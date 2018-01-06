The government was able to report a reasonable increase in productivity in the third quarter of 2017 with a 0.9% gain in the three months, with similar advances in both services and industry. The Treasury is keen to advance productivity as a means of promoting higher real incomes and improving UK competitiveness in world markets.
One of the areas of the economy that has struggled to make productivity improvements is the public sector. Whilst there is a good reason to want good staffing ratios for front line services like healthcare and teaching, there are many back office functions and other services where the government can improve quality and lower cost by adopting more productive ways of working. Offering more computing power to perform clerical functions, speeding and cheapening communication with users by going digital, adopting the internet for a wide variety of productivity enhancing improvements are the way forward.
Some of it requires policy change. The introduction of Universal Credit is partially designed to reduce the number of benefits that require separate application and calculation, whilst ensuring decent support for those who need it. The Treasury could reduce the costs of tax collection by streamlining and simplifying taxes.
Some of it requires careful negotiation with staff. The aim should be to help people work smarter and to be better paid as a result. Given the need for more staff in many areas of the public sector, productivity raising improvements do not require reducing the number of jobs overall, but ensuring the jobs are better and achieving more. Some technology will not be popular with workforces, as we have seen with more automation on trains.
Today I am inviting you to write in with your suggestions for ways public service could be improved through the adoption of new technology. Well done it can raise service standards for users, reduce costs for taxpayers, and provide better paid and more worthwhile jobs for those in the public sector adopting the new ways of delivering.
18mths ago, I had an in-depth discussion with a consultant cardiologist at a District General Hospital in SE England. While medical staff at the Trust were almost uniformly good, the administrative and management side was disastrous, for both the hospital and its patients. He admitted that much could be vastly improved by more and better use of modern technology, but told me that salaries offered by commercial companies were so significantly higher that people with the relevant know-how simply wouldn’t apply for NHS posts.
It is noteworthy that the CEO and other top staff continue to take home top-notch salaries.
Indeed, often the top admin people get free parking spaces that are denied to front end staff like doctors & nurses on perhaps just 10% of their salaries.
The real problems is that a “free at the point of delivery” (or often non delivery) has no need to respond to customers so they do not in general. It is take it or leave it. Customers are a nuisance to be deterred where possible. GPs have the same approach.
The system is bonkers but no one dares to touch this. May apologises but offer non of the obvious solutions. Which are firstly some charges and incentives and tax breaks for people to go privately. Certainly not a 12% IPT tax on insurance.
“Some of it requires careful negotiation with staff.” ( streamlining and simplifying taxes ).
I take this to mean speaking with persons of a mock-representative role in corporate trades unions? No, first streamline the corporate “trade unions” by discontinuing for eternity payment to their “representatives” by the taxpayer. Any “trades union” should pay its own officials, organise its own affairs, including ballots, rent or lease its own buildings, and not at a knock-down fee payable by the taxpayer via the local authority and, in all matters behave and act as a free and independent trades union. This will take twenty or more years for the persons to organise as they have absolutely no experience whatsoever in so doing and may not even wish to have a trade union, at all. This could save each workjer as much as £15.14p per month at the bottom line of the payslip. Quite a bonus for the many not the few.
Whilst those corporate trade unions are trying to work out how they will manage financially when no-one is employed by them to figure it out, there will be no need to have “careful negotiation with staff” as no-one in that capacity of “”staff “representative”” will be at work.
Sort out a sensible easy hire and fire system. If the staff fired were/are any good they will easily get another job anyway. A massive improvement in productivity would result if unproductive people could be fired and knew they could be fired.
Lots of pointless figures on the gender pay gap being expensively and unproductively published by larger companies now – due to May’s absurd new law. There is no gender pay gap that is not entirely explained fully by the fact that women are hugely underrepresented in Maths, Physics, Computer Science A levels and degrees and often choose to do different jobs so as to fit in with child care and career gaps. What a silly waste of time and money Theresa!
At Easyjet and other airlines for example – nearly all the pilots are male where the cabin crew are far more female so what is the point of the figures? If most women choose not to study to be computer scientist, pilots, construction workers, oil rig workers, engineers or physicists should we force them to do so?
Good morning.
Despite doing all my taxes, passport, driving license and banking on line, I seem to be both paying more and recieving less. More taxes, but practically zero interest on my savings.
I do not believe that the means by which our kind host wishes to raise productivity is correct. I touched on the solution yesterday on the subject of Crypto-currencies.
The main difference between the private sector and the public sector is this – COMPETITION !
It is hightime that the government brought back Compulsive Competitive Tendering. It does this already for bin collection but it needs to do it right the way throughout government. Administration needs to be contracted out. Private management firms need to be asked if they would like take over the running of government. Ministers will still have authority and will be ultimately responsible for government departments. I am not talking about QUANGO’s here, but existing departments where admin’ staff and management are from the private sector.
Also. Make any public sector staff PAYE. No show, no dough ! The public sector is overpaid and has far too many benefits. A dose of the REAL WORLD will do them good.
Maybe doing somewhat better in the MOD would be a start. Promised a 16000 reduction in civilian headcount. Managed to achieve 170. In the private sector that would mean heads would roll. Obviously not in your sphere. Actually performance management of people across all the Public Sector would save billions and improve productivity.
I know personally a Trust hospital where jobsworths are ignored putting an even greater strain on the good ones.
“One of the areas of the economy that has struggled to make productivity improvements is the public sector.”
Well neither would the private sector if it failed to invest, sorry but the solution is in the govt. hands, no one else’s! For example many sectors, such as the NHS and police have large back offices because of the layers of pointless red-tape the govt. insists upon these days with their targets etc. – police, fire, the NHS even customs & excise along with the boarder agency are reactive sectors were ‘targets’ simply do not fit, the police now appear to go looking for a crime to solve were there has been no but then fail to investigate real crimes such as breaking & entering with intent.
“Offering more computing power to perform clerical functions”
But someone is still needed to input the raw data, and someone is still needed to interpret the output, the first is likely to remove someone from the front-line whilst the latter will simply grow like Topsy until a whole office block full of self-serving ‘administrators’ is needed again. Technology is not always the answer, basic policies are though.
UC is about reducing the amount paid out, not to each individual but by the state, why else has it moved so many off PIP and the such? Nor will it reduce the size of the DWP, including external contractors, in fact it will likely increase due to the need for disability assessments rather than a simply letter from medical specialist or doctor – never mind that all this automation you keep pushing for, such as driver-less trains will mean more people out of work and thus increased workloads within the DWP (once again under a Tory govt.).
There should be an immediate recruitment ban on all non front line staff. Every post needs to be examined and duplication removed.
The nonsense of flexi hours needs examining. My friend barely ever completes a full week so who is doing the job whilst he’s swanning off. Many public sector jobs actually hinder the private sector for no good reason.
All final salary pension schemes including MPs should be closed just like the private sector.
It is not that there are too few jailings of persons in Local Authorities for corruption but there are not any.
In any modern civilisation, a certain percentage of people at the highest levels commit in-job crimes…involving criminal contract mis-allocation, employment of cronies and family, iffy recommendations for MBEs and knighthoods.
The greater crime is that MPs and all Cabinets and Home Offices have not dealt with it.
Steady. Wouldn’t want the same austerity of pay and conditions, particularly pensions, imposed on the great and good in the bubble. They need their unqualified part time jobs the rest of the working class can only dream of.
JR: “The government was able to report a reasonable increase in productivity in the third quarter of 2017 with a 0.9% gain in the three months ”
Let’s get some increased productivity in the Public sector. Starting at the top with Parliament. Slash salaries, expenses, and increase hours, cut perks like subsidised food and drink.
That’s a good place to start. Then rinse and repeat right the way down the administrative chain to municipal dog catcher.
I worked in Whitehall for 7 years. If we wanted a drink, there are lots of pubs. If we wanted lunch, we went to a sandwich place, there are plenty. Close down all the bars and restaurants in Westminster. There is a splendid opportunity coming up – they are going to have to vacate the place before it falls down.
Council Chief Execs and all the non job management, the number of authorities duplicating roles needs urgent action……………..but heh, why bother, it’s only the public’s taxes being wasted. Foreign and EU aid MUST take priority whilst we have immigration crises resulting in housing, health, education crises all around England!
A friend of mine works for a company that organises conferences.
They do a good trade in lunchtime bashes where there is often a comedian and high profile speaker.
He tells me that the vast majority of customers who enjoy these jollies are public sector (and charity) middle management employees who seem to have plenty of time to sit drinking and eating and socialising.
A good start will be to (i) reduce the budget for these jollies; (ii) reduce the numbers in public sector middle management who clearly have too much time on their hands
@Kenneth; The point you miss is that such events are more often a means to an end, they get people who are by nature widely scattered, unlike a company were employees only need to change floors in their office block to see those in a different department or management position etc. – sure video conferencing could be used instead, but even the private sector accept that is not a total solution, sometimes face to face has to be literal not virtual.
Kenneth. If you worked at any level in a Local Authority, a reason would be found to stop you getting promoted, making life miserable for you and sacking you on fake charges if necessary.
There needs to be an investigation into the implications of civil servants and others in public employ going on courses promoted by ‘Common Purpose’ which purports to “develop leaders who can cross boundaries”, during work time and at public expense.
What benefit do these courses bring and why if they are such a good idea, are they not part of the internal education programs for career development? Are minsters aware of these courses and have any of them attended? Is there overarching agenda being promoted which goes beyond what might be deemed leadership skills.
We have been here before, so rather than highlight all those standing round the apocryphal water dispenser, I offer you Kaizen, or in English, continuous improvement. It is a system that seeks to achieve small incremental changes to the way that any job is done, in order to improve efficiency and quality while eliminating waste. Any of the major Japanese companies operating in the UK could give you chapter and verse on how it operates. It is not a top down system, but rather the reverse based on the fact that those at the coalface know where improvements can be made.
If you really want to understand Kaizen, ask to spend a day at Honda in Swindon who I am sure would be delighted that you were taking an interest. The workings of Parliament are ripe for Kaizen.
Here in Wales, huge improvements could be made by adopting well established older technology. It is incredible that GP practices and hospitals can’t share patients x-rays etc by computers. They appear to prefer snail mail methods to disguise the dire lack of other jobs for local people. Where they appear to have more efficient systems they do not work properly.
Ten years ago, in England, my repeat prescriptions were ordered online and came by post like clockwork. I have given up trying to get the Welsh online system to work. The local chemists seem to have more staff than the English equivalents.
There is an online system to book appointments which can’t be used to book nurses’ appointments, and usually reports that there are no hookah doctors’ appointments anyway.
The waiting list management is just as bad. My place on a list was cancelled by a clerical error which seems to be uncorrectable. Every clerk says “It’s my fault. It is the system!”
@Sceptic; Ordering repeat prescriptions or appointments etc. on-line is not a lot of help to those without a computer or internet access so no solution at all, in fact providing such convenience technology is adding costs because the older universal systems still have to be provided – want to use such on-line systems, how about making people pay a surcharge for such convenience?
……………..or we could have a National Health service for the British people ONLY, whilst the rest should pay or have to have travel insurance cover at the time of visa issue, like we do when we travel abroad.
After 7.5 years in office getting foreign people to show a bit of paper to give an address they claim to have lived at for 12 months is…………..pathetic and obviously wide open to and is being abused by the …………world. We’re all witnessing this Mr Redwood, every time we access medical services or in waiting rooms. When are you getting serious about this or can we ration our taxes to you to go privately to get quality and timely health services?
The conciliatory tone of this article and its premise that we need more state employment is indicative of the ‘new and improved’ Conservative party. The party has effectively capitulated to the left across all areas.
We need less state employees not more. We have to suffer the burden of a State that just gets larger and more powerful. The debate is almost becoming tiresome now.
Under MT the party sought to change events. Now we simply manage them. It’s a pathetic state of affairs that the left have seized upon to strengthen their hand. The UK will suffer as a result.
We are all conscious of the fact that the public sector perform a useful purpose. It is important. We know this to be true but today’s public sector as become a hotbed of militant trade unionism. It is almost as if the public sector is now designed around the needs not of the end-user or the taxpayer but around the needs of the state employee.
Forget attempts to improve productivity within the state. It can’t be done for many reasons. One of them is trying to define the nature of productivity and then measuring it.
The other is the elephant in the room. Confronting the union vested interest is essential to driving through necessary changes to public sector working practices. We all know the public sector is a scam on the taxpayer.
Hunt’s tried to weaken the grip of the BMA in the NHS and it nearly cost him his job. try to implementing this process across all the state apparatus. It’s impossible to achieve especially when the PM is a socialist who would rather avoid taking tough decisions.
Weaken the union grip. Abolish the opt-in system. No part-time employment for FT staff. No early retirement on a juicy pension. Attack the sick-rate culture which is another scam.
Back-office automation using algorithmic software is now common practice. Companies like Blue Prism and MSFT are using across many areas. It will replace many thousands of employees
The taxpayer is being ripped off. Spineless politicians in govt find it easier to throw money at public sector concerns rather than confronting the problem, reforming it and taking on the unions
Business interview: Don’t fear the march of the robots, says boss of City tech darling Blue Prism
Alastair Bathgate, leader of £850m software firm, rejects fears of ‘robo-geddon’ for human staff
https://www.standard.co.uk/business/business-interview-don-t-fear-the-march-of-the-robots-says-the-man-revolutionising-uk-s-workforce-a3732861.html
I see that someone from Friends of the Earth has said (of Trump’s very sensible moves on oil exploration rules):- ‘Climate science is clear that the remaining untapped fossil fuel reserves must be kept ‘in the ground’ if we are to have any chance of leaving a stable climate for future generations. ‘The reckless move by the Trump administration to pursue increased offshore oil drilling is an appalling attack on our already imperiled communities, both marine and terrestrial.’
Complete and utter drivel, fossil fuels are vital to prosperity, productivity and a better future for people. Perhaps they should go and take a look at the freezing Niagra falls coldest winter for 24 years is it? . The greens, Libdims, most politician and the BBC are not really interested in real science and engineering, just their daft religion and their greencrap belief system.
The BBC keep saying the price of wind is now below that of Nuclear – but wind is intermittent and Hinkley C is an absurdly expensive and misguided nuclear project anyway. To compare the cost of random/intermittent electricity with a nuclear base load supply is economic illiteracy. A bogus statistic to try to mislead. Just like the others misleading claims they came out with (one assumes they were released by the subsidy farming, greencrap industry’s PR organisation and no one at the BBC bother to think before repeating them).
Discussed this this morning with someone at the sharp end of oil and gas exploration. The USA is pretty much self sufficient for this form of energy. I suspect there are two reasons. The first being it is cheaper and the second is that they have become free of the machinations of Middle East politics. After a flat two years and due to a pick up in World industrial activity it is anticipated that the demand for oil and gas will pick up from now on. It is time for government to get off the fence and go for fracked gas on an industrial scale. There is no need for us to build extortionately expensive nuclear power stations or more countryside blighting windmills, if political inertia can be removed.
Why are they closing all coal fired power stations by 2025? Expensive energy is not likely to increase productivity. Also it is not a decision to be sensibly taken now anyway. We need to see what the energy market looks like in say 2024 and take any decision then.
Yet they encourage burning of bio fuels and wood burning stoves with subsidies, which can be very polluting indeed and give off lots CO2 too.
What sort of fools do we have in charge of energy – any decent rational physicist or energy engineers to be seen? No people like Amber Rudd (History) and Grieg Clark (Economics) but he clearly fails to understand energy economics, both infatuated by the greencrap religion and climate alarmist agenda.
Very cold indeed in North America I see currently.
The greencrap means your grandchildren have a planet. Without it they may well die. Plus – tidal power is entirely predictable and, properly harnessed, could power an island nation in its entirety. Plenty of light for the luddites.
Friends of the Earth and Green people in general are romantic except in their acceptance of dictators’ money from the EU for powering in a non-sustainable way their politics.
If you look around. … and it is an Obvious to beat all references to “Are you missing the Obvious?” you will see all humans for most of their time much prefer and insist on “indoors” as opposed to “outdoors”
In fact all animals and even insects prefer “indoors” of a kind to “wonderful” “outdoors” nature.
We should ponder on this and understand why. “Mother” nature is by no means our friend. Being a Friend of the Earth is not a healthy friendship and should be discouraged as you would discourage your child in avoiding “that bad lot”
Alongside new technology could I suggest (a) appropriate technology and (b) appropriate policy / measurement.
An example of (a) is the use of inappropriately designed wheelie-bins. Although they are wheeled they are often so light that they topple over in moderate winds, leaving streets full of rubbish to be either cleaned or not. The lids open at low winds (Bernoulli effect) which means recycling paper and card is strewn. Getting technology and collection policy right for waste collection needs to be a focus for many councils.
An example of (b) is education for 16 to 18 year olds. There are many who are having n-th attempts at English and mathematics GCSEs but not really attempting, rather disrupting those that are attempting. Funding though is not structured in a way to remove the disruptors, because the educators need the revenue (so any headcount + stretched out value add can dominate thinking) – net achievement is lower. (Obviously the 16 to 18 y.o. can be from any EU country). Clearly access to English and maths education to all is important for future productivity, but reducing the access for those who are trying to succeed by giving to those who are not is a poor approach – more would be achieved with one effortful student triple funded than one working student handicapped by two disruptive students.
Financial services regulation employs an army of people that add no wealth to society. The current regulatory philosophy is to allow FS institutions to take complicated risks provided lots of forms and explanations are provided which all require a lot of manpower. He complexity rarely adds value to the economy, it usually shuffles existing value in the direction of FS institutions.
What we need is financial regulation that is simple to comply with and promotes high levels of resilience. Then all that manpower can be freed up.
Financial services and getting loans to people/businesses who need them and investing wisely pension funds is a vital service and does add wealth to society enormously when done well. Allotting capital investments wisely a very important indeed.
But I agree that the financial services industry in the UK and indeed banking are getting away with ripping off clients and not providing a good service at all. Banks are a joke .2% on deposits and base plus 3 to 30%+ on (even secured) borrowing from sound customers. Adverts on TV for loans at 300% plus APR. We need more fair competition and more sensible but simpler regulations.
As usual the government is the main problem here.
‘ Given the need for more staff in many areas of the public sector, productivity raising improvements do not require reducing the number of jobs overall, but ensuring the jobs are better and achieving more.’
Sorry to disagree but the whole public sector needs to be reduced substantially, especially at senior and management level. More services need to be privatised where these are necessary. An inflated public sector is the means by which labour and the unions control votes.
@BOF; The last GE result suggests that most people think otherwise, if anything previously privatised sectors need to be renationalised/taken back in-house. Costs, to the end user, are not always lower in privatised sectors and industry, for example the NHS could employ staff directly, more cheaply, than they are currently purchasing in temporary staff from agencies.
Well said. I respect JR for raising this topic but he is wasting his time. In the private sector you have a budget but are expected, indeed praised as a good manager, if you come in under that budget, in the public sector they spend every last penny so no incentive to increase efficiency.
Yes they make their local kingdoms of Dependency both legitimate and otherwise.
The way we measure productivity does not give quite the accurate picture that we believe. As we measure it by the number of people in work when it if we measure it by the number of people available to do paid work it would be different. On that basis for instance the UK’s productivity would be better than France’s whilst the way it is currently calculated France is better than the UK. Which way is better? That is debatable.
The more automated we are higher productivity naturally increases but then of course that causes a change in what people are employed to do. Most believe it will increase those who cannot find employment. History and the evidence tells us that in fact does not happen the opposite occurs. Whether that will always be the case I do not know. It may not but does it matter as jobs are a cost and not a benefit. So if we do not have to work as long as the wealth that automation creates is used to the benefit of all then we will be free do things that we enjoy.
As for improving the productivity of the public sector the answer to that is easy as most of what the public sector does we misguidedly believe it is they who are best at doing it. They obviously are not as their poor productivity plus many other poorly performing indicators proves. So stop them doing what they do and pass it onto the private sector to do as their productivity performance is far better and it gives better quality and price.
Parliament could introduce electronic voting so it doesn’t take so long for each division.
It is difficult to think of any area of Parliament or the Lords that could not be made more far, far more efficient but their is not will to do so. Get rid of the 90% of the Lords who are dead wood daily tax free allowance collectors for example. Reduce the number of MP’s. Have ministers for energy who have some knowledge of Energy Engineering and science perhaps and similarly for transport, defence. industry …..
Have Chancellors who understand economics & maths and are not History or PPE dopes.
Have a Home Secretary who believes in the value of real deterrents to crime and who can deport people without being over ruled by bonkers legal decisions from the supreme courts.
What is the real cost of the pantomime that is the State opening of Parliament, I wonder? I do not suppose it has even been costed,
Yeah but how could their be fraud then????>?????????
My experience in the NHS taught me that many nurses lack basic computer skills – being unable to ‘cut and paste’ and therefore spending hours rewriting Care Plans and Risk Assessments which could be done and far less time. This sort of skill should be a prerequisite for passing the qualification. Far too much time spent inadequately at a screen, which should be such a time saver.
Amazing that UK trained nurses need a degree but are not computer literate.
Perhaps it’s the others?????
If a nurse cannot even cut and paste should she or he be allowed anywhere near patients?
@Wessexboy; IT is all well and good until the day it crashes, as it did in 2017, hand written forms are less ‘fragile’, what is more they can physically travel with the patient from ward to ward or to another hospital.
Far to many IT professionals and users have far to much blind faith in it – a backup is no use if there are no working computers, or the backup is likely to be corrupt/infected too…
They look at other stuff outside the realm of the NHS online on the night shift too
Scrap the complex and failing road fund licence charge and put 3 pence on a litre of fuel.
Then everyone pays according to road usage , people cannot fail to pay it, and it automatically costs owners more when their vehicle of choice is uneconomical.
Such a simple and logical proposal, and due to this, will probably never happen.
You could then scrap a whole department, the new scheme which agreed to forgo the paper disc it is reported, saved £7 million on costs, but lost £90 million in revenue.
Thus hardly a success story but typical of so many expensive and complex Government directives..
Would also save administration time and cost in the Police and Courts when a percentage of the suggested 1,000,000 people who do not presently pay for road duty tax are tax are taken to the Courts.
I don’t really know what is meant by the term “productivity” in a technical rather than a colloquial sense, but I do read this passage at the start of the Executive Summary to an OECD report published last May:
http://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/industry-and-services/oecd-compendium-of-productivity-indicators_22252126
“OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2017”
“Eight years after the global financial crisis, GDP growth remains below pre-crisis rates in most countries, leading to concerns that the global economy has been stuck in “a low growth trap”, with the post-crisis period being described by some analysts as “the decade of lost growth”. A striking feature of the post-crisis period has been a continuation of a long-term slowdown in productivity growth that has gone hand in hand with weak levels of investment.”
The reference to “most countries” might be taken to mean that the UK is not unique in having this problem, as the opposition likes to pretend; and the statement that this was still the case “eight years after the global financial crisis” suggests the party which was in power in the UK in 2009 and presided over that historic crisis should not try to shuffle all of the blame off onto its successor in government; and of course none of this has much to do with our decision to leave the EU, although it does highlight the importance of getting on and implementing that democratic decision as the government expressly promised in its referendum leaflet:
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/515068/why-the-government-believes-that-voting-to-remain-in-the-european-union-is-the-best-decision-for-the-uk.pdf
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide.”
And without the oxymoronic concept of a “status quo” or “standstill” transition period after we have left during which nothing would change.
The costs in the Public sector are too high and the focus has to be on increasing efficiency and reducing numbers . Obtaining improvements in these areas will rely on training , simplification of procedures and technology . If the sector heads are not committed to change and efficiency , very little improvement can be expected ; I would always start any programme of change here so a lot would depend on motivation and direction .
5 year periods of Government are too short for any continuity of direction and improvement – particularly where capital investment is involved ; only electing a third of MPs at any one time is one solution . Union activity is a serious difficulty and results in too much restriction ; laws can and do overcome this providing there is a strong direction from Government . I would also impose a more stringent qualification and background of MPs ; representation of the people needs individuals of wide experience and capability ; no-one under the age of 35 years who as not demonstrated success in a management role ought to be considered and selected .
Members of Parliament had two massive pay rises in the last 10 years so it is a bit rich (literally), for Far Right politicians to start on Public finances, when they have had their snouts well and truly, deep in the money trough.
Reply MPs need to discuss how to improve our public services. Conservative MPs also wish to raise MP productivity by reducing the numbers of MPs, but this does not seem popular with other parties.
I think it’s to do with philosophy to life and work. Let’s look at the evidence: Germany.
Research shows that British are more than 25% less productive than Germans.
– The Germans are very goal orientated. And efficient in their communication. And they just get on with work, enjoying it as much as they can.
– Germans don’t mix work with play. They work hard. And play hard outside work.
– Germans take Elternzeit (‘parent time’) very seriously with certain working rights to bring up their children.
Germans just seem more focused on work ethic. Something which we Brits used to be, in particular, during the time of the Quakers who created so many successful companies here in the UK. But work ethic seems to have diminished quickly in the last few years (along with other traditional values such as the importance of the family – and how strong, stable families effects the life of the nation in many different profound ways).
Reply The Germans undertake more manufacturing than we do which has a much higher capital investment behind each worker.
I think we in the UK have becoming excessively individualistic.
– Bad for the individual. But also bad for the country.
When you have leading Tory politicians such as Boris Johnson say that ‘greed is good’ then you’re just promoting excessive individualism.
I’m greedy but I’m not proud of it. If we’re going to try and promote anything, like Boris Johnson does then it should be ‘work ethic.’ The sort of work ethic the Quakers stood for, helping to make this country great, in a ‘strong + stable’ way.
(And closely related to ‘work ethic’ a sense of ‘patriotism’ although no doubt some will think me quaint / out of touch for talking about this).
Stop the current ridiculous Government policy of moving public sector jobs from the towns, where office space is cheap, to the cities where it is much more expensive. Go back to the policies of the 80s where jobs from the South were moved to the North bringing massive savings and providing good jobs in deprived areas.
Also improve Broadband speeds and reliability.
Allow people who can work at home to do that more. The private sector could do more too, but still the general attitude in the Public Sector is that there is a set place of work which isn’t the home.
To improve productivity requires innovation.
Innovation requires thinking: Regulations discourage thinking.
Allow professionals to exercise judgement instead of ticking boxes.
Auditors use to give an opinion that accounts were ‘true and fair’. Now they report that thousands of boxes have been ticked, but pass no opinion on whether the accounts are ‘true and fair’.
Public sector workers similarly waste millions of hours on risk assessments and then deny any responsibility for outcomes. Any teacher knows how to make a school trip safe without filling out forms.
Today completing forms is a defence against charges of incompetence: it shouldn’t be.
Yes there needs to be accountability. Today a teacher would get fired if a tree fell on the bus during a school trip only if they hadn’t filled out the forms. If they had filled out the forms, but didn’t prevent an accident because they were chatting on their phone, they wouldn’t get fired.
Get rid of all regulations that specify HOW something is to be achieved. And protect professionals who exercise reasonable judgement from witch hunts and prosecution
Computers, high speed broadband, flexible working, improved teleconference/videoconferencing, less commuting are all positives for the economy and also assist in maintaining a sensible modern work/life balance.
zorro
I would like to propose a job swap.
Every MP to spend (at least) six months working in frontline public services before they are allowed do become an MP.
In return I would like our public sector workers to go in to Parliament to see what our MPs do – to properly audit them.
My mum, who was a nurse for years before retiring recently on a salary in the mid to high £20ks was, usually too busy at work to get a lunch break.
In contrast, MPs will soon earn £77k a year – making them among the best paid public servants. Yet an inordinate number have enough free time to do other well paid jobs too.
Not many nurses or teachers can fit in “part-time” roles on company boards or as lawyers, investment advisers or the like.
When MPs have finished their work at the coal face – I would then like them to review their silly notions that the public sector (outside of Parliament) is rampantly inefficient. There are not millions of people (voters) out there treating our sick, teaching our kids, fixing our streets who are also wasting time being lazy and spending taxpayers cash on gold plated paper.
So – Mr Redwood – my suggestion is a job swap. When Michael Portillo did a TV ‘life swap’ with a benefit claimant you visible saw him become more human. What do you reckon Rees-Mogg as a GP’s receptionist? Duncan Smith as a geriatric nurse? Bernard Jenkin as a dustman?
We do need to fix our public service – and we need to start with MPs. My taxes pay your salaries too.
How about councils get rid of all their ‘Diversity Coordinators’ etc, stop issuing edits on how many holes salt shakers in fish and chip shops should have and actually concentrate on delivering effective services to the rate paying public. All councils should do is keep roads clear of ice and pot free, run schools, libraries. Swimming pools etc and collect waste.
They keep inventing new things to do in order to justify increasing staff levels in order to justify higher wages for those at the top. When they cut jobs it is always front line staff, lollipop ladies, swimming pool attendants or librarians who are culled to make political points.
If every diversity coordinator went on strike who would notice?
Err, that should read pot hole free lol
There are more inefficient practices in the NHS than you can count – managers micro managing doctors meaning more time is spent by doctors on admin and less on patient care; insufficient beds meaning surgeons can’t operate and theatres lie idle, and expensive staff are paid for nothing because of a shortage of beds and the result is lengthening waiting lists; inefficient staff scheduling leading to reliance of expensive locums and agency nurses; poor clinical standards leading to escalating compensation by the NHS Litigation Authority and scandals like Mid-Staffs etc etc
The same charges of overly burdensome administration procedures is causing a crisis in teaching, high abseentism, poor staff morale and a high levels of drop outs.
My experience of social workers is universally bad. They seem to be very ineffective and much more concerned with their box ticking admin than actually providing a service. Trying to find help for elderly parents so they can stay at home is wasted effort and one daughter, who is a teacher, and another who is a hospital doctor, have an equally poor view of social workers lack of effectiveness.
Trying to deal with the DWP when dealing with the affairs of someone who has passed away is also an exercise in futility – too many forms, most of which are unfit for purpose, many of which are issued many times over.
I work almost completely paper free , yet there are many problems with all files and information on line. If the computers go down which they do at least once a week then my morning/ afternoon list is unable to be accessed and all the patient information it holds . This includes all blood tests ,patient interventions, history and everything else we need. The reception staff do not know who is coming in or order of appointments. We cannot access letters , we cannot do referrals. We actually cannot cope without IT. In this respect it would be more productive if failures of IT were less, if pop up messages did not suddenly appear in the middle of a consultation and close the programme down and computers generally worked well and seamlessly.
We have tried increasing the pay of Heads of MBCs to above the salaries of MPs and giving them knighthoods. What about a free update to their smartphones and a coastal property in Spain or Portugal?
I suggest getting rid of the antiquated Mandarins and putting a proven Industrialist into their job. Mandarins always fight change. I am sure the likes of business leader Gerry Rawlings would improve the efficiency and productivity across the whole of Whitehall, if allowed to do so.