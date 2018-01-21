The Channel tunnel has proved to be an expensive and disappointing investment

When the idea of reviving plans for a tunnel under the Channel came to Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s I provided some of the briefing on the project. I researched the 1964-74 project which had got to the point where tunnelling started on the English side, only to see the Labour government cancel the project in January 1975 on the grounds that it was too expensive and not likely to be a good investment. The nineteenth century had vetoed several plans on security grounds, the later twentieth century became more worried about the money.
My conclusion was simple. A rail tunnel under the Channel was most unlikely to make money for its investors. There were many other more pressing needs for road and rail capacity in the UK that could justify public investment and would produce a better return. Given the strength of feeling for a Channel project in other parts of the government I proposed that the Prime Minister gave her consent, as long as no public money was put at risk in the project. She agreed with the advice, and the government proceeded accordingly. I thought the forecasts for build costs, for operating costs and for revenues were all too optimistic. I was also surprised that the private sector was so keen to press ahead, given the large risk of loss.
The UK and French governments offered a 55 year concession to the Channel Tunnel company to operate a rail tunnel and collect fees and charges to reward their shareholders and pay off their debts, with the tunnel then reverting to the two states. The company thought this a fair offer, raised shareholder money and set out to the governments how it would build and operate the tunnel, agreeing to meet government safety standards.
The Tunnel turned out to be a poor investment for many who put up their savings for the project in the early rounds. It was first beset by a major cost overrun. An overrun of around 80% depending on whose calculation you accept led to a total cost well in excess of the starting estimate, with considerable general inflation also affecting the outturn. This made getting an early and decent return much more difficult.
This was compounded by discovering that the forecasts of potential usage were far too optimistic. As I had expected, use of a rail tunnel on that route was much less than the enthusiasts thought. The 1985 traffic forecast said there would be 37 million passengers using the trains by 2003. Instead there were just 15.2 million. They said there would be 11.4m tonnes of train freight by 2003. There was instead just 1.7m tonnes. Their forecast of lorry use of the shuttle was more accurate but still ahead of outturn. Revenues as a result fell well short of forecast in the early years.
The Channel tunnel company had to go through various financial restructurings to raise the extra money it needed to keep going. Governments helped by extending the concession period, first by ten years, later allowing it to stretch out to 2086, almost one hundred years. The tunnel has never hit the original passenger forecasts or train freight forecasts. It means there is plenty of spare capacity on the existing rail tunnel. The tunnel company reviewed the case for a road tunnel to go alongside it in the late 1990s and concluded there was not nearly enough potential use to justify such an additional investment.
I will talk in Monday about whether we need another such link
Really interesting article.
However, ‘ A rail tunnel under the Channel was most unlikely to make money for its investors’ is a different argument to the sentence which you follow with, ‘There were many other more pressing needs for road and rail capacity in the UK that could justify public investment and would produce a better return.’
The first sentence is about private money. And the second, about public money.
If private investors get it wrong, that’s their concern. The real concern for government is whether the project is in the country’s economic interest overall. Are UK businesses and the country richer or poorer, overall, as a result of the Channel Tunnel? That’s the real question, surely (or not)?
The tunnel is in place now and we xhould just leave it at that. Ferry companies are operating out of dover to pick up trucks cars and everything else that moves including pedestrian passengers so no problem here..all depends now on whether passenger and traffic numbers will increase or decrease into the future given the uncertainty that surrounds the brexit business? You can increase or decrease the number of ferry ships operating, but you cannot increase or decrease the tunnel..it is just ad it is. All talk by Boris about a land bridge is just old guff and the PM should haul him in for going on about nonsensical outbursts..we already have too much of that stuff coming from the other side of the Atlantic..the mexican wall..all nonsrnse
Dr. Redwood, as with most large projects there were alternatives. Did you carryout a comparative analysis of tunnel vs ferry links? Cost of upgrading ferry services to cater for expected increase in traffic? An integrated rail and ferry service? Direct flights from City Airport to Paris and Brussels? In other words, making better use of existing infrastructure.
Reply No, because I concluded and recommended that the state did not need to make any new investment in cross channel travel which was working fine in the private sector
OK so again let’s look at this from a taxpayer’s or user’s point of view rather than a civil servant’s or Minister’s.
This time at least the public pay directly rather than the thing being free at the point of use.
It does save journey time in driving compared with a ferry, although I quite like a meal on the ferry as a break from driving.
Eurotunnel train to Paris- used it a couple of times for business, but the French can be a funny lot to do business with, and it has a slightly odd pricing structure. Also unless you’re going C London to C Paris, might as well go by air. Or do business in Switzerland instead.
I guess if the money hadn’t been spent there, John Major would have found something really nonsensical to spend it on, probably a Joan of Arc statue in Piccadilly with a bunch of stars around her head, or a dome, or whatever, so perhaps it was better spent on the tunnel.
“The nineteenth century had vetoed several plans on security grounds, ” It still holds good.
The only way troops could be shipped into the UK quickly…enough… would be a rail or road link.
Europe , certainly the west of it, France and Germany and further to the east where some call themselves Euro-Asians including the Russians are not stable nations. We may wish them to be. But they most certainly are not, none of them.
One can see by all the quislings the referendum coughed up how easy it would be for a sitting government say Labour/LibDems/SNP to ask for “assistance” under existing EU legislation from European countries for “stabilising troops” being sent over here.
The greater idea of a chunnel and a bridge connecting the UK and Europe is “We share common values”.Whilst I scratch my head thinking what those values could possibly be let me say in English that people of common values usually automatically have a common language, it being the concentration of value-thought presentation, culture, and history. Is it the 22 miles of sea separating the UK and Europe????? 4,242 miles of ocean separates the UK and America. So it isn’t the sea.
No bridge, no tunnel can tunnel or bridge the gap between ourselves and Europe. in values and culture.
Mrs May and Parliament appear to be burning our boats with the USA.
Insults by herself and Cabinet Ministers and the whole of the media against their Head of State.
If the situation were reversed we would not countenance doing trade deals or having any kind of alliance with such a belligerent country.
So perhaps further links with Europe may be necessary. We need allies in this world.
O/T May is now threatening “large fines” to company execs who crash their companies’ final salary pension schemes along with their company e.g Carillion. What a daft solution. What does this do for the person whose pension won’t meet expectations?
The sale of a company to a conglomerate like Carillion should go along with a warranty attached which guarantees those fs pensions in perpetuity to existing holders, with gold-plated backing. Without that guarantee and insurance to cover it through derivatives if needed, the company sold is a ticking time-bomb in the hands of execs like those at Carillion. The other option is for a generous settlement to be made to fs pension holders at the time of sale. Preferably, pensions should be outside the realm of corporate responsibility altogether. However, historical obligations need to be met by law.
Do not waste your time or ours on Monday talking about whether we need another link. Do not insult our intelligence, we know this nonsense about a bridge is a ploy to distract attention from –
1. Mrs May agreeing to pay billions as a divorce settlement
2. Promises to retain regulatory alignment to solve the Irish problem
3. The collapse of the NHS – 350 million anyone?
4. The disappearance of Liam Fox and the lack of interest of any country in doing a trade deal with us
5. Barnier running rings round Davis
So Mr Redwood, no more diversionary tactics. Tell us how and why all your promises about an easy and successful Brexit have been proved wrong
No we do not need a another link when we have spare capacity now. The money would be better spent improving rail and roads elsewhere. Plus the fact too many illegal immigrants are already coming over without being able to stroll across.