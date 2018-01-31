Improving the NHS

I would like to relaunch today a couple of ideas I have talked about before to improve the service and assist with efficiency.
The NHS issues large number of items to help people with their injuries and to assist their mobility. Many of these items like walking frames, crutches, wheelchairs, and various supports could be reused after a deep clean and checking, but are often left with the patient or the patient’s family. The NHS could appoint contractors who would pick these items up from the patient or from the hospital after use, carry out the checks, and return them to the NHS for another patient. This should be cheaper than buying new every time, removes the costs of dumping them as waste, and would be a visible contribution to recycling.
The NHS also uses a large quantity of other supplies every day. There are two issues about this that might be amenable to improved handling. The first is to make more use of suppliers willingness these days to supply just in time, delivering to the ward or surgery that needs the item. Parts of the NHS still have a tendency to double and treble bank stocks, with a central stock, a hospital stock and a ward stock. The more you stock the more chance there is of damage or of things going out of date. It also takes up valuable space. Some pharma products need fridge storage.
The second is to have good dispensing of the product where it is needed, with guidance to busy medical staff as to which they need. Modern stock control and access systems allow precision delivery of the items needed related to a specific task. These systems also keep check of supplies and can ensure re-ordering in good time so there is also back up. Making supplies available to people discharged from hospital could also benefit from better control of stock, so people get what they need in a timely way, but are not burdened with large deliveries which turn out to be in excess of their needs.
My wife passed away 3 years ago from lung cancer.Her last 3 months was at home.The NHS provided a hospital bed and various items of equipment.We had 4 visits a day from careers.After her death all the equipment was recovered .There are contractors employed to recover NHS equipment for reuse.
Reply Not true in many cases
Good morning .
This is actually quite a serious problem in the NHS, but even tackling this is just tinkering around the edges.
There is no getting away from it, the current model of socialised healthcare is simply not working. We have to face it, free at the point of service to all those who seek it, irrespective whether or they have paid into it no longer works.
What has made the inefficientcies of ALL State run services is MASS immigration. When it is government that is supplying services it simply does not have the structures that can facilitate rapid change. Government is good at big, difficult, longterm and financially risky stuff but for our everyday needs it is an impediment. To give an example. We all know what a State run supermarket looks like -empty ! It exists only for itself and does not need to compete, so offers customers only what it can get for a price that is determined elsewhere y some faceless official.
In short, we need to look at how other countries manage their systems. Government taking monies and simply puttng it into a pot is not working. Pensions for pensions. Health insurance for healthcare and so on. It is time we paid for what we owe.
Why do you need the NHS split into local trusts when it’s supposed to be supposed to be a national service? From memory Brum has at least three of them and inside each of them there is an individual payroll, hr function etc which leads naturally to a duplication of roles. Why do you need people employed in “equality and diversity” roles when the majority of staff are female and a substantial part of the workforce come from overseas and are employed in senior roles? A recent recruitment ad for an assistant e & d officer offered a salary package equivalent to what TWO newly qualified nurses would get. The NHS has the cash but lots of it is wasted and Mr Hunt does not seem to give a toss.