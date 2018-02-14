The railways are largely nationalised

It is misleading to say we can nationalise the railways and this will solve all their problems. The bulk of the assets are already nationalised through Network Rail. The state owns all the tracks, signals, most of the stations, trackside assets and the land the railway uses. The main reason for the high cost of rail fares and the high taxpayer subsidy is the high cost of providing the large infrastructure the railway requires, and maintaining and improving it.
Quite often the reasons for failures of service rest with the performance of Network Rail. The wrong kind of snow or leaves on the track, signal failure, bent rails, failure of station equipment are regular reasons why trains are late or cancelled.
The private sector part of the railway on most lines is the provision and operation of trains that use the railway. These too can lead to delays and cancellations. If you hear staff are on strike, or a train driver has failed to turn up, or the engine breaks down, that is the private sector part letting you down.
The private sector is very circumscribed now in what it can and cannot change on the railway. It has to run a timetable laid down by government. It is often unable to get train slots on the tracks to expand or vary its service. Many fares are controlled. It can change the catering and on board train offer, but does not control the arrangements for ticketing, waiting on stations and the general service provided for passengers when not on board.
Some parts of the private sector have failed to reach good agreements with their staff to ensure smooth running of the trains. Is there any reason to suppose if the workforce was nationalised it would be any easier to reach an agreement to use the Guards for customer support? Nationalised industries had poor records when it came to employee relations. Labour’s In place of strife approach when in government failed, and Labour lost in 1979 following bruising public sector strikes.
There is plenty of scope to apply new technology to the railways to improve service and raise productivity. As there is also plenty of scope to grow usage of the trains, there is no need for redundancies. The present mixed model is struggling to bring about the changes that are needed. A fully nationalised model, on the evidence of past experience, would fare even worse.
Let’s cut through the tosh here. We all know the main rail unions (RMT etal) are intimately involved with today’s antediluvian Labour party. Both the union movement and Labour want to nationalise as much of the economy and that includes the rail industry as is possible irrespective of the cost to the taxpayer.
The Tories can either confront this pivotal issue or pander to it. With this leader in charge the latter is a dead cert
Nationalisation affords the unions huge amounts of political and economic power. A monopolistic union vested interest will cause chaos.
It is my belief that if the public sector was organised around the needs of the user rather than around the needs of the employee and the unions the cost to the taxpayer would be 20%+ or more
If Labour and the RMT achieve rail nationalisation they will be able to control the movement of millions of people. I suspect the new organisation Labour would set up to run the newly nationalised rail sector would be a RMT placeman. How cosy and so socialist
It’s back to the 1970’s when the unions were fierce and Tory leaders were wet and weak. History repeating itself, it seems
I suspect the new organisation Labour would set up to run the newly nationalised rail sector would be headed by a RMT placeman acting as the new ‘Rail Overlord’
An excellent assessment.
Privatisation empowered the unions. Experienced staff able to go to the highest bidder.
Novice staff cause hundreds of thousands in delay penalties whilst learning.
As always. And as always, they never learn.
A dose of REAL 70’s Socialism is what this country needs, sadly 🙁
Of all the reasons for a failure of service, trains late or cancelled due to management incompetence is never sited, although it must occur from time to time.
Amongst all the incredible reasons for problems, that would be one I would believe.
Good infrastructure management is not something that attracts the best brains of Britain.
Strikes have made a recent return but on a minority of existing companies. The majority of rail workers have not been on strike since the 80s. A lot of Network Rail labour includes private contractors on zero hours.
A fully nationalised anything is invariably a compete disaster, run for the benefit of staff off the backs of tax payers (and customer with no alternative). It providing little of any value to the public. They become dire state run virtual monopolies.
The reason is simple customers only way to control these state virtual monopolies is a vote every five years to MPs or complaining which rarely does anything – look at the dreadful, rationed, and failing NHS for example.
In the private sector you make your choice this shop/service/provider or that shop/service/provider every time you use them and the ones that fail to satisfy go out of business the good ones get better and meet customers needs. The control mechanism is powerful and actually works. Freedom and choice on a level playing field is what is needed.
Do we still have ghost trains run empty because closing down the service is legally more complicated than occasionally running them empty? An insane way to run anything.
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20150723-why-britain-has-secret-ghost-trains
Jo Johnson has plans to take every diesel engine from the tracks by 2040 – clearly he understands little about the engineering reality of train economics. But it makes a nice green crap virtue signalling statement for a politician (with a degree in modern History). Trains in general are actually less “green” than a modern small car in general. This when the full door to door journey, staff, stations etc. are properly considered. The cost of a single ticket for one from say London to Manchester can be more than eight times the cost of running a car there with seven people in it. So 1/56 of the cost to go by the more efficient car and you get door to door.
More & less congested roads is where the real demand is. Government make a fist of that too.
One way to improve things would be to cut the absurd stamp duty rates (of up to 15%) and relax planning rules so that people could afford to move & live closer to where they work. It would also be green as they would not need to travel so much.
But we have tax borrow and waste Philip Hammond in the way.
We could get rid of leaves on line by completely deforesting routes but locals don’t want it. As with modernisation Network Rail’s work is complicated by preservation. You will find fhis when the real costs and delays of renovating Westminster come in.
And the government has invested a vast amount on an unproven political vanity project that could have been used to lower track so that double deckers could be used etc to increase capacity on the busiest routes, typically I guess around London and other major cities plus revive ex Beeching lines where there is demand and the track base still in tact.
You could not run the commuter services in Germany and Holland without double deckers. Why not completely replace all track, bridges, tunnels, stations and rolling stock. Use Boris’ Brexit dividend and let the Chinese build it.
Reply Cheaper to put in digital signals and run more trains an hour
Good morning.
I am in favour of public ownership of assets but private ownership of labour. The government own it, but the private sector runs it. Much like telecommunications.
That tends to be the model favored by the private sector, but not the Treasury. I wonder if UK public sector is too expensive (compared to lowest cost (adjusted for competence). Maybe the UK cannot afford to forego immigration after all.
John,
An excellent article as ever, however you’re missing out the unions who are THE biggest hindrance to improvements at all levels. We all know about the high level guards issue (which is really about more pay) but they are an absolute nuicance day to day. Unions stopping train companies rearranging desks. Unions stopping staff from being moved to different rooms to work. Unions preventing train companies moving staff to different roles. One station master said he had two members of staff with “literally” nothing to do but he could not change their duties or end their employment as the union was stopping him from doing so.
(Persuade? ed) the rail unions and fully privatise the railways.
Human Rights law under the EU and no win no fee lawyering is the real issue here.
The unions have accepted automation and removal of grades (doo).
The UK privatisation of its railways, has become an economics exemplar of how not to do it. The huge fixed asset cost and the land resources it uses, make it a physical natural monopoly. Having privately owned rolling stock operated by separate privately owned operating companies, just added expense fragmentation and inefficiency onto the mix.
If it were mine, I would break up Network Rail into the nine primary track routes out of London and reinterggrate track and trains in nine separate company franchises.
BTW. National Rail valued itself at £54 billion with £38 billion debt. A year later the NAO valued it at £280 billion.
Physical monopolies are an impediment to competition, as duplicated parallel lines waste & clutter. These were once described as fat octopoid industries without practicable alternatives. Water, rail, electricity, telephones & others, have been blighted by structural waste, but scientific progress enables freedom. Underground cables for phone communication may be destined for museums. Perhaps, in future years, home living may generate more energy than it consumes, or waste water may be purified on the spot & fit to drink. When simpler is readily accessible, redundant clutter withers in auto-mode. Train solutions should be simpler, yet lack creative solutions. Better roads would help. Motorway road space would be far more efficient if the central barrier was removed, yet few understand how it would also increase safety.
A drastic re-think is necessary about rail – its usage and ownership. The multi- companies involved would not want to put their heads together so , something else has to . Everything is dependent on two things – the rail network itself and customers . Competition on all routes ought to exist ;l the users should have a choice . As it stands there is little difference between a nationalised service and a private one .
If you have to be somewhere and can only leave at a certain time to arrive at a certain time then you are robbed of choice, as you cannot run two trains on the same track at the same time, unlike roads.
Anyone know the cost per mile of running a modern diesel train, compared to a modern o-head electric train, especially when the cost of all of the o-head gantry is included.
Surely Government must have this figure somewhere in order to have made a decision to electrify.
Never used trains on a regular basis, but when on the rare occasion I do, I am shocked at the cost, especially when more than one person travels.
If you wish to make a substantial contribution to the future of the railways in the UK it would be useful to look into the new hydrogen fuel cell technology being introduced for the first time on German regional railways.
Hydrogen fuel cells are well developed and allow the electrification of diesel lines without the huge cost and disruption caused by conventional overhead catenary.
Our government were right to call a halt to conventional electrification but they have done it for the wrong reasons!
As the editor of the European Railways Association I’ve been following progress with Hydrogen for several years.
For trains it has none of the disadvantages preventing progress with cars and it could even be retro-fitted to existing stock.
Labour uses the nationalisation group-think of its traditional support enabling personal career advancement of its MPs, Councillors, friends and relations. No other reason. Only another form of liar, clot or a youth would actually believe in nationalisation.
Why am I, as a taxpayer, funding this organisation ?
We know from experience that full nationalisation does not work. Privatising Network Rail would be better done by the user rail companies taking responsibility for the tracks and stations they use exclusively. They then have a vested interest in working to increase capacity where appropriate and improve the travelling experience.
Many mainline stations are used by a combination of rail companies, but it would be unnecessarily complex to split them between said companies. Where there is multiple use, better create separate private commercial companies that ,like airports and out of town shopping centres can run on their own merits to satisfy customer needs. There is no reason why they should not encourage Michelin star restaurants and M&S type outlets. I recall Grand Central in New York having a tempting oyster bar restaurant and a deli type food mall to satisfy the needs of commuters on the way home. We need to start thinking outside the box on this one.
Network Rail, the NHS, PFI and others are examples of how government centralised planning and control and other interventions leads to a shambolic, costly inefficient and wasteful provision of goods and services. It is socialist in design from which we have seen from the West’s models of a mixed economies through to outright communism does not work. The latter either fails completely or to permanent impoverishment and tyranny and the former leads to reducing the ability of a nation to reach its full economic potential.
If Corbyn becomes prime minister then we are going to to be given an economy that is based if they are in power long enough, and knowing their by any means foul or fair tactics that will be for a very long time, full blown communism. Yes they are that stupid and/or they are that power hungry they would rather see us suffer than give up their ridiculous beliefs and ideology. Their nationalisation program will be just the start of them establishing their socialist Utopia.
I read that the Tories are changing their constitution to remove power from local associations.
In the context of this post it is worth reading Robert Darwall’s article in today’s Daily Telegraph Business Section. His thesis is summed up in the final paragraph as follows: ‘To have a better railway, the scope for the private sector to make profits needs to be transformed. Train operators should be sold off as properly capitalised businesses and Network Rail broken up intocustomer accountable packages. Most of all, Whitehall needs to let go. Then let privatisation do the rest.’
The problems caused to the East Coast main line by franchisees overbidding can be compared to the terminal problem caused to Carillion by over quoting, in one case due to ignorance of future movements in passenger demand and in the other to increasing cost pressures. Whitehall must share the blame for this in failing to do proper due diligence on the bids and quotes.
Crushing over-demand on trains, and other transport, is a result of too many businesses sited too close together. Earlier Govt dealt with this via a Location of Offices Bureau, to alleviate pressure within London, & spread prosperity. It proved so successful that after several years, its objectives were completely reversed to reduce the effect!
JR’s 3rd paragraph in his well-written piece reveals the fundamental cause of cost, & cost-efficient solutions are usually beyond the reach of nationalisation.