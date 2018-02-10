Does the Euro area still need or want stable national governments?

After several months Germany has put together a precarious coalition between the CDU, CSU and SPD. Like many Eurozone countries the old system of two main parties offering a centre left or a centre right alternative has broken down. Voters now vote for a wide array of different parties, and the politicians stumble to put together a government after the election. The one thing they can guarantee is no voter will get the government they voted for.
The progressive decline of the Christian Democrat/Social Democrat choice that was the continental version of Conservative against Labour is now well advanced everywhere in Euroland. In Greece Syriza has blown away the traditional socialist party altogether. New Democracy, the centre right party, has spent a lot of time in the 20s for support, but has recently recovered a bit to the mid thirties.
In Germany herself Merkel’s CDU hit a new low of 26% in the last General Election, whilst her main socialist opponent polled just 20%. In the Netherlands the centre right retains the Prime Ministership with a shaky multi party coalition and just 27% of the vote.
In Italy PD, the centre left, is currently on 23%. The Christian Democrats have disappeared, and Forza has 16% in their place. In Denmark the social democrats have held on to 30% of the vote, but the centre right Conservative Peoples party is down to just 4%. The populist right have taken much of the support. In Spain the PP have 26% of the vote and the Prime Ministership with a minority coalition, whilst their socialist opponents are currently on 23%.
It probably suits the EU that the two party system is broken so comprehensively and no country now is capable of providing a single party majority government, with the breath taking exception of France who elected a totally new party to both the Presidency and a majority of the Parliament. There things have become so bad for the two traditional parties that neither had a candidate for the Presidency in the last two! A US Presidential election without either the Republicans or the Democrats is unimaginable.
The fact that some Euro area countries go long periods with no government at all, and then have periods of weak coalition government, helps shift more power to the EU. it raises the issue of accountability, and the possibility of more direct elections at the EU level. The German government is now likely to add its voice to that of France in seeking a bigger EU budget, an EU bail out fund for banks and more centralised decision taking. The exit of the UK makes achieving this much easier as they will no longer have a large non Euro country wanting to stop this process.
22 Comments
Even if UK were to remain in the EU it was not going to slow down this process of change..we are in a time of change when it comes to representative politics hence the need for well tried and tested war horses to take the reins at the level of the EU Commission..to steer the ship..so to speak..the days of the two party system rotating government between themselves is well and truly over in most countries and good luck to that is what i say
Exactly.
The EU is profoundly anti-democratic. It draws all power to its rotten heart. The citizens become totally powerless, their govenments no better than divided bickering local councils acepting their orders and picking up the wages, pensions and allowances. The Euro was all part of this evil plan and it worked. MEPs are merely a fake and powerless democratic veneer of largely over paid parasites.
Many people in the member states are finally realising this. It will surely not end well. Thank goodness the British voted leave. A shame this UK government has such a lack of vision, is stuffed with misguided, remainer socialists and is failing to grab the huge oportunities that Brexit offers.
Let us hope all the traitors at the BBC, in government, academia. the civil Service and elsewhere are finally defeated and exposed for what they were and are.
Some people would argue that we have too much governmrnt at national level and not enough parluamentry representation..i personally have no problem with ghe EU institutions..the MEPs are all elected, the Council is the heads of yhe various govetnments all elected who appoint Tusk to be the top man to coordinate their circle..so tjat leaves the Commission which is reLly the civil service of the EU..if tnings are worki g well at national level it can be argued,as in the case of Gernany, they don’t really need a government all of the time. In smaller countries wr see where NI has done without a government for 12 months or so and alls hoing well..so question is..do wr really need so much govermment in Westminstet..do we reLly need 800 lords unelected in the upper chamber? I don’t think so
Because of the fragmentation of the mainly pro EU parties we now have the likes of AfD in Germany and similar parties elsewhere which are anti EU.
This could be very dangerous for Brussels. Time will tell.
Good morning.
Yep ! But you forgot to add the UK to that list. Pot – Kettle – Black springs to mind 😉
The irony being, you had a majority and threw it away against the worst that the Labour Party have been in decades. Even Gordon Brown could not be deposed without going into coalition with the LibDems and the GE before last saw you have to practically frighten people (the English) to vote for you in order to prevent a Labour / SNP government.
I am sorry Mr. Redwood MP sir, on this subject you are on very shaky ground.
And in anycase, who cares who is in power, when our TRUE MASTERS and DECISION MAKERS sit quietly in Brussels unburdened by such concerns as elections.
It isn’t just that there are myriad parties to choose from. It is that the main parties are, with a few notable exceptions, similar in their EU style of favouring technocratic/bureaucratic government. They share a sense of entitlement to govern the masses. True democrats would not allow the continuation of ever closer union unless the drive for it comes strongly from the people themselves, which it does not. So they all continue with union by stealth and deception, as Monnet et al recognised as the necessary modus operandi.
There will come a time when people in the EU, especially the eurozone (set to enlarge over the next ten years) realise they have hardly any power through their national parliaments and therefore that they are not being ruled by consent. The EU on its present course and believing deeply in supra-national technocratic government, will be a significant cause of unrest and a threat to peace in Europe.
“The one thing they can guarantee is no voter will get the government they voted for.”
Absolutely – but isn’t this what PR is designed to do.. it brings in a compromise situation, right at the start – Yes, OK, that can happen with FPTP… but please let’s never have any form of PR in this country…. even if it means letting in those damned socialists – I’d prefer a strong government to one held back on doing anything because their partners were always fighting the main party in a coalition.
So what conclusion could/should we draw from the results you highlight.
People are turning to a new party, because they are fed up with the traditional ones failing to perform.
Will the new Parties be any better ?
Probably not because they are nearly all in coalition, and so are not really in power, or in a position to fulfil many of the promises made.
Macron is the only one to really cut through and govern, so let us see how his promises unfold.
Interesting but unsettling times ahead for many Countries and their voters.
The people of the EU need strong and stable governments at the national level. Without such they are very vulnerable to the federating united states of Europe’s dreams of the unelected bureaucrats of Brussels.
The democracy that the nation states of Europe have acquired since the middle of the twentieth century is an ailing child that the EU would happily kill off. One can only hope that the seeds of dissent within the nation states gains strength, and imposes itself on the arrogant anti democratic soviet of the EU. “The Transitional Arrangements in the Withdrawal Agreement”, are meant not only as a slap down to the UK ,but as a warning to any other national government within the EU not to step out of line. As such the UK government should reply along the lines of my draft letter at the end of yesterdays submission.
Dear John–They are fundamentally different from us and that’s the way it should stay
“The exit of the UK makes achieving this much easier as they will no longer have a large [Europhobic] country wanting to stop this process.”
There John, corrected that for you, and yes many of the faults with the EU/Euro are due to not being fully Federated like the USA or Australia are for example, no one has the sort of conversations in those countries as some do in the EU28.
As for ‘unstable’ governments, we do not have to look beyond our own coastline to find an example, our own national govt, you would be better advised seeking solutions to your own parties problems than those of Germany etc. Otherwise Mr Corbyn might very well be cycling up Downing Street, and perhaps far sooner than some expect.
Surely a strong case to keep supporting the FPTPelectoral system in the uk. The worst of all cases is to have no government to be responsible.
BABYLON, by any other name, ‘and smells as sweet’! (Revelation 17:11-13)
Due to the UK’s voting system, in my lifetime we have never had a government that the majority of the people voted for.
Only around 25 per cent of MPs have over 50 per cent of the electorate voting for them.
It suits the 2 main parties to keep it this way. I hate UKIP with every bone in my body, however, they only had one MP elected with 4 million votes cast in 2015, which is a disgrace.
Then of course we have the ‘other place’ totally unelected, which of course is stuffed full of ‘has beens’, and re-filled with the appropriate left or right wingers according to who is in power. ‘Democracy’ UK style.
We need coalition government here. Extreme right wing (as we have now) or left wing are bad for the nation. Coalition would correctly represent the views of the UK citizens.
Gosh you must be extremly left wing if you think the current Government is “extreme right wing”
When you sit at the left hand edge of politics everyone is to your right.
The growing power of the super state is evident in the swagger of EU figures such as Barnier Juncker and Verhofstadt. Maybe voters in Eurozone countries are content with this continual shift of power – if I was a voter in Greece or Italy, given the history, I might be. But we can be fairly sure they will never again be asked!
A dictatorship-in-waiting first requires chaos.
….”the old system of two main parties offering a centre left or a centre right alternative has broken down.”
It has broken down because there is now virtually no difference between the main parties, hence, they offer no traditional alternative to vote for. – No alternative to the Corporate Colonisation of all nations to the detriment of the individual and small businesses of those nations!
Whatever people think of them, Corbyn and Jacob Rees-Mogg, if elected leader, would create divergence between the parties in the UK.
It appears Western democracy is in disarray. Politicians only have themselves to blame for it. They have become more and more overtly venal and self serving puting imposing their ideology and personal gain above public service. There are a few exceptions and as far as I can discern they only reside on the centre right of politics. The public have to accept some of the blame for not taking the time or using their intelligence to ascertain who not to vote for. Misguidedly they vote on purely partisan lines and fail to see through the the lies and bribery that politicians use to gain their votes.
So politicians and their cronies are not particularly nice people at least these days and it has always probably been so but now they are far more numerous and powerful as the state in conjunction with the EU has grown to a monstrous size. Causing a dysfunctional and corrupt system that voters recognise with dismay but fail to understand the root cause and therefore can only scramble around seeking solutions. It is like being in a sinking ship for them as grab onto and flotsam that offers to keep them afloat. They perceive the ship is sinking because it is rotten so swim to any offer of help that to them appears plausible only in most cases to find it is no better than if they had stayed on the ship.
Whilst it may no longer face UK opposition to the Franco-German vision of reform, the Evil Empire does have to contend now with the Visegrad group plus Austria. Europhiles may lament that those countries did not offer the UK more support when D. Cameron was attempting reform.
The Evil Empire copes with Visegrad by variously branding it a betrayer of professed if not followed European values, illiberal, a threat to democracy and the rule of law etc.. It is what evil empires be like.
What you consider a weakness is actually a strength. It means governments have to consider the views of ALL voters.
Here, this failing hard-right Conservative government – even with its dodgy deal with the DUP – represents a minority of voters.
The other 57% of the electorate do not count.
Worse, the weakness of May means she is held hostage by a small group of Parliamentary Brextremists – nearly all rich old white men.
Mrs Merkel’s ability to negotiate and compromise makes her a strong leader – a towering figuring. Mr Macron’s ability to appeal to both left and right makes him strong.
Britain’s politics are broken. We need our government to listen to all voices. At the moment it only hears a few dozen Parliamentary Victor Meldrews who speak only for themselves. Time to drain the Westminster swamp.
Another extreme left winger saying the current Government is hard right.
Hilarious.
Now you know how many felt during blair and browns 13 years of dreadful misrule.