“What do people want from a currency” ?

I find many people still want to talk about crypto currencies. There is a line of thought amongst entrepreneurs and radicals that wants a crypto currency to emerge that is free of the controls of governments and Central Banks, reflecting their distrust of these organisations. There are two main lines of criticism of national monopoly official currencies. The first is the way most of the countries backing these currencies allows or even encourages some inflation, reducing their real value over time. The second is the way national monopoly currencies give the authorities greater controls over people’s money and their way of life.
It is true that most Central Banks aim for a gentle devaluation of their money by around 2% per annum, as they think a little inflation helps growth and economic change. Sometimes they lose control and end up with considerably higher rates of inflation. Individuals in a free country which allows its citizens to buy and own real assets and other national currencies can protect themselves against an undesirable inflation in their national money by owning inflation proofed assets like local currency index linked debt or by holding other currencies less exposed to inflation. Inflation linked bonds, property and shares have some inflation beating characteristics. The so called crypto currencies have so far not proved to be a low risk way of protecting yourself against inflation in your national currency. There has been extreme price volatility, producing either an excess return well above the inflation erosion of your base currency, or days of large price falls reminding you that in the wrong one of these vehicles you could lose the lot.
It is true people can design crypto currencies with clever ways of restricting supply of them. All the time there is an increasing number of people willing to believe in their properties, this can create substantial upward pressure on their value. However, there is also a central paradox. To create the magic ingredient of pressure for the price to rise requires tough restrictions on the issue of new crypto currency. This means such a currency will struggle to be liquid enough and universal enough to meet the test of effective money that is freely and widely accepted in payment. National currencies are very flexible in response to demand for more money for legitimate uses. The very flexibility that allows too much money to chase too few goods, leading to inflation, is also a crucial feature to allow money to expand as economic activity expands to permit growth and business success. Judging the right amount of money, as Central Banks have to do, is a difficult task to get right.
Some of the advocates of crypto currencies I have listened to are even more concerned about the way commercial banks holding our deposits in national monopoly currencies are increasingly the regulated creatures of the state allowing the state to exert substantial control over our finances. The answer to this is not to create a new non government currency which allows people to break the tax and financial laws. The main reason states are so suspicious of crypto currencies is they fear they can and will be used by drug traffickers, terrorist organisations, large scale tax evaders who want a currency that is not reported to the authorities and which allows them to do as they wish without trace. Some people used to like bearer bonds, gold bars and other stores of value that avoided direct reporting to tax authorities, but gradually governments brought these under regulatory control. Anyway people often found they had to use the normal banking system and monopoly currencies at the end of the process when they wished to spend their wealth.
The case for crypto currencies has to be made for reasons other than the dislike of tax that a national authority seeks to impose. If there are too many taxes or they are at too high a rate there has to be democratic pressure to change, or the person who objects strongly has to move to a lower tax jurisdiction to live and work permanently.
23 Comments
Freedom doesn’t feature as a word or concept in your article.
The freedom to receive compensation for one’s work in a form which can later be spent for at least an equivalent value to the work one has performed is an important motivational driver in us humans.
Whilst we appreciate the need to pay our dues for any benefits we receive from the state, we also recoil at the thought of the state “taking the micky” by devaluing the value of our work when we delay consumption we expect to make in return, or by the state underhandedly double, triple or otherwise poly-taxing it, just because we choose to delay consumption.
These are the perfectly reasonable motivations for holding value in non-manipulatable, non-inflatable, non-taxable assets. If the state wishes to avoid their use, it needs to be more honest and transparent about where all the tax goes, also why it is in the interests of folk who have had to work for their cash to see the state-sponsored CBs create more of it for no work in return.
There isn’t really any democratic check or balance on the way governments tax work and create money. In a referendum which asked questions such as
“Should the state create money out of thin air?”
or
“For every hour you work and save for your children, they will benefit by less than 5 minutes of your work if you bequeath them that to them in 20 years time, due to state-sponsored taxation and inflation. Do you agree that the government should desist from taxing and inflating our currency in this way?”
we all know what the outcome would be.
Rather like our Remain leaning civil servants, there is a Tax, spend and inflate tendency which is equally deep rooted and which cares little for the democratic mandate, but cares only to keep an old show on an old road.
It is indeed about freedom from over taxation by government or devaluation of peoples savings. But I cannot see that Bitcoin can really escape government for long. Perhaps they will put a stamp duty tax or vat on it or ban it.
Anyway while the numbers of Bitcoins may be limited there are lots of other alternatives to bitcoin. Doubtless another one will become the next fashion so numbers of alternative Bitcoins are not limited at all. I will not be buying any. But nor will I be holding gold, or much cash. I will have lots of nicely devaluing debt and assets gently increasing in value while giving income too. Mainly commercial property, developments and trading businesses.
Good morning
And let us hope this humble missive is not held up in moderation, like yesterdays 😉
When it comes to alternative means of exchange, be it money, precious metals, bonds or good old fashioned bartering, and when government cannot extract its pound of flesh, it does not like it.
Our kind host has let slip when he says;
Once again I say, and taking into account the above, what business does the Government have when two private individuals wish to exchange contracts where monies are involved ? I of course refer to Stamp Duty / Tax. Or indeed anything of that nature !
What we are seeing in these Crypto-currencies is a deliberate challenge to the monopoly of the State. As many here must agree, when we are presented with a monopoly, be it healthcare or water, we are charged too much for so little. When there is competition, such as lower corporation tax rates in say the USA, it seems our government fear their cash cow moving to pastures new. And it is about time government itself started to come under market forces.
While in principle I agree that people should be free to act in each other’s interest without being taxed, if taxes are not raised one way or another, where will the money come from to pay for the ever increasing costs of the NHS? I’m sure you won’t, but many others will scream blue murder as they have been doing since non-urgent procedures were delayed this month.
It’ll come down in the end to the poor old average earner and his/her PAYE. Either that or we all vote for Corbyn and borrow money from the magic money tree (otherwise known as our grandchildren).
Another issue is security. Cryptocurrencies are open to theft by hacking and as they are unregulated you get no compensation.
Roy Grainger: “Another issue is security. Cryptocurrencies are open to theft by hacking ”
Conventional currency both coin and notes are susceptible to theft by forgeries.
According to reports in 2009 there were 560,000 forged notes in circulation in the UK, of which 95% were £20 denomination. Which is roughly £10m of forged £20 notes circulating.
According to the same story [ BBC ] its estimated there are £1,000,000 forged £1 coins in circulation.
If you are given either of these, and take them to the bank, you will not be recompensed for your honesty. You’ll loose you £20 note and your £1 coin.
So even with a regulated currency ( sterling ) if you are passed forged notes, even if you accept them in good faith, you’ll get no compensation.
I just heard some BBC reporter say “everyone agrees we need more renewable energy”. She was discussing some daft (and doubtless absurdly expensive) battery storage plan for it on a farm). No, they do not certainly not think this, and certainly not with the expensive and unreliable technology we have currently have. Most sensible (& honest/independent) power engineers and physicists think no such thing. Most think we should generate on demand & cheaply from Gas, Nuclear or even Coal and stop exporting jobs and freezing pensioner.
More drivel on coral reefs from the BBC too. Do these “experts” know nothing about the long term history of CO2 concentrations & coral reefs (which come and go and have done so for millenium? Almost as daft as the minister saying “everyone agrees auto enrollment has been a success”!
The BBC is wrong if it says everyone agrees renewable energy is good. There are a few medieval stoppouts who ignore facts, deny science and are happy to go on destroying the planet and killing our children.
There are not many of these selfish luddites left – but they are mainly old, angry and have a big megaphone so we hear from them a lot. Still, they are basically irrelevant. They lost the global warming argument decades ago – and the more they whine on the more deranged they sound.
JR: ” National currencies are very flexible in response to demand for more money for legitimate uses.”
But it also permits exceptional control over the lives of National citizens lives.
Ha ha, it’s amusing if a little sad, to see the final complete transition of a radical 1990s free marketeer into a Statist totalitarian.
If people are concerned about runaway inflation – where the central bank looses control of prices and the national government insists that fiat money is created and injected into the economy – the traditional store of value is gold bullion. Gold has been used in this way for thousands of years, for good reason. Central banks can’t print it!
It is possible to safely buy and store unallocated 999 fine gold bullion (and silver) in the UK and store it in vaults overseas. Google “bullion vault” Have a nice day y’all
Sakara Gold: “it is possible to safely buy and store unallocated 999 fine gold bullion (and silver) in the UK”
The question remains, Gold interms of any fiat currency is at all time highs. Buying an ounce of gold in 1967 for £10 may have been a reasonable speculative proposal.
Would you buy an ounce of gold today @ £900 ?
Do you see sterling falling to £1800 per ounce in say ten years? In which case you might think it better to move to Veneuzela.
Because, in all probability, nothing will be working in the UK either.
I’m not making predictions. But it’s said that an ounce of gold would buy a suit of clothes at the start of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1837. An ounce of gold would still buy a nice Saville Row suit today in 2018 at £900.
Come the next downturn,how much extra fiat will the UK government of the day be printing to keep things going?
I see Venezuela is supposed to be launching imminently it’s own petro-crypto-currency(backed by 5.3bn barrels of oil).
Even in the “land of the free”,governments haven’t taken kindly to citizens/subjects seeking to protect their wealth from currency debasement.See President F D Roosevelt’s Executive Order 6102 of 5 April 1933 and the Gold Reserve Act of 30 January 1934,outlawing private ownership of gold(other than jewellery or numismatic items).Not relaxed until 1964 and not totally abolished until, 1975.
Interestingly what was probably the longest lasting polity in the Christian world,the Byzantine Empire,preserved the purity of it’s coinage (apart from one major debasement after a ruinously expensive war with Persia)and it remained in circulation for international trade for some considerable time after the empire’s ultimate demise.
Crypto currencies lack a solid credibility and are not within the grasp of the average person in the street . I certainly associate them as a feature of the “dark” market and would never touch them . National currencies have a base tied to economy and however vague and unpredictable at times these may be , they are features of international report .
The devaluation of currency has nothing to do with economic growth and everything to do with enriching the bankers at our expense. When the value of money is falling the groups closest to the source get the benefit whilst the rest of us just get poorer. Over time this results in massive transfers of wealth upwards. The appeal of a cryto-currency is that bankers are excluded which is why they hate it so much.
1. I think both the decentralisation and security are appeals in blockchain technology.
2. As we saw after the global financial crisis, the BoE cannot push money supply, the major channel for QE was portfolio rebalancing.
3. In an electronic world velocity of money can change easily.
4. Store of value is important 2% devaluation per year is huge. Major earning years for many are 40 to 50, 17 + years of depreciation of these savings before retirement is catastrophic. Crypto currencies may be volatile at the moment, but no in built devaluation will continue to appeal.
5. UK government’s manipulation of index linking does not appear honest. Index linked savings are not available, swapping civil servant pensions from RPI to CPI even for those who left and were on historic not present low pay, leaving train tickets as RPI …
Reminds me of the parable of talents where Jesus relates the story of three servants who were given some money when the master went away. Two invested the money wisely and the master on his return was glad of the profit, the third who had buried his allotted talent in the ground for fear of losing it was punished. So what’s the point of burying one’s savings in a “cryptocurrency”?
The lesson …Do not give your money to bigwigs as a third of what you give will not produce a profit due to their inability to choose staff properly. It could have been much worse!!!
“What do people want from a currency” ?
STABILITY !
Alan Jutson: “STABILITY !”
The thing the government has told you, to your face, you’re not going to get from Sterling.
I have just written “200,000 BWTCOIN Bank of Wishful Thinking” on a virtual piece of paper with a photo of my pet rabbit on the other side, a computer generated ornamentation in five colours.
So far I have had numerous enquiries from the BoE wishing to be of assistance. Also major British Pension Fund Managers sending me millions of pounds for a “slice of the action.”.
I wish I had thought of this before.