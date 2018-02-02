My speech during the debate on the Restoration and Renewal of the Palace of Westminster, 31 January

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): There is good news in this debate, which is that there seems to be universal agreement, from Members in all parts of the House, that where urgent work needs doing to guarantee the future safety of those who work in this place and those who visit, we should press on with it. Indeed, there is a strong feeling that there is a need for greater urgency in such work. From most things that I have read and heard, it seems that rewiring is a very urgent priority, as that is where the worst fire risk seems to come from. Substantial pipe work may also need doing, where pipes need replacing or re-routing as part of a safety plan. These things can all be done through compartmentalising—taking things in stages and linking up as appropriate.
We know we can work alongside builders and maintenance companies, because we are doing that all the time. I pay tribute to those who are working on the Elizabeth Tower at the moment. They are getting on with their work in a way that is not disruptive of our work at all. They must be working in confined and difficult circumstances, but they have so far done it in a way that is entirely compatible with the work of Parliament. So I hope that the Leader of the House would take away the sense that urgent work for the safety of people here in future and for the safety of the very fabric of the building might be accelerated, with options looked at so that we can press on with it in a timely and sensible way.
I find myself having more difficulties about the much bigger scheme being launched any time soon. As we have heard, quite big elements of it have not been properly thought through or costed, which makes taking a decision in principle a bit more difficult. I find myself in that interesting position where many parliamentarians find themselves; having been entirely of the leave faith on the referendum issue, now, showing flexibility and how I am always influenced by the facts, I find myself firmly in the remain camp on this parliamentary discussion.
Let us first address the issue of decanting to an alternative Chamber, which we would have to build. We hear there are problems with the site for one of the potential alternatives. I just do not think our constituents would understand our spending a very large sum on producing a temporary replica of this Chamber for a limited number of years—we are told it will be a short period, but some of us think it will be for rather longer—when there are so many other priorities. My constituents want us to spend more on health and social care, the military and so forth, and I agree with them.
Andrea Leadsom (The Leader of the House of Commons): For clarity, let me say that what is being talked about is a permanent business contingency in Richmond House that provides a real legacy gain to the parliamentary estate and is a secure gain for all parliamentarians for future generations.
John Redwood: I am grateful for that correction, and I did understand that, but the public are saying that this is really only going to be used for a few years because we will come back to use the main Chamber, and this is a very expensive investment in contingency, particularly as one hopes the contingency never occurs. We know from history that there are other ways of dealing with a disaster contingency, as unfortunately people had to do this during the second world war. We would cross that bridge in the awful event that we needed to do so, but investing a lot of money in such a protection would be a strange thing to do—I rest my case. I do not think my constituents would regard that as something they would want their taxpayers’ money spent on at the moment. I agree with them that we need to spend a bit more on health and social care. Those would clearly be the priorities if we had this extra money to spend.
Finally, let me say that I agree with those who think there is something very special about this place and something important about it for our democracy. This is the mother of Parliaments and this building does have great resonance around the world, being associated with the long history of freedom, and the development of the power of voice and vote for all adults in our country. It would be strange indeed to be turning our back on that for a period, particularly when we are going through a big constitutional and political change in order to implement the wishes of the British people as expressed in the referendum. Particularly during this period, it is important that our visitors can come to be reminded of our national story and why we are where we are. All those of us who seek to represent people should be daily reminded of that national story when we come here—
Mark Pawsey (Rugby) (Con): Will my right hon. Friend give way?
John Redwood: No, as I am conscious of time.
We need to be reminded of that story as we go past the memorial to suffragettes, as we go past the statues and paintings of those who made such a contribution to past political battles and debates, those who were part of the story of wrestling control from the monarch and establishing the right of many more people to vote and have their voice heard through Members of Parliament. That proud history makes this more than an iconic building, more than a world heritage site; it is a living part of our democracy. Our interaction with it and our presence on this grand political stage is the very essence of our democracy. I do not want us to move away for a few years at this critical moment in our national story.
When Scotland and Northern Ireland leave the UK the number of MPs remainting to represent England should be greatly reduced so in this case a smaller parliament building will only be required..just thinking ahead..in line with speaking for England
Scotland is unlikely to leave and NI is still at least half a decade away (although a disappointing Brexit and generous EU treatment of the Republic may add a little momentum). A much more progressive approach to social issues (eg abortion) may also make a union with the South more attractive. But Scotland is firmly in English hands.
I am just wondering how your speeches get onto this blog site. I presume you have a typist typing in the house and nowadays that will probably be on a computer. How is it allowed to move from one device to another?
Reply I never write a speech in the Commons. We simply take the published record of the speech!
Indeed John, MPs should not forget how the people gained democracy and must remember they are in power to deliver what the people voted for when given a democratic vote.
You make excellent points. There is no real reason why the building could be repaired perfectly efficiently in small sections.
Not that I imaging for one moment that it will be done efficiently. This as government rarely do anything efficiently. It is not their money they are spending after all and there are lots of people on the make in the process. I have met some of them. Let us at least hope they will not cover the roof with PV panels or put a wind turbine on the palace as (pathetic gesture politics) Cameron might have well have done.
Does staying cost more while they work around you Mr Redwood?
If so then moving seems a better move but use an existing auditorium. Hire out an office block for MPs’ office duties.
For those of you that doubt John Redwood’s post I suggest you visit the edifice in Edinburgh that is the Scottish Parliament. From the outside it looks like an enormous public toilet and inside it gets worse – £40M was the original estimate but cost £400M. Paid for by (mostly English) taxpayers.
Opposite is Holyrood House an architectural delight depicting three different types of architecture and a delight to behold.
You are surely quite right on all this.
A BBC employee has (rather typically) said “We’re not in the business of producing toothpaste or tyres at the BBC. Our business is truth.”
Well what is wrong with toothpaste and tyres at at least one can choose to buy them or not (unlike the BBC licence tax) and they are useful things. The BBC is not at all in the “business of truth”. It is actually a propaganda organisation pushing a line of pro EU, big government, left wing, PC drivel, magic money tree economic and idiotic green crap.
What is very clear is that nearly everyone at the BBC is rather overpaid and almost all are misguided lefties.
Well said, once they get the MPs out you won’t get back in there for years. You can be sure that they will drag it out. Better for MPs to carry on in place to keep up the time pressure!
zorro
Thankfully MPs chose a more realistic approach!
Anyone who understands major building/engineering works understands that it is always cheaper to start from afresh, failing that, an empty building/space. I thought the speech from the member for Meriden was excellent with workable (and secure) solutions.
It looks like the Tory ‘Brexiteers’ are too feeble in the face of the treacherous (people ed) that have taken over your party. You may as well knock the building down or vacate it for repairs, stay at home and take the salary and pension, perhaps communicating by video conference. The rules are being handed over the Brussels to suit big money. British democracy is dead. The only way to get it back is by other means.
Reply Mrs May has confirmed again this week that she fully understands we need to take back control of our money, our borders and our laws. I look forward to her delivering that.
JR
I am perplexed as to why you would say such things when you know full well that May, Hammond, Heywood and their advisers are all secretly plotting to keep us inside the EU Customs Union and under the umbrella of the ECJ
You know this to be happening and yet you persist in peddling this nonsense that May desires ‘Full Brexit’
She does not desire the UK leaving the EU and all that this entails
If we remain in the EU-CU we will not be able to enter into FTA’s with non-EU nations nor will we be able to cut taxes to attract capital investment into Britain
people want the truth, that is all they ask for
Well after the Referendum, I recall vividly seeing and hearing Ben Bradshaw Labour MP in the House directly pleading openly yet face-to-face to Mrs May “Surely you are not going to allow ordinary people out there deciding we are leaving the EU!!!” She evaded a direct reply but sternly cautioned him most cleverly for his expressed sentiments.
Parliament does not exist if he is within it.
Next Tory leader betting odds in order (favourite first) is currently Mogg, Boris, Gove, Rudd.
Gove surely is unsuitable as he is the reason we now suffer May and he even thinks there should be 20% VAT of private schools!
Rudd is a lefty remainer like May, with tiny majority of just 346 – she would be no better than May indeed she is essentially another May but a bit younger.
Boris is unpopular with many of the dafter remainiac Tory MPs for some reason is seen as lacking gravity and a bit divisive.
So Mogg it is. Sound on economics and Brexit. (true he has the odd foolish views coming from his irrational belief system) but he would be a massive improvement on “let’s jump off the cliff with another punishment manifesto (John Major style)” Theresa May.
They cannot go into the next election with T May that is very clear. But can it be done without causing an election? Would the DUP put up with a Catholic?
@Tom; But Mr Gove is the electable candidate out of those four people, the Tory party are in real danger of doing what the Labour party did post James Callaghan…
Labour has announced it will compulsorily purchase land to build on at below its true value. This follows its commitment compulsorily to expropriate shareholders at non-market prices.
If theft is justifiable in the public interest, would it not be better for Parliament to defer refurbishment of its premises until Mr Corbyn is in power? His government could then compel building contractors to work for nothing. Suppliers of materials could simply be expropriated. Cost of renovations: zero.
Having started life in construction on special works good luck with keeping this to any sort of budget.
The renovation / construction work sounds complicated and there must be many aspects that will make the time involved difficult to plan for ; having said this I do believe that the contractors will ” spin ” the job out to give them plenty of elbow room . If it is possible to continue to use the Parliament building then the House should stay thus saving the tax payer a lot of money .
Off topic:
I understand from this morning’s Daily Telegraph that the UK is unable to pursue Volkswagen regarding the emissions scandal because the devices where not fitted in the UK, and thus somehow has only received £1.1m compensation, whereas the USA has received £15b.
Can this really be correct? If so, what is the point of us being in the EU?
Perhaps now the vote has gone the other way for one year after the works have been concluded it should be open to the public at £15 per ticket to recoup some of the money spent from visitors not just from the UK but from all over the world. I get a feeling from you that you’re concerned you’ll never go back and if Labour get into power before the work is concluded with their view of history you might be right.
Our museums should not be free for anyone other than UK residents.
It smacks of motorway improvements now when they box off four junctions for numerous years yet only work on one small section at a time. There have been more accidents, incidents on that stretch than ever and the UK productivity has suffered for years as a result but hey ho…
£4billion – dream on – more like £8billion by the time its finished. Just remember its a Government project. Presume the buildings used whilst the rebuild/refurb takes place will be fitted out with the same number of bars as used in the current building
Do I detect an almost religious attachment to relics?
Surely “a permanent business contingency in Richmond House” is deficient in providing for too close a proximity to the palace of Westminster since a disaster affecting the latter may be on such a scale as to also affect the former?
As for the outrageous cost, surely taxpayers are used to such extravagance from government? We just do not wish to hear self-serving words about austerity when it suits.
I can see the need for the restoration of the House of Commons, and the prevarication and delay a good indicator of the failure of decision making in our Government. Yet again the cry is ‘Just get on with it’!
The cost of the alternative venue does worry me, if I understand things correctly billions are being earmarked for expenditure on it, that is ridiculous. How can you possibly arrive at that cost? It seems the political class are getting suckered into the old builders trick of sucking his teeth and bit of head scratching , as he attempts to pluck a figure out of the air he thinks he can get you to pay, and as the egos of the political class are very easily massaged, the skies the limit to the figure that he can come up with. A bit of scaffolding to tear the seats in a hall , job done. I reckon £10,000 should do it. A bit of slumming by our political class might be just what is needed to improve the decision making there.
Close all the bars, restaurants and tea rooms that could empty the Lords, coupled with about half the year parliament is in recess or the chambers are 90% empty or it is Friday, Saturday, Sunday that seems sufficient elbow room for the work to be done in situ.
As a completely unrelated comparison a roof was put on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadow in one year with massive ground issues, Wimbledon takes several years.
If the Lords were abolished, presumably the empty space might come in handy ?