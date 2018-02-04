The last stage of the EU negotiations

The PM’s critics say she does not know what she wants from the EU. Those who say this should read what she has written and spoken.
The following things are crystal clear in her statements:
The UK is leaving the EU on 29 March 2019
The UK is leaving the single market and the customs union – and this has been confirmed by two important votes in the Commons. She put Conservatives on a three line whip to vote down proposals to stay in the single market and customs union. It was also the clear statement of both campaigns in the referendum, and the position of the EU that you cannot stay in them without accepting all the other obligations of EU membership
The UK would like a comprehensive free trade agreement and trade partnership and is proposing no new barriers to our trade after we have left
She has also made clear – as she needs to do if we are to have a bargaining position – that no deal is better than a bad deal, and the UK will be ready to leave without a deal if necessary, though she strongly wants a deal.
I do not see how we can decide on a so called Transition period without knowing if there is something to transit to that both sides want. The March Council needs to be told we only accept transition if there is an Agreement and if it needs extra time to implement. The government should say to the EU we are offering no new barriers to trade – what barriers do they wish to impose on their trade with us? Were they to agree to no new barriers we could speedily translate that into a Free Trade Agreement and register it at the WTO.
I think the EU also needs to be told that the provisional generous agreement on money and other matters only comes into play if there is a comprehensive free trade deal which the Uk likes. As someone who does not want to pay the EU anything extra, I would need persuading that any Agreement was value for money for what is an ex gratia payment.
This may be so Mr Redwood but leavers like myself just get fired up by the constant anti-British onslaught from the media and some of your fellow mps and ex mps and some of the lords in the house of yawns, the sooner we are out of the dreaded eu the better, then we can all get on with our little lives again
Crystal clear is:
She has agreed to pay around £40 billion. She hasn’t been crystal clear what we have in return, meaning we have nothing in return.
She has agreed to have regulatory equivalence between the UK and Ireland i.e. between the UK and EU. She hasn’t been crystal clear as to why this will be required when the USA, for example, has no need for regulatory equivalence in trading with the EU. Please explain.
She has allowed both sides of the argument within her party to war against each other, without being crystal clear in any way at all about what she’s negotiating for. So none of your colleagues has a proper line to follow, and neither do they follow any line. Why would she do that unless she has no idea whatsoever herself?
& the piece de resistance:
She has agreed to stop free movement from the EU after March 2019, but she has committed to taking families of all those in the UK at that time, plus assorted “refugees” and presumably anyone wishing to tag along behind them.
As Crystal Clear as mud. Not what we voted for. Time to go.
As for the “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” slogan, show us evidence that that has been cleared with the EU for what she’s already agreed. It hasn’t been, because she was too vague and frit with them. They’ve booked that.
What is clear is that T May appointed and still retains Philip Hammond as Chancellor and that he and most of the Treasury are clearly determined to give us Brexit in name only.
Furthermore Hammond is also increasing taxes and tax complexity in the most absurd and damaging way. The man is desperate for Brexit in name only, is electorally a disaster and is an appalling chancellor too. Can she not see this?
May, by retaining him, surely must have the same high tax, PC, big government, green crap, interventionist, Brexitina agenda that he does. It is hugely misguided in so many ways.
While she retains Hammond how can one trust her? She did, after all, lie to voters in the referendum to try to trick them into believing they had control of our borders in the EU by being out of Shengen. She must have know this was a blatant lie. She even wants more schools segregated by religion schools.
As Jon Moynihan put it in the Telegraph yesterday “We have had enough of the Treasury’s silly stunts and flawed reasoning.
Brexit attacks on civil service ‘are worthy of 1930s Germany’ says Turnbull. Rather proving the point.
Amanda Spielman OFSTEAD head has rightly suggested we need:- a “muscular liberalism” that resists those who seek “to indoctrinate impressionable minds with extremist ideology”.
True but what would religion be without the “indoctrination of impressionable minds with ideology” ? Why does T May want more state religiously segregated schools? Does she really think it will help integration and make for a cohesive society?
So your argument is (again) that the UK should be allowed to throw off all the obligations of EU membership, yet continue to enjoy all the benefits. Will there ever come a time when you stop, think and realise just why this is ludicrous?
Reply What benefits? I have always said if they want to impose barriers to their trade with us they can only do so up to WTO permitted levels
That is what voted for but as you are well aware it’s not going to happen. We will end up with some fudged half in out deal with Brussels calling the shots and your party will be history.
A good job done in Mays eyes.
What May said and what May does are two different things. Please accept that the UK is going to stay in the EU for the conceivable future because, if we leave properly, we will all be ruined economically. The civil service have done as asked by ministers and used the Gravity Model to prove this fact, as trade diminishes with the square of the distance. The fact that the UK has increased trade with the world and not Europe is not relevant. The input of lower immigration number to reduce GDP in the model is obvious, as higher GDP per head is not.
One of our faithful and wise retired civil servants, who helped our best ever prime minister to increase EU migration unexpectedly by twenty times the estimate, has told the Guardian that MPs who accuse the civil service of not doing their level best to help Brexit are behaving like Nazis in the 1930s. So stop it please chaps. We don’t want to have any continental style nastiness and have civil servants fleeing to Belgium and claiming refugee status.
Reply This is nonsense. The gravity model is highly contentious and cannot explain why we import so much from China. Ministers do not have to accept civil service advice – they are there to decide based on that and other information and advice coming in.
The agreement on money and the Irish border already signed up to before christmas is for to smooth the way to our exit only..the proposed talks leading to a future agreement will start to take place soon with an agreement maybe possible for a transition period but we have through our government, Mrs May, as you rightly say, too many red lines in place that it will make it quite impossible now for a transition period to be entered into, because it would be a transition leading to nowhere. The nearest deal we can expect from the EU now is something like a Canada plus deal that will take years to negotiate..just listen carefully to what Barnier has to say over the next couple of days..Listen to Junker and Tusk..there’s no point in deluding ourselves that the EU is going to compromise any of its four freedoms to suit UK demands.
Reply In which case we should just leave on WTO terms
If leaving the customs union is certain, why did the PM state she was undecided? Why is it being spun that Gove, Fox and Johnson are going to have to fight that position in cabinet?
Forgive me for being totally confused and frankly somewhat disbelieving.
Reply There is a push back against the settled policy of leaving the customs union by the Chancellor. Parliament has twice voted down Opposition proposals to stay in the customs union.
Good morning .
It is very clear not only concerning the reports about the PM’s style of so called negotiations but, the fact that so msny MP’s and members of the general public are ignorant of the basic facts.
Assuming that the UK was indeed leavng both the SM and the CM the UK would become a, Third Country as far as the EU is concerned. They will automatically impose tariffs upon UK goods. They cannot offer us better terms than other non-EU countries.
To get a Comprehensive FTA takes time. All members have to agree and in the area of services there is little impediment. So why are we asking for one ? We are turning ourselves into the beggar nation and throwing away any advantage. Unless that is, the UK Government wishes to use the pretext of negotiations as a means to maintain the Four Freedoms ?
We already are singned up to the SM via Regulatory Convergence and I note that our kind host does not wish to press the government on this or use his blog to explain wha this is.
We are being sold out !
Reply An FTA can take time where the two countries are trying to keep some barriers and remove others. In this case where the barriers have been removed already if both sides wanted an FTA it would be a scissors and paste job which could be quick. If the EU does not want one then lets get on with WTO terms and pay them nothing