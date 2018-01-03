“What if there is a run on the pound?” asks Labour in the unlikely event of a Corbyn led government?

It was a moment of honesty from John Mc Donnell reminding us of Labour’s struggle to get elected to government in the 1980s and 1990s. Post war Labour governments in 1945, 1964 and 1974 all suffered badly from market dislike of their high spending high borrowing policies, which led to sterling crises in each case. It is etched on the memory of older Labour figures that market disciplines have previously prevented socialist policies being followed, and have created political tensions within Labour governments to be followed by loss of office as electors lose confidence in their ability to manage the economy.
The first two Labour governments inherited and kept a system of managed exchange rates. They were forced to devalue the rate. In 1949 Labour devalued the pound by 30% against the dollar, taking it down from $4.03 to $2.80. In 1967 Labour devalued the pound again, from $2.80 to $2.40, a fall of 14%. In 1974 they inherited a floating pound. Over their five years in office they allowed it to float down from $2.30 to $2.08, a fall of 10%. In 1976 there was a sterling and payments crisis leading to a visit to borrow money from the IMF to stabilise the pound and the financial position. This crisis sealed the fate of the Labour government which lost power for a generation. Only the John Major decision to join the damaging European Exchange Rate Mechanism and its economic impact changed the electoral position back in their favour.
The Blair government came to office in 1997 determined to avoid a fourth devaluation and sterling crisis for post war Labour governments. They adopted Conservative spending and borrowing plans, and spent the first few years moving the accounts into surplus. The economy continued to perform well. Labour then decided to make substantial increases in public spending, to increase public borrowing and to follow a very accommodating money policy which allowed large debt build ups. The end result was a bad recession and banking crash. Over their time in office with a floating pound there was a modest devaluation of 11%. This crisis is likely to keep Labour out of office for a considerable time period.
In total Labour spent around 30 years in office and presided over the bulk of the fall of 64% that occurred in the sterling/dollar rate between 1945 and 2015.
In government the Conservatives kept the fixed rate of $2.80 throughout their period in office from 1951 to 1964. In 1970 to 1974 with a floating pound the Conservatives presided over a 4% fall against the dollar. Between 1979 and 1997 with a floating pound there was a 22% decline. This included the Exchange Rate Mechanism fiasco which damaged the currency value and much else in the economy and led directly to the loss of office by the Conservatives. It kept them out of office until Labour presided over a worse economic crisis. Over the Coalition years 2010-2015 there was no change in the pound. If you average the rate of fall to an annual figure under Conservative governments the devaluation has been at a rate of 0.6% and under Labour at 2.2%. The Conservative devaluation was largely the result of the ERM disaster. a single policy error not to be repeated.
Floating rate policies are better than fixed rate policies. They give countries a bit more financial leeway. They do not, however, exempt a country from all the disciplines of the market. Mr Mc Donnell is right to worry about the market constraints on policies. The sorry history of Labour devaluations are a reason why I think a Labour win at the next election is unlikely. The constant resort to devaluation to deal with the consequences of the spending and borrowing policies shows the inherent tensions in their policy mix.
I have charted the pound in relation to the dollar as this has been the crucial rate throughout the period, with the devaluations formally expressed in terms of the sterling/dollar rate. The pound has also fallen against the DM and Swiss franc. Since its creation the Euro has had periods of both strength and weakness against the pound.
A good potted history but the inflation story and the interest rate story need to be told alongside. The lesson of Labour is equally poor on those, of course. The problem is that the younger generation have no experience of these two; right now they are inconvenienced slightly by higher costs of foreign holidays and some imported products, but the effect is minor.
Labour borrowing and current account spending will be the harbinger of far higher inflation. BOE independence will be thrown out of the window to keep interest rates low for borrowers, and of course lead to a run on the Pound. That is what McDonnell worries about. They’ll try a number of tricks to avoid a crisis, but a crisis of confidence in Sterling there will be.
I don’t agree ; given the accuracy of the last two exit polls against expectation, the pound will collapse either at the point of the exit poll showing Labour are going to form the next government (especially if by some freak an overall majority) or at the latest on the first “Sunderland” result.
Either way, the pound will have collapsed and vast sums left the country by the time the sun comes up.
If the result looks a “dead cert” as in 1997 (say), then it will be gone long before the election.
It is self-admitted that a Corbyn/ McDonnell government would mean a return to socialist policies not seen since 1940s/1950s. They have stated they want to carryout large scale re-nationalisations. Corbyn is an old-school communist and clearly knows he has a limited time remaining to fulfill his dream. What then, has he been promising the EU, in these private meetings with Barnier, to help him bring down the May government and to install him at No. 10?
I think Barnier is more likely to prop up May rather than Corbyn.
Continental investment in the UK is enormous and I’m sure that the likes of RWE and EDF will be lobbying like crazy to keep Corbyn out.
Corby may be the catalyst for a good deal to ensure a Tory win at the next election.
Many governments are getting a bit fed up of the EU negotiations and intransigence shown by Barnier and company.
Thing is EU people are getting fed up of the whole thing and will probably be only too happy to pull the plug and cast us adrift in March 2019..after all they have their own lives to get on with as well
Ian..the EU set are getting fed up with the whole thing and are likely to cast us adrift in March 2019..so we’ll be outta there gaster than we expect..its whst we voted for..so no need to give Barnier another thought9
A run on the pound is improbable now markets have learnt from Lord Heseltine that a Corbyn government would be good for Britain.
I query the extent to which voters at the next election will have in mind past devaluations. Near universal dissatisfaction with whatever Brexit arrangements are finally struck is likely to eclipse considerations about past economic policy failures. (Obviously, Mrs. May’s key task now is to remain in office just long enough to take the blame.)
I would not want Labour back in government by choice but if it resulted in what many of us feel is a true Conservative government again then I would welcome it. When Labour are in power it always ends in disaster with the unions having too much say but most damaging for me was the period with that idiot Major. My husband lost his job and we lost our house and eventually our marriage ended. Politicians must think through their economic policies more carefully if they are to avoid ruining lives. Let’s see some true Conservative values once again.
Indeed I agree fully about John Major and his entirely predictable ERM fiasco which caused vast damage all entirely pointlessly. If you appoint people who left school without even a maths O level to be chancellor and PM then what do you expect? The pathetic Man failed even to apologise or change and took over the cliff for many terms. Indeed we have not had a real Tory party since.
The do not need to think much. We know what help the economy boom just reduce the size of government, lower taxes, deregulate, kill the litigation rackets and get the government out of the damn way.
It’s awful that you suffered personal and real loss because of an idealogical policy.
If I remember rightly some committed suicide such was their despair at the awfulness of their circumstances due entirely to the ERM, and Major’s stubborn, face saving refusal to slash interest rates immediately after we were chucked out.
How this man has the brass neck to lecture us on the wonders of the EU heaven only knows, and that goes for Clarke, Blair and all the others who claimed a disaster awaited us if we didn’t join the Euro, funnily enough the same disasters they say will await us if we leave the EU/Single Market/Customs Union.
I think it is fair to say that a measure of a nations prosperity and standing in the world can be gauged by the value of its currency. As our manufacturing strength and output diminishes so to does the need for world markets need to by and hold Pound’s Sterling. With economic policies set to reduce this further I can see the pound continuing to fall irrespective of who is in power. Even a Conservative government between 1979 – 1997 could not stop it.
As the pound falls basic things like food and fuel shall become evermore expensive. People will become more and more poorer. This will only play into Labour’s hands as the Socialists look for an ever larger body of people to tap into who are increasingly being disadvantaged through capitalism. I foresee a time when the Conservative party will, just like the Lib Dems become a minority and we have perpetual Labour governments. And this will be within my lifetime.
An excellent summary. The threat of a Corbyn-McDonnell Govt is surely the dark pall hanging over the U.K. economy. Without this – irrespective of Brexit – confidence and investment levels would be much better. I have spoken to numerous EU citizens doing highly paid jobs in London. Generally they don’t like Brexit, but they take a wait and see attitude. But all have said if Corbyn gets in they are off. (note to leftists, who at the time of the 2015 election were saying good riddance to ‘bankers’ who didn’t like the idea of Labour taxes: that means they take their spending power, much of their discretionary investment and of course their taxes elsewhere). This is particularly true of French who have experienced Corbyn type policies under Mitterrand later Hollande.
You have not mentioned another related policy to control the value of the £ which goes with devaluation and that is exchange controls. I am old enough to remember when you were only allowed a limited amount of foreign currency when you went on holiday abroad and restrictions were applied to all currency exchanges and money transfers by companies too. In the event of a serious run on the pound under a Labour government it is clear they would implement these controls again – this would have a big negative impact on the City financial services industry in particular and our multi-national companies in general. It is strange that Labour profess to be so keen to protect industry from the imagined perils of Brexit as they see them but have policies which would have a major negative impact anyway.
There also seems to be a dichotomy in the thinking of some Labour and Liberal politicians who on the one hand want unrestricted freedom of movement of people but also want restricted freedom of movement of capital- the two are linked.
Which just goes to prove that devaluations only provide a short term fix. Simplistic revisionist histories such as this are unhelpful when trying to devise an economic strategy to solve the twin deficits and lift people out of poverty.
London seems inundated with the homeless – again – why does this always happen under a Conservative administration? Having to step over rough sleepers at Victoria station each morning on the way to the office is so depressing.
Unless this administration shows a caring side I fear a Marxist government may indeed take office after the next election.
Reply The government is actively tackling rough sleeper problems, and there were plenty of homeless under Labour.
There are thousands sleeping on the streets in other major European cities – since they don’t ‘suffer’ from a UK Conservative administration, to what do you attribute the cause?
Precisely if you have been to Rome or Lisbon recently too name but a couple.
Gone are the North Africans selling dodgy sunglasses, now it suited and booted local business men doing it. Europe is a mess and every year we go it gets worse. You can’t blame May for that but you can blame Brussels.
Sakara, of course there are homeless people. Hadn’t you noticed we have a housing problem in this country? Too many people and not enough homes. Where do you suggest putting all these people? You cannot just magic houses out of thin air. How are we to cope with more immigration if we cannot cope now? Somehow the issue of immigration never gets mentioned when talking about the housing crisis but it must surely be a part of the problem. It has nothing to do with which political party is in at the time.
I wouldn’t bet on a no Jeremy Corbyn government.
We’ve never had so many students. We’ve never had so many students indoctrinated in Marxism.
We’ve never had so many people who are tired of voting Tory to keep a worse option out.
Double-voting students at that.
Voting fraud and postal voting fraud certainly needs sorting out as do the boundaries. But then May threw away her majority with an absurd manifesto and a robotic, high tax, socialist and totally visionless agenda.
Silly students who had already taken on the tuition fee debt that he wasn’t going to pay off for them who would then have generations of students following them with no 9% graduate tax following them who would then be cheaper to employ. And they call them the intelligent ones!!!
And indeed voting for what they think is a Conservative government and ending up with Lib Dems.
What a diabolical record, no matter who is in office they have usually increased the Nations Debt, and devalued Sterling in comparison to the other Worlds main currencies.
I understand we needed to borrow to finance Two World wars, but this really does show poor financial management and choices over decades.
Sounds like you are saying Vote Conservative and your savings and debt will be less than the others.
Not really a positive message John is it.
You can look it up. Plenty of those around, look at the BoE website.
Are you able to make your GBP V USD chart available or is it an exercise for the reader?
Very strange, but no surprise, that whilst Mr Redwood’s post is full of figures that support his views he has not placed anything into the historical context of the day, for example not once does he mention the early 1970s international oil crisis, and how such events affected the economy, & not just here in the UK, the USA was plunged into a massive recession.
He has written about how Labour governments always cause sterling weakness due to loss of market confidence at left wing policies. It shouldn’t be a great surprise as we see the same effect wherever and whenever such policies are implemented elsewhere. Venezuela is a good current example. Nothing you have written in any way answers this.
I don’t see the relevance Jerry, the oil crisis put the whole world into recession but in some ways it was engineered by the west. We and several more countries were sitting on billions of barrels of oils and gas which required about I think $12 pbbl to extract.
Saudi oil cost less than $2 pbbl to extract so was profitable at $6 per barrel.
When the Saudis refused to roll over the petro dollars at a miserly interest and increased the oil price, viola, North Sea oil was viable and the demise of OPEC started.
As someone who worked in the Middle East for over 20 years it was an education to see Western governments playing the Arabs.
Jerry
Well why dont you tell us exactly how the early 1970’s oil crisis ( OPEC embargo) affected the UK economy . The USA did indeed have a massive problem but the UK was almost totally exempted from the embargo
A good summary of British foreign exchange history. I think however John is being complacent in his belief that past economic mismanagement by Labour governments is enough to prevent another socialist government being elected.
Conservatives need to start making a positive case for sound fiscal policy, free markets and low taxation. Hoping millions voters refer to historic foreign exchange events before casting their vote at the next election is wishful thinking and will, in all possibility lead to a Socialist government.
Absolutely. I’m 54. If you are younger than me, you probably won’t remember anything of the last real attempts at socialism ; ten years younger and you won’t remember the miners strike with all the added thuggery.
These people seem to genuinely think under the Labour governments of the 1970s it was some sort of utopia, and that Mrs T somehow conned her way into government and destroyed a wonderful society out of sheer spite.
I remember mass strikes and violence and near dead people being dragged into the lobbies to prop the government up, as well as going to the IMF for money.
JR..You’re doing a lot of looking back and charting the dollar vs the pound etc and conflating it with the Labour party’s time in office but as a man of great knowledge of financial matters including the stock market you also know that the past can be no guarantee of future performance. Thing is there are many people in this country, especially young people, who would be very willing to give Labour a chance..and if these upcoming talks with Barnier prove to come to nought or very little, which a lot of us think will happen, then we are certainly going to see some sparks fly.
The policy most likely to deliver power to Jeremy Corbyn is Conservative housing policy, driven by the Bank of England’s lunatic monetary policy and the ultra-low base rate. People who want to be owner occupiers and who can’t achieve their goal will not vote Tory.
The Party is in deep trouble and action is needed NOW. Sack Carney, raise base rate and put a tourniquet on immigration NOW.
On top of that excellent history is the enormous movement in interest rates.
Young people today hardly know what interest rates are for let alone the purposes for which they move or decisions reflect.
“the sorry history of Labour”… Unfortunately not a subject that will be taught in schools.
The young generation are greatly enamoured by Mr Corbyn and his promises of a socialist nirvana. Those of us old enough to remember the Labour governments of the past need to keep reminding younger family members what it was really like in the 1960s and 70s.
I am disturbed by the idea that some people would consider it worth voting for a Labour government so that a real Conservative government would follow to clear up the mess. This is dangerous thinking – John McDonnell would do a great deal of damage in 5 years, and lowering the voting age to 16 could keep Labour in power for longer than expected.