Transition to what?

I have told Ministers this week that I do not want a two year Transition period agreed anytime soon before we know what if anything we are going to transit to. If there is no Agreement on a comprehensive Free Trade deal and wider partnership then we should just leave in March 2019 and get the full benefits immediately of paying them no more money and being able to change our laws and control our own borders as we see fit. That is what Leave voters voted for.
The Prime Minister has always said she would consider an Implementation period after March 2019, but that implies there is an Agreement to implement. She also said it should be as short as possible, and of variable duration depending on the clauses of the Agreement to be implemented and their complexities. None of this is needed if there is no acceptable deal. Her argument for considering an Implementation period was to avoid a double adjustment – first to being out, then to the terms of a new Agreement. That makes sense. By definition you cannot know what if anything you need for implementation before you have even started negotiating the trade agreement.
Neither Remain nor Leave voters will be happy if we replicate the obligations and costs of EU membership without any longer being a voting member of the Council. Leave must mean leave. That means taking back control of our money, our borders and our laws, and leaving on 29 March 2019 as agreed.
Dr. Redwood,
IF ONLY you could get Mrs May to repeat your first paragraph above, in the House and to the World. That is the clarity that would galvanise a meaningful result.
Correct.
Just remove the superfluous “, and leaving” in your last sentence.
Be clear. Unlike Mme May.
I think this will be the acid test for T May/D Davis.
If they are sincerely planning to negotiate a transition arrangement without having a detailed agreement for the other side of the transition already in place, they are fooling both themselves and us, and should be shunted out of office forthwith.
Is your amongst those (less than 45) names Mr R??
It is a full blown extension if in doubt watch Davis being interviewed by Rees-Mogg yesterday.
We have been betrayed
She’s your leader John. You voted for her knowing full well she was fervently pro-EU. The question is why did you elect a pro-EU politician to lead our party?
It almost feels as if my party has been nobbled by an unseen force. Why does it behave in a manner that is in direct contravention to the values of those who vote for it?
It is becoming increasingly obvious that we will be betrayed by a political class who view democracy as an inconvenience rather than as a fundamental aspect of a free society. This arrogance, at some point in the future, will incur disastrous consequences
Democracy has become dispensable and superfluous. The ultimate authority of the will of the people is little more than rhetoric
Indeed I blame Gove, as without his knifing Boris would surely have won. At least he was pro Brexit, not a robot, is bright and is not a socialist.
May is a “Brexit in name only Brexitino” person. She totally wrong on taxation, over regulation, the green crap, HS2, the non existent gender pay gap and her dreadful choice of an economically illiterate chancellor. She also presided over the great “net migration to the tens of thousands” lie – and is still doing do.
I do not think JR did vote for her. He supported Andrea Leadsom who dropped out due to a vicious attack on here by the remainiacs (who totally distorted what she had said about her having children into an attack on the poor childless May.
In fact I suspect that being an only child and having no children does indeed make you rather lacking in understanding of many people’s situation. Not that that that is what Leadsom actually said.
Duncan
I do not think JR did actually vote for Mrs May.
If you remember the other candidate pulled out, leaving Mrs May as the only candidate left still standing !
Agree with the points you make today in your posting JR, why have an implementation period when you have not idea what you are going to implement more time wasted, more delay in talking about trade, which is the major point of having talks/negotiation in the first place
Now, unbelievably, we have lecturing the world’s economic seafarers in Davos, the Captain who jumped off his own ship saying it would sink.
Indeed, still Cameron did actually finally give us the referendum, (though he Osborne and the various arms of government clearly tried to fix the result with a sloped pitch). His total failure to negotiation anything resembling a real deal with the EU ensured the Brexit outcome than goodness.
His (and the civil service’s) abject failure to plan for Brexit was an appalling failure of their duty. Someone who could have been an excellent PM destroyed by his broken compass. All he has to do was to be a Eurosceptic low tax at heart Conservative – he even claimed to be one but was clearly always lying to the voters.
The transition period is Mays way of funding the EU. She said as much in her speech written by Juncker.
It is a way of maintaining membership until leave can be overturned.
Crazy negotiating position.
This has to change.
Labour seem to be moving towards the curious position of the CBI, that we should have a (preferably long) transition period and remain in the single market and customs union during it. It would be better just to remain a member of the EU and continue to have some voice.
That is her aim by the extension. It must be rejected at every turn. She must be ousted or the govt brought down.
People voted to leave for different reasons, it was not at all clear, so this is why we have so much confusion amongst the majority of people..all the fault of our political leaders really for not setting out the for and against arguements in a straight manner
.we were not even allowed a good debate on the issue beforehand
.so don’t’t know how JR can be so sure about the cliff edge or anythong he’s advocating..might be all right for him with his cosy self but for the rest of us?
We’re you away during the months before the referendum vote day?
Endless programmes on TV, radio and articles in newspapers.
Millions spent on a leaflet sent to every home.
People voted remain for different reasons too.
Were you out of the UK in the first half of 2016?
You think Cameron was right for bringing fear and mischief into the debate? He no longer does.
Many of us are sure that handled well, leaving the EU would be straightforward. At the moment we have angst ridden ditherer in chief in charge. She’s now spinning the story that Trump said she could be the next Churchill. Perhaps he meant the female answer to Churchill the dog on the insurance ad.
It’s a judgement. 52% decided to Leave. If 17 million people are wrong, we have ourselves to blame. We’re fairly confident that won’t be the case though.
People who claim to know why people voted Leave almost always voted Remain – am I right ?
Totally agree James. I pointed this out in a posting the other day, (it’s ok for wealthy, elite, Establishment Brexit politicians), but surprise , surprise my posting wasn’t put up.
I would challenge anyone who voted in the Referendum, whether Remain or leave, if they knew the full consequences of coming out of the EU. Even the politicians did not know the damage that would be caused. The country is in a complete mess .
Rubbish, we voted leave fully aware and of all the threats made by remainers it could not have been clearer. The waters muddied over two years by politico remainers to break our spirit. Now May wants to extend on worse terms to change our minds. JR, phase one was enough to demonstrate a very bad deal. Time to stop talking and leave.
What on earth are you on about? I assume thaat you were awake in the build up and during the referendum campaign!?
zorro
Good morning.
One thing I would like to point out regarding this so called, trade deal. The EU has made it perfectly clear that the UK cannot have as good a deal as the one it currently has. As I, and I am sure many here would agree, the current deal stinks and is the reason why the majority voted to leave.
So it begs the question, what is it in this so called trade deal that the UK Government actually want ? Remember, it is the UK Government that is seeking this, not the EU. We are the begger nation. To my mind all I want is to leave. Settle our affairs. Determine what programs the UK wishes to contribute to etc, and that is it. A trade deal can cone later. I do not believe it is that important as Anna Soubry (thanks Denis) pointed out in her recent interview.
Time to get up off our knees.
Lords Lawson and King made that clear. But leaving is not sully about trade as remainers claim. This is a narrative and line they are pursuing just as they used scary economy stories before the referendum.
There is a small amount of business who trade with the EU as pointed out by Dennis numerous times.
May has betrayed the public and must go.
Good luck with that John – the government has already briefed press a Norway-style transition has been agreed. As to what we would be transitioning to, the answer is a vote after two years by the HoC and Lords to remain in the Single Market and Customs Union as no acceptable agreement has been reached by the end of the transition. That’s the plan. You get the impression Boris knows this, and knows the political consequences for the Tories.
Yes and a pathetic attempt by the nonentities in the government to nobble him. Peter Oborne in the Mail has it spot on.
I think you correctly outline the Remainers plan Roy.
From Project Fear Remain will.transition to Why Risk It.
The aim is to delay via transition and to eventually win a vote to remain.
Certain people better hone their letter-writing skills then.
We’ve been calling for a proper Conservative PM since ’92. Perhaps the time has come!
JR also knows it..the whole political set knows it except for Bill Cash, IDS and some other die hard types and then of course you have the UKIP deluded set, they will never know until the brexit finger is rubbed in their eye which i think will happen sooner than later
I think Boris sees this as an opportunity to unseat May.
He sees the destruction of the Tory Party as the price Hammond May and fellow travellers are willing to pay.
We need a new leader asap.
Cometh the hour etc etc
Indeed, leave must mean leave and taking back control of our money, our borders and our laws.
But listen to people like Antoinette Eddisbury MP (yet another lawyer). The Tory partly is alas stuffed with such misguided people (many would say misguided traitors).
So Cameron admits “Brexit is not as bad as we (he one assumes) thought”. Indeed and it would have been even better if the man (and his civil servants) had not abjectly failed to prepare for a Brexit outcome as was their clear duty. Also if it had a sensible, low tax Tory as PM instead of this wet, dithering, punishment budget socialist and electoral liability.
“That means taking back control of our money, our borders and our laws, and leaving on 29 March 2019 as agreed.”
And taking back control of our assets (fishing grounds).
The stench of betrayal is in the air. The question now is when, not if, Mrs May is challenged for the leadership of the Conservative party.
transition to remaining.
Were you to have moderated it I drew your attention to the problems currently associated with this negotiation yesterday. Perhaps you could transpose it to todays entry. You sum it up well. At the moment it is a dogs breakfast and in need of front bench clarification.
David Davis floundered when questioned by Jacob Rees-Mogg. Clear thinking by the government is in short supply.
Slight trouble there John….. You see that would be fine apart from the fact that T May is not a very good PM. In fact, she is weak and pretty useless and ineffectual and wouldn’t have a clue how to deal with a ‘no deal’ scenario (hint – you really need to get rid)….. That much must be palpably clear to every single cell or more organism on this planet. No change Theresa = NO HOPE…..
zorro