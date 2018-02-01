The state of the Union – Mr Trump’s address

Mr Trump rose to the occasion and delivered a powerful address, seeking to bring more people into his vision of a faster growing USA with more jobs and more take home pay
He was full of the American dream, though not so full of the American dreamers that the Democrats champion. The President hopes he has done a deal on migration. He gets an end to wider family members having an automatic right to entry, and more wall across the Mexican border, in return for offering full legal citizenship to the Dreamers, the young people born of illegal migrants and brought up in the USA. Republicans are presenting the extra border wall as an extension of the Democrats 700 mile border fence. Democrats including Mrs Clinton legislated for that in 2006. The Democrats see it differently.
Mr Trump pointed out that companies are offering to pay higher wages or special bonuses to their employees following the corporate tax cuts. He reminded the nation that these pay increases are worth more with lower taxes. He told them that a family of 4 with an income of $75,000 would be $2000 a year better off. A married couple on $24000 will pay no income tax. He took credit for the decision of a number of car makers to expend or establish new factories in the USA. He announced the end of “the war on American energy” as he takes measures to produce more oil and gas at home. It looks as if his tax cuts will provide a welcome boost to jobs, earnings and US investment.
He was full of praise for the USA and for Americans, as he sought to get more buy in to his idea of making “America great again for all Americans”. He concluded with some history from the founding of the Republic, saying the USA is:
“home to an incredible people with the revolutionary idea that they could rule themselves. That they could chart their own destiny. And that, together, they could light up the world.”
Have we got a politician who will give us a speech to remind us how great we are?
Not a chance Bob. And as far as the place called England is concerned, they are trying to obliterate it’s very existence. To even mention it’s name would bring them all out in hives.
Bob, no, only how great the EU is and how wonderful it is to be ruled by others.
In pc that amounts to Hate Speech.
The policies of the Home Secretary are Great
We have, but not one is on the front benches of any party in parliament.
That is the sole reason they are condemned to remain there.
“‘…the end of “the war on American energy” as he takes measures to produce more oil and gas at home.”‘ And coal. “Clean coal”, he said.
Clean coal indeed.
There is nothing dirty about plant food CO2 after all. It is greening the planet wonderfully and increasing crop yields everywhere. Still no warming for 19+ years after all.
Nearly all coal turns to clean, odourless CO2 plant food when burnt, The other trace pollutants (nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter (PM), mercury) can be dealt with and are not really a major problem.
The British Dream is to have one vote, just one measly vote in the 800 hundred years of Parliament where we actually decide on one issue from its onset, and not have traitors be full of “They didn’t vote to be poor”
Dear William–Yes–The most disingenuous and disgraceful utterance imaginable
‘The British Dream?’…. More like a prescient British Nightmare with the way she is conducting these negotiations!!
zorro
Has anyone ever said:- “Therasa May rose to the occasion and delivered a powerful address”?
Her Davos speech was appalling, who on earth wrote it? No change, no chance as they correctly said of the appalling John Major before the Tory MP’s allowed him take the partly over the cliff for many terms.
Don’t know what any of this has got to do with us?
They are our largest trading partner and most important ally. Whoever sits in the Oval Office is a person of real interest and importance to us. President Trump is part British through his mother. He loves the UK and its people.
Unfortunately we have a PM and a whole political, media and establishment class that hates him and is doing all they can to rub him up the wrong way. We have never been so poorly led in peace time. A diplomatic gift from heaven has landed in our lap, and those in charge are screwing it all up. Unbelievable !
So yeah, it matters.
Please tell me that’s not a serious question?
LukeM
Because with Trump encouraging US coal production it may affect our huge exports of coal , close scores of our coalmines and make thousands of our coalminers unemployed with catastrophic implications for greater coalmining and steel making communities, negative equity of their homes and others, impoverishing whole regions.
Luke, its a comparison between a country with a leader wanting the best for his people and one where they haven’t got the where withal to run their own country. In the UK the leader has no faith in the people. In the USA they believe in themselves. Trump isn’t going to let anybody tell him that his country and his people aren’t the best on this earth. We could really do with him right now.
Luke
“What any of this has got to do with us”
Simple, when The USA grows the World grows, you may not like it, but thats what happens.
When the USA lowers Corporation tax by nearly 40% then Companies move back from areas/countries where they have been and will be paying more.
Again you may not like it, but it happens.
EU flakes wouldn’t.
Yes, the USA have Trump as their leader while we, in the UK, have…Jesus wept
Someone wake me up when this liberal left nightmare is over and the Tories have elected a leader that embraces all that we know to be right and proper, rejects liberal left politics and confronts the EU and its attempts to scuttle our country
Why can’t my party ELECT an aggressive leader to do the right thing?
Dear Duncan–Personally I’d prefer smoke-filled rooms without the smoke–ANYTHING has to be better than what happened past time.
Duncan many of us join you with feelings of despair. I’ve never known politics to be so bad in this country. We are truly in a bad place.
Agree …
But, just like nationalism, a real Tory leader with fight and attitude is something dirty, and they try to avoid it – otherwise the damned socialists call them FAR-RIGHT, and that wouldn’t do, would it?
Trump speech was good. The fact that Jordan Peterson’s book is top selling book on Amazon US site also shows that the neo Marxist liberal elite views are no longer the only game in town.
Sounds compelling. Lets have some of that.
‘A wall, more jobs, lots of deportations’ was what Ann Coulter described as Trump voters expectations.
It seems Trump has caved in on the deportations with the offer of citizenship to the so-called ‘Dreamers’.
This blog was out early this am , but captcha wasn’t allowing. Mr Trump gets things done and using an idiosyncratic delivery in speeches rouses passions and persuades. We do not need aggression in this country . More force and direction would be helpful , but aggression: no! We have Mrs May doing a very difficult job in her own way with no others to show the way. 1:27 in a whip .. think about it!
I don’t know about the EU being out to destroy us. May and her cohorts are making a pretty good job of it. Looks like we are actually going to be paying for someone else to tell us what we can and can’t do. Its the ultimate humiliation.
We need a Trump in Britain.
The more the celebrity elite get angry the more Trump wins. It is fantastic to watch.
I read in the Spectator today that Owen Patterson MP has managed to break his back while hunting. We can ill afford to lose such a sound MP. Especially after the foolish May threw her majority away with the punishment manifesto.
We have far too few decent MPs already. Please wish him a speedy recovery.
Riding horses is however statistically is very dangerous indeed with about 6% of riders being fully hospitalised each year. So if you ride nearly all your life perhaps four full hospitalisations due to horse riding on average. Not that I am against it but perhaps people should have to insure themselves to cover the hospital cost rather than expecting other to cover them?
I also just hear the economic illiterate, IHT ratter, inventor of project fear and of 15% stamp duty rates, Osborne on the BBC. Surely we have heard enough from this foolish man.
Not that P Hammond has seen fit to undo any of Osborne’s fiscal lunacies, he is just as bad.
Superb speech …may he not only turn around America financially – Let’s hope he can kill off the creeping socialism that the democrats love so much…
.
One has to say, whether it’s the UK or USA, that socialists are poor losers, and I’m tired of their attitude. Just like Trump is pushing them back, we need to do the same here, otherwise, they will bring in the death of democracy.
According to Mrs Sourbry you have mental health issues Sir. I am really sorry to hear that as I seem to be similarly afflicted along with 17.4 million other voters in the UK.
Has there ever been a better example of the old adage of Pots and Kettles?
Trump has “delivered” . In the short time he has been President he has introduced a degree of change that has shocked the Democrats . He is absolutely right to control immigration and to maintain a state of “America First”. We need that determination here . His aggressive style does not suit the established bureaucracy or the media ; he over-rides these hurdles and simply gets on with the job he knows has to be done .
Trump also said in the Piers Morgan interview.
I am a cheerleader for my Country, why, because its so easy.
Yes viewed the whole of the recorded speech.
Not so sure I like the constant standing and almost continuous applause, but that’s the American way, and the figures were quite positively staggering.
If only we had a Leader and Government Ministers who were as positive and who had such a radical programme to get things moving.
Trump only has a small majority as well, and its not been easy, but the more positive the news and results, the easier it will get, as those who did not originally support him on his own side, will eventually come around, as their own future electoral success grows positive results.
Perhaps another lesson for our own Leader.