Carillion – what should employees and suppliers do now?

By johnredwood | Published: January 17, 2018

Anyone working for Carillion or for one its suppliers or contractors should go to the PWC website, as they are  now in charge as the special managers to the Liquidation.

Their website makes clear that employees should turn up to work as usual and will  be paid from the introduction of the Liquidation. Suppliers should carry on under their existing contracts, and they will paid for goods and services delivered to the company in liquidation. They will be contacted in due course once the Liquidator has reviewed their contracts. The website gives the contacts if people need to clarify these statements or wish to have reassurance about the financial position from here. There are some stories in the media that the position for suppliers and sub contractors may be more difficult than this implies.

The website says to employees:  “Notwithstanding the liquidation the company will continue your employment on the same terms and conditions as before. You should continue to attend for work and you will continue to be paid as  normal.”

It says to suppliers and sub contractors  “Unless otherwise advised, all agents, sub contractors and suppliers should continue to work and provide goods and services as normal, under their existing contracts, terms and conditions. You will get paid for goods and services you supply from 15 January 2018”.

So please check with the Liquidator via the Special Managers  on www.pwc.co.uk/carillion

  1. BOF
    Posted January 17, 2018 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

    What I would really like to know is how this one Company has grown so big and why a single company is given so many Government contracts. Why did the Monopolies and Mergers lot allow them to absorb so many other Companies to effectively become a monopoly, almost another arm of Government. This, to me, is not in the spirit of competition and is the antithesis of enterprise and competition.

    If contracts are spread between enough smaller Companies a bankruptcy is manageable and this also illustrates to me the incompetence of the public sector and their complete lack of understanding of business and the basic principle of risk spreading.

