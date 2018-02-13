“Where do we want the boundary to be between the public and private sectors?”

Labour wants to change the current boundaries between public and private provision of public services.
They have to accept that the bulk of public service will continue to be supplied by the private sector, as they acknowledge they cannot buy up all business in the UK to provide everything from the public sector. Bread and circuses would remain privately supplied were there to be a future Labour government as they always have been.
The two most sensitive battlegrounds where they wish to change things are health and railways. It is important to understand where the current boundaries are. These are boundaries agreed by both the previous Labour governments and the current Conservative government.
In the case of health, the private sector makes and supplies all the drugs. Most GPs are private sector contractors of the NHS, some with private practises as well and many with for profit pharmacies alongside. Most pharmacies are for profit private sector businesses, dispensing over the counter medicines.
Many hospitals use private sector cleaners, caterers, computer service providers and other suppliers from the private sector. Labour introduced the idea of buying in operations from the private sector where they were good or where the NHS lacked capacity.
The public sector owns and runs most of the hospitals, but not the surgeries. It provides many of the operations, and pays for most of the care however delivered.
What do you think about these current boundaries? Are there bits which you think should be done entirely in house in public sector owned assets with public sector staff? What parts of current private sector healthcare would you want a government to nationalise?
Should GPs be made to be salaried NHS employees? Should surgeries be bought up by the state? Should all pharmacies be public sector businesses?
47 Comments
Again, this is looking through the wrong end of the telescope to find the optimum solution.
It’s pretty broadly agreed that the Swiss system provides the best healthcare in the world. It has public, private and semi-private elements to it, but the keys to its success are two-fold, and both down to increased public choice rather than doctrinaire ownership policies:
1 the patient pays insurance to a regulated private company, and he/she chooses the level of service they want to receive, with a government-set minimum and
2 the patient co-pays a small amount for treatment according to the level of service they want.
So it really doesn’t matter whether staff work for the government or not, except that if they offer a low level of service for the price involved they shouldn’t be in work at all. Somehow the NHS has gotten away with being poor for years because there’s no adequate competition, and clubbing-together amongst unions of doctors, nurses and others hasn’t helped.
The key is to allow private medicine to compete on an even keel with public facilities for patient care. Public facilities at the same time can be good for blue-sky R and D and newer riskier forms of treatment, to push the boundaries forward. Let practitioners work for either, because there’s a place for both.
Sensible, well-reasoned opinion.
Good morning.
Where does patient care come into this ? One would have thought that this would be the first thing on most people’s list.
Whether it is private or public it is the outcome that must come first. ie Which one of the two, offers the best outcome. Outcome for the patient, and outcome for the NHS and the taxpayer.
Clearly offering equipment via the NHS (Public) is not working. Perhaps it would be better that this was done by private enterprise charging the NHS for its use. Many private contractors could compete for the service where the NHS stops paying once they deem that they patient has no further use for the equipment. It would therefore be in the interests of the private company to reclaim their equipment. Thereby reducing costs to all.
But until we address the issue of FREE AT THE POINT OF SERVICE healthcare to ALL AND SUNDRY and not just to those that are truly eligible, then the underling problems will persist and no amount of public vs private action will help.
He who controls the captcha controls the world..as Jr would like us to think..what Labour might do? such nonsense
I would like to see company healthcare promoted more. Currently it’s taxed as a benefit, even though it relieves the state of responsibility. It should be subsidised, but at least allowable as a business expense.
I would add two constraints though – it should cover all healthcare needs and be extended to all employees, not just the managers.
Companies are interested in keeping their staff fit, and favour acting before a condition becomes serious. The over-stretched NHS on the other hand wants to deter patients being referred to their services, until the condition becomes an emergency and costs far more to treat.
Dear Dave–I disagree fundamentally, being, as I am, unable to understand why employers should be forced to do anything relating to their employees’ personal desires away from the workplace–Yes that does include Pensions–At least that ghastly advert promoting “Work Place Pensions” now omits that positively evil stirring up of animosity against employers (“…and the best bit is that your employer is forced to contribute..” or something very like), who of course are providing the jobs in the first place.
If a Corbyn/McDonnell administration wishes to nationalise water services (which are surely one of THE most vital services in our lives), should they not logically also be planning to fully nationalise food production and retailing?
Related to all this is Private Finance Initiatives.
We don’t want any more of them.
They were a racket to make the books look good. They cost an absolute fortune. The big accountancy corporations promoted these and made good money for themselves on the back of it. The same firms that failed to see problems at companies like Carillion and now claim it was not their responsibility.
There is little reason to suppose the civil service can run services like health or schools any better than private enterprise. Obviously socialists would disagree on principle because they abhor enterprise, they abhor some people succeeding better than others and they hate the concept of profit. Major advances in any field have rarely if ever come about through public sector initiatives, they are almost invariably the result of individual enterprise. The fundamental question is not where the boundary should be but why the state should be involved at all.
Clearly it needs to regulate, to be concerned about standards and to provide funding for the poor. There is no requirement for the state to manage anything beyond that either in health or in education. In both cases the government structures both supplier and customer, denying both freedom to innovate and develop and to respond to each other.
There are many ways of providing funding, some involving the private sector, which in general understands money rather better. On the question of money ‘free at the point of delivery’ would be fine if the NHS were a basic service meeting only essential needs but it goes far beyond that. The main issue is that funding does not follow the patient. Surveys and feedback mechanisms are no substitute for putting the money in the hands of patients. Doing that and ensuring all suppliers then have to compete for patients is essential
The Soviet Union had many scientific achievements to it’s name(although that begs the question of whether the USSR was really socialist!)
No problem with using private care through the NHS as long as it is cost effective, and it meets or exceeds the standards of what the NHS should meet themselves in house.
I would have thought the biggest problem the NHS faces is the post code lottery of treatment, it seems an absolute nonsense that different rules and treatment schedules apply in different parts of the Country.
The same goes for Social care after leaving Hospital, again a post code lottery.
Surely treatment and aftercare should be standard throughout the Country.
Goes without saying that the NHS should have the capacity to deal with the demand put on it by the population, without undue lengthy waiting times.
Agree fixed prices for each intervention.
Each private or public hospital can then invoice HM Government for every intervention they perform which has been instigated by a GP or other practitioner referal. In the manner that private insurance works at present.
Still free at the point of delivery but much requirement for managers removed. Sales, after care and routine finance staff only required.
NHS paid for delivery only and competition drives excellence. Some anti fraud measures would be required.
I would just wish that we could have a cross party consensus on what the NHS should actually provide.
So that it is taken out of politics, and not treated like a political football.
That its buildings, purchasing and management be run on a cost effective commercial business basis, but with all clinical input on treatment, by the professional and qualified medical staff employed.
The big problem appears to be (from my personal experience and that of many friends) with the actual administration, Hospital – Patient relationship and communication, which has been in many cases simply diabolical.
Dentistry Opticians Chiropody and Physiotherapy services are mainly privately provided.
To put this into perspective, about 10% of GDP is spent on the NHS. 60% of the NHS budget is used to pay staff. A further 20% pays for drugs and other supplies, with the remaining 20% split between buildings, equipment, training costs, medical equipment, catering, cleaning etc.
The NHS is a national institution dear to the public’s heart, with a model that is emulated across the EU. It has been highly effective at extending people’s lives through medical intervention and long may it continue to do so. Many doctors and consultants successfully combine private practice with NHS work and my view is that the current balance is probably about right.
My anger at seeing my party capitulate to the scum liberal left, Labour’s ‘big state know’s best’ mentality and their obsession with identity politics breaks my heart
This PM is destroying a great party of government.
Almost nothing should be run by the state. Certainly not health care, the bbc propaganda outfit or education. The state should concentrate on defence, law and order, a sensible criminal justice and legal system and some organisation of basic infrastructure. A basic safety net for some people who cannot work for health reasons. Currently they are dreadful at even those things.
In other areas they should be just a referee intervening occasionally to prevent monopolies exploiting situations. The state should spend about 20% of gdp and not waste nearly 50% of gdp as now. Not only does the government kill efficiency by wasting most of this money but much of it is spent getting in the way or the private sector, over regulating them, forcing them to deal with absurd tax complexity, moronic employment laws, gender pay reporting drivel, expensive religious energy, restrictive planning and countless other inconveniences.
The radio four propaganda unit had a huge piece on HS2 yesterday saying how wonderful this insane waste of money was for Birmingham.
Buy to let investment down 80% in two years it seems due to moronic taxes. So less choice, fewer builds building jobs and higher rents for tenants. Well done to the economic illiterate in no 11! Get the damn parasitic state sector out of the way please.
Off topic
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/918117/Brexit-news-UK-EU-Michel-Barnier-Iain-Duncan-Smith-Theresa-May-news-latest-politics
That will be a New Year’s Eve party I will be part of , so it’s party time March 29th 2019 then the big one December 31st 2020 bring it on and let the good times roll😁😁
What has Hammond got against tenants? (by restricting the supply and choice of properties through this absurd taxation) and what has he got against people who want to buy or just move? Mugging them for up to 15% stamp duty? This is an absurdly high turnover tax and means people simply do not move and do not buy. Why is is chasing the rich and Non Doms out of the UK? It is hugely damaging to the economy and jobs. Why can he and the treasury not see this?
We need a good market in both types property for sale and to rent (for sensible job mobility and flexibility). We need investment in the country and in more building. When will Hammond go? He is profoundly misguided on economics and on the EU too. Will someone save us from these half witted, big government, PPE graduates?
Sir John Hicks, LSE Nobel Prize winner, in the brief biography required of winners by the Nobel Prize Committee wrote:
“Philosophy, Politics and Economics” was not a success. I finished with no adequate qualification in any of the subjects I had studied.
State control is a discredited failure – except in the eyes of the far left which simply cannot accept that Marxism has never succeeded anywhere in the world.
Ask the Shadow Chancellor – the only member of the extreme left that might potentially be given the reigns of the economy in fifty years – then we have Corbyn who seems blind to recent events in his beloved Venezuela.
However, Privatisation has its limits as well. It only really works when there is proper competition and when you look at our utilities you have to have severe doubts as to whether prices v profits can ever be brought into an equitable balance.
But then you look back at the period between the 1950s and 1979 to see that these industries were starved of investment and were grossly inefficient.
I don’t know the answer but going back to Nationalisation certainly isn’t it !
Within the NHS much could be done in obtaining value for money in purchasing and reuse of capital equipment.
Outside the above, doctors at consultant level can opt to work exclusively privately , exclusively NHS, or a contractual combination of both. My instinctive thought is that it must be difficult to serve two masters, giving 100% of contracted time to each. Travelling between hospitals must waste a lot of valuable time. better I think that NHS and private be separate, but allow the NHS to contract with private consultants where the NHS workload exceeds capacity. This could be extended to continental European hospitals where capacity is available, but where there is a shortfall of NHS capacity.
Finally I would suggest that the NHS has some very expensive capital facilities and ask if these are being used on a twenty four hour basis. If similar capital amounts were employed in industry you could not afford them not working around the clock. You might have to raise staff levels by a commensurate amount, but if it solves a demand problem then do it. If done the unit then becomes more productive, to use a phrase.
In the case of health:
GPs are private sector contractors – can they access and buy into defined benefit public sector pensions? if yes, how?
You didn’t mention private sector contractors in Optometry and other eye checkups that are done by private eye hospitals for the NHS (that many people actually prefer telling me they prefer feeling like a customer rather than a burden or a free loader which some NHS staff can make you feel – like they’re doing you a favour); dentists (privatised by Labour); now hearing checks are privatised (some hearing aids are free and others not), in the main pregnancy tests are now private and paid for over the counter when the NHS GP surgeries used to provide free tests for us. How long will it be before breast examinations, cervical smears and blood tests are privatised and chargeable? Even hospital car parking is private and I believe it won’t be long before you’re charged for your meals with a microwave ping meal option 3 meals for a £10. When we’re comparing spending with other Countries do we add back in all of these costs and turnovers of our optometrists, dentists, pharmacists, and services that other Countries health cover provides under their insurance, do we compare apples with apples or apples with pears? As long as the check-up is free I don’t believe most people that don’t work in the NHS or have a vested interest with a family member working in the NHS really care about whether the service is delivered by a private company or a public company.
Should Labour drag all these sectors and services into direct government control then the NHS would soon collapse into complete chaos with costs to the taxpayer rocketing out of control. No, what is required is more health insurance by people who can afford it to ease the burden on the NHS.
The link between surgeries and supply 0f prescribed medicines is close and critical ; since the separation of these two services locally there have been several mistakes and delays – all down to the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing .My experience is by no means unique .
My medic friends at hospital are also very critical of the use of certain bodies in the administration that occurs there ; the recent experience of their Human Resources Department being moved several miles away has resulted in stupid errors and lack of communication .
Yesterday I responded about the lack of co-ordination between the different rail operators ; yet another example of how an overall control needs to be instigated .
John’s blog today is a timely indication of the need to go back to some grass roots thinking and decision; things simply cannot go on as they are .
The arm’s length nationalised rail network should serve as a lesson as to what happens when a state owned monopoly is run by an ex bus manager and a bunch of accountants. Salaries of getting on for a million are paid with bonuses set up to succeed. Then they dabble in finance and lose a shedload while no-one takes responsibilty. The management could be put out to tender and require railway engineers to be on the board, as in countries such as Switzerland, where clean trains with seats run on time.
The banks own the rolling stock. Where banks are in debt to the government after the bailout, the stock could be brought back under government ownership in lieu of debt and make a profit or keep rail fares down.
The rail companies could be brought back under government ownership and run by the above board of railway engineers and managers at far less cost. All the claims lawyers working for each side arguing about blame for delays could be dispensed with.
Same for the NHS. Put management out to tender for a fixed period. No performance- no job after 5 years
“The rising price of going to zoos and gardens pushed up UK inflation at the start of 2018”
Business Insider 13 February 2018
The Bank of England has many like-minded friends for its analyses. But no doubt with the added vital metric of entry costs of visits to circuses and butterfly sanctuaries.
Off topic. With the much vaunted speeches to spell out the direction of Brexit, I am quietly confident that Messrs Hammond and Rudd have been left out of the line up, not to sideline them, but so as not to alarm Brexiteers. Meanwhile trusted Mr Johnson and Mr Gove are being used to soften us up to accept damaging inclusion in a customs union (to be defined) and oversight of ECJ with regard to the EAW. Without much optimism, I hope to be proved wrong.
JR: “Labour wants to change the current boundaries between public and private provision of public services.”
Yep, and the Tory party will just go along for the ride.
We’ve had Seven years of a Tory administration. we’re still paying for RBS, at a rate of ~£6bn pa.
Tories are too scared to make changes to the Health service, not even modest reforms to ensure ‘health tourists’ only arrive in this country with health care insurance.
In short, the useless party.
Off-topic, I read that the French government may be deliberately delaying Article 50 TEU negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. If this is true, rather than being just another myth propagated by the media, then perhaps somebody should officially remind them of their duty of sincere cooperation under Article 4(3) TEU:
http://www.lisbon-treaty.org/wcm/the-lisbon-treaty/treaty-on-european-union-and-comments/title-1-common-provisions/5-article-4.html
“3. Pursuant to the principle of sincere cooperation, the Union and the Member States shall, in full mutual respect, assist each other in carrying out tasks which flow from the Treaties.”
The UK is still an EU Member State, with the same rights and obligations as before; the UK and the other EU Member States and the EU institutions are engaged in carrying out a task which flows from the Treaties, namely the withdrawal of the UK from the EU by the procedure laid down in Article 50 TEU; therefore the UK has a right to expect full respect and sincere cooperation from France.
Interestingly it seems that insertion of this kind of “loyalty clause” into the original Treaty of Rome was on the initiative of the German delegation, and against the background of the German constitutional principle of “federal fidelity”:
http://www.oxfordscholarship.com/view/10.1093/acprof:oso/9780199683123.001.0001/acprof-9780199683123-chapter-1
“The principle of loyalty in EU law”
Your frustration with the EU’s repudiation of its own laws is understandable; however your anger should be at our own government for its acquiescence.
This government seems to have forgotten that they represent a nation. It accepts insult and instructions from individuals who represent nothing more than a confidence trick. The EU is not a nation, it does no trade, and is incompetent.
Our government should, right now, demand a meeting of the EU Council to which it should propose the terms of our FTA. No further discussion. Agree our terms or no money.
Dennis
Cannot understand why we have made ourself absent from all things being discussed in the EU whilst we are still members and still paying in.
As far as day-day input is concerned we seem to have thrown in the towel, instead of getting involved and at least making our voice and opinions heard.
NHS hospitals should become independent charitable trusts, with senior medical and nursing staff in charge and managers and administrators reporting to them. Junior doctors and nurses would be employees of the hospital and consultants would be self-employed. GPs’ surgeries should remain private professional partnerships. Other health professionals such as physiotherapists or clinical psychologists would either be self-employed or employed by a hospital or GPs’ practice. Pharmacists should be private businesses.
All of these should charge fees for their services, and everyone should have comprehensive health insurance, with state subsidies for those who cannot afford the premiums. There should be a choice of insurance provider and of excess and co-payment options. The money should follow the patient, who should have a free choice of service provider. This is how things are done in sensible developed countries (i.e. those that aren’t the UK or USA) which somehow manage not to have their streets littered with the corpses of the poor.
It’s an unfortunate fact that the Tories would like to turn every provision into a money making racket. However, private provision does not have to be motivated by profit and in areas like education and healthcare, competition in respect of the major provision to the majority would be impractical, consequently not-for-profit offers relief from political meddling as well as foreign takeover and profiteering.
Any enterprise funded by the taxpayers will become inefficient and bloated until it collapses under it’s own weight.
Private health insurance should be tax deductible, and the tax system should be structured to encourage more private hospitals, GPs and elderly care homes with business rate exemptions etc. to a point where the NHS becomes the provider of last resort.
Small pharmacies sell all sorts of stuff which presumably goes towards making them profitable. Is the state really going into competition with other shops selling toiletries, beauty preparations, health foods, even small child’s toys?
The likely end scenario is many small pharmacies closing. Will there be state-run pharmacies within supermarkets? Will there be fewer places where a qualified pharmacist is available? Would they all be attached to GP’s surgeries, removing the need for separate sites?
#Question
“Where do we want the boundary to be between the public and private sectors?”
#Answer
Where any general boundary suffers inflammation
#Examples ( real ones )
High-ranking NHS doctor ” The charges for treating ineligible foreigners for free is only One and a Half Billion pounds per year. It is a drop in the ocean”
High- ranking Local Authority person ” The cost of the annual garden competition is just over One Hundred Thousand pounds. It is a drop in the ocean.”
Same High ranking Local Authority person “The cost of the mini-referendum ( non-binding ) to get a local idea on a regional mayors is two hundred thousand pounds or thereabouts. It is a drop in the ocean.”
First, we must rid our political system of the causes of inflammation. Reducing certain salaries to rather less than “a drop in the ocean” would be a good start
Govt exists, not for ownership, but to protect its citizens. It needs power to raise funds to fulfil its responsibility. It has to moderate the behaviour of those whose actions risk harming others, with monitoring & incentive, yet with force at last resort.
Govt funds should be collected simply, fairly & efficiently, via a few fundamental sources, without the extreme complex multiplicities presently involved that generate waste.
If Govt can protect, moderate & ultimately, control behaviour & resources via its citizens’ collective consent & happiness, it needs to own nothing beyond their own loyalty to quality of purpose.
I think we should leave the NHS as it is when it comes to the balance between various private and public parts.
However, it needs to place more emphasis on outcomes. It is very easy for the govt to be lured by the Labour/BBC philosophy that that measures the NHS’ performance by how much money is going in.
The government should rise above that nonsense and think about the health of patients and not about the latest BBC moan.
The govt should also prune bloated empire-building management and should stop paying £80K GPs for carrying out a £45K triage service.
GPs need to be freed from being tied down at the surgery and properly look after their register using prioritisation and allowing nurses to do the triage surgery.
Highest amounts of money spent on the NHS may indicate failure. The NHS has become the National Illness Service.
A nation requiring least expenditure would have fitter, healthier citizens, whose lifestyles avoid need for such remedy. Prevention is easier, better & less expensive than complex procedures aimed at corrective outcomes.
Zero expenditure on NHS might be a better target.
“Labour wants to change the current boundaries between public and private provision of public services”.
Indeed and in totally the wrong direction. It would damage everyone’s living standards hugely (other than perhaps a few in the rail and state sector unions).
Unfortunately May & Hammond are just the same. Essentially they are socialists just not quite as bad. So it is rather hard form them to make the sensible case against Corbyn and his idiot trip to become a new Venezuela. A case that desperately needs to be made.
Remember the old adage: Nationalised and paralysed. True or false? ‘Sayings’ don’t come out of nowhere.
Nationalised – means run for the benefit of the staff. The “customers” can get just lost they are a nuisance no one give a damn about them.
We will just force them to pay taxes (under threat of imprisonment instead) to carry all these state sector “workers” – until the tax base dies fully that is! Thus killing any fair competition and leaving us a dire state monopoly.
A Royal Commission is required on the sustainability fo the NHS. This would include as part of its remit – sustainable financing, procurement practice, the boundaries you describe, training and working conditions in NHS including sustainability of pensions, funding and so forth, the role of PFI and most of all the improvement of health outcomes and scope of provision. it needs to take into account social care provision.
Politicians have succeeded in weaponsising the NHS. It does the citizens of this country no service. We will all need it and depend on it an so will our children and our childrens’ children. The lack of vision is startling for a service presently consuming £1 in every £6 of taxpayer money but which is “underfunded”.
https://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN02792
January CPI was unchanged from December CPI at 3.0% year on year, but the most useful information is in the chart going back to 2007.
For most of 2015 CPI was close to zero, it started to lift off in the autumn of that year and was already rising quite quickly by the time we voted to leave the EU.
So by roughly how much did that result increase CPI, over and above the pre-existing upwards trend? By about 1% out of the overall 3% rise, I would guess.
Accountability is the issue.
At the personal level, many in the public services or caring professions give of their best, even when its against the grain of the organization.
Financial accountability is obviously right, but the people beneath its yoke become disillusioned and want to break the mold (hence the iniquitous lure of the Magic Money Tree, and politics of envy).
We do need something more than raw monetarism – something that unites and justly rewards all involved in a transparent and inclusive way. If the government does not soon get the vision to address this (and that will take a revolution in itself) the unthinkable will happen. Visiting a large city teaching hospital the past few weeks, I’ve seen it stalking the pot-holed, graffiti ridden streets already.
A huge challenge, for any mere mortal!
I listened to Alan Johnson and Anna Soubry in a discussion about the nhs with an independent woman and any interventions by her on possible alternatives etcwere shouted down. Politicians minds are closed so until that changes nothing will.