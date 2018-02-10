A simple answer to the EU’s proposals on Transition

There is a simple and easy answer to the latest EU paper on Transition – No thanks.
The UK should refuse it politely, and say we need to discuss both transition and what we are in transit to at the same time. Ideally we will not need transition. We have 13 months left to sort out what needs sorting out. The EU should change its self imposed rule – which is not a legal requirement – that it cannot talk about trade until after we have left. We should aim to have a Free Trade Agreement ready to sign and implement on 30 March 2019.
If the EU will not enter into positive talks for a Free Trade Agreement now, we should prepare to leave with no Agreement, which means no extra money for the EU.
‘The UK should refuse it politely’. I believe this should read, ‘May, Hammond and Heywood should refuse it politely’
The UK voter had its say. They refused EU membership, politely.
Unfortunately, in these authoritarian times we have a political class who couldn’t care less what democracy says. It can simply nobble the system and carry on regardless. This mendacious, treacherous behaviour can only be challenged by those on the inside. People like Mr Redwood, JRM and many other decent MPs who know this nation is heading in the wrong direction. They have to speak up against May and her politics
Here we go again..it is not the EU that is looking for a transition..it is the UK that needs it..if we are to get some kind of a future agreement knocked together before march 2019…bur JR has been preaching this line for a long time now..i don’t understand why he just does not challenge Dr Fox about whats in the pipeline..after all he can’t be a million miles away..threatening the EU by withholding payments due is not going to work either..very childish in fact..
Yes, said much the same yesterday.
So far we have only heard and read the thoughts of the EU. If our government has a policy on this matter they should spell it out in public. I would also like there to be a debate in the House of Commons on the EU proposal , “Transition Arrangements in the Withdrawal Agreement.” I for one would be fascinated to hear who likes it among our Members of Parliament. A great opportunity to display unity in the UK.
“There is a simple and easy answer to the latest EU paper on Transition – No thanks.
The UK should refuse it politely” Surely there MUST be polite way, somehow, of using a four-letter word to them??????
We know the answer to EU negotiators intransigence and outrageous demands which is of course as you say to walk away without a deal. Unfortunately there are too many appeasers, EU apologists and pedantics who cannot overcome their bias and other mentally deficient attributes to see such an obvious fact and agree.
