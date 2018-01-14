Money for social care and health

By johnredwood | Published: January 14, 2018

During last week’s statement on the winter pressures in the NHS I asked the Secretary of State for Health and Social care to look again at the money coming to West Berkshire and Wokingham Councils for social care. The settlements have been tight, with a dispute over our entitlement when the system of calculation changed. He gave a friendly reply, and I will follow up again in writing to see if we can do  better in future years. I am glad there should  be more co-ordination of social care and health care, given the need to provide good quality care to  elderly patients on discharge from hospital.

