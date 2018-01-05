The fall in the pound mainly occurred before the Brexit decision

Today we will doubtless hear plenty of ill informed discussion about car sales and the fall in the pound. So let me remind people of what has happened to the pound in recent years.
It reached a peak of $1.71 on 6 July 2014. It fell to a low of $1.38 on 28 February 2016, well before the referendum vote when the establishment and City were still all convinced we would vote to stay in.
It was only at $1.41 on 14 June before the vote, and fell to $1.29 on 7 July after the vote. It is currently at $1.35. As you can see from these figures the pound has moved in big swings in recent years, largely unconnected with the referendum. I doubt those who think the referendum is the main driver argue that the pound has rose 7% against the dollar last year because of Brexit.
John,
On the dollar you are right but on the exchange rate with teh EURO it has lost significantly since the referendum.
Reply The Euro has been strong against yen, dollar etc. Pound has stabilised in recent months against it whilst dollar has still fallen
Yes, it’s a pity we didn’t join the euro.
Thanks for that, Alan. Presumably you and your friends would have had that idiocy lined up for us if we had voted to stay in the EU.
Dearest Alan–Why would we want to join a foreign currency?
It’s difficult to understand why the Euro is as strong as it is.
With the majority of Eurozone states being basket cases you would expect it to be much weaker.
There was a good article in yesterdays Telegraph describing how the Eurozone growth was mainly an illusion sustained by continued QE.
What’s going to happen to Italy when no one wants to buy their debt.
@Ian Wragg; If some people were to take an unbiased view, as the markets do (unlike speculators…) it is easy to understand why the Euro is strong – for them it is an apolitical decision!
The Euro is held up by the German economy. The Euro is used, by Germany, as a mechanism to depress the value of the German currency, at the expense of the poorer nations in the Euro. If the European nations had their own currencies, they would be able to compete with Germany. As it is, the Euro makes German products much cheaper than they would otherwise be.
The euro also was falling before the referendum. There is an up and down blip but the trend was down. Must try harder Hans.
http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=EUR&view=5Y
Your last line should be ‘has risen’.
Correct, as shown on your chart, and as I stated below with a reference to another chart, the downwards trend of sterling against the euro started in the summer of 2015, a year before the referendum. People like Hans only see what they want to see, which in this case only starts in June 2016; they won’t take the risk of checking further in case that contradicts their conclusion.
@stred; You gave the URL for the GBP chart (against the Euro), that clearly shows that the GBP has fallen against the Euro!
we were talking post referendum professor
It isn’t leaving the EU we should be fearful of but the election of a Corbyn government or indeed the continuation of a government led by Theresa May. Both are an appalling prospect in their own unique ways
Look no further than the introduction of more swingeing taxes by Mr Hammond, which came into effect in April 2017, for the immediate and dramatic effect it had on car sales – especially on cars with diesel engines and cars costing more than £40,000. It is but the latest example of a clueless Treasury undermining the recovery of a significant sector of UK manufacturing industry.
You are only looking at the USD/GBP currency pair. You could tell the same story for the EUR/USD pair. In fact until Brexit the GBP was pretty much trendwise .
a EUR/USD derivative, but a volatile one.
Look at this chart from Reuters (1):
https://www.reuters.com/finance/currencies/quote?srcAmt=1.00&srcCurr=GBP&destAmt=&destCurr=USD
The comparable 5 year GBP/EUR is here (2):
https://www.reuters.com/finance/currencies/quote?srcAmt=1.00&srcCurr=GBP&destAmt=&destCurr=EUR
You are correct that the GBP started its decline vs both USD and EUR much earlier but the comparison graph (1) shows a crossover point around the referendum date. Prior to that date, GBP tended to be relatively stronger vs USD and after the date that reversed. Of course FX rates are influenced by many things but the referendum event appears to have played a role.
Of course the FX market appears to be more concerned about BoE interest rate policy (expectations of a -larger than previously anticipated – move buoy Sterling and vice versa). The trade channel seems to be unimportant, portfolio investor movements (incl hedge funds) tend to dominate currencies like GBP. I do not think there is enough clarity re near term foreign (Cabinet) and monetary (BoE) policy that one could say that the foreign policy (Brexit) dynamic dominates. After all, there is no basis for rational expectations, only for caution and that may well be reflected in the relative underperformance of GBP/USD vs EUR/GBP. I wonder to what extent a hard Brexit followed by a period of more or less successfull search for alternative trade arrangements might distrub the current pattern. It might be a single parallel shift of the trend or a rotation. It will not be a non-event.
This morning BBC R4 linked the drop off in diesel sales to Brexit, but then admitted that uncertainty over clean air legislation may also have been a contributing factor. They made no mention of the sales of petrol or electric cars.
On their website they provide a better analyse of the figures.
Diesels -21%
Petrol -1%
Others +41%
Total -9%
Their website also mentioned other factors such as the drop off in PPI settlements which was glossed over on the R4 news bulletin in order to make Brexit look like the main issue. They really need to clean up their act.
I witnessed the days when the £ was valued at almost four times its present level against the $ . Since then our position in world affairs has slipped and much of what we used to produce now comes from overseas . Technology and innovation is much more important today and I believe it will help us climb back up the charts .
I mentioned this a few days ago:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/01/02/because-of-brexit/#comment-910656
“As far as the external value of sterling is concerned, its downwards trend against the dollar started not at the time of the EU referendum but two years earlier in the summer of 2014, while the downwards trend against the euro started in the summer of 2015, a year before the referendum.
And in neither case is there any clear sign that something happened in the summer of 2016 which radically changed the already established downwards trend – as can be seen from the charts on page 25 in this recent House of Commons Library report … “
You may want to look at this
https://www.poundsterlinglive.com/bank-of-england-spot/historical-effective-exchange-rates/GBP-history
A better indicator of what is happening to GBP against all relevant trading partners. As you see, we are in a new episode of a basically horizontal trend with quite a bit of volatility. The period early 2013-middle 2016 (steady increase followed by sharp decline) was an anomaly. Of course the decline in 2007/8 was very large, much larger than the alleged “referendum” drop and came after a very broad shelf some 25% higher than the subsequent trend (which was effectively reinstated after the referendum (but not necessarily because of) . The financial crisis is not a good explanation because that was a worldwide phenomenon. A better explanation would be BoE (and Treasury) policy plus the acute banking crisis in the UK (RBC and Lloyds interventione etc). What was the tail and what the dog?
The dollar has fallen and it has everything to do with what is happening in the States with Trump economics..the pound has fallen before the referendum bdcauae of the uncertainty of the whole brexit thing ..then after the referendum again it fell and now very probably it will fall by another 10 per cent by the end of tnis year when we can see the consequences of thhe brexit thing staring us in the face..Brexit without a deal for us will be disasterous..am afraid on this Tony Blaur is correct..so onward and upward..continue with your old spin JR for at the end of the day its leading us up a cul de sac..i have absolutely no doubt
Brussels Broadcasting Cooperation note. Motor Industry Spokesman interviewed on Radio 4 this morning attributes fall in sales largely to the effect on the market of diesel emissions issues and consequent government action. Adds Brexit uncertainty as a secondary factor at the end.
News Bulletin at the end of the programme following the report refers to interview but mentions only Brexit.
Spokesman on BBC television half an hour later takes a similar line. Interview then starts a series of follow up questions clearly inviting the spokesman to pin more blame on Brexit and urge the government to make more concessions to the EU, no doubt to be used for sound bites and headlines later. At this point I chose the off switch in preference to smashing the receiver).
The BBC will never be other than it is. Profoundly and perniciously biased. I don’t object to that in principle, but people who don’t share that bias should be able to choose other outlets without being forced to continue to pay for BBC propaganda. It should be made a subscription service and soon.. If the Tories don’t have the courage to do something about it no one else will.
@James Matthews
The Tories are afraid of the BBC, they’ve had ample opportunity to deal with the problem but have always sidestepped it.
John Whittingdale was rumoured to be clamping down on them in the last Charter review, but then they started spreading tales about his girlfriend, so he caved.
I read somewhere as I skipped through news that the pound sterling is likely to increase in value after clarification of Brexit deal.?
In any event, my recollection is that over umpteen years HMG of whatever persuasion has been happy for the pound to fall to maintain our competitiveness instead of improving productivity, mismanaging the economy with an ongoing failure to invest instead relying on consumption and the City.
Brexit is a marathon, not a sprint. You’ve barely passed the start line and Brexiteers are already sounding increasingly desperate.
The mighty Tony Blair has now added his heft to the debate. Along with the great Lord Heseltine, Lord Adonis, Nicola Sturgeon, Sir Nick Clegg, Ken Clarke, George Osborne, Dominic Grieve – we are seeing the formation of a coalition of sensible leaders.
Compared to the rapid foaming mouthed Brexiteers, etc and ignorance this group will help turn Brexit sensible.
A nice who’s who of mediocrity & has beens. Yesterdays’ people.
when the establishment and City were still all convinced we would vote to stay in.
That is simply not true the Pound priced in the nightmare up to the referendum , unless you are suggesting it was a coincidence ?
Reply The pound mainly fell before the referendum campaign, and during the campaign the City and the establishment were sure Remain would win
Problem, of course, is that Remaniacs, of whom there are many in high places, will only talk about £ v € as it suits their agenda.
Ten years ago it was two Dollars to the £.
20 years ago it was almost parity with the dollar……. your point is ……..
Painful for some of our companies trying to export to the US.
Dear Robin–My father used to call five bob a dollar, as in eg “lend me a dollar”
The pound fell after the referendum because the BoE interest rate was reduced.