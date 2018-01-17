Carillion – what should employees and suppliers do now?

Anyone working for Carillion or for one its suppliers or contractors should go to the PWC website, as they are now in charge as the special managers to the Liquidation.

Their website makes clear that employees should turn up to work as usual and will be paid from the introduction of the Liquidation. Suppliers should carry on under their existing contracts, and they will paid for goods and services delivered to the company in liquidation. They will be contacted in due course once the Liquidator has reviewed their contracts. The website gives the contacts if people need to clarify these statements or wish to have reassurance about the financial position from here. There are some stories in the media that the position for suppliers and sub contractors may be more difficult than this implies.

The website says to employees: “Notwithstanding the liquidation the company will continue your employment on the same terms and conditions as before. You should continue to attend for work and you will continue to be paid as normal.”

It says to suppliers and sub contractors “Unless otherwise advised, all agents, sub contractors and suppliers should continue to work and provide goods and services as normal, under their existing contracts, terms and conditions. You will get paid for goods and services you supply from 15 January 2018”.

So please check with the Liquidator via the Special Managers on www.pwc.co.uk/carillion