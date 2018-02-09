Why the EU paper on transition is unacceptable

I am glad David Davis objects to the language of the EU paper. I trust he also objects to the following in it
“The UK may not become bound by international agreements entered into in its own capacity in the areas of exclusive competence of the Union….”
“For the purposes of the Treaties,during the transition period the Parliament of the UK shall not be considered a national Parliament”
etc
5 Comments
A betrayal of British democracy.
A betrayal of the British people.
A betrayal of trust.
A betrayal of decency
When will the Tories stand up and depose this leader?
She is a disgrace to my country
Indeed 🙁
WTO rules it should be then, if that is their attitude. What eurocrats propose not so much a “transition period” for the UK but more like a prison sentence!
I thought the second was a joke, false news…?
Are you serious?
For the first, the whole purpose of a transition period would be to enable us to form agreements in our own capacity.
The best sales ad for a proper UK independence party there ever was.
Thank you for this.
We are being treated as a ‘vassal state’ because we are behaving like one.
Our negotiating team and Mrs May, should make the UK’s FTA terms known, as did the EU, so that it will be clear to all trading partners we are being reasonable and the EU is not. Perhaps then we may get support from those who do want to trade with us.
People trade, politicians frustrate trade; lets not let that happen.
The Evil Empire must not be allowed to cherry-pick, clearly.
Paying extortion monies amounting to c.£40 billion and becoming entangled in any transition at all increasingly looks like the sort of deal that can be passed over.