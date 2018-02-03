Where will the new jobs come from?

It is fashionable to be gloomy amongst leading commentators and economists. One of the things many of them are now worrying about is what new jobs will emerge to provide alternative employment, as the robot and artificial intelligence revolution gets into full swing? My message is they should relax and study a little history. Past tidal waves of innovation have destroyed many jobs, only to create many others. Most people tending horses and running horse drawn services lost their jobs, but it didn’t end the need for transport workers. Many of the jobs in factories moving parts to the line, assembling parts and testing the products have been replaced by robots already, but replacement activities have mushroomed as the society gets richer from automation.
Sometimes a new method does not extinguish all the old competition. The advent of the Channel tunnel did not end the ferry companies who fought back well. Whilst robots can make cars, the rich often want a different product that is much more hand made. Robots could cook and serve a meal in a fast food outlet, but that will not end the demand for silver service restaurants.
Today some worry that we are near the time when professional drivers are replaced by automatic vehicles. This is a strange worry for now, as the opposite is happening. There is more demand for commercial drivers, as internet retailing surges in importance. This requires many more delivery vans and drivers to take goods to people’s homes that they would have taken there for themselves on the old model. If we do get to automatic vehicles in the ascendency then there will be all sorts of jobs controlling, maintaining and instructing those vehicles, and doubtless plenty of jobs in regulating and policing them.
One of the features of a higher income economy that is growing is the shift in consumption towards more items requiring higher levels of service. When people have enough goods for their home and a decent wardrobe of clothes, they have money to spend on events, leisure, eating out. They might want to buy an expensive coffee in a shop instead of making an instant at home. They may want a Sunday lunch for the family in a restaurant rather than round the kitchen table. They want better haircuts or beauty treatments. All these things have a higher employment content than buying more goods made in robot controlled factories.
I see technology as generally positive. The internet is extending our options, keeping prices down and changing the way business works. It need not herald an unemployment problem. The way you get unemployment is from governments and Central Banks that destroy credit, push up rates too high and impose damaging taxes, as we saw in 2008-10 in the west. Or you can get it like Venezuela from a government that does too much and taxes too much, killing off enterprise and private sector investment and innovation.
I’ll tell you were all the jobs should come from Security guards with guns at all our boarders around the country
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/913872/calais-migrants-violence-send-troops-protect-UK-drivers
If these migrants have guns then how many have sneaked through our open boarders with guns, time to stop being soft on these people and when caught in the back of a truck or van then shipped straight back across the channel back to Europe and not taken into custody to start there cussy life here because they are not wanted
Reply I assume you are referring to the small minority of criminals, not to migrants in general.
Reply to reply: Anyone breaking through a fence or advancing without the correct papers is a criminal.
Unless forced here at gunpoint they are not victims but criminals.
Spot on.
Technology is hugely positive and it is accelerating away. Every time we get a new development or tool then these very tools accelerate the next break through. The positive feedback through this is huge.
The first sequencing of the whole human genome in 2003 cost roughly $2.7 billion now under £800 soon to be £8. We will have even more massive breakthroughs on cancer treatments, orthopaedics, heart disease, manufacturing efficiency, material science and so many other areas. IT has huge benefits for education, medicine, productivity, communication – indeed almost every human activity. The new Crispr gene editing system alone has amazing potential.
It is indeed fashionable to be gloomy amongst leading commentators and economists (and the lefty luddite BBC). People who are actually betting their own money are not gloomy at all however – the US stock markets up about 35% in just the past 12 months.
The only reasons to be negative about the UK are:- We are hugely over taxed, over governed, over regulated with socialists in charge. The climate alarmist/expensive renewable energy religion had lodged in the unscientific/irrational brains or most of the green loon government ministers. That plus the prospect of a Corbyn disaster soon should May betray on Brexit as looks likely or continue on her socialist SJW path with tax ’til the pip squeak Hammond.
We also suffer from a mad litigation culture and far too many lawyers doing little of any value. The NHS especially must resist if people want treatment they accept the terms or insure privately. Do we want more doctors & nurses or more lawyers? I even know a consultant surgeon who has retrained as a lawyer to do medical litigation as it was more profitable. The litigation culture (much of it actually corrupt and fraudulent) is another tax on the productive.
Two excellent articles from the Telegraph in the last few days C Moore and Norman Tebbit.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/02/02/true-sovereignty-britain-must-extract-another-meddling-behemoth/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/01/29/carillion-financial-crisis-executives-thrive-taxpayers-bail/
Technology is great for the economy provided it remains in our control..but if what i fear the PM and government have done a deal with the Chinese to allow them have a big say in the development of high speed rail and power stations..nuclear and others then i don’t think we are doing ourselves any favours in inviting them in..the thin edge of the wedge..and exactly what can be in 9.6 billion in trade? I have my suspicions8
True. 50 years ago my remote controlled colour TV had a limited number of channels. Now my bigger remote controlled TV has many more channels. It costs much more of course because formerly I only needed to pay for the licence fee. The modern version is however 10,000 times and more slower in starting, has daily breakdowns of service, sometimes several times per day, and needs constant attention because of ” We need to record another programme, do you wish to stay on the same channel?”
All this allows me to have a quick shower, consuming fuel, go shopping online, eat sweets as a comfort food waiting , get married, have a child or two and they will consume even more and grow the economy creating even more “Back to Future” lifestyles of utter backward development. More jobs. Most useless in creating natural wealth..
One possible solution. Dump the TV and the spend the Telly Tax on something better ! eg Join a club and meet REAL people.
I suggest you change provider.
The gloom mongers need to read something uplifting such as Matt Ridley’s excellent Rational Optimist Blog or his books The Rational Optimist & The Evolution of Everything. Why be gloomy? Nearly everything is getting better through technology and innovation. This despite the suffocating taxes, bloated, incompetent & misdirected governments and the insane & parasitic litigation culture.
Even if, for some unforeseen reason, such as war, meteor impacts, invasion by green men from outer space it does not get better (as it has done for many years) then being gloomy won’t help anyway.
Everything may be getting better. However the more I see of technological advances the more I see of manufacturers and their “planned obsolescence”. Recent examples being updates that slow down your mobile phone so you are encouraged to buy the latest model. Laptops and tablets where it is fiendishly impossible to replace the battery yourself and so you have to resort to an expensive repair or a replacement model. And do not get me started on computer controlled cars which again stop an enthusiastic DIY mechanic doing a repair/service herself and require an expensive trip down back to the dealer.
Technology in medical science does make life not only better, but longer. Think insulin for diabetes sufferers. But technology for technologies sake, or having the latest gizmo, does not. You will be surprised how much better a simpler life is without having to conform to consumerism and the rat-race.
The same Matt Ridley that chaired Northern Rock until its demise.
Of course if the Govt. were to declare that anyone working for more than one hour per week, for the NMW, is in full time paid employment the problem as far as the statisticians and headlines is sorted – on the other hand the number of people grossly under employed has not, with obvious knock-on effects on retail and the service sectors.
You are correct, the Luddites were wrong, mechanisation of the mills did not cause mass unemployment because people were needed to built and maintain the new machines but today we have robots making robots, how long before robots are mending other robots too?
We have a government currently which is replete with robots (programmed by unelected EU officials) who nod their heads collectively whenever they are given instructions by their European masters.
I confess, although being in employment for the last twenty five of my years before retirement, I did not create one penny of genuine wealth for my Country. Nor did the large financial institutions who employed me nor that part of a Local Authority in which I was employed.
I say this because… obviously if I had never been born no-one here would have been out of pocket as a result. Worse, if my companies and workplaces had never existed, absolutely no wealth would have failed to have been produced.
Many jobs nowadays, here in the UK, are fictions given the scheme of things.
Technology has created jobs for those people needlessly updating my computer systems for example and thus preventing them from being extremely annoying and counter -productive in Manufacturing thus creating wealth by their absence.
Good morning.
I do not think you have to go as far as Venezuela to see that. I have read in the press recently that people who let spare rooms via sites such as AirBnB are to be taxed via registration by some LA’s. It seems that the LA’s have cottoned on to a nice cash-cow.
People are much better at finding ways round things than governments and will adapt. If people do not have the money to buy nice things such as new cars, then they simply will not be made and the robots will sit idle. There will always be a balance.
Most of us innately hate change, but if we had our way humankind would still be living in caves.
As methods of warfare changed from bows and arrows to guns and cannons, the fletchers and bowmakers must have been distraught. I’m old enough to remember when there was a farrier working full time in North East London, and it seemed pretty normal!
The innovators need to respect the concerns of those who will be left behind by development, but concomitantly, we must recognise how much we benefit from the innovators: modern medicine, mobile phones, the ability to share the knowledge of the whole world!
Indeed istory does tell us that automation, innovation and technological advances increases jobs. The irony is that it also changes working practices as new jobs are created and some jobs are lost. We learn to live with this as it improves our standard of living and the nation prospers. In fact the very same that occurs when tariff free and unregulated trade is introduced which has exactly the same benefits with the same job implications. Yet we do not allow it to happen unless it is highly regulated so as to lose the most of the benefits. As we do allow being a member of the EU which is regulated and concerned with unity and politics as to make it useless to the UK and in fact a liability.
Something we overlook when we all demand the creation or protection of jobs is that jobs are not actually a benefit they are just another cost. Indeed who would want to work if they could enjoy a decent standard of living without doing so. I would suggest very few. So in the unlikely event that automation and AI did away with jobs then that would be a blessing for most of us not a curse. As the cost of employing people would be removed goods and services would fall considerably in price and as long as the extra prosperity was distributed fairly no one loses everybody gains. It is not beyond human ingenuity to ensure in a jobless society that no one has to suffer poverty and all enjoy the financial benefits.
You’re right, we cannot forecast where new jobs will come from as a result of technological and other developments. But what we do know is, in order to maximise the chances of good new job creation, it’s essential is to have flexible laws and regulations and competitive taxes to allow innovation and encourage entrepreneurship.
Leftist thugs attacking Jacob Rees-Mogg’s speaking event is a reminder of the dark forces waiting in the wings – it is the Marxists who have taken over Labour who are the real threat to the U.K. economy now.
I read in the Telegraph where the holy trinity Boris Fòx and Gove are lining up to thwart any move by PM and the Chanceller to look for a CU deal with the EU following brexit. Of course there is some power ploy going on here but hard to know what it is also hard to know why since the PM reafirmed all of the UKs red lines when she was interviewed in China..just wonder why all of this stuff about confrontation in cabinet is still going on because as far as I see the only deal that can be reached now is some deal like the EU has with Canada and that will take years to negotiate. Meanwhile when wr are out and all of the foreigners have slipped away there should be plenty of job vacancies happening for the home grown alythough not too sure what part technology will have to play in any of this? Will probably need a few thousand at least to secure the Irish border..then hundreds more for the Customs and Immigration service??
Trying to talk to someone at HMRC employers helpline you first have to go through a voice recognition robot, supposedly to establish your credentials and route the call to the appropriate person.
When you finally get through to a human you get the feeling you’d be better off talking to a robot.
When the human decides to suddenly cut the call short you are returned to a phone survey where the questions are
1. Ir this the first time you’ve called about the matter?
2 Did the human resolve your issue?
3 Would you recommend this service to a friend?
My answer to all three was 2 (no).
Anyone young who has not been shackled with student debt and a newish mortgages will if they are truly intelligent, other things being equal, be flitting abroad for some time at least to test it out.
Even complaining about remoaners here is itself moaning.
The fact is there is an increasing number of people here in the UK who will not accept democracy..a simple vote.
Intelligent people if they can, will not wish to live among a highly educated but culturally backward people here, who amount to 40% of the total . The crowning piece of recylable will be Corbyn becoming PM.
Afraid you cannot stop progress, you have to go with it, whilst at the same time trying to manouvre and control areas where it can cause harm.
Innovation has always been this Countries strength, but on too many occasions we have not followed through on our inventions, and others have reaped the financial rewards.
Government has a role in encouraging innovation and business start ups with sensible policies on tax and regulation.