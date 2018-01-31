Maiden Lane Post Office

By johnredwood | Published: January 31, 2018

The Maiden Lane Post Office will  be closing temporarily on March 17 this year on the retirement of the Postmaster.

The Post Office are now looking for a retail partner interested in running the Post Office. They can be contacted on 0845 601 6260  by anyone interested.  They might set up a new style Post Office local where the Post Office runs alongside an established local shop.  It depends on future customer interest and who comes forward to run the Post Office.

Anyone wishing to tell the Post Office what they would like to see as users of the Post Office can email comments@postoffice.co.uk stating it is about Maiden Lane.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page