The costs of belonging to the single market and customs union

In what passes for a debate about Brexit I have got used to the barrage of commentary that thinks it is wholly or mainly about trading arrangements, when it is really about how we are governed, to whom our government is accountable, who raises and spends the tax money and who makes the laws. Many people voted leave to take back control, to bring back self government.
The commentary also usually wrongly assumes that membership of the single market and customs union has been wholly benign, and that if we just leave we will be worse off. The facts of our past membership do not prove this supposition. As I have often pointed out, our growth rate was faster in the years before we joined, than after we joined. There was no benefit or acceleration of growth when they “completed” the single market.
More importantly, lop sided reductions in tariffs and barriers meant we lost a lot of industry to continental competition, but were given no parallel benefits to compete in areas where we were stronger. Our fishing industry was badly damaged by the CFP and we plunged from net exporter to net importers. Our farming industry saw its domestic market share eroded badly, aided by EU policies on beef and milk which did not help.
The EU argues that single market membership added just over 1% to our economy over the whole time we were in it – yet it is difficult to see from the actual growth figures any positive contribution. You clearly need to knock off from the figures the 5% loss of GDP compared to trend caused by membership of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism, which the EU study leaves out. You also need to take into account the £12 bn net a year contribution or cost, which is a drag of around 0.6% of GDP every year. If we spent that all at home instead that would give us a welcome boost.
17 Comments
Your final sentence shows you don’t understand the very basics of trade. You would be well advised to read some Adam Smith before you show yourself up in this way.
Why so? The £12bn aid to the EU is a simple transfer from the U.K. to recipient countries. For many EU countries, the receipt of net transfers is a major component of GDP.
“More importantly, lop sided reductions in tariffs and barriers meant we lost a lot of industry to continental competition”
Not only tariffs, but non-tariff barriers. The fact that the German engineering and chemical industries after WW2 were graced with greater investment gave them a competitive advantage, which they used to dominate their markets. In turn, these behemoths suck in supplies and fund more R and D in a self-perpetuating growth cycle. The UK isn’t involved in this cycle in any such great and meaningful way. A few good creative outfits get bought and either used or included within the great scheme.. e.g. Mini, Oxford (Siemens) Magnet… These create UK employment, true, but they don’t add significantly to a cycle of ownership, business creativity and growth within the UK in the way this happens in Germany.
Yes but Germany does more to protect its skills and advantages. An apprenticeship has merit and has not been devalued there. Real and threatened barriers were put in place to stop Japan decimating their car industry. New build houses are far higher quality than here. If you need to see a dermatologist you go straight there, you don’t waste productive time going to see a GP first.
Yes but in the real world people are at least as concerned about immigration.
What does post brexit immigration look like?
All of this business about costs should have been argued out at the top table over the years..the fact that UK governments including conservatives over the years did not speak up on our behalf loudly enough has brought us to this unholy mess..figures like statistics can be bent by clever people any way you like to prove their point of view..but to my mind it all boils down to one thing only..do you feel european or do you not..do you dislike the idea of the european union community so much that you are going to throw our membership away for something as yet unknown..and that’s what it is..for my sake anyway i like being a EU citizen and have arranged it so i’m going to remain so..taking back control and other similar slogans just reminds me of a dog doing his business up againnst a lampost to mark out his territory and has no place in our fast moving world..my thoughts
We held a referendum. Anyone who voted afforded the referendum legitimacy and voted in the belief that the result would be adhered to. A majority voted to leave the EU. I believe they call it democracy.
Maybe you would prefer to live in a country in which democratic accountability is absent?
I suspect that over 95% of all the nations around the world are independent and sovereign. From the US, China and Malaysia through to Australia, Cuba and Mongolia. And you prefer the EU? I would prefer to be among the 95% rather than the 5% of vassal states of the dictatorial EU…my thoughts
Yes, I dislike the EU that much. It’s not a case of feeling European – I am European and I love Europe and its individual and unique nation states. I just don’t want to be part of a federal superstate which seems to want to destroy the Europe I once knew.
I don’t expect you to understand my philosophy any more than I understand yours but it’s refreshing for someone to actually be honest rather than the usual rants we hear from people who clearly only want to stay in the EU for short term personal financial benefits.
The UK-EU debate has always been about who controls our laws, our money and our borders. Trade is important but is a variable in the greater scheme of things. Laws, money and borders are non-negotiable, our national right and our heritage. These three vital aspects of a nation do not belong to a foreign political entity
I cannot understand the reasoning of those who support transferring national powers over to an unaccountable political body in another country. Why would anyone support such a move? Are these people masochists? They appear to embrace an unaccountable political elite.
It is vital for the health of a democracy that ‘the people’ have the ability to hold their politicians to account for their deeds and misdeeds. Indeed it is vital ‘the people’ are able to hold unelected officials to account. At present UK unelected officials appear to hold all the levers of power and are acting independent of political control. Maybe that is the plan of this government and its two main players.
Either way, there’s a war now within the my party. Last night the hideous Soubry called on May to expel hard-line Brexit MPs from the party. I’m not so sure that is possible but If this woman is invited onto Newsnight to stir up the pot then it is obvious that the BBC is now getting very involved in the internals of the party. Are May and Soubry in communication? Is May using Soubry as a conduit to warn people like John Redwood?
Most Tories are getting really peed off with this nonsense now. We know what needs to be done. May and Hammond need removing asap. Just get on with it
Hideous indeed and not one positive contribution to the debate. Negative whingeing. What annoys me is that people like her give me no credit for understanding the issues and you set them out well. I knew that there would be issues and indeed, there may be a short term cost but border control, getting back our rebate, fishing, agriculture and the environment are more important. I also realised the strength iof our negotiating position.
I see a junior minister recently referred to people like me as a swivel eyed loon. I haven’t met her, but have met and seen the work of other MPs and frankly some of them are fit for nothing else.
Disagree by all means, counter my views with facts, but when you can’t, don’t insult me by calling me stupid and ignorant.
But, duncan, nobody supports transferring national powers over to an unaccountable political body in another country. Why would anyone? The Council is accountable through national parliaments, when Ministers are called to account. We vote for our MEPs. So where’s your problem? I am assuming, of course, you know that the Commission has no lawmaking powers at all in the EU
Very well argued. Hold firm, the next few weeks will produce either confirmation of the Lancaster House speech, or the removal of T. May. If the latter case, the next generation of MP’s under the clear thinking and succinct J. Rees-Mogg, will take over.
I suspect it is not just Tories that are peed off. Brexit support was and is cross party, at least in the country. The fact that with 1 year to go Dr Redwood has to continue making the argument whilst we continue to suffer the news that unneeded negotiations continue is ridiculous. Leave means stay.
The cost is supporting under-performing economies and nations which are the vast majority of EU members, and, this last year Germany, which is failing on many counts. Even its government has been in limbo for the past six months.All its flagship companies including cars, financial, are in a tailspin.
From today’s Telegraph:-
5 February 2018 • 9:30pm
Britain could be forced to accept nearly 40 EU directives during a two-year transition period after Brexit, according to a leaked Whitehall analysis.
The report, obtained by The Telegraph, reveals that a series of controversial EU laws could be imposed amid concerns that Britain is powerless to stop them.
One of the most contentious of the 37 directives could require every British household to have four different bins in a bid to hit “unfeasible” new EU recycling targets.
Another directive could give Brussels the authority to mount a massive raid on the City of London, while the UK could also be bound by renewable and energy efficiency targets for up to a decade after Brexit.
It is likely to trigger a new Cabinet row as eurosceptics including Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, have repeatedly warned that Britain must not accept new EU rules during transition.
–
This is what May’s brought upon the UK as per her capitulation to EU threats.
A useless, hopeless PM of infinite weakness
What an ornamental fountain of tosh ! OECD analysis of membership of the EEA, found trade in goods was 60 per cent higher than if trading partners under WTO rules.( 73 % say the Treasury ).
Between 1958, when the EEC was set up, and Britain’s entry in 1973, gross domestic product per head rose 95 per cent in Italy, Germany and France compared with only 50 per cent in Britain. Gross domestic product per person has grown faster than Italy, Germany and France in the more than 40 years since. By 2013, Britain became more prosperous than the average of the three other large European economies for the first time since 1965. Since 1993, the UK has been the bloc’s top recipient of inward foreign direct investment, according to the UN…
This post is genuinely so ridiculous that I simply cannot believe you are writing in good faith . It is one thing to be wrong, but quite another to deliberately mislead people into poverty when you will not be the one suffering.
the challenges we have a society in terms of our own domestic challenges are significantly larger than the one’ outlined by John and just becomes another part of a number of challenges for the future
such as:
-Challenges on infrastructure
-Educational standards
-Skills gaps
-North-south divide
-housing and demographics
-productivity
-housing
-NHS
All challenges significantly higher than Brexit;.