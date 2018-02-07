What is a Customs Union – a set of restrictions on trade

It is most important not to confuse a free trade policy with a Customs Union policy. The main point about a Customs Union is the wish to impose tariffs and barriers against the rest of the world that are legal under WTO rules, knowing that the WTO would prefer the members of the Customs Union to lower tariffs and barriers for all.
Much of the design of the EU Customs Union was to protect French and German industry from better value or smarter competition from elsewhere in the world, and to protect the exploitation of market niches that they had done well so far. One of the features I most dislike about the EU Customs Union is its aggressive stance towards emerging economies which rely heavily on agricultural production, as the EU Customs Union takes full advantage of the WTO permission to have strong restrictions on agriculture.
Germany, for example, has a profitable and large industry processing raw coffee. This is made possible by imposing tariffs on processed coffee from outside the EU whilst allowing import of raw coffee tariff free. It means the coffee producers find it more difficult to capture the extra added value and create the extra jobs that are needed to turn an agricultural product into coffee to drink in supermarket packaging.
Once out of the EU Customs Union the UK could unilaterally cut all tariffs on products we do not grow for ourselves, or could offer to do so in return for some free trade response from those who would benefit. Inside the EU Customs Union we cannot do this, as the others do not agree with such a strategy. Trade is often better than aid in promoting economic development and greater prosperity amongst emerging economies. The Uk will be able to have a better policy for this once we are free to negotiate our own trade system.
Yes, this is another argument for leaving that isn’t explored enough nor mentioned in the mainstream media. Like coffee, basic engineering products which could be imported by us from emerging markets too, to be made into more advanced products in the UK, are subject to high EU tariffs… it is no coincidence that German industry also makes these basic engineering products in a neat supply chain to German finished product manufacturers.
The net result of course is that the Dysons of this world go to Malaysia to complete the finished item rather than fiddle around with high duties, job-destroying costly employment practices etc. We need to feed our UK creative manufacturing industries with the most competitive raw materials money can buy, not be restricted in this way.
Once again our kind host echo’s much of what I have been saying here and elsewhere for sometime.
Yesterday he hit the nail on the head by mentioning governance and not concentrating on trade as the sole reason for leaving the EU. Alas we are back to trade. 🙁
What I would like to know is, what laws and regulations do those in parliament wish to remove from the Statute. One such area is that of environment. EU environmental regulations and laws have caused much harm to the UK – literally ! Classing silt from the land as a waste product requiring special disposal has lead to rivers becoming blocked leading to large scale flooding and destruction. Removing this nonsense amongst others would free us from regulatory burden and costs, making the UK a good place to do business and invest.
Worrying about tariffs and other trade matters is narrowing the field of debate. Clearly the government wishes to concentrate minds on this as it plans the next phase of our sell-out to the EU via a so called trade deal. An excuse to keep us in the EU in all but name.
‘Referred to as the “nuclear option”, the punishment mechanism could lead to UK aircraft being grounded on runways by suspending take-off and landing aviation rights over the EU’s “single sky” airspace. Exports from Britain to the EU could be hit by tariffs, damaging the economy’
This is from a national newspaper today. The EU and its leading member states are absolutely determined to crush the UK if they have too. It will be a punishment beating in all but name.
It’s akin to blockade and totally illegal
This is what happens when you put a pathetic, weak leader in charge of my party who then becomes PM of my country. She’s more obsessed with race, gender and virtue signalling to the shouty left than confronting the biggest threats we face today, the EU and the Labour-Momentum cancer
Mr.Barnier has his mandate from Mr Juncker, (who has his instructions from Herr Selmayr who has his from Frau Merkel) on the terms for the ‘implementation period’; they are unacceptable. The UK must NOW gear up for leaving the EU without a FTA, or other agreement, and be fully prepared for 30-03-19.
The custom union is just a means of keeping us tied along with the single market to the dreaded eu, I along with 17.4 million voted to be out of the eu, and that means OUT with NO back door treaty’s to keep us in, if we struggle when we’re out so what we are British and am sure we will pull through
Indeed, we will not struggle if we get out cleanly we will if we still are tied up in the EU straight jacket. As the remainers all seem to want.
There are off course many taxes and tariffs that we could and should cut now (or on 29th March if they cannot be cut earlier). We should announce what it going to happen now so that business can prepare and gear up for the change.
Hammond has so many taxes that are far, far too high and hugely damaging. IHT, Stamp Duty, Income Tax, CGT (not even indexed), pension mugging taxes and landlord tenant taxes in particular.
It shows what the EU fears.
1. Taxes. It wants to control tax cuts in the UK
2. The city. It’s desperate to avoid the UK going tax haven, banking secrecy for EU nationals. Look at the French election. The smart money moved all their assets to Lux, on the mere whiff of Melanchon. Or Greece where its all offshored.
3. External barriers. The EU nightmare again is the UK has a free trade deal with the EU. The UK then gets a free trade deals externally. The UK is then the tunnel that avoids EU barriers.
Out of the Customs Union we can indeed cut tariffs on everything.
Tell me, will you be going to Port Talbot to tell the steel workers that they are losing their jobs?
There are no tariffs on cheap EU steel coming into the UK at present.
And can impose tariffs on EU cars.
Tell me, will you be going to Germany, Italy and France to tell the car workers that they are losing their jobs?
Disappointing negative response clearly from a remain supporter. In fact leaving the eu will allow trading practices that maximise internal and external investment and development inside our shores whereas eu competition regulations currently demand preferable arrangements to get contracts go to other eu manufacturers. “Competition puts businesses under constant pressure to offer the best possible range of goods at the best possible prices, because if they don’t, consumers have the choice to buy elsewhere. In a free market, business should be a competitive game with consumers as the beneficiaries.” But note, only within the so called free market not with the world outside. That free market by the way is the one that costs us 19 billion a year.
Why would the workers at Port Talbot lose their jobs
Trump put hefty tariffs on Chinese steel but the EU didn’t and being in the Customs Union means we can’t. It’s time you woke up.
The latest threats from Ireland and Brussels are unacceptable and we must walk away now.
No Vassal state.
Their jobs were lost because the EU didn’t impose punitive tarrifs on China when it started dumping cheap steel on the world. Blame the EU Commission for that one.
Hopefully we will cut the price of energy by cutting the mad, green crap, market distortions we have in energy. That will help a many manufacturing industries compete.
Open your ears – not everything but where it is in our national interest!!
I believe German steel makers are one of the biggest threats to UK steel workers.
It is only socially that their jobs matter and in the wider scheme of things where every day jobs are lost in great abundance only to be gained in other areas of production it is unfortunate but just one of those things. It is a fact of life that it is not producers and their employees who must be protected but consumers. Your comment suggests that you have little understanding of social and economic reality. I know that you are only voicing a generally accepted belief but unfortunately like many generally accepted beliefs that jobs and other things like trade should be protected it is self defeating and leads to even worse consequences.
“Equal pay for work of equal value” and, surprisingly it is law “you can compare different jobs.” Oh dear. It is unfair government has shot itself merely in one foot, it ought to shoot itself in both feet. Warehouse work and store/shop work “loading” are not the same. The “value” of their work however is clearly equal to that of MPs.
“you can compare different jobs.” Yes and that is what the market does, if you cannot get enough people to do them you have to pay more! Employer do not really care if it is a man, a woman or a robot so long as the job is done efficiently and cost effectively.
Hurrah! Complex supply chains cut, exports subject to tariffs and non tariff barriers, inward investment collapses, EU trade deals with the rest of the world lost, but our coffee will be a bit less dear!
Pertinent as usual, JR. There is so much goodwill, even today, throughout the world in general, and the Commonwealth in particular, for striking good trade deals. We will have no difficulty in reaching amicable agreements with many countries.
My only concern is that the myopic Remoaners will torpedo the whole exercise.
It seems the EU is increasingly to rely on The Rep of Ireland to force the U.K. to remain in full alignment with EU regs, and in the customs union, with this rather incredible threat that terrorism in norther Ireland will suddenly flair up if we don’t. It is a very contrived argument.
At least equal to BBC presenters and journalists.
As you say:- “Trade is often better than aid in promoting economic development and greater prosperity amongst emerging economies.”
I would say, almost invariably, is it better as it trains people to help themselves and is likely to help for rather longer too.
At least our lefty, tax and regulate, enforced gender pay gap reporting PM has not instructed us to use the term “Peoplekind” instead of “Mankind” as the dreadful president Trudeau did.
At least not yet anyway.
This is surely right, why is she still in her job. Her comments on Woman’s Hour recently about the appalling “mistakes” (actually rather worse than mistakes) were totally unacceptable.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/police-have-brainwashed-alison-saunderss-view-rape/
Surgically accurate and explains why the EU has difficulty in arriving at trade agreements with countries like the USA. We are leaving a protectionist racket.
Can cashiers also be warehouse operatives? Can warehouse operative act as cashiers.
I have seen the next generation expect swift pay rises and promotion as a result of this same lack of awareness of what other people contribute. It is very self centred.
A job’s value must surely take account of skill, physicality, output and experience. Otherwise surely all jobs are of equal value.
This is what happens when lawyers and pressure groups are given too much say.
As I have said before the CU was one of my reasons for voting to leave; it is obviously something I thought we were voting to leave. The situation now seems that there is a needless push to stay in this relationship, to allow UK waters to be occupied territories, and to not escape EU regulations. Meanwhile the EU continues to show its colours by threatening an ally with worse than it is prepared to do with countries that invade territory.
Why are there MPs who do not want UK sovereignty, who want to be occupied and support the EU treatment of the weak. It is a mindset that I truly struggle to understand.
“Trade is better than Aid”
Absolutely, and if we really believe that, then we can cut our Foreign Aid Budget accordingly, and spend a good chunk of it here on some very deserving areas and causes.
I used to work food producing environment. The strict rule for exported stuff had to be within three grammes of the stated weight. Hard. Harder still as the food was cooked. We had to destroy tons of food. It may not have been an EU directive though some of the food was destined for the EU. All technical means were used to measure everything including advanced computers.
Imagine most of the world genuinely trying to comply with thousands of EU product EU regulations. They are a barrier to free trade in themselves. And the EU knows it. It is a very protectionist organisation indeed. Barnier better get wise to our product compliances lest we cut technological costs and produce goods without using state of the art measurement devices or we’ll beat them hands down selling to most to the world where three grammes here or there is a matter of arrogant pettiness.
Freedom and independence is the cry from my house . The sooner it is established the happier we will be . My other wish is for the Conservatives to come properly together again under a forceful leader with long term plans . Each day when someone achieves a headline it’s normally at the expense of someone else ; enough is enough .
John
We are tired of this PM and her Chancellor. We are tired of her deceit, her collaboration with senior civil servants to circumvent Brexit. We are sick with impatience at her lies
Leave won the EU referendum. We demand she adhere to democracy
We are tired of her virtue signalling on race, gender and sexuality. I feel myself that I am living in a social experiment and its being driven by your leader
We are sick of being bombarded with liberal left social programming from the BBC, TV adverts, public sector policy and her tedious attempts to distance herself from Trump
She’s a pathetic liberal left socialist who doesn’t belong anywhere near my party
Indeed customs unions and trading blocs are more about protectionism. What ever free trade there is it is only tariff and regulation free if the political elites producer friends (cronies) do not believe themselves threatened by it. Regulations being a substitute for tariffs when because the single market does not include tariffs it still ensure protection for cronies. True free trade does not need tariffs customs unions, blocs, treaties or regulations just trade that is unencumbered. As free markets do not need governments tinkering with the way they work as we know that way demand, price and quality suffers so that consumers are considerably inconvenienced and impoverished.
It’s not quite as simple as you suggest Mr Redwood.Many developing world countries are ‘forced’ to undertake structural adjustment i.e. grow cash crops such as coffee by the World Bank and IMF in exchange for support loans. That’s all well and good,when the prices are high,but when there is a glut, they get next to nothing for their produce. This in turn forces them to cut their health,social care and educations programmes to pay these loans,leaving them worse off than before. There is always a price to pay.
I am looking forward to the UK once again leading the way on this and removing a lot of the value tariffs that get added to processed goods from the 3rd world.
Some of the raw materials Africa has are:
Platinum for our catalytic converters that it can’t make.
Cobolt and other metals that are used in and to power our iphones, androids and laptops.
Diamonds, rubies and gold.
Africa would not need aid if it weren’t for these value add tariffs that the EU ad US impose. Lets get our processed coffee from Kenya and Columbia and maybe there would be less drugs and poverty there.
WTO rules.
You can’t impose increase in barriers to trade or tariffs against another member without their agreement.
May is an idiot if she signs up for any deal that does that.
Instead we should take Cyprus to the WTO if the EU decides to impose them. Cyprus then says its a fair cop guv, and the EU has to pay damages.
The share of world growth outside the eu is far more than in the eu. The eu has been unintentionally transferring economic power from itself to the row but it is a consequence of its hostility to products produced in the row.
The UK should focus on these growing markets not the declining market of the eu.
The EU leadership are behaving as many of us feared in making our exit as fraught and acrimonious as possible for their own misguided beliefs. Their federal edifice is crumbling and we need a strong leader to resist their disturbing and continuing move away from democracy with threats worthy of a different era. It is revealing that even Clegg has recently said that nations want to control their destiny, people are tribal and wish to wrap in their own flag. Free trade is obviously seen as the thin end of the wedge to end the EU dream.
There are many other things to be considered as well, for instance, quality of product, safety of product to eat perhaps free of chemical spraying? Then there is the upholding of european workers pay and conditions of work, retirement age and pensions etc..it can not just be all about opening up the borders and allowing importers to bring in anything they like without restriction or regulation so that they can undermine home growers and home production standards..so how can you square that with what you are suggesting which is a free for all..bring on the chlorine washed chicken? Beef from God knows where? It’s not what I want for my family!
Reply You only need buy the things you like!
Yes, exploiting other countries to such an extent is not acceptable these days.