The Maiden Lane Post Office will be closing temporarily on March 17 this year on the retirement of the Postmaster.

The Post Office are now looking for a retail partner interested in running the Post Office. They can be contacted on 0845 601 6260 by anyone interested. They might set up a new style Post Office local where the Post Office runs alongside an established local shop. It depends on future customer interest and who comes forward to run the Post Office.

Anyone wishing to tell the Post Office what they would like to see as users of the Post Office can email comments@postoffice.co.uk stating it is about Maiden Lane.