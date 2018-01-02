The favourite pastime of some economic commentators and broadcasters is to say such and such a figure about the economy they think is disappointing is because of Brexit. Often they are wrong to blame the Brexit vote for the figure they do not like. So let’s have a look at some of the figures that must be in their view owing to Brexit, as they made forecasts of how the Brexit vote would hit these very figures.
- The FTSE 100 Index. Before the vote they said it would fall if we voted Leave. Instead it has risen strongly from 6138 on 24 June to 7687 at the end of 2017. This rise is about the same as the French Index, a bit better than the Italian Index and massively better than the Madrid Index over the same time period. It is less than the US index. After the vote when they saw it was rising they shifted their forecast and said it would be the FTSE 250 of more domestic companies that would fall.
- The FTSE 250 has instead risen from 16088 on 24 June 2016 to 20726 at end 2017. This is a bigger rise than the FTSE 100 , which they said would only go up owing to its overseas earnings and currency effects. That’s a 29% rise because of Brexit.
- House prices. They forecast they would go down. They have risen gently since the referendum vote.
- Employment. They said it would fall. It has gone up by half a million comparing the August to October 2017 figure with first quarter 2016 before the vote.
- Unemployment. They said it would rise. It has instead fallen from 1.67 m in the first quarter of 2016 to 1.42 m in the latest ONS figures.
- Economic growth. They forecast a recession in the winter of 2016-17. Instead the UK economy continued to report good growth of around 1.8-1.9%.
So we can now say that thanks to Brexit unemployment has fallen, employment has risen, share prices especially for domestic companies have gone up and house prices have risen modestly.
It is true that they forecast a fall in the pound. It did fall against the dollar at first, but has put in a good performance more recently rising 12% off the lows. If it fell because of Brexit presumably it is now rising because of Brexit.
Wouldn’t it be good if forecasters and commentators went back to thinking about what truly moves these numbers, and come to see the impact of Brexit has been greatly exaggerated. All the reasons why the pound went down or up before Brexit still apply!
Somehow the government needs to get this positive news across more strongly and not allow the media to project such a negative outlook. Perhaps if the likes of Soubry could be more positive and stand behind the decision of referendum the economic news just might be even better. As it is, it’s a good start to the new year.
Dear John–Don’t weaken on the pound, for of course, especially given the Export/Import imbalance, who is to say (with all the usual doom and gloom innuendo from the remainiacs), that it has been “bad” that the pound “fell”–Seems clear that it was too high, so that even on that measure Brexit has been beneficial
I don’t think anyone was paying attention to these figures before the referdum..the only thing they were listening to was about taking back control..limiting the number of foreigners coming here and 350 on the side of a bus..so you can go on spinning out figures any way you like but the real picture of how we are doing now and how we are going to do will only show after we have finally departed the EU in March 2019..so better hold your breath..i don’t think the EU, for political reasons, is going to deliver the deal that we want and if that is so there are going to be a lot of very disappointed people out there.. which is sure to effect the figures and the stock market as well.
Wise words, of course, and ones that will be completely ignored by our MSM, mores the pity.
Not only should Mrs May listen to these groups but also the 17.4 million that voted out, let’s just leave right now before any more remoaners come up with something else to overturn or reverse Brexit, we are British and I’m sure we will survive out of the eu club and if the remoaners don’t want to join us then go live in your beloved eu bye bye you’ll not be missed
Good morning.
All the time we have been in the EEC/EC/EU the economy has gone through its boom and bust cycle. The only one that could have been avoided, but wasn’t, was the ERM fiasco. Twenty five years later you would be amazed to believe the way that, John Major, Michael Heseltine, Douglas Hurd, Ken Clarke MP and of course, Norman Lamont, all stood around dumbstruck as their pet EEC/EC/EU dream of an idea, and testbed for the Euro, all went up in flames as the markets descended on Sterling and ripped it out.
According to Ken Clarke MP, who gave an interview some five years later, apparently they, Major, Heseltine and Major, were all sitting in a room in Admiralty House (Number 10 being renovated) and where totally oblivious to what was going on. They truly were in the Eye of the Storm, a storm they had created and only succeeded in making worse with their massive interest rate rises.
As one revisits this catastrophe of both domestic, foreign and economic policy, I find it amazing that no one seems to pick up on some of those above who were intimately involved in the ruination of so
Unlike LL, I do not seek an apology. But I do think it is high time that more people than just LL go on about it and remind those involved of what they did to the people and this nation all for the sake of their political ideology.
Major, Heseltine and Major = Major, Heseltine and Clarke
It does beg the question, why are these economic bodies signed up to project fear? Perhaps someone on here can explain why. The IMF, for example, might say that the UK will prosper in or out of the EU if the British people are prepared to work. But no, they trot out this doom and gloom agenda.
Sure, economic arguments can be made for staying in the EU, but economic forecasters are pursuing a further agenda, the motivation of which is not clear to me.
Agree totally but not holding my breath. Am in Northern France, Bethune looks particularly ‘poor’ outside the Grand Place. A local stall holders tells me that their economy is ‘tres, tres difficile’. The EU and Brexit was inevitably mentioned. He says the French hate it. He admired our courage in deciding to leave. He says the French do not have that courage although he wishes they did.
Looking at our Remoaners I see that they lack that courage and I would add, are totally risk adverse.
They tell you what they want you to hear, they are selling remain. They are the establishment who by and large wish to remain. It would appear that the disconnect between the aims of Brexit and those of the civil service are so at odds that they have had to be told to speed up their planning for all contingencies because, unsaid, they wish for remain and have delayed planning by omission. This confirms , like the BBC, they are no longer servants of the people and government, but prefer their own agenda, while never taking responsibility for the outcome. Post Brexit there needs to be a re-establishment of exactly what the purpose of the civil service is, what it’s responsibilities and limitations are. Ministers will discover post Brexit that the buck stops with them, the excuse for inaction having been removed.
We have become more competitive with the fall of the Pound as it has fallen compared to most other major currencies except the dollar.
However , the fall in the Pound has led to falling purchasing power due to higher inflation and that can unfortunately not compensate the household on £25.000 a year, they are suffering and why, did you not write about them instead?
Brexit is being paid for by falling purchasing power by the one’s who can afford it the least and that is really the tragedy, the rest John is just not as important as you make it out to be
Indeed and this despite the misguided, anti-business, anti tenant, anti growth , anti self employed and anti gig economy, higher taxes and the PC, climate alarmist, red tape spewing agenda of May/Hammond. This plus the very real threat of Corbyn’s Venezuela agenda again thanks to the Tories total lack of positive vision and their total failure to stop throwing money down the drain and cut the state sector down to a sensible size and improve its actual delivery. Where they deliver anything positive at all that is.
Hopefully by the time we enter the next election we will have ditched May, found some sensible vision and will not have “a vote for me and we will punish you” Manifesto.
Some leave voters voted leave hoping that house prices would fall. I am not sure that further rises is a good thing in the long run.
You missed out on the plus side the record fdi in 2017 which will shew positive results in the years ahead. Also missed out is the change in export destinations away from the eu to the row which can only be for the good as the eu is a declining share of the world economy.
You missed out on the negative side two things. 1. Is the increase in inflation. 2. The other is the decline in real wages. These are partly related to the decline in the pound and brexit.
While the negative issues are unwelcome they seem short term. The latter point is all that is left really for the scaremongers who before the vote were predicting on vote leave massive dole queues.
It has been the same since the start of time. The only thing guaranteed about a forecaster’s statement is that it will be wrong. The only thing for debate is how wrong.
As some are convinced that Brexit has brought bad omens and has told us of bad times ahead, I am not sure that these factors which you highlight are due to impending Brexit or whether they would have happened anyway .
This morning BBC TV tells us that over the last decade 11, 000 houses have remained empty . It did not say why they remained empty. Was it because of high prices , was it because they were in a derelict condition or was it that we are being told a lie and in fact new houses are not needed?
We now have a good record of employment ( so I am told) so let us see the right jobs going to the qualified people and not those who have either been brought in cheaply or conversely those who are paid very high amounts because of a badly construed argument that we do not have sufficient qualified staff of our own .
Of course, they will say “But it’s not happened yet” and will continue to predict doom. One day they will be “right”. But no more right than a stopped clock which accurately predicts the time twice a day.
What frustrates me is that they predict “negative effects” but fail to acknowledge that if these do arise then the government and its machinery can implement policy to mitigate the impact.
For example, if unemployment did spike up, we could cut Employers NI.
In other words, a dynamic economy like the UK will rapidly adjust to the economic realities of the day. Whether those have been caused by or in spite of BREXIT.
Essentially most reporters suffer from a lazy group think. They were nearly all in favour of the EU, the ERM and the EURO too and indeed have fallen for the climate alarmist (huge exaggeration of) religion. Far easier to go with the flow and fashion than actually to think things through rationally.
Still, the more such sheep around then the easier it is to make money taking rational & usually opposite financial positions.
Indeed “due to climate change” ………. is the other absurd lazy “BBC think” journalist agenda. Used in the lazy way. Rather the same as the “blame it on Brexit” agenda. Often journalist who do not even so much as understand the term “positive feedback” in the engineering/science sense.
Has the climate not always changed and always will?
Still, no statistically significant warming since 2008. The “experts” and their garbage in garbage out computer models are largely discredited. Their “renewable solutions” do not really work economically (not even in CO2 terms). Anyway slightly warmer is clearly rather better on balance.
Sorry off topic.
For Chris Grayling to not defend Government policy on the railways this morning was pretty reprehensible. If you have a Government policy then you should be able to defend it, if you can’t then you should scrap the policy. To start the new year with the Government conceding all the political territory to Corbyn on an issue that effects a lot of voters doesn’t seem like a terribly good strategy.
I gather there are arguments in favour , like the oft quoted East Coast rail franchise that Corbyn’s lot make out to be the brilliant example of nationalisation, according to the CEO only turned a profit because they stripped out all investment, and the recent failure of that franchise was because the nationalised Network rail had failed to make the proposed investment on which companies had bid for the franchise. But as is usual with the Conservatives you would think this was all a state secret.
You would also think that the Conservatives are well aware about the line of attack Corbyn’s lot would make, that of in favour of state ownership, and so be well briefed about the failure of our experiment with nationalistion in the 1970s, and be able to knock back these arguments. But again , no, being properly prepared with the argument is all too much like hard work for them.
I really do not understand why the Government continue to use the same sources of information for so called future planning, when they have proved to be so very wrong in the past.
Has any Government department made correct and reliable forecasts in the last 5 years ?
Nigel Farage followed up on the Telegraph’s exposé on the HMRC’s attack on Leave donors by pointing out the obvious attempt by the Electoral Commission to close down UKIP over a donation from a British bookie while turning a blind eye to a much larger donation to the Lib Dems by an expat crook.
The piece was in the Opinion section of the Telegraph on 31/7.
So we have the likes of Cable and Blair together with the other clowns fighting a rearguard action to reverse Brexit.
Neither liberal or Democrats. Just tired old has beens who think they know better.
I hope you are going to stay strong against these traitors although I’m not convinced about May.
Silly people say and do silly things and one thing is certain remainers are silly. As sensible people know that forecasting the future with any degree of accuracy is not possible but remainers went ahead and did so with the smugness and arrogance of a know it all.
Sensible people know that the greatest gift that they can possess is freedom. Freedom to choose what goods and services they wish to purchase. Freedom to choose what laws and rules they will agree to live by. Freedom to go about their lives without interference from those who profess that they know what’s best for them and so should order their lives on their behalf. The freedom to peaceably express their views and opinions.
Silly people will eschew all that for a promised land of security, peace and prosperity (the fabled land of milk and honey/Eldorado) but whose promises are baseless. Who are those who make these promises? They are progressives, socialists, life choice puritans, the clergy and vested interests. Not forgetting of course the most proficient of them all politicians and their acolytes; bureaucrats, the party faithful who will gull us into creating vast governments with sweeping uncontestable powers. Their crowning glory being the EU. The sensible once they recognise how they have been gulled and shudder at what that they have allowed to be created will work to be free of them only to be vilified by the silly.
Equally, it would be good if weather forecasters revisited their predictions – half a dozen predictions of dire minus 10C temperatures over the last couple of months for which we still wait. How lucky we are that the experts are confident of the temperature in 2050.
The question is the extent to which a particular movement since the referendum merely continues a trend which was already established before the referendum, rather than the movement representing a significant change in the trend since the referendum.
As far as the external value of sterling is concerned, its downwards trend against the dollar started not at the time of the EU referendum but two years earlier in the summer of 2014, while the downwards trend against the euro started in the summer of 2015, a year before the referendum.
And in neither case is there any clear sign that something happened in the summer of 2016 which radically changed the already established downwards trend – as can be seen from the charts on page 25 in this recent House of Commons Library report:
Equally it can be seen from the top chart on the front page of that December report that the economic growth rate peaked at around the beginning of 2014, before the Tories had even gained an overall Commons majority so they could get a government Bill for an EU referendum through Parliament.
And likewise from the next chart it can be seen that inflation had started to rise in the autumn of 2015, albeit there was a perceptible acceleration after the referendum.
Obviously it would be wrong to say that the vote to leave the EU has had absolutely no economic effects so far, but looking at the data in the correct perspective of the trends which were already running before the referendum the effects seem slight.
But just as the economic effects, so-called “benefits”, of EU membership have always been, and still are being, routinely and grossly exaggerated by EU supporters – which previously included the present Prime Minister and most of her Cabinet – so the economic effects of the referendum result are being routinely and grossly exaggerated.
Who is surprised !. The publicity given to Brexit forecasts was fostered by groups and individuals who were determined to prevent it happening ; some enjoyed direct funding from the EU . Today we can look back and realise that any such utterances now can be taken with a pinch of salt .
Two Conservative groups numbering approximately 130 have presented their red lines to Theresa ; this has been done at a time when she is about to make changes to her Cabinet and before the next round of negotiations . This pressure is salutary and forceful enough for her to be extremely cautious and to realise that she could easily be forced out . I applaud these moves and sincerely hope it will bring her to adopt a more positive approach in the coming year . Getting rid of Hammond would be great news .
With regard to point one, the rise of the FTSE 100 the BBC now like to say this has little reflection on the British economy as it represents global companies earning in strong foreign currencies in strong overseas markets.
You can’t win.
Personal responsibility.
These journalists, on TV, are very well connected, intelligent, qualified, skilled. They could complete their contracts, quietly, apply and get other jobs. Ones paying a goodly sum.
They choose not to.
We should stop blaming Fake News and start blaming Fake People.
8. BBC Licence fee. Rose on 1 April 2017 to £147 from £145.50 (set in 2010) – and I still do not pay it, despite Brexit.
What I still want to know is why the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union cannot be bothered to defend the government’s new official policy of exiting the European Union against constant unjustified and deceitful attacks by anti-democratic elements who hope to overturn or neutralise the referendum result.
I would also like to know what he really meant by his recent pronouncement that the EU should not try to “cherry pick” parts of its economic relationship with the UK.
I would like us to “cherry pick” and tell the EU that if it’s to do with trade then we will make sure that the small minority of UK based companies which export to the EU will always conform to all the EU requirements that relate to imports into the EU, but only those who export to the EU and only those requirements which relate to trade.
By my estimation that would give the UK as a whole about 97% freedom from EU law, with the less than 3% residue only impeding those who want to export to the EU – they could licensed to do so – who must therefore meet the EU’s requirements – which could be made a strict condition for their licence:
It is simply not necessary for 100% of EU law to apply to 100% of the UK and its economy in order to avoid the need for border checks on our exports of goods to the EU, including our exports to the Irish Republic; it is only necessary for the UK Parliament to pass and rigorously enforce laws to make sure that our goods exports will be no less acceptable to the EU than they are now while we are in the EU.
Mr Redwood, your case seems to be: there were no negative effects from Brexit and the “experts” predicting those were wrong.
You might have mentioned that Brexit did not happen yet and that the effects that were predicted have yet to manifest themselves (if ever). There are very few intellectually respectable predictions about the outcomes of brexit (one being the recent RAND/MIT study) for the simple reason that the government “of the day” is making it very hard to to identify the new status quo that will set in after new agreements with the EU and the rest of the world too, not to forget. Three things are of paramount importance: nature of future trading relationship (tariffs but also scope and non-tariff measures), timing of the cahnge (“implementation”) and especially, degree of cooperation on the part of the EU27. For the time being, the EU is extremely cooperative, possibly to prevent the political knife-edge situation in the UK to evolve into one where either some of your friends facilitate (as an expert on Asian economic development, I tend to be very sceptical about the UK population’s suitability for a “Singapore model”) an ersatz Asian Tiger or some of your ennemies go for Socialism in One Country, also not likely to succeed with Britons as raw material.
So we will have to wait and see. Maybe you should put your clients’ money where your mouth is? But someone else said that already.
Project Fear was such fun tho’ wasn’t it?
The more it went on the more ridiculous it got.
You forgot to mention that World War III was to start if we voted Brexit. That hasn’t happened either…
Awww. You don’t like Brexit being blamed? Get used to it.
Let’s look at the actual facts:
1) Prices up significantly because of the Brexit related currency collapse.
2) Wages not rising as fast, making us all poorer.
3) Employment growth in low wage jobs, well paid ones have gone.
4) Business investment has collapsed.
5) FDI has dried up
6) UK has gone from being one of the fastest to one of the slowest growing major economies.
7) FTSE rise great for rich investors, does nothing for Doris from Grimsby.
Remember how you spent 30+ years blaming the EU for everything? Yup. This is now payback time. Really – if you are already upset at how you are having to defend your divisive Brexit project you haven’t got a hope of winning in by end. Grow a pair, get some stamina – if you want any hope of winning the war. For that’s what it is. A war between progressive internationalists and nasty Little Englanders.
Reply Not many facts in this diatribe! Do try producing some numbers from reputable sources. You are wrong on wages, jobs, FDI and growth
Yes, JR, but why do you so often prefer to publish such juvenile garbage? Is it just because you think it may show up some of your opponents for what they are, nasty ignorant little loudmouths, or is there another more subtle reason?
We should see the difference between confrontational journalism shock-jockey journalism overtly partisan coverage individual non-professional man-in-the -pub comments on social media and, ……..what the BBC pretends to do and be.
Our country is not the Soviet Union. The BBC is surplus to our requirements as a nation and people.
I wish it was that easy to persuade Remainers to read the facts. They do not wish to hear anything that contests their privileged viewpoint.
I prefer it when John deals in bullet points as these get the salient points across. When I was in business, lengthy bull shit prevailed and wasted my journey and my time. Look forward to lot’s more bullet points…
Another favourite ploy of the remain-agenda agents is simply to bluster that ‘the country’s economy has already seen a decline in growth/wealth because of Brexit’ – and to hope that the unenlightened will give it credence without asking themselves where the firm evidence might be. This ‘narrative’ is oftened combined with the ‘cuts’ myth to attempt to stir up a general sense of resentment: not very difficult, as many really do now believe that ‘free stuff’ should be coming their way but isn’t – in a sort of latter-day cargo cult.
The BBC should be more strictly held to account for so liberally hiring these siren voices to fill up its over-long news programmes. And (what about ed) George Osborne for stuffing his worthless metropolitan freesheet with them.