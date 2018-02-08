Negotiating a deal

Both the EU and the UK government would be wise to study why their last negotiation before the referendum went so wrong. The two parties wanted the same outcome – a deal which enable the UK to vote to stay in the EU. Their failure has left the EU struggling with the departure of one of its largest paymasters, and saw the end of the Prime Minister and Chancellor in the UK who signed off the deal.
On that occasion with full civil service encouragement the UK Prime Minister went round the EU asking leaders what they might grant the UK. They told him they could not grant much, so he asked for not much. As this was always going to be a negotiation the EU did not feel they could let him have all he asked for, so a low bid which he had made was scaled back further. When the UK voters saw it gave us no remission from high financial contributions, prevented us running our own migration policy and did not even fix the issue of letting us make our own decisions about benefit payments, they rejected it.
There is now a strange German movement to say they might be able to fix some of the things Mr Cameron said he wanted fixed, now they have seen the outcome. The truth is it’s too late to do that. Many UK voters anyway do not think Mr Cameron asked for enough. He made a mistake, but so did the EU in refusing even his modest demands.
Today the UK government now needs to be sure to ask for enough from a Future Trade and Partnership Agreement, otherwise what has currently been outlined will be judged a bad deal by many UK voters. The EU would be wise to understand if they deliberately set out to make a tough deal which the UK thinks is an unfair deal that could backfire. It might result in the UK leaving with no deal. The UK government has rightly said on many occaisons No deal is better than a bad deal. Past experience shows the EU quite likes bad deals. That is why it is facing the exit of one of its major paymasters and one of its main single country export markets.
We are getting a much worse deal than you Brexiters promised. I understand how clever you think you are in trying to blame the UK government’s negotiating stance and the EU for this, but the truth is that the blame falls on you for making utterly unrealistic promises to the British people about how easy Brexit would be
I don’t remember any Brexiter promising these things. Perhaps Ten will give us some references.
No deal would be best given the poor alternatives the EU offer. It could be cheaper and speedier.
However,splits in the Conservative party have made leaving unnecessarily difficult. I still fear Brexit in Name Only unless committed Brexiteers take control which is looking unlikely. There has been talk but no effective action.
Nonsense, we all know why the current approach is being promoted by the government – too remainer focused and led by the nose by remainer civil servant bosses who hate their usually wrong forecasts being called out!
zorro
Some people lay down their lives for their country’s independence. In the UK they will sign away their country for a cheap trip to France and cheap vegetables from Spain
It’s pathetic how the British people have been indoctrinated by the EU and pro-EU politicians since the UK joined this anti-democratic political entity
It is the principle that matters. We want our country back from the snakes in Brussels, Berlin, Paris and Strasbourg.
Independence and sovereignty are everything.
@Ten; “We are getting a much worse deal than you Brexiters promised.”
Nonsense! Even at its “worst” [1], Brexit on WTO rules was always an opinion. Anyway, those who think as you do seem to want it both ways, you claim it is not the fault of the EU and then slag off the government for not having a public negotiating hand – thus the only hurdles that have been placed (into the public domain at least) are those from the EU…
[1] indeed one or two of the 29 Brexit manifestos even wanted such an exit so they at least believe it the “best” option!
What about the unrealistic promises of how easy it would be to allocate land and build a city the size of Basingstoke in the UK every year, to accommodate the net EU immigration?
The usual Remainer cry that they know why Leavers voted for Leave with the implication they were conned. Still waiting for those 500,000 job losses in the year immediately following the vote incidentally.
“We are getting a much worse deal than…” But the deal has not been negotiated. How do you know??? What you do know is that EU migrants here are most likely to get the only thing the Labour Party wishes .Is that a bad deal for them? Of course not.
It’s one of the propaganda themes of the Remain campaign “it’s so complicated”.
I think you are being played like fiddle
I can’t remember promises about an easy Brexit, but I certainly remember leaflets, flyers, Remainer speakers during the 2016 referendum effectively saying how small a role the EU had in our lives. The massive list of areas and issues to be covered are ghastly proof of the reach of the EU and the level of control. I pray we are getting out, but it’s happening just in time – a year later, and Juncker & co would be cementing more foundations of a EU federal state, imposed on us all.
Thank you for your important contribution to this debate. It is just a pity that you should feel so intimidated by the ferocity of the extreme Brexiteers who frequent this site that you have to use a pseudonym, and moreover a pseudonym which like other temporary pseudonyms on this blog appears as a link but in fact links to nowhere … what is it that scares you? If this was my blog I would not give houseroom to you and your fellow trolls, but you are lucky in that respect.
I think you live in hope but will be disappointed again, unless T May is replaced. You need only to look at the track record of this government. No better than Cameron in negotiating. Perhaps worse as he knew how little he wanted, and she seems not to know what she wants. It changes by the day anyway.
Perhaps we’re better off with Corbyn negotiating this. He’ll stand firm on control of tax and monetary policy; his manifesto will detail nationalisation. Perhaps 18 months on we’ll be out of the EU and he’ll be out of office, replaced by a proper Trumpian recovery administration.
May clearly cannot be allowed to stand at the next election. The question is surely at what point should she retire in the next 18 months. Also can we stop her (and especially tax ’til the pip sqeak Hammond) from doing even more damage to the economy before they do go?
What is needed is rational, Eurosceptic, low tax at heart, real conservative policies. Leaders who see Brexit as the huge opportunity it is (and over high taxes and over regulation as the massive evils they are). This rather than the pathetic, wrong on every issue, big government, PC, virtue signaling, Libdems dopes we have now.
T May if retained will be even more of an electoral liability than John Major proved to be. At least people felt a bit sorry for Major, as he was clearly as daft as a brush and could not really help it. No one feels sorry for bossy, robotic, misguided T May. Corbyn is actually very easy to beat with a half competent leadership.
No one sensible really wants a Venezuella economy do they?
…a proper Trumpian recovery administration. ” It would be nice. But Trumponomics are even a revolution for capitalist America. Actually his tax cuts for the worker/consumer don’t start to kick in until the end of this month ( February ). The impact on political allegiances will , in my opinion, be profound and progressively free market. This will impact our CBI in ways they cannot discern…or perhaps they do. It would explain their protectionist cowardly support for anything EU.
I just wonder if our EU negotiating team will sign us up to so many little deals which are intertwined and interdependent with the EU that we miss greater opportunities.
I think they will. You can hear it in the staid utterances of Mr Davies. In certain terms he has only “kept up classwork and is a valued member of the School’s croquet team”
They are indifferent and will be quite prepared to cope with whatever outcome happens..bottom line is they have had enough of UK whinging over the years and together with Farage and others like Hannan..they will be quite happy to see the back of us.
A strange reaction. Emotional. Very emotional. Unprofessional. “indifferent” ,”prepared to cope” “they have had enough” “quite happy to see the back of…”
We really should not be part of an organisation like the EU which cannot make calm, thoughtful and rational decisions. it is behaving , isn’t it, like a spurned lover.
And our money??
If that’s the case, why are they trying so hard to keep us in? Just grant free trade so it does not damage either side and we’ll be on our way. They may not like our complaints, but they just love our money, that’s the top and botom of it.
Good Morning,
The May government is seeking a new way to trade with Europe, but, like Cameron, May is talking to the wrong people; the EU bureaucracy don’t trade. To get an acceptable deal from the EU you have to have leverage; this can only be had from getting the people who do trade, our European commercial counterparts, to pressure their politicians to tell the EU bureaucrats to allow free trade to continue. Barnier, Juncker et al couldn’t care less if we have a FTA or not, they only care about their own ego’s and salaries. Threaten these and you’ll get a result.
@Peter Wood; But is there any leverage to be had, with so much spare capacity and/or cheap labour within the EU27 (and indeed EU candidate countries), what added-value does the UK offer our European commercial counterparts?
You make a very good point. Unfortunately though, this was the first approach taken by our government – the reason for much of the delay in political progress. It came to nothing.
May was on a party political broadcast last evening. She seems to think she is doing a good job, giving down the middle course in everything and doing as advised by the team. She could not negotiate a deal on a new car.
The solution is simple – tap- turned – off as of 31/03/2019. Get smart and agree a sensible arrangement with us.
zorro
Peter
Exactly right.
The first rule of negotiation is to talk to the decision maker, if you cannot get to the decision maker, so called discussion is all rather pointless and a waste of time, because it goes backwards and forwards over an endless period of time.
May should get her cards on the table ask a few pertinent questions, make some bold statements and wait for an answer.
We have made the decision to leave, thus we are going to trade on WTO rules if they do not want free trade that is the bottom line.
Negotiation is as simple or as complicated as you want to make it.
Cameron Failed because he did not want to upset anyone in the EU, May will also fail if she continues to think of them as friends.
We all know that May as PM of our country doesn’t want the UK to leave the EU. This then begs the question as to why John Redwood’s colleagues voted for her as the leader of the Tory party? It just doesn’t make sense.
Does my party have a death wish or does it always behave in a manner that is utterly inexplicable?
Moreover, the EU isn’t the main problem, Theresa May is the problem. The British civil service is the problem. Phil Hammond is the problem. It is incumbent on someone within the Tory ranks to stand up and denounce this leader of our party. Her weakness represents a danger to the UK. Her spinelessness and her dithering is a god send to the destructive EU but more than that her presence is a boon for the hard left and Labour
If we’re not careful we could end up remaining EU members and having a Marxist Labour government at the same time.
It is my belief that too many Tory MP’s are putting their own careers before party and country
It is also very telling that the hard left unions are quite placid at present. They don’t want to bring the country to a halt yet just in case it tarnishes Labour’s standing in the polls but they’ll be preparing their forces, watching and waiting
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/916049/Brexit-George-Soros-Gina-Miller-campaign-UK-EU-Nick-Timothy-Best-for-Britain-news-latest
If these people are after a civil war they are going the right way to start one,if you hate this country that much then pack your bags and go live in your beloved eu, but I won’t be any part of the European project any longer , if you awaken the sleeping lion you had better be ready for the fight
Perhaps a good tactic would be to say there will now be a second referendum. But the choice – since the UK has already decided the issue of leaving the EU – will be between accepting the deal on offer (if there is one) or leaving on WTO terms. Clearly this would require full preparation for WTO terms to have been made in the UK. This would enable UK negotiators to say “give us a deal which is good enough to recommend otherwise the WTO option will win”. At the moment the EU are making threats and foot dragging as they think there will be a repeat In/Out referendum, and the worse the deal offered, the more likely it is UK voters will reverse the original decision.
Has there ever been in history a membership of a club where the non members get a better deal than the members?
Cameron was batting on the wrong wicket. He should have insisted on mechanisms to avoid the damaging effects of unfettered free movement. The treaties oblige member states and the commission to put them in place. They champion rights and ignore obligation s.
Just where is IDS? Havn’t heard a squeak of late and after all of the promises that were made about how the bavarian car workers would come rushing to our corner?
At leaßt Gove was cute enough when he said that everything would workout ok provided we made the right decisions..what a clever man..and then there wasdear Boris nithing much to say really except 350 on the side of a bus never believing that such a thing could happen..and bravely soldiered until he was stabbed in the back..all we heard then was about putting atiger in the tank..well the game is up now.. and even Dr Fox has gone to ground..leaving it all to DD and Mrs May..i don’t know whats going to come out of it but its nothing like we were promised…
Indeed why on earth did Cameron ever think that his worthless “thin gruel” would be enough for voters? Why did he ask and accept so little? Arrogance one assumes he had got away with lying that he was “a cast iron Euro sceptic, low tax at heart conservative” when he was the complete opposite. The tragedy of the man is that he had two open goal elections and a golden opportunity. He ever knew what the public wanted (a cast iron Eurosceptic, low tax at heart conservative) but he chose to try to deceive them instead. Then just walked away!
Still thanks goodness he did get such a worthless deal and also that Osborne’s pathetic “punishment budget” threats backfired so well too.
People want real democracy to be properly restored nothing less, UK courts to be supreme and sensible trade and cooperation agreements with the EU and indeed with as many other countries as possible.
Yet more litigation lunacy with Tesco lawyers arguing that very different jobs are of “equal value”. Which damn fool put that vague and meaningless phrase into law. It does huge damage for everyone but lawyers. The country will not get richer by having endless litigation, it produces nothing of any real value quite the reverse. It is almost entirely parasitic. Will someone sort out this absurd litigation lunacy.
What some people are saying
I think there is at least a 50% chance that there will be no deal. This could occur either at the negotiating stage or at the ratification stage. On the UK side the differences are out in the open. On the EU side they are there if not so obvious. Both May and the EU have a track record of miscalculation and misjudgment.
PS I read that the Hungarian billionaire, Mr Soros, is finding a campaign to overturn Brexit. Paul Goodman refers to it today. I should appreciate your observations on this attempt to interfere with UK affairs by Mr Soros. He has form in this sort of activity, in the USA and in Eastern Europe.
Finding should read funding.
With new talk of punishment beatings by Barnier surely we are entitled to take ‘regulatory alignment ‘ off the table and talk about how best to preserve Irish agricultural exports to us without impeding our ability to do trade deals with the rest of the world .
The best solution would be for Ireland to come out too.
The memory of then PM David Cameron scuttling round the EU begging for some tiny concession that he could promote as a wonderful deal, is most unedifying.
It sits alongside Chamberlains ‘piece of paper’ in terms of embarrassment.
As I keep saying, the EU’s greatest fear is for the (dis)UK to leave and be successful. So why on earth would they help us?
There is only one year to go. There will either be a bad deal (occupied territorial waters, EU rules and regulations, bung, no representation, no legal control, no border control) or a cliff edge. Clearly the ‘leadeship’ of the UK have mistakenly followed a single path as Mr Cameron did. The leadership needs to star leading, it has one year to get the UK ready and everything in place, why it insists on the continued distraction of pretend negotiations is unfathomable. The UK may do a Yugoslavia if it doesn’t get a shared identity and clear pathway, soon. Stop the tittle tattle about unforcastable GDP growth rates and do what was voted for in the referendum. Leave and control.
A ludicrous interview by the LibDem MP Jo Swinson with John Humphrys on the Today Programme. MPs are to undergo mandatory sexual harassment training so they don’t harass their staff. What about mandatory training in the basics of economics for those who, eg, confuse the deficit and the debt? This would of more use the taxpaying public. And Humphrys required again to apologise for some reason to Carrie Gracie, a very highly paid BBC employee, who thinks she should be paid even more and has discounted the possibility that she might be getting a bit less than some male colleague because 1) she isn’t as senior 2) her job isn’t as important or 3) she isn’t as good. Or is to become illegal to apply criterion 3)if the employee in question is a woman?
I suspect that in the absence of a deal, free trade will continue (on a somewhat reduced scale) by the same means that it did in response to Napoleon’s Continental System.
The EU is not a democratic entity. It is not subject to the will of the European people or their national governments. It has been free to set it’s own conditions for transition/ implementation, conditions which I find outrageous, and to which there should be a very firm no response. We should tell them in turn that,
1. We leave the EU at March end 2019 at which point we invoke our sovereignty in every respect.
2 Between now and then (1), we either agree a free trade and financial services deal or we confirm reversion to WTO rules.
3. In the WTO scenario there would be no transition arrangements and absolutely no payment for two years of transition membership of all the restrictions they envisage without a voice. No taxation without representation.
Once this is clear to the national governments of the EU you can expect their exporting industries via their governments to exert pressure on the EU to come to heel. If they are too emasculated to do this then they are the losers in financial terms. We have the World as alternative sources. Everyone should be aware that the Customs Union is a device for preventing competitive World sources from competing with EU expensive sources. Free of this we can fly.
PS. I have since discovered that Nigel Farage put it brilliantly on LBC yesterday.
In today’s Telegraph (7 Feb), Ambrose Evans-Pritchard argues that we should walk away from negotiations now, while there is still time to opt for a WTO-Brexit. He argues that this would be better than any likely deal the EU will offer us, and that persisting with fruitless negotiations will lead to a worst-of-all-worlds Versailles Brexit; where we are forced to sign up to draconian conditions without securing the central objective British parliamentary self-government (“Canada colonial”) .
An important article, which again raises the question: Why do we need a transition? Why don’t we just agree departure terms and leave. It would be much better for us to discuss trade with the EU when we have left (at leisure and as a fully independent country).
What really is the price for proper independence ?. Regaining the right to make our own laws , being able to control immigration and trading with whoever and whenever we like is a price worth paying . It means we can stand on our own feet , face the challenges the world offers and progress as far as we can without interference from outsiders .
Being in the EU implied bending to the dictat from Brussels under a regime of un-elected and not very talented individuals . What has emerged from there is from a mix-max of highly paid civil servants hell bent on protecting their jobs and pensions . There has been – and still is , little sign of democracy ; its development has benefited the German economy and produced a (bad ed) result . National identity and sovereign value has been constantly disregarded . It was absolutely right for us to distance ourselves from this influence and regain a proper British identity . If this comes at a price – then so be it .
In daily negotiations most ask for more knowing that they will probably get less. Occasionally people; e.g employees will get what they ask for, but there is usually a compromise.
No deal is better than any deal our incompetent masters will saddle us with.
In spite of her words, Theresa May will never walk away with a “no deal”. We are going to be continually humiliated.
The EU are not indifferent, if they want to cut their noses off to spite their faces then so be it. We have many more EU immigrants in the UK than they have UK emigrants and those emigrants will be living under the ECJ under which they already have the rights they need to stay where they are and continue so to threaten people is completely wrong. We have guaranteed residents for people already here, what we wanted to stop guaranteeing is benefits and housing for all if they become homeless for any reason for up to five years of arriving here – if as we keep being told the immigrants are all workers who are fully contributing and completely economically active then why is this a problem to anybody?
The Germans are only considering it now for themselves because Merkel waved a lot of low paid people into Germany on a free for all and are only now seeing the problems with homelessness and housing issues that we, thanks to Blair, have experienced over the last few years.
“There is now a strange German movement to say they might be able to fix some of the things Mr Cameron…”
The German government is in disarray. Unstable. If two parties in Germany need six months to agree a common platform when their policies are so close anyway, then we can expect fireworks if anything at all goes wrong in their economy and it will, of course, IN ONE YEAR THREE WEEKS TIME when we LEAVE!!!!!!
The AfD will hold the sway. In reality as politics work, they probably do right now. Combined with the recent result in the Czech Republic and continuing movement in Poland, it is not looking good for the EU . No wonder the EU is so easily persuaded of a “transition” giving them two years of breathing space. Didn’t take them seven years to agree that did it?
Dear Mr Redwood,
Lots of work on, not going to comment.
Thank you for moderating and for all the sparks debating with your followers. I really like you, not just because i enjoy your articles (even some of the EU ones ..) but also because you’re not a shmoozer and other things like that.
Best wishes
I like your articles on transport and energy the best.
‘I really like you’ and Ken Clarke, for similar and different reasons.
Both of you are old school, able to stay well-mannered / respectful / good-humoured unlike, I’m afraid some other Remainers / Brexiters, especially in the press.
Politicians, bureaucrats, experts and the righteous have no love for democracy it gets in the way of them governing us in the way they see fit. In our best interests of course as we are far too shallow, bigoted and intellectually challenged to know what is best for ourselves. Unfortunately for them us plebs tend to like our civil liberties, free speech and the right to vote to be rid of them if we do not like their ways or policies.
Naturally they scheme to circumvent our pesky ways. Slip in progressive and social ideology and such like and grow the state apparatus with the granddaddy of them all create the EU. Especially the EU as that surrupliciously has been constructed to have next to no democratic checks and balances at all. A virtual dictatorship. However even dictatorships can be challenged and like all tyrants since time immemorial they are aghast at the affrontary of those who have the temerity to do so. So when so challenged they reaffirm their absolute right to govern us and retaliate forcibly and without compromise.
The UK cannot possibly expect them to do other than what for example Charles I did when negotiating with parliament not give an inch or even believe they should. So parliament resorted to regicide but as cides are now out of fashion we cannot cut off the the heads of the Brussels autocrats. Instead we must give up expecting to be able to negotiate rationally with them and sever our membership of the EU instead.
So where is the debate and the detailed description of the no-deal scenario?
I think there is a very positive open-exit no deal scenario, I just don’t see anybody putting in the work to describe it. What are you going to be voting on when parliament gets to choose between EU deal or rejection?
When the treasury did its most recent economic modelling why did they assume WTO-with-full-tariffs when every economic analysis shows that WTO-unilateral-zero-tariffs is superior? If they were told to make that negative assumption then who by and why? If they chose an excessively negative scenario themselves, then what reason do they give for that choice?
Apart from diplomatic rhetoric, I do not know why the UK says “We wish a strong EU”
They will be our adversary. We should hope they are as weak as a LibDem/Labour promise of tuition fees.
One of the problems, judging from my time in the Civil Service, is that senior civil servants absolutely hate to come away from a meeting at any level without reaching an agreement. They want to be friends, even if this means ‘giving away’ their entire negotiating position. Most wouldn’t survive five minutes if they were working for a commercial organisation.
No doubt they had this same attitude when they were involved in the Cameron negotiations and I expect the same individuals are involved in the current discussions. They won’t ask for any more than they believe the EU might give them rather than demanding what we really want.
We shouldn’t be negotiating a divorce, we should be negotiating a new relationship that is mutually beneficial.
If the EU can’t grasp that more fool them, international law is on our side.
A brilliant take on how we got where we are!
Surely, it follows that the UK government should prepare both EU and the UK for the
possibility of a WTO outcome. They must make it abundantly clear that if there is no other way on offer to meet our requirements that will be the PREFERRED option.
This will on the one hand raise anxiety in some quarters but on the other hand will make
the WTO outcome less of a shock when it arrives.
I have said on this blog before Mr Redwood that with regulatory allignment, we already have a very bad deal and now with every new demand from the EU it simply gets worse. When this is all over, I would be prepared to join any boycot of products from the EU. That may be about the only weapon left to UK citizens once this betrayal is over.
“The EU would be wise to understand if they deliberately set out to make a tough deal which the UK thinks is an unfair deal that could backfire. It might result in the UK leaving with no deal. The UK government has rightly said on many occaisons No deal is better than a bad deal.”
My compliments. “Deliberately set out” , “EU”, “tough deal” , “UK’ , “thinks is an unfair deal”, etc. Cleverly worded but very hard to reconcile with actual and upcoming developments. What do you think the EU thinks is a tough deal and what is the “UK” here? all of the electorate? A large minority? A majority of referendum voters sticking to their original verdict? I could do on. What exactly do you mean? Who is to know what “The EU” thinks? The EU is a membership organisation, much more so than a unitary body topped up by unelected bureaucrats. What is a bad deal for mr Redwood or his borough may be a great deal for someone in a different position. All of this is subjective and whatever deal is made or not, eventually a country with a large stock of human and physical capital will move on. Of course. The point is is the change (under any deal except the status quo) worth thebother and especially, who benefits. Never the whole country.
But, again, cleverly worded and sure to appeal to the believers.
Surely we are in a hole. If you can reassure me that I am mistaken, I would be grateful. First, even if we go for “no deal”, parliament (as currently constituted) might prevent it. Secondly, we’re not even preparing for it. Third, we will then be stuck with a vicious scenario of helpless subordination to Brussels for goodness knows how many years. Fourth, from a fluffed election, through NHS crises and poor crime figures, we might all too easily proceed to deep reputational damage to the Tory party, leading to a Corbyn government. Why you accepted May so sheepishly in 16, knowing her record at the Home Office, I’ll never know.