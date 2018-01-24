Last week the government concluded a new Treaty with France, called the “treaty concerning the reinforcement of co-operation for the co-ordinated management of our shared border”. I have called it the Sandhurst treaty, in honour of the place where it was solemnized.
Parliament has recently submitted the EU Withdrawal Bill to intensive scrutiny. Hundreds of amendments have been debated, 45 votes taken on the ones most favoured by the Bill’s opponents, and 12 days of lengthy discussion on a Bill whose main purpose is to ensure continuity of law once we leave the EU in accordance with the instructions of the voters.
I have no problems with Parliament doing its job thoroughly. I want a strong Parliament. What I would now like is for those same Opposition MPs to be equally demanding when it comes to other things that are happening.
Lets take last week’s new Treaty with France. It provides for the UK to send more money to the French government to reinforce the border, and for the UK to take more migrants from France. The government did not offer a Statement or debate to explain this, and are not proposing any Parliamentary process to examine and approve the new Treaty. So why did the Opposition, newly enamoured of the Parliamentary process, not seek an Urgent Question to find out what was going on? Why have they not proposed a debate in Opposition time if the government does not propose a debate in its time on this matter? Why does the Opposition complain about the Executive needing to have powers to transfer EU laws already agreed into good UK law but have no problem with the government signing a new Treaty with obligations on the UK?
The Treaty of Sandhurst is a development of previous Treaty collaboration on the Anglo French border in France. The underlying principle that it is easiest to police that border for people leaving France in France, and for people leaving the UK in the UK is clearly a good one which we wish to uphold. I still find it odd that the newly active Opposition forces in Parliament have nothing to say on this and allow the executive to do as they wish without comment or vote.
With regard to our kind hosts reference to this treaty I read this :
It is not the fact that the UK is helping the EU to build up and subsidies its forces, but the fact that the EU through is proxy, France, will use British Armed Forces to enact its own Foreign Policy. Something that I am against. I do not mind working with countries either bilaterally or through the UN as this is transparent, but this is France in the EU dominated by Germany.
More uncomfortable truth’s that will go unpublished until the debate has moved on.
Out of interest how much in total do we pay the French for this (not just the £44 million increase) and how much do they pay the UK for people leaving the UK? Also how many more migrants has the May government actually agreed to take?
Are the details public yet? I have not heard much about it. Mrs May still seems to be sticking to the “net migration down to the tens of thousands” lie. Yet as Home Secretary for many year she clearly did nothing at all to even attempt work towards this. She even lied to the country during the referendum that we had “control of our borders through not being in Schengen” in order to deceive them into a remain vote.
She surely must have know this was a blatant lie, or was she daft enough to really believe this?
This comes as no surprise to anyone who has followed the career of Theresa May. A politician whose backbone is made of jelly and whose principles are not the principles we look for in a Tory leader
With regard to this particular treaty with France. We do NOT share a border with France. It is neither a border nor is it a ‘shared border’. That’s political language of the worst kind and deliberately designed to confuse. It suggests another ‘bridge’. It suggests we are not an island.
This development indicates the mindset of this PM. It reveals who she is and what she is. She wants to be seen to be doing the right thing rather than doing the right thing. She’s little more than a virtue signaller. We don’t want a virtue signaller as PM we want a leader who leads
Moreover, I believe what we are seeing is a fundamental ethnic realignment in the UK. This will favour the left and Labour. Immigration was used by labour under Blair as a political weapon of slander (race card) against the Tories. They also used immigration to change the ethnic composition of certain areas of the UK which benefit Labour considerably. This can be seen in London today
I have noticed the same changes in my area. Ethnic displacement has become a subtle political tactic
I have no problem with people coming here to work. I have no problem with refugees who need our help. I have a major problem with politicians who use immigration for political purposes. Blair used it to boost Labour’s electoral advantage. May’s using it to portray herself as compassionate. She doesn’t want to be seen in the same light as Donald Trump
What is most worrying is how do we prevent this PM from defying the will of the people? It is obvious she’s decided the UK will pander to the needs of the EU and its dominant member states.
What can we do to ensure she’s prevented from causing more damage to the UK?
The question most Tory voters will be asking is why did Tory MP’s vote for Theresa May to lead the Conservative Party?
I know only one thing. That with this person at the helm the UK is doomed and the Tories damaged
Reminds me of all those MPs of all Parties who now complain that the Referendum vote did not clarify what was being proposed – yet none of them appear to have raised these issues when the proposal was being debated in the HoC.