John Redwood visits Reading University

By johnredwood | Published: February 13, 2018

John Redwood visited Reading University on Friday and gave a talk on the constitutional and legal background to Brexit to a Politics class. He set out the two sides in the referendum, the positions taken by the three main parties in the 2017 General election, and the result of votes on leaving and on the Customs Union in the Commons.

