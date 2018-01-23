There may be EU negotiations for most or even all of this year. Those who want me to write about this and nothing else for the rest of the year will be disappointed. I have not written about them recently as there were no formal negotiations underway over the Christmas and New Year period. The next big event will be the March EU Council.
Some of you think I am not writing about it because I have changed my mind of what we should offer and how we should proceed. Let me assure you that is not the case. I remain strongly of the view that whilst the government would like a comprehensive free trade deal the base case is leaving with the WTO option for trade with the rest of the EU, just as we do with the rest of the world today. This option would mean no extra payments to the EU. It means we would take back control of our laws, our borders and our trade negotiations from March 30 2019. I am happy for the government to go on negotiating to see if it can produce a better outcome than this. If it does then that is good news. If it does not, then under the government’s rubric that no deal is better than bad deal it should politely decline the EU offer.
I do not see the need for any additional transitional period after March 2019 if we are simply leaving. I read that we can be ready for trade under WTO rules by March 2019 if that is what happens. As the PM has said, if we do secure a better deal then there might be some need for a variable implementation period for parts of that deal which can be settled when we know the deal. What we should want to avoid is negotiating a 2 year further transitional period after March 2019 which turns into a prolonged negotiation again. I don’t see how it is more likely we can do a good deal in 2020 if we have been unable to secure one in 2o17 and 2018. To try would simply extend the uncertainty further which is a bad idea.
Time will tell what the government wish to recommend. We do know that the government agrees we will not remain in the single market or customs union, that we do need to end the uncertainty as soon as possible, and that no deal is better than a bad deal. They also agree that we need to take back control of our borders and our laws and need to be able to enter our own new trade agreements on leaving. We also know that they have indicated money will be paid in addition to our contributions up to leaving date. They will need to show that they are getting something for such a generous offer. Any deal they accept will need primary legislation to go through both Houses of Parliament to provide the authority to implement it.
4 Comments
I agree fully.
No deal is far better than a very bad deal, but it does look as though May, Hammond and the civil service are deliberately aiming for a very bad deal indeed.
The voting on Juliet Samuel’s article yesterday in the Telegraph indicated that 80% of readers who voted thought May should go. If she cannot get a new compass and some positive, real Tory, low tax vision then she and Hammond certainly should go.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/01/21/seen-enough-know-theresa-may-cant-change-must-go/
Good Morning,
Thank you for confirming your position and a short summery of how you see the government’s position. There are however indications that make many nervous of the way negotiations are being handled by Mrs May. The most obvious being the way the PM stepped in last December to produce merely a “Report on Progress”, or was it an agreement. There is the appearance of mishandling, lack of planning and preparedness and willingness to ‘give in’ that is disheartening. We need a leader with convictions and a plan, and the character to stand up and fight for it and our future.
“Time will tell what the government wish to recommend.” – indeed so and we shall see whether or not spending a net c.£40 billion whilst dithering for 9 months (contrary to Mr. Cameron’s assertions) and then complying with the Article 50 timetable was at all worthwhile.
But whatever we then see, it is a near certainty that very few if any will be happy with whatever deal the government reveals and even the few may change their mind when they hear from the quislings on the one hand and the aggrieved, betrayed extreme Brexiteers on the other. T. May will have to perform a final service by taking the blame as she exits with what grace she can muster.
None of this transitional nonsense would be happening if Tory MP’s had voted for a leader who believed in Brexit. The question is WHY did Tory MP’s vote for Theresa May to lead our party? You know she was a Europhile.
We are aggrieved at attempts by this PM, your leader, to use transitional arrangements to prevent full Brexit. We know what her strategy is and we don’t appreciate being treated like idiots
Stop treating people like idiots especially your own party’s supporters (like me) and start acting like a party that embraces UK sovereignty and a non-EU future. Start acting like a party that will defend this nation’s values, its heritage, its freedoms. Start confronting the Marxist threat with anger and aggression
Oh, and stop APOLOGISING.
I want to see radicalism in response to Labour’s radicalism. if Labour achieve power they will implement a program that will tear a hole through the UK. They will not hold back. They will obliterate all current arrangements that hold the UK together
I want to see Labour’s client state ripped apart starting with the BBC. Privatise the BBC. All areas of the State that have become populated by Labour types should be reformed. A full frontal assault on Labour across all areas of political and economic activity