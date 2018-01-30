There is no evidence joining the single market boosted UK growth

If you look at the ONS figures for UK growth you discover that the UK grew by around two thirds in the two decades before we joined the EEC, but grew by only around a half in the two decades that followed. The growth rate then declined a little more for the two decades from 1992 when they “completed” the single market.
Those who seem to think leaving the single market will cause growth to slow need to explain why there was no visible boost to growth when we joined. Indeed, the completion of the single market included the worst period of the Exchange Rate Mechanism, a crucial part then of their construction of a single market, which pushed us into a nasty recession.
The latest leaked reports about slower future growth have all the reliability of those Treasury forecasts of a recession in the winter of 2016-17 which proved to be so wrong.
Unfortunately the BBC is reporting this ‘leak’ as the gospel truth, and we are going to have to fight the whole argument all over again.
Jacob R-M on Newsnight suggested that if this ‘forecast’ was based on the ‘gravity’ model used by the Treasury for years then it was indeed the same faulty model tht produced such ridiculous forecasts as those you mention, Mr Redwood.
Could an economist who follows this blog explain the ‘gravity’ model in simple terms and why it is unreliable?
You can read the original version of the document at http://cep.lse.ac.uk/pubs/download/brexit04.pdf and the CEP critique of it. The latter and some other think tanks, reckon the gravity model underestimates the dynamic effects. See the conclusion section.
It probably unreliable because:
1. They are just part of project fear III.
2. long term economic forecasts always are unreliable (unless they get lucky) after all anything could change them. Wars, falls of governments, extreme weather, an epidemic, meteor events, deaths of leaders, earth quakes, terrorism, a change of government policy, technology innovations, sensible moves by a new chancellor for cheap energy, lower taxes, less government and deregulation or the disaster of a Corbyn government.
The whole course of the UK was altered (hugely for the worse) by Gove’s knifing of Boris after a brain storm. Without that we might have had a sensible PM & chancellor.
Trade is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between the trading countries (like a lot of phenomena in physics, among those gravity)
T ~ 1/ (x^2)
so the shorter the distance, the stronger the attraction (or the trade).
As for why it is unreliable ask JR to explain it.
JR, I think you need to get Liam Fox to clarify his reported comments in the press today. It appears Fox and Davis have taken a funny mind changing tablet.
Letwin is right, parliament needs to uphold what the public voted for because it is more important than any issue before it. Eleven in your party need to take note.
And it seems that once again we are having to fight the civil service as well as many ministers, with both liberally supported by taxpayers’ money.
I suppose in a strange way it is reassuring that at least the government’s preferred economic models give fairly reproducible results, it’s just that their predictions are fairly reproducibly wrong:
According to the Treasury’s doomladen prognostication issued in April 2016 our economic loss from going to WTO terms to trade with the continuing EU could be 7.5% of GDP after 15 years, now that’s being quoted as 8% of GDP, in both cases with lesser but still significant losses for other options.
And once again we are being told that this is the consensus view of mainstream economists with just a few cranks disagreeing … interestingly the first chapter of the book I have mentioned:
asks:
“Was There Really an Economic Consensus on Brexit?”
and concludes that there was only a consensus among those economists who were using similar, and similarly defective, models.
As mentioned before that book’s critical analysis of the Treasury’s April 2016 report runs to nearly nine pages and highlights more than twenty significant inadequacies, and I don’t suppose this new report will be any better.
According to this EC/German study, after 20+ years the UK had about 1% total cumulative higher GDP due to the single market:
https://www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de/fileadmin/files/BSt/Publikationen/GrauePublikationen/Policy-Brief-Binnenmarkt-en_NW_02_2014.pdf
The leaked report shows 5% less growth over 15 years with a FTA.
First, 5% over 15 years is EXACTLY 1.0033 ^ 15, which shows they’ve just made the figures up, and extrapolated them forward.
Second, is it is the price in growth, isn’t it worth paying for self-determination?
A lot cheaper than a war.
The UK’s Goods & Services exports to the EU are (i) around 40% of all UK G&S exports and (ii) around 12% of UK GDP (after adjusting for the misallocation due to the Rotterdam effect, which estimates put at 2-4%).
Oliver, Frankly anyone who thinks he can forecast 15 years ahead is an idiot by definition.
“Leave voters are more supportive of Theresa May to stay (49%-32%) than those who voted to Remain (37%-38%);”
Yougov poll today – this is pure invention by May and her grubby advisers
This PM is openly despised by 17.50m Leave voters and this poll is political marketing paid for Theresa May trying to play mind games
We are sick and tired of this crap. these pathetic mind games being played. these lies to incite fear
and the BBC – well, what else is there to say about this poisonous organisation that has been infected and given up any pretence of being impartial. it’s sole mission is to destroy Brexit and ram feminism onto the public to neutralise white hetero-male
When are Tory MP’s gonna speak out?
Duncan – Re your question – also, can I repeat a late post of mine under the Darkest Hour yesterday: I think it is crucial that we as individuals harangue, remind and re-state, simply and clearly, why it is critical for the UK to leave the EU (Single Market, Customs Union, ECJ).
And get others to harangue and remind our local MPs.
PS: Dr Fox is wrong to refer to the current apparent parliamentary arithmetic, and tell us to accept disappointment. We are talking about the good of the nation. And the spirit of the nation.
Aside from due diligence, the Lords should not thwart the HoC, and MPs should be acting to execute the referendum result, and do so promptly. A soft Brexit is not Brexit at all.
I realize it is difficult, but either Mrs May appoints a Brexit cabinet NOW, with able commanders, and a clear plan to match the objectives and vision set out in the Lancaster House speech, or she must go. There has been far too much compromise in too many arenas. I pray the plan and actions to remove her are underway, now. It is NO GOOD being afraid of Jeremy Corbyn.
We can all openly despise her and yet not want the kaleidoscope of a leadership contest. Do the arithmetic.
Duncan, Not the Leave voters I know, just to confirm your view of Mrs May. Although I persist in thinking that the real culprits are the Remain civil servants leading the Remain politicians by the nose.
This site is a microcosm of political thought. It is no more representive of general populous than the BBC. So I can forgive the polls. Most of which gave been proven to be rubbish anyway .
Get my wife trained up doing my work and shifts in all weather.
I could do with the early retirement.
For every bloke that gets hammered by this there is usually a wife he’s supporting. The feminists are hurting their own.
John,
Does anybody say that history has to repeat itself, what we need is certainty and with only WTO that is not necessarily what we ahve, so a good deal for Britain is much better than WTO as businesses need certainty for their future planning and it takes more than 3 years to build up completely new markets further away, as you also know from your past career.
hans chr iversen
….”future planning and it takes more than 3 years to build up completely new markets further away”…
What utter nonsense and devoid of business acumen or international experience. Remainer fairy tale again!
hans
If you’d ever run a business you would know theres no such thing as certainty in international markets including the EU
Hans, The rest of the world (98%) trades using WTO rules. We can too. Indeed over 60% of our exports are achieved under WTO rules, and only c39% UK exports go to the EU under EU/WTO rules. We already have the systems in place to use WTO rules. Only the WTO deal exists. There is no EU deal (yet). That’s the certainty.
WTO rules will be fine Hans. Sovereignty comes before trade.
There is absolutely no sense in going on with these figures..JR as a financial genius would otherwise tell us that past results is no guarantee of future performance
I will allow to question that assumption fundamentally, if you do not mind
A report of course can tell you nothing unless the assumptions used to compile them are known, understood and are accepted as reliable. The latest Treasury and their allies other remain supporters report like all their previous ones, which incidentally have been proven to be completely bogus, have no doubt used assumptions that are purely speculative and biased so as to paint the worst possible picture.
Using that trick leavers could use different no less superficially convincing assumptions to produce the same report to reflect a very rosy picture for Brexit. It is telling that leavers do not have resort to the dirty tactics that remainers do. No doubt due to the fact that those who wish to leave are nicer people and the case for leaving does not require lies or deceit to make it. As it is self evident.
I mentioned a report I did not say I endorsed it so just hold your cannons, but your argument is not really persuasive either
Indeed doubtless the forecast was done by some of the same people who wanted to join the EURO and the ERM. The idea
What will really boost the economy is a sensible economic agenda or deregulation, cheap energy, smaller government and lower taxes. Just fire Hammond get a working compass for May and get on with this. Then watch the economy grow.
As you say “The latest leaked reports about slower future growth have all the reliability of those Treasury forecasts of a recession in the winter of 2016-17 which proved to be so wrong”
Or indeed of all the climate alarmist forecasts of large temperature rises for the past 19 years which have also not happened.
Group think quack soothsayers or people on the make.
Anyway what matters to workers is GDP per cap and not the overall GDP.
The report was done by DexEU. David Davis, slimey Steve Baker, Suella Fernandes. It is not from the Treasury.
The report also only deals with the economic consequences of Brexit. It does not look at the devastating social consequence it has already had.
It does not look at the huge diplomatic and constitutional damage either.
And, amusingly, it does not assess the political damage to the Conservative Party. Most sensible Tory MPs understand what is happening.
For those who don’t: Bye bye Tories, bye bye. Wipeout time.
tehre is no difference if you divide per head so that does not stand up
Supply side monetarism has a lot to do with the slow growth.
When we used fiscal policy correctly as a country instead of what we have now.
Which is gold standard (even though we left it decades ago) self imposed constraints on fiscal policy.
Our economic growth was a lot higher.
Other useful statistics would be as to whether we lost any export trade with the rest of the world as a result of joining the EU and whether the EU tariffs prevented us from importing goods from any country where they would have been cheaper than from the EU.
Remember New Zealand Cheddar and Australian Apricot jam in large tins? I think the answer is, Yes.
I read that there was indeed massive trade diversion when we joined the EEC, and trade diversion which added little or nothing to our GDP.
THE LATEST EU’S TERMS OF BRITISH SURRENDER
Shocking EU demands greeted with acquiescence from UK government.
Two weeks ago BREXIT FACTS4EU reported on a leaked draft of the EU’s latest demands. Yesterday those worst nightmares were realised, when the EU’s General Affairs Council approved the recommendations of the EU Commission and issued its mandate for negotiations of the transitional period.
SUMMARY – EU DEMANDS, 29 JAN 2018
– UK will become a vassal state of the EU on 29 March 2019
– It will be under complete EU law and must obey all EU rules and procedures
– The Court of Justice of the EU will be supreme
– Full freedom of movement will continue, no control of borders
– UK will have no representation at EU Council, EU Parliament, EU Commission, EU agencies
– UK will have no say over laws, directives, rules or procedures
– The British Parliament will not be sovereign
– UK will continue paying vast annual contributions in full
What the hell is the UK Government doing; this ludicrous acquiescence is very worrying indeed!
Amusing isn’t it? It is what you voted for – and the hard-Brexit Tory government has delivered. What – you didn’t read the small print? Shame.
It is aimed, I think, at frightening our disastrously weak and supine government to withdraw from the A50 letter and say, sorry, we got it wrong so please, please let us all just drop the idea of leaving the EU…..
what is the real definition of a vassal state before we start using really big words?
I agree that if not amended those EU terms would be surrender, the UK would indeed be a vessel state for at least two years (nor do I accept the idea that the EU is unlikely to create new laws between now and the end of 2020), if that is the EU’s final terms then we are better having a clean Brexit on WTO rules as of 23:00 hours GMT on 29 March 2019 – what ever short term problems might follow.
It is plainly daft, even vindictive, that the UK could not even start negotiating trade deals, never mind sign any, that would only come into effect after the end of the transition period.
Dennis Zoff, That’s a good summary. The appeasement by our government is astounding. It is a train wreck of incompetence and treason. It’s certainly not what we voted for. Just on its own our Danegeld will be about twice what we would have paid net for the 21 months to Dec 2020.
Ah, the self appointed Ministry of Truth speaks. Not you Denis.
I am always sceptical of those that label themselves in such a way.
An interesting analysis on THE NAIVETÉ OF MRS MAY? by Michael Donnan
He provides a fascinating commentary on what is going wrong with the British government’s Brexit strategy.
…….”it would appear that Mrs Theresa May, in common with many others in the UK Parliament, fails utterly to understand that the EU is represented, not by reasonable and well-intentioned people but by zealots obsessed by and committed to the ideal of “ever closer union” of the member states towards the putative paradise of a United States of Europe.”………
Dennis, Yes. I did try to warn on here and elsewhere that if anyone thought the EU would be reasonable then they haven’t been paying attention for the last 45 years. The EU is essentially an admitted conspiracy to defraud ordinary people of their rights and democracy to impose a crony-capitalist etc oligarchy upon us. It is that bad.
Is this yet another unreliable forecast produced by Oxford PPE graduates?
And now today there are reports the British civil service is acting against Ministers to deceive them, the British people and conspiring to circumvent democracy
This cannot surely be legal or constitutionally acceptable. When are we going to see these EUfanatic, bureaucratic snakes put to the proverbial sword, sacked and their pension rights removed?
We elect MPs to govern and hold the State to account. It is time to neutralise the unelected and the unaccountable – both the Civil service and the Lords who are conspiring along with Hammond to prevent Brexit
Be glad that there are a few professionals making sure that those amateurs (politicians) do not make too much of a mess of the task of government.
can we please just stick to facts instead of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, please
This should come as no surprise.
What is disturbing is to find that our elected government has so little control over its civil service that we continue to get such leaks, helping the EU to win the negotiation. Heads should roll.
David Cockburn
These Civil Service leaks are delusively contrived and part of a concerted effort to destabilize public opinion!
Project fear is revving up again by the usual suspects…..just ignore!
In my time the single market led to great wall building growth and diving about in the Scottish lowlands in nettle patches in order to keep warm in winter. But the Irn Bru was good.
Regarding your title, Theresa May and her so called Brexit team should be shouting this from the rooftops. That she is not doing this indicates that she does not have the political will or competence to effect Brexit. The D Telegraph article by Nigel Farage today is pertinent, and so are the letters to the D Tel. Judging by the comments, it would appear that the electorate is deserting wholesale Conservatism under May and will deliver a stark and rude message to the Conservatives at the next election. However, there are MPs urging other MPs not to rock the boat and simply to carry on with this disastrous, in my mind, course. That will simply deliver the Cons to their ignominious fate and sooner rather than later.
Thatcher would have been appalled by May’s handling of Brexit. Why would anyone vote Tory now?
Letters: Tory MPs must act now to find the leadership that Mrs May cannot give
Dialogue reported by Robert Peston in Davos; Merkel to Theresa May: “what do you want?” May to Merkel: “make me an offer”. Merkel: “but you’re leaving, we don’t have to make you an offer”.
People should not put themselves forward for leadership roles unless they are prepared to lead. No wonder the Tories are making a pig’s ear of the negotiations (or do I mean supplications?) to the EU.
The possible implosion of the Conservative Party over exiting the EU was discussed as long ago as 2013 over at EUReferendum.
Nice to know people at kong last are beginning to catch up.😉
We must find comparable countries who had growth who were not part of the EU boondoggle.
#I hereby propose the word “boondoggle” should be the official Tory and rational term for Corbynista Manifestos and EU hanky-panky
It is entirely plausible that specific scenarios show lower growth than the UK’s neighbourhood (EU, EFTA, NAFTA). For two reasons: adjustment costs (for instance, some scenarios would make EU-oriented export businesses unviable and given foreign ownership in many of these, investors would relocate). The second reason is the logic behind large trading areas: scale, factor mobility and inherently lower friction. That the EU is protectionist is not an issue. All large trading areas (US, China, Japan are protectionist except when bilateral agreements make it less so.
I have a hunch that if we all were not talking about the UK leaving the EU that you could give an intelligent response to a subject.
‘If you look at the ONS figures for UK growth you discover that the UK grew by around two thirds in the two decades before we joined the EEC, but grew by only around a half in the two decades that followed’
– that argument only works if being in or out of the single market is the ONLY factor which determines the growth of one’s country. There are many different factors, therefore (sorry), i think your argument is largely invalid.
There are indeed many different factors, but EU adherents claim that belonging to the single market is all-important, and yet – if we are to believe your point – it is not.
OK, Ed, I think you’re a reasonably honest chap so I simply ask you: if this chart of the UK growth rate going back to 1956 had no dates or other indications of time marked on the horizontal axis, or you had no prior knowledge of when the events took place, would you be able to pinpoint when we joined the EEC, or when the EU Single Market was created, on the basis of subsequent improved growth?
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/gdp-growth-annual
You will need to click it on to “MAX” to get the full picture, which has the average growth rate from 1956 until 2017 equal to 2.45% a year but with major excursions up and down from that average.
And there is a good reason why it is not obvious from that chart when we joined the EEC or when the EU Single Market was created, which is that those events had only marginal overall economic effects.
I tire of quoting various EU Commissioners, including Michel Barnier himself, and doing simple sums from what it says on the Commission’s own website, and adding on bits and pieces of information from other studies, all of which say that the gross overall economic benefit of the EU Single Market to the EU has been maybe 1% or 2% of GDP, but possibly less than that for the UK, while the net effect taking into account its costs may easily be negative and with a similar magnitude.
If you were a Brexiteer you would have already looked at the growth rates of the world and the EU and the UK amongst many others to come to your conclusion.
You as a remoaner present a typical argument that you didn’t research there fore you don’t know and therefore no one can.
We do know, we aren’t as ignorant as yourselves.
And the truth will prevail for the next 100 years. I look forward to that, I hope you look forward to the truth.
The same conclusion that surfaced during project fear.
I repeat, they can’t give an accurate forecast for next quarter let alone over 15 years.
What’s the nonesense of Fox saying that the remainiacs should be allowed to win and we should live with the disappointment.
Doesn’t he know that’s the quickest way to destroy the Tory party and provoke civil unrest.
May has to go together with Hammond.
Many “leave” proponents told me that leaving would/should be a simple process. No one forecast the current mess and division faced by the UK. The main beneficiaries will be Labour and that Momentum crowd should Conservatives desert their party as they threaten. I am very worried.
It seems a bit of a coincidence that these ‘latest reports’ are ‘leaked’ the evening before the Eur Commission has a fanfare, parading economic growth of 2.5% in EU28 and in euro zone in 2017. (About which growth one could say much.)
Like Iain Gill, I can provide horrific example, in industry, of the ‘nonsense of the supposed benefits of the Single Market’.
Same old negative vibes putting the knife in when they sense that Brexit is at a critical point. Gives the commentariat fodder for comment, but that’s about all.
So, As Elizabeth Cree once said “here we are again”…
Enter the Lords into the bill debate. My rough calculation is that if 600 peers attend the 2 day 2nd reading on both days (even if they have hailed a taxi and then popped in, signed the att reg, then popped back to their taxi) it will cost the tax payer £360,000. Can this be acceptable when the elected commons have voted through the bill after 12 days of debate!!
Chuka Umunna was on TV earlier claiming that our vote to leave the EU had pushed CPI inflation up to 3%. So I had a look to see whether the Brexit department had rebutted that false claim by pointing out that CPI had started to rise from zero in late 2015, and maybe if we had voted the other way it might now be a little lower, perhaps 2.5%.
Well, of course nobody in the Brexit department has put him in his place.
Basically anybody is allowed to spread whatever false propaganda they like about Brexit without the Brexit department ever reacting in defence of the official government policy which is the very reason for its existence.
Whether this is because David Davis has decided off his own bat that they would always turn the other cheek, or Theresa May has sent him down that instruction, or his own civil servants have advised him against reacting in any way – that is, when they are not too busy leaking information to the media – I don’t know.
I do know that it’s a really stupid communications policy if the aim is that we should leave the EU, and leave with the best possible arrangements.
I voted against joining the “Common Market” because I could not see the sense in doing so at the expense of our trading relationship with the Commonwealth . At the time there was a proposal for a North Atlantic trade pact and it seemed much more attractive ; I’m sorry nothing became of it and we joined a bureaucratic mess .
Another thing there is apparently no evidence for is the BBC election narrative that youth turnout increased and the youth were inspired by Corbyn. After Corbyn lost this was the main talking point in our national media, relayed as fact. Yet that story has recently been called into question by electoral survey data in the Guardian. Surely the BBCs entire election narrative wasn’t fake news…
Good to see Mike Fabricant voting against HS2, all MP’s should do the same.
Its just expensive virtue signalling.
All part of the increasingly successful looking campaign to make the WTO option completely unacceptable. I would suggest to all those people who seem to spend all day on Mr Redwood’s site and sending multiple posts – try going to work. It gives some perspective and makes it easier to come to terms with the near certainty now that we won’t properly leave the EU.
Looks like Liam Fox, David Davis and Boris Johnson all want out.
Let’s really test Brexit by getting rid of Theresa May, and put a hardliner Brexiter in charge (and replace Fox, Davis and Johnson with three other Brexiters).
Then we can see whether Brexit really will work. If it does, great. If not, then we can get on with really focusing on the other really important parts of our country:
– paying off our national deficit
– keeping the socialists out of power
– increasing productivity
– building up our high tech industry
– building more homes for young families
– get working on the big challenges facing us transport and energy
– if Brexit doesn’t work, then create a long-term strategy for reforming the EU, making it less bureaucratic etc, and how to get control of our borders etc (not easy, i accept)
And lots, lots more.
Let’s make the UK great again – now. We’re running out of time / falling quickly behind other countries.