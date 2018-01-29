The Darkest hour

I saw this film on Saturday. It was a moving reminder of how dire the UK position was in 1940, and how brave were the people and their new Prime Minister in deciding to fight on against the odds.
The film portrayed a very human Churchill. They saw him as a man who drank too much, was often tough and thoughtless towards his staff, and who was capable of bad misjudgements. They also captured the strength of mind and character which grasped both how bad the position was, and how despite that knew ultimate victory was possible. He had consistently warned of the dangers from Germany during the 1930’s and understood instinctively that you could not reach a friendly agreement with an evil dictator.
The UK establishment had once again let the country down. It had plunged it into a war with a small and insufficiently equipped army which they put at risk on the continent, just as they had done in 1914. As Churchill assumed office they told him the whole army was likely to be killed or forced to surrender. Having accomplished this dreadful feat, they switched to thinking facing defeat would be a good time to sue for peace. They thought Hitler might offer an enfeebled UK with no army a good deal, when the history of the previous few years showed you could not trust his word and should expect him to continue conquering and occupying countries including our own.
Churchill agonised over the pressures on him to seek a negotiated peace, before he realised that the public would back his belief that the only course was to fight for our freedom. Many of us are so grateful that Churchill and our parents and grandparents decided to sacrifice six years of their lives and to risk untimely death to driving the hatred and violence out of the world by defeating its authors.The film got across so well the common sense and determination of the people, in contrast to the rash stupidity of some of the establishment. It used Churchill s own wonderful words to show he spoke for the majority in a way which defeated or disarmed his many critics amongst the senior politicians and officials.
How Churchill would be turning in his grave if he could see what his party has done to his country today.
Britain reduced to a rump. An international joke by the mis-ruling Conservatives.
Energy minister Claire Perry describing the extremists in her own party as ‘swivel-eyed’ – and pointing out that they are mostly mortgage-free men of retirement age. And so say all of us.
In fairness to her she has reportedly heard other colleagues described by Brexiteer MPs as ‘traitors’. Such language, if it has been used, is very silly. I cannot imagine JR using it.
“And so say all of us”….what you actually mean young Andy is….”we few extremist remainers”
He would have started turning in his grave about fifty years ago, if truth be known, Andy.
There is a lot more for him to be het up about than Brexit.
The young servicemen and women , several of my family , did the dying and sacrificing, the very people who are subject to political subjugation by the old right now. They came home and voted to get rid of Churchill in their millions, notably founding the NHS . They fought against a Fascist regime whose supposed” Will of the people ( Volk) “ lead the to the worst evil imaginable and which still colours of view of excessive Nationalism
The carnage of the second world war brought many across Europe to the view that there must be another way and it is this noble ideal, and realisation that Europe must recover , that lead , ultimately to the E U .
Incidentally the Nazis used Plebiscites to cement their power on several occasions , in fact it is a device often used by Fascist , who wish to respect the form of democracy whilst undermining its true meaning .
Presumably your relatives would be happy to be ruled by a Franco German axis. Thought not.
Churchill would have turned in his grave if he had read the posts by the above two versions of the appeasers he had to overcome in 1939. He had to return after they took back control in 1945 and the ‘old right’ brought the country back and built more council houses than the socialists while making the economy expand.
Trying to wipe out the individual nation state in Europe and replacing it with a united states of Europe could well lead to more conflict not less.
They did vote him in again after five years of continued rationing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rationing_in_the_United_Kingdom#Timeline
Very clever Mr Redwood,and you didn’t have to mention the B word once.
We need a leader.
It is reported that the Commission has suddenly given its negotiators permission to get on with their opposite numbers in the UK in the negotiations about the ‘transition’. Isn’t it wonderful how they get their finger out whenever their opposite numbers are under threat and a Leaver put in charge. They must be worried that the plot is going in the wrong direction and that playing for time will will be rumbled.
Roger Bootle in the Telegraph today is spot on.:-
The Government must raise its sights. It keeps banging on about the need to increase productivity. The best way to achieve this would be to unleash greater competition, a refashioned regulatory regime and freer trade as a result of Brexit.
This cannot be achieved by seeking regulatory alignment with the EU and foregoing the right to forge our own trade policy.
The Government also keeps banging on about the need to boost investment in the UK. It should heed its own advice by investing in a full Brexit.
Claire Perry, our business and energy minister has just called JR and the other real Brexit enthusiasts ‘swivel eyed loons’. probably borrowing the remarks by ‘hug a husky’ and ‘windmill on his house’ ex PM. Mz Perry is in charge of getting rid of all coal generation, ensuring that we have no reserve electricity when the wind drops and the sun is out. We needed 20% at times recently. She thinks that offshore wind will make it OK and that burning American trees is sustainable and doesn’t produce CO2. She may not have heard about the coal product PFA, which we need to make insulating blocks.
If you manage to put someone competent and interested in keeping the promises made in the referendum, could they find an energy minister who is not a swivel eyed innumerate.
Good coded analogy. I grew up in the 40s and 50s, what a different place.
The govt need to put Parliament straight on the idea that you can have a vote on Brexit once the EU has agreed terms for a trade agreement.
In such circumstances Brussels would make sure that the terms on offer would be wholly unacceptable and thus give them what they really want, a cancellation of Brexit.
This needs to be made absolutely clear in order to expose the fraud that the Remainers in the civil service and Parliament are trying to perpetrate ably assisted by the BBC, Sky, Guardian, Times etc.
I don’t think it is historically accurate to say that Churchill knew in 1940 that victory was ultimately possible. In 1940 nobody in their right minds would think that the UK could eventually win; the most it could do was continue to survive.
Churchill, with his experience in WW1, must have been aware that even survival was doubtful, since submarines could cut our supply lines and the UK would have been starved into surrender.
Not until the invasion of the Soviet Union began to go wrong and the USA entered the war was UK victory even considered as a possibility. Even then we could have been starved into surrender if it had not been for the Enigma decodes, and if the need to defend against the Soviet counter-attack meant that German resources were directed more towards making tanks rather than submarines.
And the lesson for Brexit? Well, maybe we will be saved by the USA again. But this time we can avoid leaving Europe in the first place. This time there is no need for Dunkirk. We could stay and be one of the winners – with the rest of the EU as winners also.