The pound climbs against the dollar to its level in February 2016 before the referendum

This week the pound has reached $1.38, a level it was at in late February 2016 before the vote on leaving the EU. Its steady climb has received less attention than its previous fall, and is not usually attributed to Brexit in the way some try to explain any decline post the vote. This is a curious asymmetry in the commentary. I also wonder why they thought the pound often fell against other currencies when we were in the EU with no plans to leave.
Various contributors to this site keep alleging that trade would be very difficult under WTO rules with the rest of the EU. They need to explain how it is we have smooth trade with non EU countries at the moment under those same EU rules. They also ignore the fact that our current border for trade with the rest of the EU is a currency, Excise, VAT, anti smuggling and pro safety border requiring a range of checks and illustrating how much of this work these days is done by electronic manifest and checks that do not delay the flow of goods.
The pound rises and then pound falls, just like the weather it changes every day.
Instead of climate change, we could simply call it currency change.
Any chance that with Carillion now in receivership the Government can claw back all the very expensive PFI agreements that were in place, and make some other more sensible and cost effective arrangements to the running of the establishments involved.
Watching a BBC program the other night (MacMafia I think it is called) it showed someone hacking Mumbai Port Authority’s system. Long story short, as drivers arrived at the security gate they had a bar code showing on their mobile phone – the customs/security guard scanned it – and that was it.
Is that how it works these days? You do the customs paperwork previously – a code is sent to you – and all you have to do at the port is get that code scanned?
If that is true – what’s all the fuss about?
Here’s a thought – having read the thread about food imports/exports to and from the EU – why don’t you, Mr. Redwood, produce some ‘impact assessments’? I realise they, by definition, could not be definite – but by providing the simple facts and figures of how (for example) many cars we buy from / sell to the EU – one could presumably provide an estimate of what effect WTO rules might have.
I am surprised ‘Leave’ has not produced simple impact assessments to debunk the endless Remain scaremongering about ‘economic castrophe’ and ‘cliff edges’ etc. Leave, as Farage said the other day, needs to start making their case.
Look at the real economic data John.
After 5 US rate hikes the data is as follows.
December 2015, Dollar Index, 98.
Today, Dollar Index, 90.
December 2015, Dollar/yen, 121.00
Today, dollar/yen, 111.00
December 2015, Gold, $1050
Today, Gold, $1330
December 2015, Oil, $38
Today, Oil, $64
December 2015, 10-Yr Treas futures, 127.00
Today, 10-year Treas futures, 123.00
December 2015, CPI, 0.7% y-o-y.
Today, CPI, 2.1% y-o-y.
That’s because interest rate hikes all else equal are just price hikes as costs gets passed on right across the economy. The mainstream economists ignore the interest income channels. To them they don’t even exist.
So raising interest rates do th eexact opposite to what central bankers say they will do. They weaken a currency and cause inflation slowly.
All $ currency pairs paint the same picture.
Why are Tories allowing Boris Johnson play games with our parliament, democracy and everything else. He’s just a spin doctor like Tony Blair, except Tony Blair’s a lawyer, and Boris Johnson a journalist. You can’t base the long-term peace + security of a country on spin. I’m fed up with spin.
If Johnson becomes Tory leader, then i’m thinking of not voting at all in the next general election.
(meaning Tories lose my vote – i think there are many, many like me who think the same)
Good Brexit News – Just keeps on rolling.
Read more at http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
Office for National Statistics – Short-term economic indicators: January 2018
1. UK Production output up 3.3%
2. UK Manufacturing output up 3.9%
3. UK Construction output up 1.6%
4. UK Trade balance Goods and Services up £4.3Billion
In short the UK goes from strength to strength and Remainers can’t argue against real facts and figures! The world wants to do business with the UK and is ready to invest in the UK to get it!
A report on the latest economic indicators is here:
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-8194
with three exchange rate charts shown on page 25.
Sterling has turned up against the dollar after falling since the summer of 2014, but it is continuing to fall against the euro as it has been since the summer of 2015, while overall the sterling trade weighted index has been more or less flat during 2017.
There are no indications on these charts that the EU referendum result in the summer of 2016 did much to change the trends which were already running.
As helpfully explained by Labour’s Emily Thornberry:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/01/15/economic-assessments-of-leaving-the-eu/#comment-912898
“… we have been trading perfectly successfully with the United States for a very long time, they are our biggest trading partner outside the EU without a trading deal anyway.”
The value of the £ against the $ is more to do with the weakness of the $ than the strength of the £. It’s worth noting that the £ is still nowhere against the €.
The point that you fail to understand is that while trading with the EU may still be relatively easy post Brexit, it will not be as easy as it will now. There will be paperwork, or additional customs checks, or additional rules to meet. This will disrupt trade and cause expense.
You should not be surprised by this. This is what you voted for. It is what Leave means. Deal with it.
Off track: Just returned from a 4 weeks visit to Germany:
Quick summary:
1. People on the ground are waking up to the EU’s shenanigans – better informed
2. For the first time in many years, Merkel is seen as a spent force – need change
3. People now openingly questioning the Government’s (Merkel’s) migration strategy.
4. Even though the German MSM have previously limited the facts on Brexit , German people are slowly realising Germany is going to have to stump up more money – they are not happy with this scenario.
5. Many Germans still believe the UK is foolish to leave the EU, but is sadly coming to terms with it – on the one hand the UK is a strong competitor and on the other hand it is a nice counterbalance in Europe – Germans are so typically pragmatic.
6. German manufacturing are very concerned about access to to the UK market, post Brexit – this is real and not imaginary as the Remainers would have you believe!
I wish more Brits would visit Germany and get the real facts?
‘They need to explain how it is we have smooth trade with non EU countries at the moment under those same EU rules.’
– How about, why are our exports to non-EU countries so much lower than Germany’s? (the europ helps but there is far more).
The EU protects those companies that will always find it easier to trade closer to home i.e. in the EU. But being outside the EU won’t dramatically help those companies who want to trade outside the EU. The key here is productivity and creating top quality brands and services that people really want. This is where Germany excels.
In order to improve our economy, we should look more to Germany (and Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands) and learn.
Currency movements at the moment has more to do with the dollar weakness against a basket of currencies..had nothing to do with brexit
The BBC today made the following political statement:
“One of the biggest factors driving inflation has been the inflated price of imports following the Brexit vote feeding through to the shops.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-42702752
The BBC will get a lot more visitors to its page than this page is getting so the remainers will outgun you, Mr Redwood
Why are Chucka Ummuna, Anna Soubry and Domonic Grieve still negotiating with Michel Barnier?
Is David Davis on holiday?
Off-topic, I’ve just watched with disgust as two strongly pro-EU MPs, one Labour and one Tory, offered encouragement to the unelected legislators-for-life in the “other place” to defy the majority of elected MPs and insist on reinstating amendments to the EU withdrawal Bill which had been fully debated but then rejected in the Commons. In my view those two are among a large number of anti-democrats who should not even be in our Parliament.
Things you wont hear from Remainers today;
+ £ back to pre referendum levels
+ Firms have not passed-on the full inflation costs to consumers
+ UK manufacturing in rude health
+ Thousands of EU citizens still choosing to leave the EU each month to settle in Britain despite Remainers claims we’re a nasty, xenophobic place facing ruin
+ 11 border walls / razor wire fences going up across Europe (not a peep from Remainers)
You’re preaching to the converted John. Only problem is we have May and Hammond at the head of Brexit . Neither of them believe we should leave the EU and both expect we will have full regulatory alignment.
I’m just waiting for the bombshell of an announcement that we will be staying in the single market and customs union which will destroy Westminster.
JR, Most of the float down of the GBP was not due to Brexit, of course. On the other hand the recent rise of the GBP vs USD is mainly because the USD is sinking.
It is starting to look like the softer the Brexit, the harder the currency.
We already trade with the EU under WTO rules. The easy to use WTO website states unequivocally that 98% of global trade takes place using WTO rules. That includes intra-EU trade since the UK and the other EU states within the EU, and the EU itself, are all members of the WTO.
By leaving the EU, and continuing to trade with the EU under WTO rules, we are simply preventing the EU having political and legal control of our country, and preventing the EU from controlling the 89% of our economy that does not subsist by exporting to the EU. Of course leaving the EU means we also leave the EU’s customs union so that we take back legal and political control of our own internal and RoW trade too.