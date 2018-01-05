The fall in diesel car sales is nothing to do with Brexit

Car sales rose well against the background of a falling pound in the year before the Brexit vote, and rose strongly for the first nine months after the Brexit vote when the pound fell further. Since April 2017 diesel car sales have fallen sharply, whilst petrol and electric car sales have risen but not by enough to offset all the fall in diesels. This has taken place against the background of the pound rising against the dollar and the yen and stabilising against the Euro which has been strong against all currencies. This history shows it was not the Brexit vote that caused the change in the market for diesels.
The SMMT and the media do accept that tax changes and a different mood towards diesels account for some of the fall. They should remember that the April 2017 budget increased VED strongly for dearer new cars. Presumably the intention was to cut sales of higher priced cars, and it certainly worked. There are also discussions about further taxes and bans on diesel cars in various towns and cities. This is leading some potential buyers to put off a decision pending greater clarity over whether modern cleaner diesels will be allowed in all places in the UK and what the tax regime for them will be. April also saw the tightening of new car lending by the authorities which added to the problems in the car showrooms.
….but the fail in overall cars sales might be, although it is more likely to be due to the on-going miss-management of the UK economy, such as the continual rise in stealth and/or indirect taxes rather than Brexit per se.
Could be that people have fallen out of love with PCPs
Indeed the government has created much uncertainty. So the sensible thing to do is to keep running your old one. Running a second hand car (taken in the round with manufacturing included) is often far greener than manufacturing and running a new one (even if it does do a little less MPG).
The new ones are usually over complex, less reliable and far more expensive to maintain too. Electric cars really do not work yet (for most people) in the real world yet and are very expensive, over light (so less safe), depreciate rapidly and are not very good for the environment either then energy still has to be generated, distributed and the expensive short life battery manufactured. When they start to tax them fairly (and cut the absurd subsidies) they will be even worse value.
To be really green run a smallish old car, drive it gently with gentle acceleration and braking, run it to the end of its useful life and try to avoid unnecessary journeys (or combine them sensibly).
Far greener than buying an expensive new one and far cheaper too.
Of course the government will eventually kill this sensible & green approach by taxing older cars off the road or just by banning them from city centres. Yet another tax and inconvenience for the public. Will someone please save us from the greencrap religion (essentially just a bogus justification for higher taxes and more government regulation) and the overbearing over taxing state. Can we return to rational science and engineering and the government just doing the very few thinks they can actually do better than individuals.
Dear Lifelogic–One man’s “useful life” makes another’s “old banger”–Without somehow (except it is impossible) defining “useful life” you are not saying much
@lifelogic
Correct, and they rarely include a full size spare wheel, so a puncture which used to be a minor inconvenience can now be unnecessarily traumatic.
Agree with your comments that running and maintaining an older car can be a greener and more economically sensible option, but car finance plans entice people to drive shiny new cars they can’t really afford just to “keep up with the Joneses”.
Diesel car sales fell because someone mouthed off in government before engaging their brain or having a clear logical policy that took into account modern diesel technology. Government by sound bite with disastrous results, only confirming what many think, ie:- it is not fit for purpose.
Not to do with Brexit, but it has to do with another government muddle and May Dither.
No definitive statements along the lines of * we are doing this that or the other*. Instead, just like Brexit, we hear vague statements and generalities, no denials or confirmations of any positions on the future.
In that, it is just like Brexit.
The uncertainty about diesel cars being refused entry into cities and anti diesel taxation has also made the trade-in values of such vehicles fall considerably.
Many like me find they need many thousands more to swop and have decided to carry on with their current vehicle until the government and local councils make their future policies clearer.
Edward2
“The uncertainty…..”
Exactly.
Plus the fact that Government increased the Road fund licence hugely on all cars with an original value of over £40,000, even if you paid less than the headline price.
This sums up the position in the Spratt household. We would have bought a new car in 2017 but are delaying purchase decisions as we don’t want to be saddled with a car that we can’t sell on or that becomes impossibly expensive to run.
New diesels will be taxed far more than old diesels. So I would rather buy second-hand than new. Basic common sense, nothing to do with Brexit, but everything to do with the intervention of government driving behaviour through taxation.
There must be a lot of people who are very proud that government policy has forced behaviour change. That it has debilitating effects that far outweighs any benefits that may be accrued from doings so is neither here nor there. As long as the likes of the Greens, remainers, lifestyle puritans and statists can chalk another success in their strive to further their cases and agenda then we should all be happy. Perhaps not if you like diesel cars for their better fuel consumption, lower maintenance needs and longer engine life. Do not like that as a consumer your choice of what you can purchase has yet again been further restricted.
I switched from petrol some years ago when encouraged to do so . The lack of popularity today is entirely due to the tax regime and biased reports on emissions . I am very reluctant to buy an “electric” replacement car simply because of “pressure”. In a few years time some other source will point an accusing finger at evs ; what will the markets do then ?
I imagine there will be many more articles stating that some bad economics or political news is not because of Brexit. Brexit will never be blamed on this site.
Unless the science of economics improves a lot we will never know with certainty the extent to which Brexit is responsible for what happens to our economy, just as we do not know with certainty what benefits we have gained and costs we have incurred from the EU since we joined. It is therefore open to everyone to assert what they believe to be true. It is possible there will be a consensus amongst most economists, but those who wish to will find it easy to ignore them.
|Reply We can work out what Brexit affects by comparing our experiences post the vote with prior to the vote and with similarly placed countries
I too would have bought an expensive new Jaguar Diesel car in 2017 for everyday use.
Instead, I am continuing to drive my very capable but eight year old Audi A5 until governments make up its mind on what they intend to do.
They won’t be happy with my choice because it has deprived Hammond of something like £15,000 in VAT and lost excise duty and obviously the Audi emits more diesel particles that a new Jaguar would.
Never mind, perhaps they will prefer it as I intend to use my other car a little more.
That one has a 5,750cc, 515hp V12 petrol engine………..
The £15,000 tax saving and the depreciation saved by not changing the Audi will pay for an awful lot of petrol.
For once you are correct. Consumers have turned against diesel as it has become clear that they poison our air and kill our vulnerable.
Hybrid cars are a good stop gap – because the infrastructure for fully electric cars is not in place. And it is not in place because climate change deniers – including many geriatrics high up in the Tory party – know global warming will not affect them, but also know the cost of stopping it will. The likes of Lord Lawson can advocate we all go on killing Earth because they know they’ll be dead before the planet is – and he does not want to pay his share to help future generations. This is the basis of current Conservative policy – I’m alright so screw the rest of you.
However the decline in diesel sales combined with the Brexit related collapse in petrol car sales and exports is bad new for our motor industry. The irony when Brexit poster town Sunderland cuts car jobs because of Brexit. That’ll be a funny day.
Just listening to the Jeremy Vine show, I wonder how long into the discussion it will be before Brexit will be blamed.
I bought a new Honda last year and as usual, they are ahead of the curve by not offering a diesel option on the new Civic or any other model.
I read today of 2 significant items on the EU.
1. Blair says the EU may implode after Brexit.
2. Austria has stopped paying benefits for children not in the country.
We can expect and awful lot of common sense coming out of the East European countries now we are getting some right wing governments .
Pity we can’t get one here.
Better to think about the prices of horses and carts..for that is where we are headed..about the year 1952
The campaign to ban diesel and push electric cars started about 2 years ago when pressure groups like cleanair london put out figures of 40k deaths pa from PMs and NO2. These were obtained by multiplying the whole population by the estimated shortening of lifespan made by some academics and doctors engaged in funded research. The agenda is linked between a number of Green groups and was lapped up by non-scientific journalists.
The estimate came from US studies which themselves have been questioned, as there were others that did not find the same effects. In the case of the UK, the vehicles were different because the engines were more advanced and PM filters were brought in, which greatly reduced this pollution. The diseases caused by PMs are really nasty, as opposed to NO2 which is described as a lung irritant. However, NO2 cannot be filtered and PM filters heat it up and made levels rise. However, the graphs show a small rise and fall in NO2 in London despite the increase in numbers of diesel cars.
In fact pollution from vehicles has fallen greatly over the past 20 years but the hype has resulted in everyone talking about a crisis, filthy air, and a huge number of people dropping dead from diesel fumes. In fact, a small proportion of generally old people dying is attributed to pollution among other things. The Mayor of London has produced a plan to cut all internal combustion engine traffic and the saving in lifespan is calculated in months, a small proportion of which is from cars.
Personally, I think the anti-diesel campaign is because the Green groups realised that studies show that efficient diesels produce about the same CO2 including the generation as electric cars. Diesels are much cheaper and have long ranges, so they had to be eliminated by another fiddle.
Re. Up In The Air. London Trust. The latest chart has been modified to show diesel cars producing 5x the NO2 that all their previous charts did.
