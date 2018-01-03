Money for local schools

By johnredwood

I am grateful to those who sent me Christmas cards from local schools and added a message that our schools need more money. I agree, and have been pressing the government for this for sometime. I have been an active supporter of Fairer Funding for Schools at Westminster where a group of MPs has pressed for more money overall for schools budgets and a fairer funding formula between different local authorities and schools. As a result Wokingham schools will be receiving more next year, and I will keep pressing for further improvements.

I have also received a number of messages written in capital letters on  various pieces of coloured paper also advising me of the shortage of money in some school budgets. As there is no name or address unfortunately I cannot reply to each of these. It is helpful if people do add their name and address, allowing me to reply and to seek further information where this would be useful. It appears these messages were all written by the same person using the same pen. I would judge them to come from a school source and to be from an adult. It would  be good to know who sent them so I can reply properly.

