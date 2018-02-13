UK inflation hit by energy costs

UK inflation was unchanged in January compared to December.
Housing made the largest contribution to the annual rise of 2.7% (CPIH) at 0.52%. This includes the impact of higher water, electricity and gas bills and the Council Tax. Motor fuel made the second largest contribution at 0.43% reflecting the further dollar rise in oil prices partially offset by the strength of the pound against the dollar. The third highest contributor was recreation and culture at 0.41%. These are domestic charges for entry to events and places of interest. These three items accounted for one half of the rise.
Other commentators may tell you motor fuel contributed to a fall and recreation contributed to the rise, as they compare the rate of increase this January with the rate the preceding January. This however can be misleading, as what matters most is the actual contributions of each item to the total in the month in question.
Those commentators who keep telling us the inflation is all to do with a fall in sterling should be asked why they hold this view when the three largest contributions had nothing to do with sterling, or in one case benefitted from a rise in sterling against the dollar in recent months.
8 Comments
There are many reasons for price increases. Government legislation for instance.
Government has legislated that all private business must provide pensions. This is an additional cost that must be paid for by the consumer. Also government regulation. Regulation can be a force for good, but too often it is used as a means of generating additional revenue. Licenses and paperwork for things that do not cost government little or nothing but are charged to the user. eg Charges from Companies House. £15 just for me to tick a few boxes on a web page ! Where is the human input, apart from my own, that warrants such a cost ? It should be FREE !
And the biggest increase next year will be Council Tax and ruinous green fuel charges. The government is wholly responsible for the majority of inflation due to its tax borrow and waste policies.
I made my comment about this on the last thread; I will just say that before attributing any change since the referendum on the result of the referendum it is necessary to look at what was happening before the referendum, and in this case CPI had started to lift off from close to zero about nine months before the vote.
I noticed that air fares were identified as one of the contributors (within the ‘leisure’ category). I’m surprised that going abroad by air for a holiday by air is considered to be essential expenditure and why it should be included in the calculation at all.
Most of inflation come from deliberate government actions, the expensive climate alarmist energy religion, the 5% rises in council tax, the motorist mugging agenda (if you dare to drive a 21 MPH), the common EU import tariff, the cost of complying with endless daft regulations, the insane HS2 project, bonkers employment laws, the litigation culture, the over complex tax system, the gender pay drivel, payments to the feckless and work shy, a lack of any competitive banking and many other total other lunacies. The 20% increase in the rip off insurance tax to 12% (from Hammond), the 15% SDLT, the taxation of non profits on landlords and thus onto tenants rents …..
The government is the problem as usual. May and Hammond are misguided tax borrow and piss down the drain & big government dopes. Corbyn and O’Donnell would of course be even worse.
Could we for once have a pro-growth, real Conservative government please. We have had far too much idiotic socialism from Heath, Blair, Brown, Major, Cameron and May. We even had rather too much from Thatcher. But at least she actually won elections.
Cut taxes, grow the tax base and fire the many government parasites who do little of any value. At least half of them.
Energy costs intrude almost everywhere which is why I cannot understand the UK’s sclerotic take up of shale gas and oil. If it is engendered by a fear of the Nimby brigade or not wishing to admit that windmills and Chinese/French nuclear power are destroyers of manufacturing, I can understand it , but have no sympathy for the inept politicians who go along with it. If the same quality of civil servants advise on energy as advise on financial matters and membership of the EU, then we will be paying through the nose for energy ad infinitum.
I hear reports on local radio today that West Berkshire will be increasing Council tax by 6% for this next financial year, starting in April 2018.
Usual excuses given, Government cuts etc, etc.
Just resigned to the fact now that Government and Local Authorities can effectively take part in legalised theft, because you have absolutely no option but to pay, and pay for whatever they ask, even if you do not use many of the services they provide.
Yes fully aware it is a collective scheme and some benefit and others do not.
The cost of course includes for their very good pension schemes, although funnily enough they never seem to mention that fact.
Wonder if my State pension will rise 6% to help cover the increase.
