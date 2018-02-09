The Bank seeks to slow the economy some more

As I have reported before, the Bank of England has been tightening money conditions for sometime because it wishes to slow the UK economy. It has recently increased the base rate to 0.5%. It used macro prudential policy to seek to rein in consumer credit. It has been particularly successful at reducing car loans and it refers to this in the latest Inflation Report. The government has also been active in cutting car demand with its high VED taxes on dearer vehicles introduced last spring and its attack on diesels. Mortgages are a bit dearer and higher Stamp duties and BTL taxes have also hit the housing market.
This month the Bank ends the Term Funding Scheme for the commercial banks, a scheme designed to ease credit conditions a bit. Now in this Report we hear that the Bank wants to get back to the inflation target faster, and expects to have to raise rates again to do so. Meanwhile there has also been an additional monetary tightening through the increase in the exchange rate in recent months. So why is the Bank doing this when most people want to see a bit more growth?
The Bank has gone back to its idea that the UK economy can only grow at a fixed pace, and if it starts to grow faster than the trend increase in capacity it will cause more rapid inflation. The Governor himself has questioned this theory in a good lecture he gave pointing out that if you are capacity constrained then you can simply import more, keeping prices down. You can also invite in more workers from abroad, keeping wages down as has been happening on a large scale in recent years. It is difficult to know why the Bank thinks the UK trend growth can now only manage 1.5%, and why they ignore the sensible thoughts of the Governor on the impact of the global economy on prices and wages. They also need to ask how flexible the economy is to scale up capacity. We see new capacity going in and there is plenty of corporate cashflow to invest. Many companies are expanding capacity considerably by continuing to recruit extra staff.
It is also curious that they seem to have an asymmetric and distorted view of sterling and its role in inflation. Apparently a recent devaluation is causing most of the price rises we are seeing, but the more recent strengthening of sterling will not redress this sufficiently. They tell us sterling is 15-20% down on the levels of November 2015. That was of course a peak level. Sterling on the trade weighted is currently around the levels it was at for a long period from 2009 to 2014. Against the dollar is almost back to the pre referendum vote level. If you want to see a big devaluation which did not reverse you need to go back to 2008-9 when sterling was badly damaged by the banking crisis. That devaluation did not generate as much inflation as some expected.
The Bank claims that Brexit uncertainty is a big factor in the UK economic performance. There is precious little evidence to support that. The Bank, after all, has had again to scale up its growth forecast for the UK, which paradoxically gives it a better excuse to tighten money more. Consumption remains the main driver of the UK economy. I don’t meet lots of people telling me they have cut back on their shopping because of Brexit. If, as the Bank now thinks, wages are going to pick up a bit that should be good news for consumption and therefore for economic activity.
17 Comments
Good morning.
I recently watched a film about the Great Train Robbery. They stole £3 million which, in today’s money, would now be worth over £50 million. My thought upon reading that was;
“And that is what inflation and devaluation has done to our currency !”
It is only right that the UK economy returns to normalisation now that the banking crisis is over. There has been too much cheap money. Plus, we must remember that as the pound falls against the EURO many Europeans see the UK as no longer a good place to make money, so they will be heading home or elsewhere. This may have an impact on the labour supply in many key industries which will drive up wage inflation.
I would prefer that the BoE increase interest rates at a low level but continuously. eg %0.1 per month for at least 6 months rather, %0.25 or %0.5 on an adhoc basis. Markets, industry and people will know what to expect and can plan accordingly. This will have the same overall impact but less dramatic.
I too disagree about all the nonsense on BREXIT. There are simply too many unknowns. But building up a bit of a buffer for any slowdowns is no bad plan. Sooner plan for the worst than the other way round.
I am perplexed as to why the author takes aim at the central bank’s anti-Brexit agenda then feels the need to shower Carney with undeserved praise
The BoE and its governor are to all intents and purposes one and the same. Yes, there’s a board with its members expressing their differing views and voting accordingly but it’s all very much coordinated
What is becoming startlingly obvious is the bank’s politicisation. It achieved so called independence from government in 1997 but the idea that it remains untarnished by political interference is pure tosh, trash and nonsense
Carney is a fervent Europhile. He’s also a political player whose actions and decisions impose income and asset changes in the real world. He knows he can influence peoples perceptions and he does, regularly
Carney’s agenda is to prevent Brexit. His responsibility, as Governor of the BoE, should be the responsible management of monetary conditions of the UK economy. He would have failed in his duties if it wasn’t for the inherent and innate productivity and flexibility of the UK private sector that keeps the UK economy propped up
Carney’s not too be trusted.
Carney
May
Hammond
Heywood
The 4 (unhelpful to Brexit? ed)
Having loosened conditions in late 2016 (to prevent a recession which would never have happened) they now are planning to tighten over the next 6 months (to try to create a slow-down or recession which needn’t happen).
We can indeed grow far more quickly if only May’s government did the right things for a change. Mainly get out of the way. Regulatory restrictions and inflexibility with bank lending (plus rip off fees, inflexibility, slowness and high margins) have deterred me from investing in a few new property developments and other business expansions over the past few years.
If you fire the very many people (mainly but not exclusively in the state sector) who produce so little of value (often worse than little) and release them to get a productive job you will get a huge boost to the economy. If you deregulate and go for easy hire and fire yet another huge boost. Cheap, on demand, energy and killing the parasitic litigation culture, getting a health system that worked, a decent education system, scrapping gender pay reporting, cut and simplify taxes, scrap the work place pension, the minimum wage …. all of these would boost the economy. As would some real and unfettered competition in banking.
High taxes of themselves kill productivity. Given the tax system you often find it is not worth working if you have to pay for childcare unless you are paid a very large salary as two lot of PAYE Tax are involved. Or not worth working overtime as you only end up with 10% to 40% of the pay.
Similarly it is often better to do DIY or fix your own car than working paying Tax then paying professionals with VAT and yet more PAYE. The government ( and the bonkers litigation culture they have created) are the problem. Plus of course their absurd expensive energy agenda.
Lifelogic–We have lost the way–Now one reads that choosing to do an internship without pay is to be “illegal” and that HMRC have been told to force companies using them to pay minimum wage–As if there weren’t a few other things for the Government and HMRC to spend their time on–The so-called Conservative Party these days beggars belief
Yeah..Carney..after listening to him yesterday i was very impressrd..Carney really knows his stuff..it’s a pity we havn’t got him on our brexit negotiating team with DD
Farage, on LBC yesterday, said May deserved one last chance to show some backbone on brexit. He is very generous man indeed. I will be amazed if she does. She is, alas, not just hopeless on Brexit she has totally the wrong policies on energy, the economy, overseas aid, quality only immigration, the size of the state sector, taxation levels, taxation simplicity, employment laws, over regulation of almost everything, gender pay reporting, her appalling choice of chancellor, HS2, Hinkley C, rented housing, the gig economy, law and order ….. what exactly does she have right?
She is also robotic and clearly an electoral liability.
P45 for Carney?
Alison Saunders has a letter in the Telegraph today. It fails completely to address the real issue of gross (group think) incompetence (often far worse) in her DPP department and within the police.
They have time to bring prosecutions but not resources to bother check the evidence properly first. Nor release it fully to the defence. This seemed to be her stance on Woman’s hour anyway.
She should go and go now or be fired, the appalling “men are all guilty if accused” culture needs to be dealt with.
Indeed it is impossible to imagine a private sector manager surviving after catastrophes of miscarriage of justice such as this woman has presided over. She should certainly be fired. The government need to get a bit more Trumpian.
I despair. When growth slows we’ll be told its the Brexit effect. Any slow down in the economy has been due to Carney and Hammond. Its another ploy to frighten people into thinking Brexit is a mistake.
John, you appear critical of the BoE policies, far enough, but surely they are only working towards targets, goal and guidelines set by the govt. of the day?
Dear Jerry–That rather begs the question whether what they are doing is the best way to achieve those targets, goals and guidelines or indeed whether they understand why we are where we are
Mr Redwood we’re sure that if you had become Chancellor after the Referendum, the awful Governor Carney would have been fired as one of your earliest tasks.
Yesterday’s report & press conference was a shocker – a new low, if that’s possible. We hope you will continue to speak out against the BoE as strongly as you are able to.
Best wishes, the Brexit Facts4EU Team
http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
“I don’t meet lots of people telling me they have cut back on their shopping because of Brexit”
I find that too. Spending as noted even by Fake News from the Retail Sector has increased considerably. Yet I feel I heard the Governor say yesterday households had “cut their spending by half”. It may be I take him out of context… merely misheard..but that is what the overall thrust of what he was saying anyway.
Unfortunately, financial-world thinking here and across the Atlantic sees rising wages as a problem. Yes I understand the ins and outs of uncontrolled inflation making wage growth or vice-versa. But it was barely a month ago our media was sobbing saying ” Wages have not risen for ,… “( fill in a period yourself of five, ten, hundred or 200 years ).
I believe rising wages, generally, a good thing. Ask any worker. Ask nurses. Ask the Labour Party. Ask the Liberals. But we hear no condemnation from these career politicians after a typical largely repeat performance by Governor Carney. So he thinks interest rates will rise. I do believe he has said that….once…before. Those times he thought it a good thing. Now no. He does not seem to have a clue what he is talking about. But then how could he? He is not privy to most of what is going on in the economy at any level.
Did he mention for instance the import of Chinese goods into America very recently and reciprocal and compensatory action by China? No he did not. He is not aware of the elephant in the room standing on his foot.
This character Broadbent just on R4 denying that the MPC forecasts have been too pessimistic in the event of a Leave vote. He didn’t know what all the fuss was about.
So why were conditions unnecessarily eased in late 2016 and are now being tightened more than was thought necessary in late 2017? It might have been best not to fiddle with the machine post Brexit referendum.
The Bank does not inspire confidence in its judgements. If only it would resume its highly valuable forward guidance so we would know the opposite was going to happen.