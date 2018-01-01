Freedom is the prize

The endless and repetitious debate about the consequences of Brexit put out before and after the vote by Remain campaigners is depressingly narrow as well as wrong. They concentrate all the time on alleged short term economic losses. They have been comprehensively wrong with their gloomy short term forecasts for the aftermath of the vote, and are busy revising the timelines for the same old false forecasts. They are unwilling to engage in the much bigger issue of how we can now restore our democracy and reinstitute our freedoms.
Fortunately we do not have to choose between economic loss and freedoms gained, as Brexit can secure economic gain with the right domestic policies. We need to remember just how important our vote and voice used to be, and h0w they can again count for more when we have cast off EU lawmaking.
The history of England and the United Kingdom that came together in 1485,1603,1707 and 1800 is the history of the long march of every man and every woman to gain voice and vote. As we work to restore the sovereignty of the people and to give powers back to the UK Parliament and to devolved administrations and Councils we would be wise to remember the struggles to get us our democratic system.
Freedom from the tyranny of a monarch who ignored Parliament was the cause of the Parliamentarians in the civil war. The 1660 settlement entrenched rights and powers for the limited franchise of voters and their MPs to control a wayward King. The 1688 settlement when a new King and Queen were invited to assume the throne added to these limits on arbitrary power further. The early nineteenth century saw popular pressure to widen the franchise to all men, leading through the Reform Act to later completion of the task. In the early twentieth century the cause of female suffrage took to the political stage and finished the revolution.
These gains were hard fought and should be valued. The campaigners were right to dedicate their lives to ensuring all adults had voice and vote, that governments had to heed public opinion and needed the approval of elected representatives who could demand redress of grievance and improved conduct of public policy.
Membership of the European Union reversed part of this process. The country was signed up to a system which meant laws could be created and taxation raised and spent without the UK public and their directly elected representatives having the final say or even an effective voice. The proponents claimed that the European Parliament met some of the democratic deficit, but in truth a single country block of MEPs was never strong enough to assert the UK public will when this was at variance with the EU wishes. Nor does the European Parliament have sole or even at times any sway on things that matter. They claimed that Ministers and the Prime Minister represented us at the Councils of the EU,but they were often outvoted or persuaded not to oppose something the UK public did not want.
The UK Parliament became a bystander, watching large volumes of law passing through which Parliament could neither amend nor reject. The voting public became powerless to change any of that law. If they voted out of office one party who had allowed the EU laws and taxes to pass, they voted into office another party that would do the same and uphold the EU laws and taxes.
When we leave the EU our vote to choose an MP and a governing party will once again have more power and authority. Government will no longer be able to say we have to tax green products and domestic fuel because the EU demands, or have to organise our fishery in a way which is damaging both local fishermen and fish. We will take back control. Either the elected government then changes things as we please, or it will be replaced by another government that will.
UK governments will not always be wise or get things right. What Brexit brings us is the ability to press them to change, or to change them if they refuse. The thing I most want to change as we leave the EU is to nurture this precious flower of freedom.
Dear John–You are so right about the noises going off about the short term. I wrote the below to the Torygraph last week not expecting it to be published but to do my bit to show my disgust, viz
Heseltine has it precisely the wrong way round: there will be obvious short term difficulties as everything painfully re-equilibrates; but long term the world is our oyster once we escape the tentacles and over-regulation of the protectionist EU racket.
“Freedom from Tyranny’ surely a reason to join a struggle.
Dr. Redwood, in your first paragraph you correctly identify the, fortunately unbelievable, forecasts of those that sought to manage our vote on Brexit. What is missing is identifying the motivations behind these efforts and those that made, and still make them. There will come a time when that is necessary. I will identify one; he who would happily sell out his nation of birth, in the hope of being enthroned as the first president of the United States of Europe. May he be forever vilified.
@Peter Wood; Indeed, but let’s not forget that much selling out happened in the 1980s, and it was the left (not the right) who protested back then, to be shot down in flames by those who saw the then EC and their dream of a single market (as part of the “Four Freedoms”) as not only the UK’s economic but political and social saviour from ruin.
I have always wondered what position those in the UK who opposed the ERM/Euro would have taken in that debate had all other EU27 currencies were to be pegged to the GBP, & the ECB located in the UK under City of London and Westminster influences rather than that of Frankfurt & the Bundestag.
Far to much Euroscepticism appears to be simply political fits of peak & foot stamping!
Extremism does not help anybody nor your arguments.
He was not alone but joined by the majority of the legacy parties in Westminster who sold us out for their dream of a United States of Europe by lies, deceit and stealthy Treaty change over several decades. Have we heard one word of apology? No. Our voting system needs to change from fptp, so every vote counts. Our democracy deserves better, it can’t be left to those who sold us out in the first place (Messrs Heath et al)
Freedom is what’s all about, so a ‘damage limitation Brexit’ which precludes opportunities would be the worst of both worlds.
Hear hear. With the exception of your reference to the Royal Martyr, murdered for defending the rule of law and the liberties of his subjects, I agree with every word.
In the 1640s a left-wing, dogmatical, puritanical London sought unlawful domination by armed rebellion. It overturned the Constitution and destroyed the economy. All who opposed it were ruined. Plus ca change. Will it do so again after 2022?
@eeyore; There will be one big different between the 1640a and the 2020s, one was Tyranny, the other (if it happens) will be the elected and thus democratic will of the people!
Are we talking of Oliver Corbyn or Jeremy Cromwell?
Membership of the EU was an anomaly in the trajectory of English and British history. It took centuries to ensure freedom of the individual from state oppression. Only when that principle was enshrined in the constitution and the law of the land could democracy flourish. Most people have cause and effect back to front. They think democracy leads to freedom. No, freedom that is your birthright by the law of the land underwrites democracy. Many countries have votes. They do not gain freedom for the voter.
EU governance is based on the principles of technocracy and the supremacy of the state. People have freedoms only as allowed by the state, which alone is qualified to make such decisions. People like Lord Adonis.
On that basis, consideration of economic issues related to Brexit is really of minor importance. We should be looking 20 or even 50 years ahead. The world has yet to produce a superior entity to the self-governing democratic nation state. The EU is not and cannot be because it has no demos and because it is founded on technocracy.
Hopefully your first sentence is spot on. It will have been a long anomaly, so long that for many younger people it has come to resemble normality, but nonetheless it has just been a passing anomaly. I don’t think the British people as a mass ever really fitted into the EU’s proto- or quasi- federal system of government, but they were told by the elites that membership of the EEC/EC/EU was economically indispensable – a brazen lie which is still being propagated now, and which the government has not yet started to vigorously rebut even though officially it has reversed its previous policy. I suppose it may be too difficult for many of those involved to switch around from the false story they’ve been telling us for decades to the opposite, truthful, story, which is that overall the economic effects of the UK’s membership of the EU have been pretty marginal one way or the other.
Congratulations John. This is by far the best summary of the reasons for leaving the EU that I have seen to date and ought to be shouted from the rooftops. No doubt the BBC, with its seemingly fixed view that the ‘EU is good, those who think not are bad, mad and deluded’ would not dream of giving your cogent blog any air time, it being so contrary to their opinion.
“When, (you are perhaps rather optimistic here given the make up of the Lords and Commons) we leave the EU our vote to choose an MP and a governing party will once again have more power and authority. Indeed hopefully it will also attract a better quality of MPs once they do restore real power to Westminster.
But there are also significant powers that unelected judges are stealing away for government by endlessly rewriting/extending laws. This with some totally absurd readings and extensions of vague statutes (like the Human Rights Act.). Generating a massive and “essentially parasitic” litigation industry and compensation culture in very many areas.
Yet another damaging tax and massive inconvenience loaded on the productive and tax payers.
“UK governments will not always be wise or get things right”. That is certainly an understatement. Are many MPs & Lords even trying to “get things right” for people’s genuine interest interests? Are many just feathering their nests, filling in their expenses claims, using their subsidised bars and restaurants & collecting the daily tax free allowances, acting in the interest of their paid “consultancies” or trying to buy votes with tax funded propaganda or fighting to retain absurdly unfair constituency boundaries.
Indeed they seem to want to build HS2, Hinkely C, are obsessed with an “imagined” gender pay gap due to “discrimination”, attack the gig economy and want to regulate everything to death. They also seem to like seeing pensioners to freeze, with their absurdly expensive and impractical energy policy presumably for some misguided sadistic or religious reason.
Our freedoms should extend to the point where they do not infringe on other peoples freedoms. To maintain this equilibrium we have the law which ultimately should come from the people via their representatives in Parliament.
One thing is clear, the long march to democracy is not over, and will have to be fought for because those who have power will not relinquish it willingly. If there is one thing the referendum taught us, it is that the power we hand to Parliament is too freely given. Five yearly elections are an insufficient brake on those who would wield power. In future referendums should be a more frequent norm so that those who represent us know what is expected of them on our behalf. The lesson is that government and Parliament cannot be trusted with absolute power.
Returning power from the EU puts the onus on the people, their chosen representatives and government to take full responsibility for the governance of the UK. A principal that conservatism should advocate right back to the individual, with state support only where it is really needed. Time for some original thinking and New Year resolution.
Your latest analysis and description of the issue is the clearest I have yet heard and for me captures the essence of what this is about.
As I recall we joined the EEC explicitly for trade not political union – although for many that was an obvious and furtively held end point. We here know the rules had changed but it has required great courage to resist.
I am sure that one day, the 2019 date and your name too will be added to that historic list of England’s key dates and great Parliamentarians.
It was always to give our exporters better opportunities to sell their wares into the continental markets, not even for “trade” in the sense of two way trade where their exporters could also have better access to our domestic market.
And it’s still the same today – how often do you hear a Remoaner point out that we import far more cars from the rest of the EU than we export to them, and that our car manufacturers are indeed successful exporters but outside the EU not to the rest of the EU, and that about 85% of UK demand for cars is met by imports rather than by home production?
From September:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/09/05/uk-manufacturing-looks-stronger-in-august/#comment-887355
referring back to March:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/03/17/movement-in-eu-thinking-on-brexit-and-populism/#comment-860687
Which if necessary would give a lot of scope for import substitution.
I am therefore to take it that we do not indeed live in a free, fair, just and democratic society ?
An admission if ever there was one.
We are not leaving the EU, not under the current so called terms. We are being set up for, Soft Remain. The UK sees no need to be at the EU parliament, as our kind host points out. It is a worthless talking shop design to give it a thin veneer of democratic oversight. All the power is with both the Commission and the Council of Ministers. The UK will still be present at the Ministers meetings but will not have a vote. Whilst in the EU / Transition (sic) Period the EU could change the treaties to suit themselves and make life for the UK very, very difficult. It is far better to have a clean break and negotiate anything from a position of strength.
I watched on YouTube last night the first of a 4 part series on Black Wednesday. The EU for the UK has been described as a, Poisoned Chalice and that is exactly what it is and, the title of the documentary. I strongly recommended that as many people watch it as one will be most surprised as the similarities to how governments of the past have behaved with regards to the EU and their behaviour to us. 😉
I agree that with Brexit we will know where the buck stops , which should improve the standing of politicians in our national discourse , stopping the ducking a diving we saw over Tata steel and energy prices, where we never did find out the source of the legislation that determined their high energy costs. In this it is important that our Government doesn’t go signing up to more treaties that binds the hands of future Governments. We don’t want to find that having liberated our selves from the EU, only to find ourselves locked into other arrangements.
The democratic theme has been dealt with, here the talking heads of the MSM have dismissed it as populism.
In regards to the restoration of Parliamentary democracy, there is one further issue to be confronted, the issue of A listers, which has resulted in the representation of the political establishments interests , not the electorates, as seen by the lack of MP representation over Brexit, which is at odds with how people voted in the referendum.
Many of the Remainers that I have talked to have a very poor grasp of our country’s history and many were children, or not even born, at the time of the 1975 referendum. Very few of them even understand the structure of the EU (and the way in which it mirrors that of the USSR). No wonder they think of the EU as a benign institution whose citizens can skip happily from country to country without let or hindrance. Sadly few of them speak the languages necessary to work effectively over there and they have no idea that there is still control and paperwork, for tax purposes if nothing else.
I expect them (especially the BBC and the other usual suspects) to transform themselves into Rejoiners after Brexit, endlessly yearning for the impossible utopia which they believe to exist beyond Calais and blaming every setback on Leavers.
There is a fashion for judging history by today’s standards and demanding apologies from those who had nothing to do with the evils of centuries ago. Is it not time for the two major political parties to apologise to the British electorate for misleading them about the EU and attempting to rob them of their democratic rights, decade after decade, treaty after treaty?
Dear Rick–I don’t have much time for “today’s standards” on anything at all and it’s not nuclear physics to understand that, especially intentional, diversity, a la Labour Party, and respect for a country’s history do not go hand in hand. Imagine trying to teach our history today–Ye Gods! Everything to do with anything relating to the Empire for example is vilified when all we did was win in accordance simply with the way it was and had been since the beginning of history. Till a relatively short time ago colonisation was the norm. Think Garibaldi overrunning Sicily: does anybody sneer at that? We were just too good at it and if it hadn’t been us it would have been the French or the Dutch or worse. If the remainiacs had their way (Think Ukraine) colonisation would be fine so long as it was the EU doing it.
Postscript–And more Ye Gods!, having just read Nigel Farage’s piece in the Torygraph, how indeed can it POSSIBLY be true–It is totally BONKERS–that the Liberals have an “astonishing and quite ludicrous 100 members in the Upper House” — In case of doubt, “quite” here means “totally” not its modern floppy usage of “fairly”–And to think we are supposed to be proud of our system of government–What a joke–Beyond parody.
Such as Newmania weight the young Remainers as ‘educated’ therefore knowing better.
Many went to universities that should not be called universities and have degrees that should not be called degrees in soft arts and sports.
I was appalled this morning at the continuing Remain bias of the BBC as they reported that 4/10 people polled thought that Brexit would effect their personal finances in 2018.
This of course means that 6/10 people think it won’t. More BBC anti-Brexit propaganda.
75% of the electorate did not vote to Remain in the EU.
Hardly a ringing endorsement for it.
Hopefully the issue of freedom becomes a key negotiating principle in the months ahead. And we do not end free in name only as negotiators month by month cave in to eu demands.
Perhaps you would send a copy of your piece to the Prime Minister, as she seems a little confused.
Very well said. Just the sort of New Year message the whole country should have heard from No. 10.
“The thing I most want to change as we leave the EU is to nurture this precious flower of freedom.” Here, here, John!
“UK governments will not always get things right.” Always good to hear that from an MP. It is thee best assurance that although parliament will grapple to do the right thing, it will always be sincere and benign in its efforts, with due humility – virtues which are noticeably lacking in some parts of the world.
“What Brexit brings us is the ability to press them to change, or to change them if they refuse.” Its good to acknowledge that democracy brings responsibility to everyone, and we also do not always get it right. But to have the chance to flourish through our best endeavours, or to learn by our mistakes, is a precious gift indeed: may we find the grace to live up to it!
Thank you for the powerful summary. It should make the case for a clean Brexit transparent to the remaining Remainers and the Soft Leavers.
(To make votes matter even more when not living in a marginal constituency might I again suggest two vote MMP, abolishing the Lords and a reconsideration of an English parliament. If the democratic argument is to be used w.r.t. EU it ought to be completed.)
Happy New Year John and great to see that we do have MP’s that know and understand British history.
I also think it of the utmost importance that the UK retains its legal system and that system does not become subordinate to ECJ which is based on Roman and Napoleonic system.
1918, 1928: two steps in granting the vote to women?
let me quote John from the first paragraph as I think it is well written:
“The endless and repetitious debate about the consequences of Brexit before and after the vote by Brexiteer campaigners is depressingly narrow as well as wrong”
Yes, the Irish know all about the fight for freedom, having spend centuries trying to throw out the English kings and english establishment..by 1922 we largely succeeded but with only a little way to go now. 1649 brought us Oliver Cromwell with the murder and slaughter of tens of thousands..1689..brought us william of orange and more murder and mayhem..in 1798 tens of thousands were killed,.1800 the act of union brought about by bribary and corruption..subterfudge jf the worst kind and so on. Even though we were part of the UK in 1845 to 1851 millions perished through famine and millions more emigrated..so we Irish know all about the fight for freedom..but you english should be aware freedom always comes with a price that i am not sure everyone will be willing to pay..to lose access like you currently have to the biggest economic blic on the planet and become a third country is a big price indeed- Up to you
First rid ourselves of the EU, then we must rd ourselves of the current ruling class which governs for itself and its ilk.
Even the momentum driven Labour party pitches high taxes above the level an MP earns and so acts for itself.
The simplest way to rid ourselves of government interference in our lives would be to make public services chargeable, and to make benefits covered by insurance (National Insurance perhaps).
If government can not justify levying taxes it can not then make a case for spending our money to get re-elected.
Unfortunately it was Parliament that gave away our freedoms, far from being a safeguard, it colluded in selling us down the river. Who guards us from the guardians?
A man who casually dismisses what is still the founding constitutional document for our national parliamentary democracy as merely “some law dating from 1689”:
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2013/11/how-we-invented-freedom/
should have no hand in the government of our country and certainly deserves no public honour – I for one will never call him “Sir” Nick Clegg, any more than I will refer to “Sir” John Major – and arguably it should be for a court to decide whether he should lose his citizenship or just have his electoral rights suspended for a period or what.
Most I spoke to who wanted to leave the EU prior to the referendum spoke about freedom and independence.
Nothing is more important.
Wise words.
However, I still worry about the numbers in parliament. I fear Brexit in Name Only.
Mrs. May seems to be getting too comfortable in power and I am afraid I do not trust her to act in good faith on behalf of those of us who voted leave. It seems to be all about consolidating power for her.
“Freedom is the Prize” not if those like a leading influential member of the Labour MEP’s have anything to do with it allegedly saying “ILLUSION’ to think UK will get control of waters”.
With so many opposed to Brexit what hope? Thought the much delayed triggering of Article 50 was the transition period now extended even further so will we have ‘pay and obey’ with no MEP’s after May 2019.
So John Redwood is claiming to have been on the side of the revolutionary Chartist movement all along? Magnificent!!!
There had been calls for universal male suffrage from the civil war onwards (Oliver Cromwell was an opponent) but they were resisted by the Conservative faction . After the French Revolution the Conservative Party was entirely convinced of the dangers of the mob. The Duke of Wellington spoke forcefully against even the cautious reforms proposed by the Whigs .Peel later accepted 1832 but the Peelites were unable to stay with the “rump” of the Party and went on to become part of the Liberal Party ( see corn laws et). Universal Male suffrage was called for by the Chartist movement from 1838. The Conservative Party were prepared to use any force necessary to prevent it.
My own view is that Britain was well governed in the 19th century and that constitutional gradualism was a good thing, but this history has nothing directly to tell us about Brexit. The history of the Conservative Party does. Uniquely in Europe, as mass democracy emerged, the Conservative Party were able to organise a strong grass roots organisation, elsewhere the old ruling classes fell into alliance far right populist, latterly Fascists. That mass Party has now withered to a mere 100,000, less members than the Liberal Democrats
It is no coincidence in my view that the Conservative Party has finally embraced the far right and been subject to what Lord Adonis called a reverse takeover by UKIP. Many will see echoes of the Peelites in the expulsion of Liberal centrist thinkers form what is now Bluekip.
You are so devoid of analytical skills that you fail to realise that the Conservative Party for the most part has been pro EU. Just drivelling about a made up far right….. ha ha what far right…. in so far that there is a far right or alt right in the UK it consists of about 100 or so people . Whereas you and Adonis and your communist friends are all barking mad, harking back to a 20th century set of policies in a 21st century world
Meanwhile some of us are still real Liberals
The Conservatives have embraced the far right…you claim.
They are less right wing than any time in their history.
Your ridiculous attempt at smear fails at the very first hurdle.
I see that Amber Rudd plans to exclude student immigration from the statistics, making them utterly useless, since student immigration was 141,000 in the most recent data – about a quarter of the total recorded immigration. That is completely unacceptable: she should instead be seeking to improve the data on student migration, also ensuring that students do not overstay their visas. By ceasing to monitor the flows of students she is opening up once again a flow of illegal immigration through overstaying, and probably once again a weakening of the criteria for student visas as a back door when other immigration routes are made more difficult.. These were the tactics of the Labour party.
I hope not. Excluding students is just a manipulation of the figures. With most University courses running for 3 years , means that after 3 years its a zero sum game, with those completing their courses and leaving being replaced by new students arriving. Excluding students is a way to exclude a route of immigration, via students staying over, with Universities, not just selling a degree, but an immigration status here as well, and that is not on.
Anyway, today is a happy day when I can binge on Jane Austen repeats, and I will do so even though it was a BBC production and even though Colin Firth seems to have gone a bit mad since the referendum:
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/sep/23/colin-firth-brexit-italian-citizenship
As for Jennifer Ehle, well she’s an American anyway so we need have no fear that she will also throw her toys out of the pram and seek refuge in the continuing EU.
It’s a pity that actors and actresses get so puffed up with their own importance that they can’t keep their (usually wrong) political opinions to themselves.
It will be amusing if BePpe Grillo’s party gets elected in the forthcoming Italian elections, then ask Colin Firth to express his pride at his new Italian nationality.
I am rather a fan of Jane Austen. One reading of Emma is that it is a story in which a succession of fictions are created and believed by Emma and others before the truth is not so much revealed as realised.
It is only when the consequences of this fictionalising and play acting become real to Emma ( ie when she realises she might lose Knightley ) that the obvious fact that they must be married is clear to her
I think this is strong hint that Ms Austen would have ‘preferred’ the sense of remain, to the fantasies of Brexit.
Thank you for a very positive and uplifting piece, Dr Redwood. It always strikes me that the die-hard remainers would scupper the chances of the UK’s success if they could, simply to prove themselves correct. And sometimes it seems as if those having the power are trying hard to do so.
One of my fears with this “freedom” is that we are as a nation are too efficient.The NHS gets it into it head that booze is especially bad, so we get laws taxing people in Scotland, prohibition of “drinking in public”, booze having warnings on bottles, pubs going out of business replaced by fast food joints, publicans bankrupted, staff sacked and ruined…ruined, communities with no focal point for gathering and so it goes no in all directions.
The inefficiency in many countries allows people to breathe. Allows freedom through incompetence and disorganisation. The KGB cameras on streets rarely worked if ever. Not enough staff to process anything. Here all our surveiillance cameras work and we are digitally examined right up to and including our British buttocks!
“Freedom” as you see it is a choice for being “independent”. It does not mean that the individuals living in Britain will be more free. Just the politicians who pander to nationalistically inclined people will be less constrained by international cooperation) but also less supported by that same cooperation. The British Paradox (title to be copyrighted soon): leaving the EU is an achievement (but may bring very costly economic adjustment and as yet unknown benefits) because it increases sovereignty. Leaving NATO (the equivalent of leaving the EU in military terms) is never considered as something doing the same, in a different area of policymaking.
I’d rather see the UK in both of course and as an active, supportive member. Why can the British people be proud of a military that is completely integrated in NATO (unfortunately with insufficient standardisation, but that can be changed, the mentality is constructive) and not of a business sector that employs a big part of the population (much bigger than the military) that has become completely integrated in that other structure of international cooperation, the EU. The perfect opposite of Gaullist France.
Our media, without stimulus, have decided to have a mock-debate on Cannabis. A Baroness has been shown who seems to have an advisory role on government in recommending the legalisation of medical use.
We look forward to her and her committee noting what investigatory steps her eesearchers have done to finding ways of maintaining the alleged medical benefits of the drug yet developing a hybrid version which has its hallucinatory and momentary pleasurable use completely removed. Not that that version would in real terms still be bad for over all health.
Oddly, one has not heard even a dull vague suggestion that such has ever been contemplated. Why not? It is a relatively easy thing to accomplish for a scientist with average A levels in bio-chemistry.
For example, by boiling elderberries ..to name but one of several fruits..you eliminate the poison completely and then may use the resultant substance and liquid for making a fine wine, as is done regularly…and has been done for centuries.
So let the druggies get real and stop advocating drug abuse on TV. We know what you’re at!
Freedom . By this I presume you mean political freedom which underpins democracy but through this many other types of freedom are described . For instance freedom to act in a way to harm others or execute torts which are covered politically by the corrupt is not so precious. Essentially we all have our own ideas of freedom . I see the smokers deliberately smoking and putting two fingers up at me after advising them that smoking is not beneficial to health ( as though I were a tyrant ) and would take away their freedom of health. In other words non of us are totally free, being bound up within the trends of the day and social rules.
We do though understand the differences between ourselves and some Eastern cultures which in our view are despotic.As we look at our small experiences in the UK many of us old enough will remember the sway of ‘ free love’ .We were in a way let out of our cages sexually and what is more we had the contraceptive pill . S T I’s flourished, marriages broke, our children who were the products of this did not fully understand the meaning of sexual constraint and to re educate them is and has been difficult as children to a great extent, learn by example. Our generation is re thinking as programmes such as Jeremy Kyle try and sort out ethical problems for those who do not grasp social rules . Their type of freedom has caused problems and a’ locked in’ living .They are locked in by ignoring the constraints. Such is the paradox of freedom.
To think, throughout history, how many people have fought and died for the sort of freedom some in the UK would casually toss aside to remain shackled to the EU.
A more subtle form of control comes through “charities” and quangos, funded by the EU, i.e. with our money as a net contributor, with the EU’s agenda, superficially reasonable but actually leading to all sorts of undesirable outcomes, but never put plainly to the people.