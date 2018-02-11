Some questions for the long term forecasters

I find it difficult to believe some in the media are taking these latest economic forecasts for 15 years outside the EU seriously. They have all the hallmarks of the approach that the Treasury used to get the short term forecast for the aftermath of a Brexit vote so hopelessly wrong.
The first thing to stress is the forecasts which state the UK as a whole will lose 2% of GDP if we stay in the single market, 5% if we leave with a trade deal, and 8% if we leave without a trade deal are not saying we will be 2%-8% worse off in 15 years time. This is an estimate of slower growth, not an absolute decline. If we carry on growing on average at 2% per annum over the 15 years we will be 34.6% better off at the end of the period. These forecasts suggest that might only be 32.6% or on a worst case 26.6% better off. The 2% figure over fifteen years is little more than 0.1% per annum, or a rounding error.
The second thing to stress is that to forecast this accurately over 15 years they have to forecast two unknowns – how well would we do if we stayed in the EU, and how well will we do as we are leaving? Why do they assume that staying in is a risk free positive option? What assumptions should they make about tax levels and costs of regulation in the future? Will there be new taxes that hit UK economic activity? Will there be something like the ERM again that triggers a major recession? How much longer will the EU continue austerity policies?
The third thing to point out is there are many more issues which will have a far bigger impact on growth than Brexit. How have they modelled the risks of a Corbyn style government? I do not expect one but over a fifteen year period independent forecasters need to ascribe probabilities to policy changes that are being discussed. What do they assume about the adoption of new technology? What will Artificial Intelligence do to UK professional business services? Will the US still be pursuing pro growth low tax policies in fifteen years time? Will the rolling Euro crisis of 2009-14 reappear and what could that do to growth?
The fourth question to ask is why should there be any loss were we stay in the single market, compared to staying in the single market as an EU member? If, as they seem to think, the single market is the good bit of the EU, surely staying in it means no loss?
The fifth question is why have they not included a good positive gain for the UK from spending our own money at home instead of taking the strain of £12 bn going out across our balance of payments every year to be spent elsewhere? How have they modelled future increased outgoing to the EU if we stayed in?
I could go on, but feel I have asked enough to show why I think these forecasts are a nonsense. Most 15 year forecasts are likely to be wildly wrong. The longer the period of the forecast the more other things can happen that may have a big impact. In fifteen years time we might have a more integrated United States of Europe from the Eurozone, or the zone might have broken up altogether. That will be determined by voters in a range of countries, and by events and markets.
You’re falling into their trap, by making too much of the economics. The only safe forecast 15 years hence is this, and is the reason why voting Leave was a no-brainer:
If the EU disintegrates, the UK will be better off to have left now than had we stayed in that 15 years and sunk with the ship.
If the EU doesn’t disintegrate, it will tend towards a political union, with its own army, integrating poor Balkan states and Turkey alike into the fold, ever more regulation, ever more socialist mantra, then we will be better off working with the US and other non-EU countries from outside to curb this growing monster.
Other forecasts including those for economic growth are just noise on the spectrum, and are largely irrelevant to reasons for staying or leaving.
Hear hear.
The EU is nothing like the organisation that the British people voted for in 1975.
Does anyone think for a minute that our people would have voted for it knowing what we do today ?
Anonymous: “The EU is nothing like the organisation that the British people voted for in 1975. ”
On the contrary, it has exactly the same aims and philosophy. Which is why we shouldn’t have joined in ’75.
Sadly JR, your blog gives credence to the’forecasters’. Why are you not targeting Hammond for either acting against collective responsibility and govt policy or his dept being out of control reducing its credibility around the world? Is this not the focal point of your concerns and we’re such forecasts come from? You should be orchestrating the remaoval of Hammond ASAP.
What is Party doing aboutthe ….. woman Soubry? Her personal remarks about JRM are disgusting, both against his religion and domestic life. When is her association going to give her the order the boot?
Yes , 15 year forecasts can be taken with a pinch of salt.
We hear Mrs. May has yet another speech aimed at mollifying Brexiteers’ discontent. The trouble is she cannot get away with this approach indefinitely. There is no middle ground.
The electorate are also getting tired of the prime minister keeping her real intentions a secret for as long as possible and then trying to sneak them past us without debate.
Spot on, Peter. Several times already, May’s “EU Baby” has burst out from behind it’s screen of BS, usually when she meets some crisis point (i.e. we start to make proper Brexit progress, or she fears we might).
Prior to her holiday, she was marching along well with true Brexit intent. Then she went on holiday, and came back with that glazed look that suggests she was coerced / threatened / talked at… either way, she has been hell on legs ever since.
Who was responsible for this reverse ‘Saul on the Road to Damascus’ conversion? The answer to that would go a long way to explaining her behaviours ever since.
It’s very simple: either we get to see proper evidence that she is marching us out of the door, or she needs to be replaced, urgently, by someone who will. Just because we Leavers are civilised, and we are not yet marching the streets threatening to chop off remainer heads, doesn’t mean she will get away with this backsliding nonsense.
Indeed, but what matters to people is Gdp per cap anyway so lots of this growth is more low paid people which actually lowers Gdp per cap.
What is likely to affect growth far more is will Corbyn and O’Donnell get in and start their insane economic vandalism as they outlined yesterday
Will T May and P Hammond be replaces with some real Conservatives who have a sensible pro growth agenda rather than the current hight tax, big state knows best one.
As i said before one event (such as Gove stabbing Boris and lumbering us with socialist dope May) can change everything hugely. How can one predict That?My view is that if we are fully in control again we are very likely to do better than if we are a mere region of the evil EU.
Well said Sir Joe Soap. I fully agree with you. I too would wish our kind host would listen, but I fear he would be talking outside his comfort zone.
Absolutely spot on sir. These forecasts are pure pro-EU propaganda designed to warp peoples perceptions. They are presented as facts. They are not facts.
These forecasts are lies, they are politically motivated, they are intended to deceive and they are intended to incite
Moreover they are targeted at the ‘younger voter’. The fact that the forecasts stretch 15 years into the future is significant. The figures are deliberately downbeat to incite fear in a particular section of British people. If you’re over 55 and enjoying a degree of security what happens in 15 years time is hardly a major concern. Of course if you’re 20-40 years old it matters considerably. At this age you have less security and no doubt feeling a tad economically vulnerable. You would be influenced by these lies being pumped out by pro-EU entities and I include this PM and her allies across all parts of the State
It is my belief that the EU will implode in 15-20 years time. Why? Because its constituent parts are inherently weak. Take away Germany from this political-economic construct and it all comes crashing down
We need to be protected from such a possibility. The UK if managed correctly could become another Taiwan and it is this that terrifies the EU autocrats
We need nothing more than a pro-UK leader, a confident vision and the desire to embrace our independence in the same way hundreds of other nations do around the world
I doubt the Yanks, Kiwis, Aussies, Cubans, Chinese etc etc would vote to share their nation’s sovereignty and independence with a foreign political entity
We may as well be talking about the weather forecast for fifteen years time..
I agree, these forecasts are clearly for propaganda purposes only. So the more interesting question is, by whom were they released and with what objective?
Putting a positive spin on it I suggest they were produced by the Treasury to show that if we were to carry on as we do now after leaving the EU, we would be damaged financially, but not much. Therefore we must make changes to our economic management post-Brexit but not drastic ones.
That assumes however that there are not big gains to be made by making radical changes either as promoted by Corbyn or in a saner direction as promoted on this site.
For goodness sake, these people should get a job in a fair ground. We might have another world war by then so how accurate would their forecast be then? Its just all scare mongering but I’m afraid Mrs May probably takes it all as gospel. The future in the EU looks dismal to me and staying in would mean being downtrodden for years to come. Get out now.
Meanwhile, more from Anna Soubry. She claims thirty five MPs (her numbers – which may not be accurate) do not represent the views of those who voted ‘Leave’.
Sorry Anna, but I am confident that if Brexit negotiations were left entirely to the likes Mr. Redwood or Jacob Rees Mogg in a short space of time I would get exactly what I want.
Reply A majority of Conservative MPs are Eurosceptics, not just 35
Not the cabinet where it matters. You knew her appalling record and her weird views of the world before you voted You should not be ashamed of the result to date. You let yourself down, theparty, voters and country.
Tell me when you will apologize or admit nothing came from Cameron’s Bloomberg speech? How much of the Lancaster speech has May already reneged on? Why has Davis hidden and disguised £100 billion the U.K. Has agreed to pay the EU for talks? It is likely to be more because there are add one. Who in their right mind would give away £100 billion to talk about trade? What message does this send to other countries? What are you going to do about holding Davis or May to account for this vast sum of taxpayers money when the public services are in a chronic mess.
I watched Soubry on Andrew Neill’s programme This Week (she was standing in for Michael Portillo) where there was a discussion with an expert from the Institute of Economic Affairs on “Is the NHS broken?”. She was totally out of her depth and the best she could do was to say that her own NHS doctor’s practice was excellent. Alan Johnson, a regular, was unusually angrily vocal and rejected any criticism of the NHS, missing the detailed points made by the expert (and Neill) on the poor outcomes for major illness compared to both Europe and the world. The expert was an American, who had nothing good to say about American healthcare.
What was depressing was the attitude and/or lack of knowledge by two politicians. When Neill introduced them at the start of the programme he made his usual jocular remark about two failed politicians, or words to that effect, and Soubry looked surprised and did not laugh.
Jacob Rees-Mogg is an example of everything that is wrong with our society.
He is where he is because he was born in to a wealthy, entitled family.
He inherited it all. The school, the university, the contacts.
If mama and papa had have been poor alcoholics he would be a nobody.
Reply No-one is to blame for their parents! Most of us judge people on who they are, what they do and what they strand for, not on who their parents were. Why do you have to be so nasty about someone who is helping our public debate? I do not go in for personal abuse about Mr Corbyn
Sorry but 15 year forecasts are an absolute nonsense and a complete waste of time.
Who would have thought just 5 years ago we would now have an electric car flying around in our solar system, with a dummy driver in the driving seat, which was all funded by an individual.
I wonder how many of those who made these forecasts will still be alive in 15 years time to see the results, given the percentage of people who are likely to fall ill, have accidents, or even be the victims of crime or terrorism.
Good morning.
Once again we are talking about the EU in terms of trade and not governance.
Being an independent sovereign nation, able to sit at the top international tables and act in our own national interest overrides such economic considerations.
How many people would have predicted the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of Communism ? The financial crash ? A devastating Tsunamis and atomic power stations explosions in Japan ? One could go on. All these things have had an economic impact. None could have been predicted.
What we should be focusing on is how we wish to be governed. What will our foreign policy be ? What will be our industrial strategy ? What laws are going to make, repeal or amend ? All these things we can do for ourselves and in our own national interest and all will have an impact. Staying in the EU, the SM and CU, or even following / shadowing them will be a disaster ! We will not be a true independent sovereign nation, something the EU (not necessarily the rEU27) fears most.
Having a success country outside the EU will show others that the EU is not a good idea. They too will want either special treatment or, want reforms that take back powers from the EU. Losing the UK is bad enough, seeing the whole project begin to unravel is their worst nightmare, hence why they seek to avoid us leaving or doing well.
And the tragedy of all this is, our very own government is seeking to help them (EU) rather than those that have elected them. Disgusting !
There is another aspect to consider when evaluating such forecasts – what is the net present value of the difference forecasts. In normal.times (that is QE free, a discount rate of about 9% was used. At this rate, after ten years, the difference did not amount to much. After fifteen years it mattered even less.
“The 2% figure over fifteen years is little more than 0.1% per annum, or a rounding error.”
Even the worst case scenario of 8% over 15 years is only 0.5% per year and is insignificant compared to the 4% reduction in one year we suffered after the financial crisis of 2007/8 and still survived….
These forecasts are actually good news for Brexit supporters and show just how little economic impact there will be in return for the far bigger prize of self-determination where we are back in control of our immigration, taxation, money, foreign policy, laws and assets (fishing grounds) etc..
They have no more credibility than Mystic Meg. They are a politically motivated treasury tail trying to wag the democratic dog. Were they true to the civil service code of well thought out impartial advice there would have been a positive scenario projection and none of it would have been in the public domain. For instance:-
What if UK future world trade agreements give us a marked reduction in the cost of imported food. What if the EU falls apart politically through the democratic deficit. What happens to the Euro if the EU continues to print money to prop up EU banks and out of control economies. What if the EU loses out in the general UK market place to more competitive sources.
To a large degree it is place your bets time, but outside the EU the UK is free to fix it’s own odds. We have more control of our destiny.
Forecasting and predicting future events is notoriously difficult. That even the private sector who have at least evidence based past trends and detailed knowledge of the narrowly focused subject they are forecasting know that it will only be a guide. That it be used to track performance on which they know will cause them to frequently amend their actions as the inaccuracy expose themselves. In the wider much more complex world there are so many possible possible outcomes dependent on computations of which factors will come into play and also so many unknowns forecasting to my knowledge is no better than being blindfolded when picking out an answer with a pin.
For forecasters there is of course the problem of which assumptions to choose on which to base their predictions. If the wish is to ensure a forecast that backs their claims that they are using to advance their case be it a cause, ideology or other vested interest then they will pick only assumptions that will fit that bill. Why not everybody does; the Treasury and other remainers, climate alarmists, health experts and the like. The list is long and is telling that it includes only those whose arguments are weak or like remainers, socialists and other faith based zealots non existent or at least unprovable.
The staying in the single market option assumes that we leave the customs union and therefore cross border trade has a higher cost. 0.1% of GDP per annum spent on customs forms doesn’t seem unreasonable though I have no idea what the actual cost would be.
The part that I would like to understand better is the extent to which the analysis, and others like it, are able to capture how the UK economy will adapt from its current position of being optimised for membership of the EU to being optimised for being outside the EU.
Presumably, the economy will change to reflect this change in context, but it is difficult to see how any model could duly capture this, as it implies that the model knows what optimised looks like, whereas it is an assumption of free market economics that only the market can discover the optimal arrangement. Perhaps the model spirits this problem away somehow. But I haven’t understood how.
Forecasts months ahead are often wrong. Looking 15 years ahead is impossible with any degree of reliability. Besides which, I have lost all confidence in forecasts since the “project fear” debacle. At the time I thought Michael Gove’s ” we’ve had enough of experts” statement to be rather suspect. Since then I’ve come to share his sentiment. Between the project fear extreme bias and the inherent uncertainty I no longer believe these forecasts have any validity.
For the media to have not laughed these forecasts off the airwaves says all we need to know about the British media.
The Remainiacs forecasts prior to the vote and again following the referendum, were shown to be absolute nonsense.
How anyone can believe predictions for 15 years hence, is beyond me.
No surprise the BBC (the EU’s mouthpiece) swallowed the whole lot, hook, line and sinker.
“…I have asked enough to show why I think these forecasts are a nonsense.” – certainly so, so why did our dopey Chancellor not do the same and stop this inadequate work being inflicted upon us? The action of a knave to make a trap for fools it surely cannot have been.
Outsource HM Treasury forecasting now.
and BoE
Just imagine a healthy person going to his/her doctor for a regular check up and being told ” you have now a shorter time to live compared to when I saw you last time ” ; such news would evoke some concern . If the doctor said ” You are in splendid health for your age ” it would convey an entirely different spirit . I liken this to the way forecasters see the economy in all its guises .
We are in good shape . Every year the education system produces hordes of very capable young people for industry and commerce . Our existing skills and capability are some of the best in the world . We have a record that can be trusted . Our communications are second to none . Ambitions can take us everywhere .
Forecasters ought to look on the brighter side of things and see the value in encouragement ; they don’t have to emphasise doom and gloom . Hammond has to create a positive view of Brexit and start by incentivising the economy . We will all benefit from this approach .
Has any forecast been made for what the daily “membership” to the EU would rise to if the vote had been to Remain?
It’s unbelievable our sophisticated chattering classes are prepared to believe this nonsense. They probably scoff at the idea of emperors in Ancient Rome consulting the seers of animal emtrails but a few decimal points in an economic forecast are enough for the gullible to swallow anything. Did you see them all tut tutting like elderly school ma’ams about the prediction that the regions who voted more heavily in favour of leaving the EU will be suffer most? What a surprise! Who’d have thought it! Talk about a lapse into self parody.
Some comfort from this report about the ERG on buzzfeed. They claim 70 MPs are involved – twice the number quoted by Anna Soubry.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/alexspence/revealed-these-70-tory-mps-support-the-hard-brexit-group?utm_term=.cfxNn44vV#.gclQl99oA
No hard evidence; but it would be interesting to see if red lines are crossed in future. My suspicion is May will try to finesse Red Lines with the clever use of words.
Reply 35 is a silly figure unrelated to reality. A majority of Conservative MPs is Eurosceptic, and the ERG group is considerably larger than 35. There is no Group whip of course, and numbers who attend events fluctuates.
Actually, scratch my earlier comment. The media and the North London liberals know all too well these forecasts are nonsense. They know all to well it’s an attempt to scare people and they cynically play along because they are doing very well thank you out of the status quo. They will stoop to anything to ensure little Tarquin can study in Europe with minimal hassle and who cares if a few scruffy northerners are permanently unemployed as a result.
I used to be a Thatcherite but that period seems to have produced a generation who are obsessed with money to the detriment of everything else. Members of this generation are now in positions of power and influence and think of little else but money grubbing. Whether they are in the right or the left, every human activity is measured against a ledger. Plenty of good things came out the Thatcher government but we on the right have to accept there have been some pretty fundamental baleful consequences.
I run a small business and talk to lots of other business owners and suppliers. Trust me, none are taking these forecasts seriously.
I run a small business and sold to companies in 40 different countries last year ( most of whom are not in the EU ).
I don’t trust my own predictions of how my company is going to do over the next 12 – 24 months … never mind anyone else’s!
Good summary. The distinguished economist Roger Bootle put it thus: Imagine an economic forecast for the U.K. made in 1979,projecting forward to 1994, which took no account of possible policies of the Thatcher Govt. How useful would that have been?
This report has clearly been leaked with the intention of embarrassing the govt and affecting political debate – surely gross professional misconduct by those who leaked it. Anyway now it’s out, let’s see the whole thing so we can see the assumptions. What it will doubtless show, as anyone who has ever modelled a business or project knows, is: rubbish in, rubbish out.
One thing we can predict in 15 years time is that Remainers will have morphed into Rejoiners and BBC offerings like Any Questions and Question Time will be stuffed with them.
In 15 years time, no one will care. There will be a “Look Back” BBC programme stuffed with talking heads ( JR being one ) reflecting on the whole period.
These forecasts are so obviously rubbish that they barely deserve discussion. What really should be of concern is the cost of capitulation and fudge that has and is still going on. Will somebody please do a study on it, but then, the MSM will no doubt rubbish the idea that the bad deal we are apparently headed for will cost us vast amounts of money as well as our sovereignty.
Ambrose Pritchard-Evans in the Telegraph had it absolutely right, and we are in very serious danger of being destroyed as a country.
The derision of experts continues.
Rather than whinging about other people’s forecasts it would be for you to actually produce some of your own – published along with your methodology – and for it to be peer reviewed.
This is how society comes to the best informed decisions.
But, I’m afraid, Brexiteers have become such swivel-eyed zealots that anything which does not show golden water flowing from the taps and purple unicorn treating the infirm is immediately rejected as having been produced by ‘Remoaners’. You don’t like the message so you attack the messenger – as we saw in Steve Baker’s shocking verbal assault on the civil service.
Most of the people who post on this site are clearly pensioners. 60s, 70s, 80s. As are most of the Brexiteers in Parliament. In the unlikely event that Brexit goes right you have little to gain. In the more probably scenario that it goes wrong you have little to lose.
My children are 5 and 9. They – and their generation – will be the real victims of your nationalistic folly.
My children are 5 and 9. They – and their generation – will be the real victims of your nationalistic folly.

Oh, and you should not be too confident about there being no Corbyn government. Obviously a sensible Labour leader would be 25 points ahead of the car crash Tories in the polls. But even Mr Corbyn will beat the worst government this country has had for generations. The Tories are like the walking dead. By massively alienating under 50s through their desire to appease bigoted pensioners they've guaranteed their own future electoral irrelevance – and, best of all, they've not figured it out yet.

Where London goes the rest of the country eventually follows. And May's elections for the Tories in London all be brutal.
Where London goes the rest of the country eventually follows. And May’s elections for the Tories in London all be brutal.
Reply I was pressed before the vote to give 15 year economic forecasts, and I replied that it was an impossible task as so many things are likely to change over such a long period. We now know the anti Brexit side is also unable to produce reliable short term forecasts, where I did produce ones that were more accurate.
Of course. I said this before in my comments. The point, however is not that 15 year forecasts (and that includes those by Minford et al, whose scribblings seem to be embraced by many brexiteers) are fraught with problems, but that it is irresponsible to make a decision for major policy change WITHOUT any modeling. That modeling should always be interpreted by experts both as to assumptions, model structure, forecasting period (15 years is extremely long even base variable (EU economic forecast) as well as the always relatively small differential (EU minus UK). An error of 1% per annum in either will dwarf the differential.
What is of course far more useful, and sorely lacking is modeling of the much shorter period of say the remainder of this election cycle (or of the current EU budget cycle) plus two or three years. That would show up ver large differences for each variant chosen (for instance: (a) out with no transition, Hong Kong/Minford model (b) out with no transition, WTO basic (c) and (d) as (a) and (b) but with a transition period as per EU rules, of say 2 years, (e) through (h) various variants with increasingly closer similarity with status quo/no exit and all with a trasition period as in (c) and (d).
Unfortunately such modeling is not public but I am aware of rough modeling done by at least one EU country for the effects of several Brexits on its economy.
Finally you mention that there should also be effects of policy responses to brexit effects. I am sure that can be done but then we would have a cascade of “error” generators: first model choice, then assumption choice, then brexit type choice, then policy choice. Not impossible to do but probably not very useful for informed debate.
The simplest way to look at this is a statical approach (maybe with some exchange rate variation) by sector and by brexit variant, for say, the first 3 years from now. I am sure that all of these would show gains for the UK treasury (EU contribution savings, not taking into account fiscal effects of GDP variation) Uk investment requirements (borders, customs etc) and impact on trade exposed sectors of the economy. Even that would have to be quite complicated if one wants to avoid the trivial.
The problem with these forecasts is that they predict a future that never happens for one simple reason ( apart from the fact: You cannot predict the future 🙂 )
They do not and cannot take into account any actions that the government of the day will take to mitigate any negative effects.
For example, if I am driving from A–>B at 60mph and notice a large hole in the road 2 miles away I can predict that in 2 minutes I’ll fall into the hole.
However, I’d also, slow down to 30mph, and drive around the hole and continue merrily on my way.
Likewise, if we predict GDP slow-down due to some event the government can do lots of things to mitigate or lessen it impacts.
Cut business taxes, reduce regulation, increase R&D tax breaks, support exporters, support importers, apply tariffs, remove tariffs and so on and so forth.
These predictions are always based on “Linear thinking” – looking at a trend and then simply extrapolating it forward.