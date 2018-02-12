The costs of nationalisation

The Shadow Chancellor has come up with new economic doctrine. Apparently if you borrow money to pay for something this means it does not have a cost to you. He accepts that were a Labour government to be elected, it could nationalise say the water industry by offering government bonds to the current shareholders. The good news about this is he does recognise that in a free society and democracy the state does have to offer compensation or a price to asset owners, if it wishes to acquire their asset. The bad news is he thinks issuing government bonds to acquire the shares means taxpayers do not pay!
There are good reasons why advanced democracies do not usually elect governments that say they will confiscate assets held by private owners. Whilst in the first round of any such policy it might prove popular with those who benefit from the confiscation, the second round effects are very negative for many. Investors will be put off buying and building assets in the UK if they think a government might simply steal them. Anyone living in the Uk with savings or a pension fund will be very unhappy, because they are likely to hold some shares in the utilities or large companies the state wishes to confiscate. So one cheer for the Shadow Chancellor that he sees it would be a very bad policy to say the state will simply take companies and assets over without payment.
The idea that offering shareholders a bond in return for their shares must mean for it to work that the state would pay fair levels of compensation. The shareholders will only accept the bond as compensation if it is at a realistic level, and if the bond can immediately be converted into cash, as many may not want to hold the bond. They may wish to sell the bond on to someone else. Whichever way you look at it, the government will be in effect paying cash for the shares they buy, and borrowing all the money. That means taxpayers have two big bills to face. They have the annual interest bill on the debt incurred to buy the shares, and the repayment of the bond in due course when the entire cost of the shares falls due. This will mean higher taxes to meet these bills.
Labour may argue that they will enjoy the benefits of the profits of the companies they buy, which they hope will cover the interest cost of the bonds. Here, if we look at history, we see that unfortunately many nationalised industries in the past did not earn enough to pay the costs of their capital. There had to be frequent injections of new capital and writes off of old at the expense of the taxpayer. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this will be an expensive policy for taxpayers. After all, if Labour also wishes to cut prices and boost wages in these nationalised businesses, that means they will not be making profits.
And yet, with an adversary as incompetent as the Labour Party under Corbyn/McDonnell the Conservative Party under Mrs. May couldn’t win a majority….
Your comments here make the prospect of a Labour government more frightening than ever John. Corbyn and his Shadow Chancellor would be the demise of the UK. All the more reason for this government to come together and save us from this dire prospect.
Many large business owners have been happy in the past for governments to nationalise losses. Some mine owners, for example, were happy with a takeover by the National Coal aboard.
The policy has also previously proved popular with the electorate also. The landslide election of the postwar Labour government is an example of this.
Many think certain industries are better in public ownership. The complicated shambles that exists in Britain’s privately owned rail industry means that there is a demand for franchises to be renationalised.
There are indeed good reasons why advanced democracies don’t usually elect governments which say they will confiscate assets held by private owners.
However, get into the mindset of a 20 something year-old:
He/she has a debt of tens of thousands of pounds, and the perception (nigh truth) that the state has bundled him/her into that debt by encouraging him/her into tertiary education.
He/she is earning, let’s say, £20K a year and the state is “stealing” NEST, tax, NI and interest on the student loan, leaving them with barely £1k a month.
He/she is intelligent enough to know that land came free to their forefathers, but they’re being charged half their monthly income to rent a grotty room in a grotty part of town. Owning somewhere is a pipe dream.
Their perception is that the state/older generation has confiscated their present and their future.
So, do they climb out of that by voting Tory for even more of the same, or for an old chap and a few happy-clappy followers who sound sympathetic, pretend to understand their predicament and say they’ll do something about it?
I realise that I’m offering no solutions for you poor dyed in the wool Conservatives here, so how about:
1 Blaming the whole student loan debacle on T Blair and Labour. Never again etc. Offset student loan payments and interest against UK income tax, meaning students working in the UK pay no income tax on any loan repayments and interest in a given year. Just make sure you recover that debt. From now on, no more student loans for dodgy courses. Make loans available for courses where we have a need, then get students to sign up to pay UK income tax at a de minimus level p.a. until the loan is recovered.
2. Declare an end to Help to Buy or any other dodgy schemes to help housebuilders. Bring back MIRAS to help under 35s cope with mortgage payments. Allow only bona fide workers in the UK amongst non-UK residents to buy houses. CGT on all non-UK resident buyers. Stiff citizenship test for immigrants who wish to become UK residents, including good knowledge of English.
3. Demand regulatory equivalence in Scotland and Wales vis a vis costs of University for students, and indeed the whole tertiary education system. No more looking over the border from England to see a far more beneficial scheme for students elsewhere.
4. End silly NEST scheme by absolving under 35s from it. Totally irrelevant to them. Tie NI and income tax to perceptible benefits from them i.e. hypothecation.
5. Increase surveillance of rented property to ensure it meets H and S standards, and set up a tighter regulatory regime to ensure that young people don’t get ripped-off when renting.
Just some proposals as a start.
Don’t know how you want us to comment on this.. first if all if Labour do get into govetnment it will be mainly because of the complete chaos and dysfunction that is going on in the Conservative party at present time and the tories will have no one to blame but themselves….secondly even if Corbyn gets in he is unlikely to let this lunatic McDonnell get his hands on the levers of power..very likely they might give him the job as secretary of state for international trade to keep him out of harms way..in other words..baby sit him a bit like the americans have to do with Trump. You might not agree with everything Corbyn says or does but he is not stupid
Having spent the last year arguing for policies that will self-evidently make us poorer you are not in a very good position to tell anyone anything about what might be best for the economy.
Furthermore; as you have decided that experts know nothing forecasts are inventions and that a shadowy ”elite” are responsible for these clever clogs notions the way ahead is clear.
One merely requires the people to express their ”will” by electing Jeremy Corbyn and his imbecilic ideas will not only become the new best plan, but any attempt to dilute the damage will be the ”worst of all worlds “
Anyway by then , as you have done with austerity you will say the reverse
In the world of the insane , Corbyn`s ideological religion is no madder than the Nationalist version.
I advise voting Corbyn , lets go down laughing
I have no problem with privately owned utilities providing they meet certain criteria :
a) They must not be majority owned by a foreign government.
b) There must be real choice for the consumer as to which provider they wish to have.
c) That the market is fair and open to others to enter.
d) It is properly regulated by the government, with a government minister responsible and not some toothless, and really rather pointless QUANGO.
e) That the UK government owns the fixed assets and only allows the management of said utilities. Thereby allowing ease of transfer to another provider if necessary.
Sorry off topic.
Yesterday our kind host mentioned that the Conservative Party is majority Eurosceptic and that there are more than 35 MP’s that oppose any form of Soft Remain. Votes in the HoC suggest that he may indeed be correct but, I cannot help wonder this. If this is indeed the case, and there is such a large pool of Tory Eurosceptics, why is the Cabinet stuffed with mostly Remainers and not people much like himself ?
Shareholders will get no choice about whether to accept Labour’s offer. It’s hardly necessary to stress the wickedness of stealing someone’s property and, by way of “compensation”, forcing them to lend to government on terms of the government’s own choosing.
Even if an exhausted Tory party does get back at the next election, it can’t be in power for ever. Labour under Mr Corbyn, though, is irretrievably (left wing ed). All it has to do is wait.
Two consoling thoughts: Mr Corbyn is 68 and cannot go on for ever. His successor may lack his magic appeal to the young and naive. And Labour has as yet no private army to strong-arm subversion of the state. But it’s not a happy situation.
You can lead a Socialist to logic, but you cannot make him think
McDonnell wishes to nationalise key infrastructure industries because he and the Labour party object to these assets being owned by foreigners. They are mostly highly profitable monopolistic enterprises and are making massive payments in the form of profits and dividends to their shareholders, by making extortionate charges to British consumers.
In many cases the consumer has no choice about who to buy water, energy etc from and are forced to pay these charges regardless. These industries suffer from a lack of investment as it is not in their shareholders interests to improve services and reduce costs to British consumers; their owners are often ultimately foreign governments who are delighted at the pricing power they have over their customers.
The sums of money that leave these shores as dividends and profits are gigantic, they distort the forex markets and impoverish us all.
Conservative governments have a sorry record of undervaluing national infrastructure assets when they were sold off, their pension liabilities (which are deferred salaries) are now huge because their new owners were not forced to make adequate provision. BT for example could be described as an enormous hedge fund that has a minor interest in a telecoms company.
McDonnell is a self admitted (left winger ed). I do not agree with his views, but I never agreed with privatisation in the first place. It’s time the UK took back direct control of key infrastructure assets and uses their profits for the benefit of British consumers and not the German and French governments.
Thames Water shares are paying a dividend of over 4%. The government can borrow at rates far lower than that, so the government would make a profit if it bought Thames Water with borrowed money.
Not that I am arguing that the government should run companies: it seems to me they have enough to do just deciding and running policy and should leave commercial operations to private companies which have some experience in the area, where at all possible. In fact right at the moment the government seem to be in trouble even deciding on policy, and implementing it seems beyond their capability. The idea of the present cabinet trying to work out how to run the railways, for example, is laughable.
It is incredible that in the C21st, with decades of evidence from the U.K. and around the world as to the failure of nationalised state monopolies and the success of privatisation, the main opposition party can come up with such a policy! Incredible too that Mr McDonnell apparently genuinely thinks that issuing bonds in consideration is somehow different from offering cash. I believe he has also said the value “will be determined by Parliament” – ie he intends to expropriate property from private investors at an arbitrary value which he determines, a policy we haven’t seen anywhere in Western Europe since 1945.
This absurd policy announcement should at least be a wake up call as to the terrible damage a Labour government led by Marxists could do as they attempt to implement their ideological nonsense. It should be good news as at the next election it will be clear that any vote for anyone other than a Conservative candidate makes putting Corbyn and McDonnell in power.
Nationalisation as we have known it is a dead hand to totally inefficient disaster. The predatory self serving behaviour of some examples of private industry are equally undesirable. For our national service providers of rail and power there is a third way worth exploring. It is the John Lewis/ Waitrose model, a partnership of workforce and management in which all individuals involved have a vested interest in the success of the company. Worth exploring I think, discuss it with Mr Rose the West Midlands mayor who should know how it works.
When ……. McDonnell, Member for Hayes and Harlingrad, says nationalisation costs nothing he means it costs Labour nothing. He knows they will never pay off the debt incurred and will just roll it over until the Tories get back in again. Then in opposition scream about Tory cuts and austerity until naive new voters elect them again for free beer tomorrow and the magic money tree.
By then the pound will be worth $1.00 or worse. Will somebody please break this destructive cycle ?
“the state does have to offer compensation or a price to asset owners, if it wishes to acquire their asset”
I don’t remember being offered free shares or compensation when my share of a public utility was privatised.
If we had a proper Tory government there woud be no point in discussing ‘re nationalising industry. With Mays pseudo socialist policies some people think that we may have the genuine article. Coupled with fiasco around Brexit all is lost.
Well put JR
Let’s face it – labour are trapped in a time warp – they don’t understand why the policies they regurgitate, time and again always fail, and they have not the mental capacity to work out anything that would work.
They rely on stirring up hatred to get into office, but they fail even their hardened supporters once in power…
The Shadow Chancellor relies on the old belief of something for nothing. Mechanically speaking, that never works.
I am glad there is someone in the Conservative party prepared to look at the costs of Labour’s loony policies , because I had wondered, due to the complete absence of Conservative Ministers rubbishing McDonnell’s plans , whether the Conservatives had thrown the towel in on another policy area.
Did McDonnell say he would allow people to sell their bonds? If he wasn’t asked and if he didn’t say, why should anyone assume he would allow it? No-one should underestimate the malice and hatred at the heart of his politics and beliefs.
Reply He implied the bonds would be additional gilts which are freely traded
Well put JR. Should not this kind of argument be included in all teaching in schools?
Why does this country, full of immigrants from former Socialist countries, former being the operative word, and with Venezuelans as I write, eating Marxist food garbage from wheelie bins not show something?
Should our children and indeed even adult victims of our school system be fed this moronic nonsense of Socialism? If our media served us, it would at worst make fun of the Shadow Chancellor’s ideas, at best educate our people.
No-one says the free enterprise system and democracy are the bees knees but the well-trod way points that all other systems are infinitely worse.
Afraid its the usual magic money tree economics, with compensation under threat, with probable low valuations.
One could argue a possible case for not renewing train franchises, as they are of limited time duration.
One could also argue that the very basics of living (water, power, health and possibly transport) should not be in commercial, of even foreign company ownership.
One could also argue that Government should be able to borrow at a lower rate than any commercial company.
Problem is Government running of anything it has any sort of control over, has a very, very poor history, just look at the shambles of the NHS, HMRC, Foreign Aid, even the Justice Department of late.
Our armed forces are also starved of cash funding.
Where McDonell gets his ideas from I’ve no idea ; one way or another if Labour were in power they would completely bankrupt the country . There is sense in having an overall system for trains – but not under public ownership ; being able to buy a ticket from one place to another ought not to be frustrated by the various charging systems of the different rail companies today .
I do lament the fact that households cannot change their choice of water company supplier ; if one can switch energy supplier why not the same for water ? . My objective would be to get away from the high cost Thames Water ; they are foreign owned with extremely high returns going abroad . I regard water as a natural resource that ought to have the same charging base throughout the UK .
Reforms are long overdue in the supply of all public resources ; private ownership has not shown the efficiency expected and needs to be brought under a much tighter control mechanism .
Dear John–Yes, I heard him say that and I thought to myself how can it be that somebody in his position can (a) be allowed to stay in that position and (b) be allowed to spout such utter twaddle. Does he really believe it?? Are the younger generation really that ignorant that they believe it?
Intellectual excellence is not an attribute that the left can claim although it is said that “some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them”. Mcdonald is not even an intellectual yet he believes nationalisation which is a very stupid idea as all the evidence tells us is not a good idea in any shape or form.
However perversely so many of us believe that the likes of the NHS and network rail both current nationalised business in essence taxpayer owned monopolies are wonderful institutions the former even regarded as sacred. So many will applaud his idea and the gullible and credulous will believe his claim that it will be at no cost to the taxpayer as it will pay for itself. As you point out this belief is erroneous and only the opposite is true we will end up paying through the nose with taxpayer subsidies for goods and services that are neither as cheap or of a quality that the private sector can offer.
Every time Labour forms a government we witness another episode of groundhog day as they reenact past mistakes and past tried and failed policies until everyone wakes up to the fact that they are living a nightmare and so votes them out of office again. So Corbyn as the next prime minister will be a case of here we go again another round of waste, tax and spend, incompetence and inefficiencies.
I wouldn’t say buying shares in utility companies is the very best way of increasing ones wealth even without the Shadow Chancellor’s big-brain think.
The amount of money going down the drain, being exported, from external and internal investors including Local Authority pension funds just prior to a likely Labour government will ruin this country.
The Shadow Chancellor is making preparations for a run on the Pound should he get into power. The run on the Pound will start with a Labour- favourable pre-election poll and his house worth as much as a secondhand army tent ( minus the metal tent pegs pre-sold for scrap. )
Yea but the railways, for example, are already largely under state control, as we have government, Jo Johnson now in CityAm, saying they are going to electrify every single line in the country and abolish all diesel trains.
it is mad investment decisions like this that ruin nationalised industries, and there is little about the way many of these businesses are setup that prevent them now.
Seems to be more Conservative party making policies up as it goes along, with little joined upness, or any ideas of the reality of life in this country.
And “hydrogen trains” idea from Jo Johnson is equally stupid, there is a lot of work needed to make such things safe in a crash and not go BANG.
Complete fantasy random policy making.
The Shadow Chancellor is an above averagely educated person. Above average intelligence. Above average communicator. He went to Grammar School. There you go. So many Grammar Schools have bred insidious elitist…. mentalities. They come out without a shred of virtue and question basic arithmetic as if it were a dark art.
” … many nationalised industries in the past did not earn enough to pay the costs of their capital.”
One exception was British Gas (at least in the post North Sea natural gas era). The original company is no more, split into three, with only one part – Centrica – in independent existence. Of the other two parts, one was merged with National Grid, the other bought recently by Shell.
If Labour re-nationalise Centrica & National Grid will they offer the full market share price for these companies? Will they pay the price the shares were BEFORE they announce this policy? Since the announcement, the share prices have tanked.
Wasn’t there a claim back in the 1940’s that the railways made so much money from freight that, once nationalised, passengers would travel free?
But there is no denying the railways have been a political football for all governments, and their partial destruction in the 1960’s was for the benefit of the road haulage industry. I feel it needs to be a single organisation, the current fragmentary structure has been another method of extracting profits at the expense of taxpayers and customers. How sad that many foreign governments are using it to finance their own home systems.