We have a nationalised railway in all but name

There seems to be a widespread misunderstanding about our railway. The tracks, signals and stations are all in public ownership and are run as a nationalised industry. The private sector train companies bid for a monopoly franchise on a single route, and have to meet detailed specifications for timetables and services laid down by the government and rail regulators. There is little scope for competition, innovation or adventurous uses of private capital.
The great frustration of some commuters with their rail service is understandable. Some lines are badly affected by poor labour relations leading to a series of strikes which interrupt the service. Many lines are suffering from a lack of capacity, as the nationalised rail company is unable to provide the capacity commuters need on busy routes to the train operating companies. Train operating companies would often be willing to run more peak time trains if only there was line capacity to do so.
That is why I have been urging the nationalised Network Rail for some time to adopt better signalling systems that would allow more trains to run on the same track compared to the 20 an hour which is the common experience with today’s signals. If they adopted new systems that allowed 30 trains an hour we could enjoy a 50% increase in seat capacity and trains running for a modest outlay of public investment.
The idea that we should complete the nationalisation of the railways means cancelling the train operating franchises, probably as they expire, and arranging finance to buy up trains to run as the train operations rejoin track provision and maintenance in the public sector. This would impose an additional financing strain on the state, but would not lead to much change in train services. As the timetables, fare regulation and the provision of the bulk of the railway assets is already in state hands it is difficult to see there would be much change for passengers. How would a nationalised railway resolve the disputes with employees that currently disrupt some of the private sector franchises? At least the periodic advertisement of franchises provides some modest competitive stimulus to better performance that would disappear with a wholly nationalised monopoly.
Network Rail last year (to March 2017) lost £990 million. Its outstanding borrowings were £47bn on a small equity base.
17 Comments
Privatise Network Rail.
From my limited research into this subject, there appear to be 3 categories:
1) Infrastructure (Network Rail) – government owned, loss making
2) Rolling stock – both public and private ownership, (profitability not known)
3) Rail operating Companies – Private sector (sometimes owned by other governments) and mostly profitable.
All the above fight for their share of ticket sales.
I think this is called a ‘dogs breakfast’….. Seriously how on earth did the governments expect this to work!
Right Bob..let the chinese and Saudis take an equity stake in it
Can you see a May government doing that? Can you see her wanting to do anything, as opposed to talking about it? Apart from outlawing political parties.
‘Privatise Network Rail’
– That’s just ideology.
Being pragmatic about it, the evidence, based on the experience of countries like us, is that you need a mix of private and public.
Like the roads and other big national infrastructures, you need a mix of private and public. If not, your long-term economy suffers. Not just that, national mood and sense of patriotism suffers too.
Mr Redwood, I am mostly a great fan of what you write and say but when it comes to transport I fear you are very wrong. Roads and trains. Currently it is not possible to rely on signalling to run a greater number of trains. Proponents of that course of action are forgetting one serious thing, the braking capacity of trains. If at Clapham Junction one train stops suddenly, the second will hit it, and third might. Signalling will not solve that issue. To increase capacity double decker trains are needed and that means the loading gauge issue have to be resolved which means line by line bridge and tunnel infrastructure problems must be resolved. Some will be easier than others. Rather than the monstrous white elephant of HS2 the money should be spent line by line on the loading gauge issue on the most overcrowded lines first. That will mosts likely be all lines going into or out of Waterloo and Victoria first leading to cries of southern investment only what about the North!!
Reply Modern digital signalling with surveillance of all trains and track positions allows closer running of trains without adding to danger. The system sees where each train in and acts to prevent crashes. Trains do run in the same direction on any given piece of well used track.
Like the utilities we pay over the odds for the services when measured against the nations who own them.
DB run a franchise and use the profits to subsidies German passengers.
EDF uses their profit to keep French power cheaper.
I have some sympathy with Corbyns idea as at least the profit/loss would be kept in the country.
Try buying SNCF or DB and see where you get.
So Gove is going to match EU farming subsidies until 2024, does that mean we are going to hand over the money to Brussels for them to repay us.
I suppose it also means we will be keeping the CET on all agricultural products to protect EU farmers.
Brexitino???????????
Full nationalisation seems to work very well on the Continent where the trains are cleaner,cheaper and for the most part run according to the timetable.
My family use Virgin Trains a lot, we are very happy with the service. Most delays are caused by Network Rail and if Virgin screw up you get the fare refunded. It is too expensive for those over 25 (30 soon) so we often use our car when we could use the alternative.
Let’s face it though as there are more and more over 60-year-olds getting free transport in London, and low cost or free increasing number of children’s travel cards then the cost on the middle is going to rise disproportionately – you should try running a car in a rural area or try to get by without one – it is impossible and expensive.
We have a fragmented railway system.
A fully integrated national rail service could help to ensure that all parties were working to help the traveller rather than operating in their own little silo and trying to shift blame on others.
British Rail provided me with a better service than subsequent franchises. Three trains an hour instead of two and last service from London Waterloo after midnight.
Instead we have foreign rail companies running services in the UK. They hike up fares in the UK and subsidise those in their own countries.
“How would a nationalised railway resolve the disputes with employees that currently disrupt some of the private sector franchises?”
It would NOT resolve them. A Labour Party in power does not resolve disputes. It simply discriminates against its own union activists, makes the leaders ( at the lower levels only…stops, eliminates them from progression to higher leadership positions ) redundant for sure, and anyone who follows them. Makes sure that “militant” branches of the union which “fought the nasty Tories” are particularly made redundant, sack staff irrespective of their loyalty and hard work . In a word, they stab their own and the workers in the back.
The Worker under Labour’s power has no power to fight at all. His and her union works against their interests. That IS Socialism! It is all the very worst aspects capitalism, the unacceptable face of state-capitalism and, importantly not even the crumbs of the bosses tables to even suck on.
“There seems to be a widespread misunderstanding about our railway. The tracks, signals and stations are all in public ownership and are run as a nationalised industry. ”
And the non-nationalising Tory Party has been in power how long?!!!
Good article
The failed Brexit government can find £1bn from its magic money tree to bribe the medieval DUP – but no money to help struggling commuters.
2022 – bye bye Tories. Bye bye.
The failed Brexit government can find £750m per week from its magic money tree to leave the EU – but can not find £350m per week for the NHS the Leave liars promises.
2022 – bye bye Tories. Bye bye.
My hope is that driverless cars will eventually sort most of this out.
In the meantime, if a new and improved signalling system would significantly increase rail capacity at reasonable cost then let’s do it, and if necessary let the Bank of England create some more new money to finance it.
But let’s also look at ways to slow the growth in the number of passengers.
Building another 5000 new homes in this town, which in truth is mostly to cope with the effects of past and present mass immigration into the country from abroad:
https://www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/gallery/maidenhead/107466/plans-revealed-to-build-14-000-homes-in-royal-borough.html
will not be a way to slow the increase in demand for commuter rail services.
Every year there are fewer people who remember how bad British Rail was–the union militancy, the cancellations, the delays, the passengers sitting on the floor on the east coast main line. Also, people really do not like the idea of private, profit-making businesses receiving subsidies. The lure of nationalisation is therefore a strong one.