Parliament rejects possibility of membership of the single market and customs union again

Those who want the UK to stay in the single market and customs union tried to amend the Queen’s speech in 2017 to require this. They lost by 322 to 101 votes.
They tried again with an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill in the Commons. They lost again by 322 to 99, by a slightly wider margin.
On each occasion the official Labour position was to abstain, as they seem to be very divided over this matter and unable to make up their minds on a single united view.
Both the official Leave and remain campaigns made it quite clear leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and customs union. The government also pointed this out before the vote, and the EU has consistently stated you cannot be in the single market and customs union whilst refusing freedom of movement and ceasing to make budget contributions.
18 Comments
One of the very few points of amusement in yesterday’s debate was Steve Baker’s aside showing up the eurofederalist Streatham Labour MP Chuka Ummuna as dishonest with his repeated false claims that the Single Market was never mentioned in the referendum campaign, Column 960 here:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2018-01-17/debates/3B790638-0ABB-4CF2-BB80-9F417D843D98/EuropeanUnion(Withdrawal)Bill
“… a rather fetching photograph of the hon. Member for Streatham posing with a remain campaign poster pointing out that the leave campaign had said that we would leave the single market. If any Member wishes to see that, I might tweet it later.”
He hasn’t but I wish he would, in fact we need a lot to tweets exposing the Remoaner lies as they crop up day by day and hour by hour.
Chuka Umunna
Agree with all you say, a lot of your fellow MPs of all parties kept up the argument that we the public didn’t know what we were voting for because it wasn’t on the ballot paper, what a load of tosh we would have needed a ballot paper the length of the Bayeux Tapestry to have put everything on it, we knew what we were voting for, all households had a leaflet delivered fully setting out mainly a negative outlook to leaving, cannot wait till the next GE so Westminster is full of British loving MPs
An entirely predictable result and one that will contribute to clarity on the other side as well. That will make Barnier’s task easier: repeat the EU negotiating mandate until the end of the year and then, no transition (at least not one on EU terms and on different terms the Council would not be able to agree, imo) and then, a simple change to the status of third country. Straightforward. Losers within the EU are likely to be compensated while the UK will lack the budgetary space to do the same (without further risk to UK credit rating).
It may not sound very nice to the UK median voter (who is probably more inclined to remaining than to leaving, but who knows) or to EU idealists who thought the UK was essential to the EU, but I guess that an exit “without a deal” is the optimum result, given the structure of the game.
It was, is, and always will be very simple as we said at the time and repeated by both official campaigns and the government in their little leaflet/book…. So why is it that our remainer friends who seem to be terminally Brexitly challenged don’t get this simple notion. Are they a bit daft or just agent saboteurs?
In any case, as our US ally President might say, they need to get smart and take the many opportunities which will come to us by freeing ourselves from the EU dirigiste straitjacket! Come on ‘weak and wobbly’ you know it makes sense!
zorro
Well let us hope May delivers on this and not just in name.
Let us also hope that Hammond finally realises that ever higher taxes, every more regulation and retaining the dire “European Model” is the last thing the UK economy needs.
Corbyn is as usually sitting on the fence over the EU so as to win votes from both sides. Being anti-EU nearly all his life was about the only thing he ever got right. The only thing Corbyn seem sure about is that he has a magic money tree of rich people he can rob, that “profit” is evil and every part of the state sector and everyone claiming benefits (or working for the state) deserves far more of other people’s money as pay, benefits or subsidised housing.
Explain to us May’s agreement on regulatory alignment where there is a deal or not? This is remaining in the single market and customs union by another name. Legally and technically having left but stating unequivocally to be bound by and under the control of the EU. Tell and show me I am wrong. This agreed before your debate and vote making it totally irrelevant.
I’ve just seen Crispin Blunt MP say “… whilst we were full members of the European Union”, so I take it that in the future we will only be some kind of part or associate member. That is what Brexit will mean, not frightening real Brexit but some partial pretend Brexit … that was after a discussion about PFI in which nobody mentioned that Gordon Brown was keen on pushing as much as possible off the balance sheet because he was trying to prepare us for joining the euro and meet the Maastricht criteria agreed by John Major.
Frankly the SNP comes over as a Nuisance, if you’ll excuse the “SNP” word. Generally they do not seem to give a hang for their constituents in Scotland. Their watchword appears to be “If it moves, condemn it as being anti Scottish” and with a follow-up ” Find a way of saying if Scotland had Independence people wouldn’t get cold if they locked themselves in a fridge”
An Asset. Agree, the SNP only know how to impede anything Westminster tries to do even if it would be good for the whole country. They are a laughing stock. Why the Scots keep voting them in I will never know. Ruth Davidson could run rings around the lot of them.
They may have lost the vote on leaving both the single market and Customs union .
I am sure we will leave both .
But the shadow of Brexit in name only or ‘Brexitino ‘will loom large .
If we are shadowing the single market and customs union ,as seems probable, we will have lost much of our competitive advantage .I voted ‘Leave ‘ to give us all a challenge and make the most of our national talents .
To throw this prize away and keep on in the same old way will be downright deceitful to the electorate .
Our leadership seem to have adopted state comprehensive school philosophy .
‘ We can’t have winners so let’s all be losers ‘
The Labour party want only one thing and that is for TM to call another election. This may well come about sometime in 2018 if brexit falters and the UK electorate change their mind…
This is the thing that I despise most of all when party politics becomes the headline news and 17.4 m voters are treated with complete and utter contempt. Brexit will by no means be perfect for the UK or the EU but we have to wait and see what the outcome may be.
Also, a well known MP reportedly fell asleep yesterday and has apologised!!
He was sitting directly behind Ken Clarke and listening to his same boring and repeated
comments on his hatred for brexit. A contrived lapse of unable to stay awake me thinks……………..
On each occasion the official Labour position was to abstain, as they seem to be very divided over this matter and unable to make up their minds on a single united view.
As Justine Greening, rightly, pointed out yesterday it is all an irrelevance anyway.
The Brexiteer pensioners in Parliament and across the country have, spectacularly, failed to convince younger people about the merits of the Brexit debacle you are imposing on us.
The other day I met a Brexit voting pensioner who spends 10 months a year living in France. A man outraged at free movement exercising his right to free movement. A man denying his children and grandchildren opportunities open to him. What a hypocrite.
The sad reality for all of you is that all my generation has to do to undo Brexit is for most of us to outlive most of you. It is a demographic certainty that we mostly will.
In the meantime the baby boomers – the biggest failure of any generation in human history – can get on with doing what you like. We’ll fix it soon enough anyway and return our country to sense.
I watched the proceedings including the subsequent votes . I was delighted with the outcome and breathed a sigh of relief . It has now gone to the unelected Lords who will no doubt endeavour to cause disruption . The likes of Heseltine will have a field day ; I sincerely trust that we are going to witness the end of this part of our decision process .
So how is that new runway at Heathrow coming on?
Perhaps you should have amended the Brexit bill to make airport extensions exempt so all those aircraft can fly far away!
Here are a couple of verses from a poem called “The Foxes Prophecy” a decades old poem. No one is sure who the author was but much of it seems very close to what we have today. Google it to read it in full:
The footstep of the invader
Then England’s shore shall know,
While homebred traitors give the hand
To England’s every foe.
‘Disarmed, before the foreigner,
The knee shall humbly bend,
And yield the treasures that she lacked
The wisdom to defend.