchase a new 4k TV because we have no hope of fast broadband where we live. We don’t even get 1mb. Its a joke. The country is definitely one of two halves. We have to pay for a very poor service and its not good enough. Am I right in thinking that fast broadband is going to be a legal requirement or is it only going to be in England? We believe this is one reason we cannot sell our home.
Indeed technology changes are amazing, but more to the point they are accelerating away exponentially in so many areas. This as an invention or improvement of one technology “tool” (such as a electronic computation) helps hugely in the development of many other areas (medical genetics or robotic manufacturing for example and indeed almost anything). The positive feedback here accelerates the improvement process which feeds back to improve it again in a virtuous circle.
I remember, in one of my first jobs, designing some electronic control circuits using non volatile memory chips (circa 1983) they cost £100 for 8 kilo bytes. Now you can get 64 gigabytes for rather less than £10. A cost reduction of 1/80,000,000. If only the rest of industry, the legal profession & especially government could have made such efficiently changes! But their are not forces acting on government to make it more efficient quite the reverse in general.
Brexit is a huge opportunity and we are indeed very well placed indeed despite T May.
We just need to:-
Hugely deregulate
Get the government straight jacket off and out of the way.
Kill the litigation culture and stop our, often absurd, courts inventing or augmenting laws (that kill, for example, our ability to deport people (or have a sensible litigation risk balance in employment tribunals, or kill the gig economy),
Move back to cheap, reliable on demand energy (until renewables are actually genuinely cost effective)
Stop government pissing money down the drain on vanity projects and other absurdities.
Lower taxes so the rich and hardworking do not leave and are not deterred from coming or investing. IHT at 40% over just £325L and stamp duty at 15%, CGT on non real gains at 28% and income tax at 45% are hugely damaging. As are the appallingly low pension cap rules.
Relax planning laws and the OTT green crap building control laws.
Kill the damaging litigation culture that in the main does huge damage to the economy. In Japan they manage with about 1/12 of the number of lawyers we have in the UK and the US is even worse. We should aim to release 11 lawyers out of 12 to get a more productive job too.
Patent and IP laws often make things worse not better they need relaxing and amending they often damage innovation not aid it.
Turn May into a pro business, low tax, not green crap, deregulating, real Conservative – so change her completely by 180 degrees in almost every area.
Avoid Corbyn’s Labour, the Libdims & SNP at all costs.
Get some real competition in our appallingly inefficient banking sector.
Stop subsidising green crap, electric cars and other things. These thinks will fly when they work economically and the market wants them. Without rolling them out prematurely using other people’s taxes.
Fund STEM subject education far, far more and make people pay fully for their own hobby subject degrees.
Get the absurd PC & loony left wing, green crap politics of envy and magic money tree economic lunacy out of schools, the BBC, our economics departments and academia in general.
Reduce government expenditure to about 20% of (a much larger) GDP.
Top up voucher and freedom for education.
Privatise health care sensibly with a pay as you go an catastrophic insurance system the anti-competitive NHS is a disaster killing thousands and damaging productivity.
Daniel Hannan on the British Empire and Simon Heffer on May’s Team are both spot on in the Telegraph today.
What happened to the principle of long posts being delayed ?
Another positive feedback mechanism is the Internet, as information on how to do things can be disseminated widely, rapidly and cheaply. There is an excellent book, by mathematician and sound climate realist Freeman Dyson— The Sun, The Genome, and The Internet: Tools of Scientific Revolutions.
Indeed all his books are excellent.
And to you. The massive dark cloud hanging over the U.K. is the threat of a far left Labour Govt. Post Brexit the U.K. Govt will have more independence. Good we say – unless of course it’s for Corbyn and McDonnell to expropriate property and bankrupt the Country. The Conservatives need to focus all efforts in making sure this disaster never comes to pass.
Indeed but this can be avoided if we can just get May to get a new working compass. Instead of the tax borrow and piss down the drain, PC. green crap, interventionist, anti-gig economy, Corbyn light one she is currently using.
Well it might work if the politicians have the sense to get off the backs of the enterprising. I would applaud you if it happened, but I am not holding my breath. It is a fact of life that once you give individuals power over others they strive to increase that power and never relinquish it.
Happy New Year to all.
I hope your thoughts prove to be correct John.
Happy New Year to you and all your readers.
Many thanks for your daily insights.
It is a pity there are so few of your calibre in Parliament.
Happy new year to you and thankyou as ever for your informed content which informs us of what is really going on.
And to you and all your family.
Thank you for all the time and effort in running this blog.
How people who in the minds of the vast majority of the population have achieved three fifths of naff all for this country can get a knighthood, and you are always out there in some shape or form trying to improve this great island is beyond me.
America is certainly trying to kick start their economy so why is Hammond and other EU non entities crying foul to the WTO.
David Davis is today reported to have said that Brexit may never happen.
Just what is wrong with Westminster.
Happy New Year to you and your family.
Best wishes for the New Year.
For the next year let us hope that the government possesses the wit and imagination to enable people to make the most of the undoubted opportunities that are out there.